Burbank Police Log: August 2 – August 8

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2020. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

They include on Sunday, August 8, Francisco Tony Espinoza, who resides in Sylmar and is employed as a construction worker.

The time is 00:20 a.m. and the charges are possession of stolen property and possession of heroin/cocaine. The site of the arrest is San Fernando Blvd. and Arcola Ave.

Artur Harutyunyan is a driver and a Los Angeles resident. Harutyunyan was handcuffed at Buena Vista St. and Thornton Ave.

The charges are 11375 (B) (2) of the state health and safety code – identity theft – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 00:25 a.m.

Nikoloz Tatishvili lives in Los Angeles, works at a supermarket and was handcuffed at the same site. The time is 00:25 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Ralph Ramirez resides in Los Angeles and is employed at a warehouse. Ramirez was taken into custody at 511 North Lincoln St.

It occurred at 1:15 a.m. and the charges are possession of a switchblade – 1203.2 of the state penal code and possession of a controlled substance.

Nathan Ross Hand is a Valencia resident and is an aircraft mechanic. Hand was picked up at 1125 West Riverside Drive. The time is 1:50 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Studio City plumber Jonathan Wayne Gilbert was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and First St.

The arrest happened at 3:37 a.m. The charges are grand theft – vandalism and being in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brett David Bailey is a Studio City laboratory technician and was cuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and First St.

Bailey was picked up at 3:45 a.m. The charges are grand theft – possession of stolen property – 22810 (A) PC – vandalism and warrants.

Francisco Jose Gonzalez is a landscaper and a resident of Reseda. Gonzalez was cuffed at the same location and the time is 3:37 a.m. The charges are grand theft and vandalism.

Kevin Enrique Vasquez is employed in construction and lives in Sun Valley. Vasquez was taken into custody at Magnolia Blvd. and First St. The charge is battery. It happened at 1:45 p.m.

Jennifer Lee Carbocci lives in Mesa, Arizona and was nabbed at 2677 Hollywood Way. The charge is disorderly conduct. It happened at 6:34 p.m.

Denny Esparza is a Pacoima delivery driver. Esparza was taken into custody after being charged with domestic battery. The arrest took place at 10:00 p.m.

Argatha Jones lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd.

The charges are being in possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – 135 PC and warrants. The time is 10:40 p.m.

On Saturday, August 7, Levon Mikayelyan, a resident of Glendale and a bartender was arrested at Glenoaks Blvd. and Cornell Drive.

The charges Mikayelyan faces are 23152 (F) of the state vehicle code and possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 00:24 a.m.

Cody James Williams lives in Canoga Park, works as a temporary agent and was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd.

The time is 2:45 p.m. and the charges are forgery – identity theft – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft and burglary.

Destiny Alexandra Salazar is employed as a waitress and is a resident of North Hollywood.

Salazar was handcuffed at 2452 West Victory Blvd. and the charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The time of the arrest is 2:25 a.m.

Aksel Jamgocyan is a Glendale resident, employed in flooring and was taken into custody at 1301 North Victory Place.

The charges Jamgocyan faces are being in possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 10:34 p.m.

Hector Evander Monzon is a North Hollywood resident and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Grinnell Drive.

The charges are driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving under the influence with .08 or above. It happened at 11:45 p.m.

On Friday, August 6, Kevin Moz, who lives in Van Nuys and works as a construction worker was taken into custody at Magnolia Blvd. and Frederic St.

The time of the arrest is 00:15 a.m. The charge Moz faces is 23109 (C) VC and a warrant.

Akop Malyan is a truck driver and a resident of Pasadena. Malyan was handcuffed at Victory Blvd. and Allen Ave.

It happened at 2:10 a.m. and the charge Malyan faces is being in possession of heroin/cocaine.

Gagik Arshakyan is unemployed and lives in North Hollywood. Arshakyan was handcuffed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Scott Road.

It occurred at 1:30 a.m. The charges are being in possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Daniel Patrick Crowley is a manager and a Los Angeles resident. Crowley was arrested at 1711 Grismer Ave.

The arrest took place at 1:15 a.m. The charges are driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – possession of a controlled substance – driving with a suspended or revoked license and 23247 (A) VC.

Ericka Marie Wilcox lives in Sun Valley and is a recycler. Wilcox was handcuffed at 3301 North San Fernando Road.

It occurred at 9:25 a.m. and the charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and petty theft.

Benny Joe Manning is a Burbank entertainer and was taken into custody at Bethany Road and Bel Aire Drive.

The charge Manning faces is driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and it happened at 12:32 p.m.

Nathaniel Anthony Christian is an artist and a Burbank resident. Christian was picked up at 2000 Empire Center and the time is 5:40 p.m.

The charges are being in possession of a controlled substance – petty theft and warrants.

Keyran Asari lives in West Hills and is employed in construction. Asari was nabbed at 1601 North Victory Place.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia and 485 PC. The arrest occurred at 6:50 p.m.

Kerry Lynne Long is a Citrus Heights resident, works as a barber and was apprehended at 900 West Burbank Blvd. The time is 7:45 p.m. and the charge is disorderly conduct.

Burbank resident Randy Steven St. George was arrested at Heffron Drive and Pass Ave. and it happened at 9:00 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Nicholas Armando Padron lives in Houston, Texas and works as an interior designer.

Padron was cuffed at Verdugo Ave. and Victory Blvd. The time is 11:40 p.m. The charges are identity theft – 530.5 (C) (2) PC and being under the influence of a controlled substance and warrants.

Jeffrey Todd Hudson resides in Los Angeles and is a recycler. Hudson was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Valencia Ave.

The time of the apprehension is 11:45 p.m. and the charges are being in possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

On Thursday, August 5, Van Nuys telemarketer Sandra Saxton was taken into custody at the LAPD Van Nuys police department. It happened at 00:30 a.m. The charge is 4573 PC.

Eduardo Arevalo Moncivais is a resident of Arleta and is employed as a driver. Moncivais was arrested at Wentworth St. and Arleta Ave. It took place at 8:45 a.m. and the charge is making criminal threats.

Adan Padilla lives in North Hollywood and works in food sales. Padilla was cuffed at 3140 West Burbank Blvd.

The charges Padilla faces are identity theft – being in possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and warrants. The arrest took place at 1:45 p.m.

Ingrid Irery Sanchez Zuniga is a North Hollywood housewife and was nabbed at the same location and at the same time.

The charges are identity theft – being in possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Jovita Gisell Servin lives in Norwalk and is disabled. Servin was arrested at 4115 Warner Blvd. and the time it happened is 4:40 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Jesus Santiago Chavez is a resident of Norwalk and is employed as a dishwasher.

Chavez was handcuffed at the same location and the same time. The charge is also the same.

Mesrop Vruyri Ginosyan is a Glendale resident and is employed as a construction worker. Ginosyan was nabbed at 200 North Third St.

The time is 6:05 p.m. The charges Ginosyan faces are 2800.2 (A) VC – burglary and warrants.

Edward Joseph Dunn is a Lancaster truck driver and was picked up at 1575 Victory Place.

The arrest took place at 8:35 p.m. The charge Dunn faces is driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

On Wednesday, August 4, Robert Earl White, a Los Angeles farmer was arrested at the Burbank police department jail lobby and it happened at 10:00 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Stephen Patrick Babcock is a Van Nuys manager and was handcuffed at 360 North Hollywood Way.

It occurred at 12:55 p.m. The charges Babcock faces are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia and 11351 HS.

Telma Barooni is a Sun Valley housewife and was nabbed at 200 East Cypress Ave. It took place at 2:44 p.m. and the charge is petty theft.

Cynthia Lou Rudd lives in Chatsworth and is a phlebotomist. Rudd was cuffed at 2627 Hollywood Way and the time is 7:20 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

On Tuesday, August 3, Jose Luis Miranda, a resident of Boyle Heights and an artist was arrested at Olive Ave. and First St. and it happened at 5:55 a.m. The charges are identity theft – petty theft and 183583 US.

Cudahy resident and cosmetologist Alexis Andrea Sandoval was taken into custody at the same locale.

The time is 6:00 a.m. and the charges are identity theft – being in possession of a controlled substance for transport – petty theft – possession of heroin/cocaine and warrants.

Marina Lizette Cardenas lives in Los Angeles and works as an artist. Cardenas was nabbed at the same site and the time is 5:55 a.m.

The charges are identity theft – 14601.5 (A) VC – 14601.1 (A) VC – 14601.2 (A) VC – driving under the influence with .08 or above and warrants.

Jose Vega is a Burbank resident and is employed as an artist. Vega was handcuffed at 2627 North Hollywood Way and the charge is trespassing and the time is 10:30 a.m.

Kelvin Ayala works in shipping and receiving and lives in Sun Valley. Ayala was cuffed at Vanowen Place and Vanowen St. It happened at 11:35 a.m. and the charge is petty theft.

Hamlet Sarkisyan lives in Glendale, is employed in auto repair and was arrested at San Fernando Road and Lincoln St.

It occurred at 9:00 p.m. and the charge Sarkisyan faces is being in possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Monday, August 2, Benny Concepcion Martinez, who lives in Moorpark and is unemployed was arrested at Lincoln St. and Empire Ave.

The time is 1:50 a.m. The charges are petty theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tyrie J. Jackson is a North Hollywood sex worker and was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Amherst Drive.

The charges are arson – resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 2:35 a.m.

Miguel Ramirez Suazo is a resident of Bell Gardens and was taken into custody at Verdugo Ave. and Buena Vista St.

The charges are being in possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. The arrest took place at 3:00 p.m.

Roderick Michael Fletcher lives in Los Angeles and is employed as an investigator.

Fletcher was picked up at 4111 West Alameda Ave. and the time is 5:20 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Juan Jose Siordia is a roofer and an Upland resident. Siordia was arrested at Tulare Ave. and Frederic St. and the charge is 381 (B) PC. It happened at 7:00 p.m.

Aurelio Rodrigues is a stocker and a Pacoima resident. Rodrigues was nabbed at the same location. The time is 7:30 p.m. The charge is the same.

Burbank landscaper Jared Michael Williams was apprehended at Andover Drive and Glenoaks Blvd.

The charges Williams faces are 5-3-108 (A) of the city municipal code – 5-3-410 (A) MC – trespassing and a warrant. The time is 11:20 p.m.