Burbank Police Log: August 22 – August 28

Day and night and for 24 hours, Burbank's finest stand guard to serve the public.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact.

Ever vigilant and always prepared, the Burbank police department, on Sunday, August 28, arrested Martin De La Cruz, a Pacoima construction worker at 00:01 a.m. The charge is spousal abuse.

Luis Joel Martinez Avelar lives in North Hollywood and was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Winona Ave.

The time is 1:07 a.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving while under the influence of .08 or above and a warrant.

Jordan Elijah Bakaimani is employed in security and resides in Los Angeles. Bakaimani was arrested at Hollywood Way and Victory Blvd.

It took place at 3:21 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest and driving without a license.

Vahagn Smsaryan works in delivery and lives in Glendale. Smsaryan was handcuffed at 334 East Verdugo Ave.

The time is 8:32 a.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Burbank warehouse worker Justin Robert McNeal was picked up at 2028 West Manning St. It happened at 9:50 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest and battery.

Loretta Lohe lives in Burbank and was nabbed at Magnolia Blvd. and Buena Vista St. The charge is possession of a controlled substance. The time is 6:20 p.m.

Rey Alfredo Nieblas resides in North Hollywood and was arrested at 7:52 p.m. The charges are petty theft – misdemeanor arson and a warrant. The site is 10950 Sherman Way.

On Saturday, August 27, Daniel Ibarra, a Van Nuys Uber driver was picked up at Empire Ave. and Ontario St. The time is 2:23 a.m.

The charges are 11370.1 (A) of the state health and safety code – possession of heroin/cocaine – 22210 of the state penal code and possession of a controlled substance.

Brandon Michael Hansford is a Lancaster construction worker and was taken into custody at Hollywood Way and Clark Ave.

The time is 7:05 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – 5200 (A) of the state vehicle code and a warrant.

Delia Lucrecia Porras is a North Hollywood accountant and was nabbed at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. and the time is 2:20 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Mikael Persson lives in Burbank and is an electrician’s assistant and was handcuffed at 1200 South Flower St. [Home Depot].

The time is 5:25 p.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Simi Valley tattoo artist Robert Updyke was picked up at Doan Drive and Burbank Blvd. and the time is 8:20 p.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thomas James Donnelly is a North Hollywood carpenter and was handcuffed at the Empire Center. It happened at 9:55 p.m. and the charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Eddie Macias is a Los Angeles entertainer and was brought into custody at 1701 Victory Place. The time is 11:27 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

On Friday, August 26, Armen Revazyan, a Northridge truck driver was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave.

The charges are 30305 (A) (1) PC – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia – 2800.2 (A) VC – grand theft and warrants.

Gardena resident Kaleb Keo Anthony works in cargo insurance and was arrested at Hollywood Way and Riverside Drive.

The time is 2:15 a.m. The charges are 25400 (A) (1) PC – possession of heroin/cocaine and 32310 (A) PC.

Brandon Tharam lives in Long Beach and is employed at a warehouse. Tharam was nabbed at the same site. The time is 2:15 a.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – 1551 (A) PC and a warrant.

Derrick Smith is a Long Beach chef and was apprehended at the same location and the same time. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Victor Manuel Hernandez Canchola lives in Coachella and was handcuffed at 3715 Pacific Ave. The charges are 4573.5 PC – 4-1-703 (B) (1) and resisting arrest.

Nestor Reyes is a North Hollywood cook and was arrested at 10:40 a.m. The charge is battery causing serious bodily injury.

Richard Gonzalez is a North Hollywood construction worker and was picked up at Winona Ave. and Reese Place.

The time is 12:00 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Armando Moreno is employed in masonry and lives in North Hollywood. Moreno was cuffed at the same site and at the same time. The charge is violating a court order.

Jolynn Elaine Briseno washes dogs and resides in Burbank. Briseno was nabbed at 12:30 p.m. The charge is assault with a deadly weapon.

George Albert Sillman is employed in insurance and lives in North Hollywood. Sillman was taken into custody at Bob’s Big Boy and the time is 4:00 p.m. The charge is battery.

Florencio Larry Chavarria is unemployed and was arrested at 600 Glenoaks Blvd. and it took place at 6:00 p.m. The charges are trespassing twice – resisting arrest – disorderly conduct and warrants.

Upland teacher Drew Peterson was arrested at 2500 Hollywood Way and the time is 6:37 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Jevgeni Moskalenko works for Grub Hub and lives in Van Nuys. Moskalenko was apprehended at 1051 Victory Blvd. and the time is 7:48 p.m.

The charges are identity theft – petty theft twice – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – criminal conspiracy and a warrant.

Benolter Gambles lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at 935 North Hollywood Way and the time is 9:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – assault – 65000 ZZ – battery and warrants.

Sun Valley mechanic Sako Azanesian was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Sancola Ave. and it took place at 10:10 p.m. The charge is 10851 (A) VC.

Sona Vardapetyan works at in-home support and lives in Sun Valley. Vardapetyan was nabbed at the same location and at the same time. The charge is the same.

North Hollywood resident Katherine Victoria Camara was taken into custody at 201 North Front St. The time is 11:58 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct and a warrant.

Juan Carlos Montiel lives in Valencia and is a therapist. Montiel was picked up at Bel Aire Drive and Birmingham Road and the time is 11:29 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving while under the influence with .08 or above – 23103 (A) VC – 853.7 PC and warrants.

On Thursday, August 25, Andranik Hakobyan, a Burbank truck dispatcher was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Delaware Road.

The time is 00:50 a.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Edgar Kedimyan resides in Sun Valley and was picked up at the same location and the time is 00:45 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Burbank tree trimmer Oscar Garcia arrested at 1:25 a.m. The charge is domestic battery.

Tareq Albitar Naji lives in Irvine and is employed as a delivery driver. Naji was picked up at Olive Park. It took place at 4:00 a.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lynne Hostetter is a Burbank lawyer and was arrested at Alameda Ave. and Pass Ave. The charges are disorderly conduct and 5-3-108 (A) open. It happened at 7:25 a.m.

Robert Daniel Ruiz works in transportation and was nabbed at 510 North Victory Place and the time is 8:30 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Daniel Gonzalez III resides in Bakersfield and is employed as a mechanic. Gonzalez was taken into custody at 2200 West Empire Ave.

The time is 9:00 a.m. The charges are receiving stolen property and resisting arrest.

Yovani Alexander Trejo is a North Hills driver and was taken into custody at Hollywood Way and Magnolia Blvd. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and 23103 (A) VC. It happened at 11:20 a.m.

Latasha Fulz is a Los Angeles recycler and was picked up at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. and the time is 4:30 p.m. The charges are grand theft – 1551 (A) PC – 1203.2 (A) PC and a warrant.

Lavena Johnson lives in Los Angeles and works at a clinical trial and the time is 4:30 p.m. The charges are identity theft – grand theft and 1203.2 (A) PC. The site is the same.

Los Angeles resident Victor Miguel Cooper works in home remodeling and was nabbed at the same site. The charges are petty theft – grand theft – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 4:30 p.m.

William Fulz is employed in construction and was nabbed at the same location. The time is the same. The charges are identity theft – grand theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Oliver Gallardo is a Lancaster construction worker and was picked up at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 6:15 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Damian Leon Armijo lives in Riverside and is a subcontractor. Armijo was arrested at 3900 Vanowen St. and the time is 10:45 p.m. The charges are identity theft – 29800 (A) (1) PC and 30305 (A) (1) PC.

On Wednesday, August 24, Katherine Vanessa Mejia, who is a Los Angeles student was arrested at 1850 West Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 3:30 a.m.

The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

David Francis Young lives in Hesperia and was picked up 7:20 a.m. and the charges are assault with the intent to commit a felony and 259 PC.

Burbank construction worker Arnulfo David Rivas Avelar was arrested at Lincoln St. and Kenmere Ave. It happened at 1:15 p.m. The charges are identity theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Carly Mersola lives in North Hollywood and is unemployed. Mersola was nabbed at Target and the time is 2:00 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ernesto Perdomo works with props and lives in North Hollywood and was taken into custody at the same site. The time is the same.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – 23152 (F) VC – driving with a suspended or revoked license – driving without a valid license and warrants.

Corona resident Marcos Antonio Hazelwood was picked up at Planet Fitness and the time is 12:47 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and trespassing.

Erick Colindres is unemployed and a North Hollywood resident and was handcuffed at 19050 Sherman Way and the time is 4:40 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Evan Anthony Barry is a North Hollywood construction worker and was apprehended at 2200 West Empire Ave. The time is 8:45 p.m. The charges are identity theft – petty theft and possession of a controlled substance.

North Hills plumber Michael Rocky Mendoza was picked up at the same site and at the same time. The charges are petty theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Tuesday, August 23, Augustus Evans Jr., who is a Los Angeles driver was nabbed at 4:02 a.m. The site is 1515 North Glenoaks Blvd., and the charge is 25850 (A) PC.

Christopher James Grieder is a director and a Toluca Lake resident. Grieder was picked up at Lomita St. and Magnolia Blvd. The time is 2:45 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Jonathan Dewayne Davis is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident. Davis was apprehended at 247 North Maple Ave. and the time is 5:10 a.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – evasion of a payment fare – a municipal violation and warrants.

Hovik David Abgarian lives in Glendale and works in construction. Abgarian was nabbed at Third St. and Cypress Ave. and the time is 10:15 a.m.

The charges are misappropriation of lost property – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance and 11375 (B) (2) HS.

Vehik Ismailian works in support staff and resides in Burbank. Ismailian was arrested at Costco and the time is 6:45 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Jessica Louise Bradley was arrested at 7:00 p.m. and the site is Olive Ave. and Orchard Ave. The charges are threating an executive officer and disorderly conduct.

Hector Arturo Estrada Bustos is employed in flooring and lives in Los Angeles. Bustos was picked up at the Burbank airport and the time is 8:40 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Carlos Alberto Pozos works in construction and resides in Sun Valley and was nabbed at Nordstrom’s Rack. The time is 8:20 p.m. and the charges are giving false identification to a police officer – petty theft and 1203.2 (A) PC and a warrant.

Lizeth Olivares is a teacher’s assistant and a Pacoima resident. Olivares was picked up at Glenoaks Blvd. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 11:04 p.m.

The charges are identity theft – 22810 (A) PC – possession of burglary tolls – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Field farm hand and Compton resident Alfonso Ozuna was arrested at Verdugo Ave. and Sunset Canyon Drive. The time is 11:30 p.m. and the charges are 30305 (A) (1) – criminal conspiracy and grand theft.

On Monday, August 22, Yvette Gomez, a Burbank resident and a FSA was arrested after being charged with battery causing serious injury and resisting arrest. The time is 6:10 a.m.

Sylmar property manager James Anthony Silva was taken into custody at 3111 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 12:15 p.m.

The charges are trespassing – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Amelia Torres Alvarado is unemployed and lives in North Hollywood and was taken into custody at 1:20 p.m. The charge is petty theft and the site is 10950 Sherman Way.

Ismael Altamirano Jr. resides in North Hollywood and was apprehended at the same location and the time is 1:26 p.m. The charges are petty theft – 3000.08 (C) PC and a warrant.

Urive Vernal Lopez Barrios works on an assembly line and lives in Burbank. Barrios was arrested at the Burbank police lobby. The time is 4:55 p.m. The charge is driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Long Beach resident Dejai Aly Davis was picked up at Staples. The time is 5:05 p.m. The charges are 30305 (A) (1) PC – 21810 PC – forgery and petty theft.

Esmeralda Patricia Zhune is a Los Angeles make-up artist and was nabbed at Costco. It happened at 5:40 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Gladiz Margarita Munguia Garcia lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at the same site. The time is the same. The charge is petty theft.

Christopher James Hutchinson is a Los Angeles cook and was nabbed at 2501 Hollywood Way. The charge is identity theft, and the time is 8:00 p.m.

Leanna Jo Young is a Burbank house cleaner and was arrested at 10:25 p.m. The location is Whitnall Hwy, and Burbank Blvd. and the charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Andre Ohanian is a Sunland construction worker and was taken into custody at Hollywood Way and Avon St. The time is 11:45 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.