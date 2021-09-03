Burbank Police Log: August 16 – August 22

Maintaining law and order is a priority for the Burbank police department.



Safety and security are wholly important for Burbank’s finest, that is the men and women of the city’s police department.

As such, they on occasion have to take individuals into custody, and on Sunday, August 22, Daniel Arana Alvarez, a Los Angeles lumberjack was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Chestnut St. and the time is 6:45 p.m.

The charge that Alvarez faces is 3000.08 of the state penal code and a outstanding warrant.

Wesley Dawson Hogan is a Glendale handyman and was picked up at Hollywood Way and Victory Blvd.

The charges are 11378 of the state health and safety code – possession of heroin/cocaine – 21510 (B) PC and 3056 PC. It occurred at 10:30 p.m.

On Saturday, August 21, Artin Manshadi, who lives in Encino and is employed as a baker was arrested at Oxnard St. and Willowcrest Ave.

The time is 00:55 a.m. The charges are 472 PC – 23152 (F) of the state vehicle code and 11375 (B) (2) HS.

Los Angeles resident Michelle Dianne Caracus was picked up at 2500 North Hollywood Way. The charge is trespassing and the time is 1:50 a.m.

Josue Esau Martinez Cornejo works in construction and lives in Los Angeles. Cornejo was cuffed at the Extended Stay. It occurred at 6:30 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Ubaldo Sanchez is a car detailer and a Pacoima resident. Sanchez was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and Lake St.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance and petty theft. The time is 9:45 a.m.

Matthew Burton Pierce is unemployed and is a Burbank resident. Pierce was taken into custody at 3500 West Olive Ave.

The time is 11:45 a.m. The charges Pierce is facing are driving under the influence of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and warrants.

Loretta Lohe lives in Burbank and is unemployed. Lohe was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and Keystone St.

The time the arrest took place is 4:00 p.m. and the charge is 6-1-9-4 of the city municipal code.

Unemployed Los Angeles resident Zachary Dukes Jr. was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave.

It happened at 7:50 p.m. and the charges are being in possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – battery – vandalism and warrants.

Juan Hernandez Tellez lives in Reseda and is a bank manager. Tellez was picked up after being charged with spousal abuse. It happened at 9:25 p.m.

Alberto Alvarado Aguilar is a security guard and is a Bell resident. Aguilar was handcuffed at 900 West Burbank Blvd. The time is 10:40 p.m. and the charge is 25850 (A) PC.

On Friday, August 20, Derrick Eric Bingham, a Lancaster construction worker was cuffed at Victory Park.

The time is 1:20 a.m. and the charges are being in possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robert Michael Kaiser is a Burbank cashier and was arrested at 701 North Hollywood Way and the charge is disorderly conduct. It happened at 1:30 a.m.

Shannon Rosson Pierce resides in Burbank and was taken into custody at 250 North First St. It happened at 00:19 and the charges are resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Lusine Vahanyan lives in Glendale and is employed in cosmetics. Vahanyan was picked up at 2211 North Parish Place and the time is 3:20 a.m.

The charges are 23152 (C) VC – being in possession of a controlled substance and outstanding warrants.

Mark Anthony Robinson is a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed at Hollywood Way and Cohasset St.

It occurred at 10:45 a.m. and the charges are being in possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.

Angel Manjarrez is a Los Angeles carpenter and was taken into custody at 914 South Glenoaks Blvd. The charges are disorderly conduct – 640 PC and a warrant.

Christina Kathryn Snowhill is a Burbank engineer and was arrested at 620 North Whitnall Hwy.

The time is 2:05 p.m. and the charges are trespassing – resisting arrest and a warrant.

Jadyn Marie Beyer works in marketing and is a Burbank resident. Beyer was apprehended at 1036 North Valley St.

It happened at 4:00 p.m. and the charge is assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

Jacob Whitney Seibel is a Hollywood server and was arrested at Keystone St. and Magnolia Blvd.

The arrested happened at 10:23 p.m. and the charge Seibel faces is 476 (A) PC.

On Thursday, August 19, Jose Antonio Ramos, a Los Angeles resident who is unemployed was taken into custody at 2208 West Burbank Blvd. and the time is 10:15 a.m.

The charges are possession of stolen property – 4573 PC – 3000.08 (C) PC and warrants.

Jason Edward Scime works in resale products and lives in Citrus Heights. Scime was handcuffed at the Extended Stay and the time is 11:50 a.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hamlet Arseni Aghajanyan lives in Burbank and works in medical transportation.

Aghajanyan was arrested for murder and a warrant and the site is 200 North Third St. The time is 1:10 p.m.

Enrique Amaro is a Pacoima resident and is employed in a warehouse. Amara was cuffed at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 5:15 p.m. The charge is 3455 (A) PC and a warrant.

Pantaleon Teodores Bartolo lives in Burbank and works as a cook. Bartolo was cuffed at Cedar Ave. and Lake St. and the time is 5:30 p.m.

The charges are driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving under the influence with .08 or above.

Dalana Larkin is unemployed and a Sylmar resident. Larkin was apprehended at Magnolia Blvd. and Glenwood Place.

The charges Larkin faces are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The time of the arrest is 10:05 p.m.

Piotr Roman Tuszynski is a Shadow Hills resident and a student. Tuszynski was nabbed at 480 West Riverside Drive. The time is 11:00 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

On Wednesday, August 18, packer Brianna Bernice Cortez was apprehended at 1:00 a.m. and the charge is battery.

Shawn David Pryor is a construction worker and a Burbank resident. Pryor was picked up after being charged with making criminal threats and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. It happened at 3:00 a.m.

Logan Kosher is unemployed and an Anaheim resident. Kosher was cuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd.

The time is 8:30 a.m. and the charges are resisting arrest – possession of stolen property and a warrant.

George Anthony Huizar works in sales and lives in Los Angeles. Huizar was nabbed at Lamer St. and Olive Ave. and the charge is possession of a controlled substance. It occurred at 8:50 a.m.

Rodolfo Gambino Salazar is a North Hollywood resident and is employed as a laborer.

Salazar was arrested at Frederic and Magnolia and the charges are disorderly conduct – driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and a warrant. It happened at 2:16 p.m.

Paul Augustus Adams is a Los Angeles window cleaner and was handcuffed after being charged with battery and it occurred at 5:25 p.m.

Burbank web developer Daniel Keith Swain was taken into custody at 2021 West Olive Ave. and the time is 10:00 p.m. The charge is vandalism.

On Tuesday, August 17, Alejandro Landin, a Reseda resident who is employed with a moving company was handcuffed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Verdugo Ave. The charge is 381 (B) PC and the time is 2:15 a.m.

Cheryl Hull is a program manager and is a Burbank resident. Hull was apprehended at Victory Blvd. and Providencia Ave.

The charges are grand theft – vandalism – giving false information to a police officer – driving with a suspended or revoked license – driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and warrants. The time is 1:20 a.m.

Michael Angelo Hernandez lives in North Hills and is an electrician. Hernandez was picked up at Glenoaks Blvd. and Verdugo Ave. and the charges are petty theft and 381 (B) PC. The time is 2:15 a.m.

Ashot Sarukhanov is a Glendale truck driver and was cuffed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Walnut Ave. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine and the time is 7:50 a.m.

Toronny Gael Thomas is an artist and a Pomona resident. Thomas was handcuffed after being arrested on the charges of 457 (A) PC and domestic battery. The time is 3:45 p.m.

Manuel Espinoza is a construction worker and a Sun Valley resident. Espinoza was nabbed at Verdugo Ave. and Rosemary Lane. The time is 2:20 p.m. The charge is 23153 (A) VC.

Brittany Fesperman resides in Burbank and is employed in telemarketing. Fesperman was picked up at East Ave. and Bethany Road and the time is 3:40 p.m.

The charges are 23152 (F) VC – being in possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance – 11351 HS – 4573 PC and warrants.

Jesus Perez Ortega lives in Thousand Oaks and was arrested at 131 East Orange Grove Ave. and the time is 5:30 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nicholas Ray Gould is a Burbank writer and was handcuffed after being charged with making criminal threats – 69 PC and battery. The time is 7:15 p.m.

On Monday, August 16, Jesse Morales, a Glendale resident was taken into custody at 6240 Sylmar Ave.

The time of the apprehension is 12:30 p.m. The charges are 4573 PC – 23152 (F) VC and warrants.

Niani Joy Durham, a property manager and a Burbank resident was arrested at the 15 freeway south onramp at Alameda Ave.

It happened at 2:27 p.m. and the charges are possession of a controlled substance – 5-1-1202 MC and warrants.

Raquel Alexa Momjian lives in Glendale and is a restaurant manager. Momjian was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Winona Ave. The charge is petty theft and the time is 8:30 p.m.

Lucy Odemer lives in Burbank and was taken into custody at 138 North San Fernando Blvd. and the charge is disorderly conduct and the time is 10:09 p.m.