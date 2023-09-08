Burbank Police Log: August 21 – August 27

The Burbank police department never takes a day off from its appointed rounds.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2023. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

Burbank’s police department on Sunday, August 27, arrested Felix Manuel Favela, who lives in Pacoima. The site is 401 South San Fernando Blvd., and the time is 5:05 a.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Kerob Simonyan is unemployed and resides in Burbank and was taken into custody at 9:09 p.m.

The charges are assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm – possession of heroin/cocaine – making criminal threats – resisting an executive officer and warrants.

Jesse Miles Mead lives in Pear Blossom and is employed as a plumber and was cuffed at 9:39 p.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of a controlled substance. The location is Buena Vista St. and Kenmere Ave.

Monterey Park mechanic Brian Anthony Wheeler was nabbed at the same site and the time is the same. The charges are petty theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Marcos Alejandro Panduro Jr. lives in Granada Hills and is a welder and was taken into custody at Empire Ave. and Keystone St. The time is 10:00 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

On Saturday, August 26, Katerin Calderon, who lives in North Hollywood was taken into custody after being charged with domestic battery and disorderly conduct. The time is 00:30 a.m.

Taron Hovhannisyan is a Sunland cashier and was apprehended at 7869 Shady Spring Drive and the time is 1:09 a.m. The charges are speed racing and reckless driving.

Eduardo Rasaelano lives in Rialto and was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Walnut Ave. The time is 1:18 a.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Rudy Angelo Romero lives in San Fernando and was picked up at First St. and Palm Ave. and the time is 10:15 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest – being under the influence of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Vivian Sophia Russell is a West Hollywood housecleaner and was pinched at 1800 West Empire Ave. and the time is 4:20 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Roman Kareni Santrosyan is unemployed and a North Hollywood resident and was arrested after making criminal threats. The time is 5:00 p.m.

Karen Martirosyan is an appraiser and a Glendale resident and was nabbed at the same site and at the same time. The charges are assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and making criminal threats.

Randy Pete Pyatt is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody at 216 West Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 6:30 p.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

Alexander Castelli lives in Los Angeles and is unemployed and was pinched at 300 East Cypress Ave. and the time is 9:30 p.m.

The charges are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance – false impersonation – robbery – disorderly conduct and warrants.

Felix Manuel Favela is unemployed and a Pacoima resident and was arrested at Sherman Way and Clybourn Ave. It took place at 9:40 p.m. The charges are trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Maiwand Ehsan lives in Avondale and is a laboratory scientist and was picked up at 10:10 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug. The site is Olive Ave. and Screenland Drive.

Kenneth Cousens is a Burbank handyman and was apprehended at Hollywood Way and Pacific Ave. and the time is 10:44 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Bernard Mercardo Bautista is a truck driver and a Hollywood resident and was nabbed at 511 North Hollywood Way and the time is 9:51 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Brian Andrew Navarrete resides in Canyon Country and is a driver and was handcuffed at Olive Ave. and Screenland Drive. The charge is driving while under the influence of drugs. It took place at 11:00 p.m.

On Friday, August 25, Gibran Gustavo Marquez, who lives in Los Angeles and is a trustee was apprehended at 750 South San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 5:48 a.m. The charges are burglary and vandalism with $400 or more.

Ronald G. Cardenas Yunez is employed in food delivery and is a Burbank resident and was nabbed at George Izay Park. It took place at 8:20 a.m. The charge is indecent exposure.

Manuel Omar Hernandez is a Los Angeles manager and was arrested at 2444 South Alameda Ave. and the time is 9:00 a.m. The charges are joyriding and 3056 of the state penal code.

Los Angeles resident Andrew Quintana was arrested after being charged with domestic violence and possession of heroin/cocaine. It occurred at 12:30 p.m.

Paul Anthony Zabala is unemployed and a Sun Valley resident and was cuffed at Parish Place and Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 1:30 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Joseph Gilbert Russo is a cook and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at Ralphs. It occurred at 4:00 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and petty theft.

Jovanny Reyes Ramos is employed as a driver and is a Los Angeles resident and was apprehended at Groton Drive and Kenneth Road.

The time is 5:30 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Shaun Michael Paulson is a Burbank resident and works in real estate. Paulson was arrested at 306 North Maple St. The time is 6:29 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of drugs and a warrant.

On Thursday, August 24, Anne Crisp, who lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at 175 East Olive Ave. The charges are burglary and vandalism. It took place at 9:10 a.m.

Los Angeles resident Damian Damian works in security and was arrested at 300 East Olive Ave. The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance – burglary and violating probation. The time is 11:50 a.m.

Javier Santos lives in Los Angeles and is unemployed and was pinched at Buena Vista St. and Empire Ave. The time is 5:25 p.m.

The charges are joyriding – driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and a warrant.

Alina Savadian is a receptionist and is a Glendale resident and was apprehended at 1501 North Victory Place. It took place at 9:10 p.m. The charges are petty theft and receiving stolen property.

Edna Maritza Panduro is a chef and a North Hollywood resident and was handcuffed after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 10:00 p.m.

On Wednesday, August 23, Steven Vreede, who lives in Los Angeles and is employed in transportation was arrested at 1800 West Empire Ave.

The time is 10:45 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

North Hollywood server Allisen Nicole Runnels was handcuffed at the same site and the time is 10:35 a.m. The charges are identity theft twice – receiving stolen property – burglary and a warrant.

Aurek Shaquell Gonzalez lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at the same site and the time is 10:45 a.m. The charges are identity theft – possession of heroin/cocaine and robbery.

Jorge Alexander Rodriguez works at a carwash and lives in Daly City and was nabbed at Empire Ave. and Valpreda. St. The time is 4:40 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

William Yolander Gallardo is a bartender and a resident of Daly City and was cuffed at the same site and the time is the same. The charge is the same.

Logan O’Hara works with concrete and is a Burbank resident and was taken into custody at 1800 Empire Ave. The charges are burglary – receiving stolen property and disorderly conduct. It took place at 5:58 p.m.

Miguel Martinez is a Los Angeles day laborer and was apprehended at the Glendale police department. The time is 8:15 p.m. The charge is assault that produced great bodily injury and a warrant.

Luis Mendez is a cook and a Hollywood resident and was arrested after being charged with possession of a controlled substance. It took place at 10:00 p.m.

Taurus Bartlett is employed as a musician and is a Chatsworth resident and was taken into custody at 9:54 p.m. The charges are kidnapping – robbery – assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm twice.

Darrell Dean Strong lives in Yucaipa and is a construction worker and was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Chandler Blvd. and the time is 10:30 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Granada Hills resident and musician Taurean Bartlett was handcuffed after being charged with kidnapping – robbery – assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm twice. The time is 10:25 p.m.

On Tuesday, August 22, Muaz Karadag, who is a Los Angeles handyman was picked up at 3:40 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Evaristo Sordis lives in Burbank and is a Kung Fu instructor and was nabbed at 900 East San Jose Ave. The time is 12:30 p.m. The charge is failure to appear in court as a witness or answer questions.

Sean Anthony Hart is a Tarzana driver and was apprehended at 500 South Buena Vista St. and the time is 3:20 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – battery and trespassing.

Elen Yeghiazaryan lives in North Hollywood and was pinched at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. The time is 5:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

North Hollywood resident Ashot Gevorgyan was taken into custody at the same site and the same time. The charge is the same.

Sean Anthony Hart is a driver and a Tarzana resident and was nabbed at Third St. and Palm Ave. It took place at 6:25 p.m. The charges are resisting an executive officer – resisting arrest and disturbing the peace.

Maria Mercedes Resendez lives in Parlier and is a construction worker and arrested at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 7:15 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Julian Ray Hans is a handyman and a Los Angeles resident and was pinched at 1301 North Victory Place. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. It occurred at 9:20 p.m.

Van Nuys resident and drywall painter Henry Norberto Avalos Serpas was picked up at Glenoaks Blvd. and Frederic St. The time is 9:25 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Melissa Marie Carrillo is a caregiver and a Los Angeles resident and was cuffed at 9:53 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – grand theft – organized retail theft and receiving stolen property. The location is 1800 West Empire Ave.

Carlos Alberto Chevez installs solar panels and lives in Van Nuys and was nabbed at the same site and the charges are grand theft – possession of a controlled substance and organized retail theft. The time is the same.

On Monday, August 21, Zane Gordon Pearson, who resides in Cheney and is a construction worker was handcuffed at 00:11 a.m. The charge is statutory rape.

Carlos Cesar Jimenez Gonzalez lives in Pasadena and is a cleaner and was nabbed after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 1:04 a.m.

Burbank resident Edward Wiley was taken into custody at 4000 Warner Blvd. It happened at 4:08 a.m. The charges are trespassing twice – vandalism and warrants.

Hugo Macias Resendez lives in Los Angeles and is employed as an electrician and was picked up at 1004 Omer Lane.

The time is 1:20 p.m. The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance and illegal possession of ammunition.

Bryant Loza Ocampo works with flowers and is a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Grinnell Drive. The time is 3:00 p.m. The charge is burglary.

Los Angeles resident Matthew Angel Torres is a metal plant technician and was taken into custody at 3:15 p.m.

The charges are resisting arrest – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft. The location is First St. and Cypress Ave. The time is 3:15 p.m.

NAME REDACTED is a REDACTED and was apprehended after being charged with battery and spousal abuse. The time is 11:40 p.m.