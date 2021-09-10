Burbank Police Log: August 23 – August 29

Maintaining law and order is important for the men and women in blue.



Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2020. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact.

Responsive any time, the Burbank police department is ready for any situation including having to arrest people.

On Sunday, August 29, Studio City resident and manager Kevin Theodore Hughes was apprehended at Magnolia Blvd. and Sparks St.

The time is 00:45 a.m. and the charges are driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving under the influence with .08 or above.

Burbank jeweler Gerardo Baltazar was taken into custody at Tujunga Ave. and Lake St. and it occurred at 00:45 a.m.

The charges are driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving under the influence with .08 or above – driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants.

Josue Enrique Cornejo is a cook and a Burbank resident. Cornejo was cuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and First St.

The time is 00:42 a.m. and the charges are driving with a suspended or revoked license and driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and a warrant.

El Monte cook Efrain Garcia was nabbed at First St. and Elm Ave. The time is 3:19 a.m.

The charges are driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving under the influence with .08 or above.

Derek Long is a bartender and a La Crescenta resident. Long was handcuffed at 2200 Empire Ave.

It happened at 10:00 a.m. and the charges are being in possession of drug paraphernalia – being an unlicensed driver and a warrant.

David Membreno is employed as a mover and is a resident of Burbank. Membreno was picked up at 2407 West Victory Blvd. and the time is 1:45 p.m.

The charges are possession of stolen property – possession of a controlled substance – 166 (A) (4) of the state penal code – battery on a police officer – 273.6 (A) PC and warrants.

Hollywood server Jacob Whitney Seibel was arrested at 2021 West Olive Ave. and the time is 7:45 p.m. The charge is trespassing.

On Saturday, August 28, David Matthew Bates, who lives in Los Angeles was arrested at 2627 North Hollywood Way. The time is 1:55 a.m. and the charge is trespassing.

Justin R. Covey is a resident of Burbank and works in clinical data. Covey was handcuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and Beachwood Drive.

The time is 1:20 a.m. and the charge Bates faces is driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Pacoima delivery driver Ray Allen Meyers was nabbed at Magnolia Blvd. and First St. and the time is 7:10 a.m.

The charges Meyers faces are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Phillip Herrera is unemployed and was taken into custody at 230 East Amherst Drive. The charges are 373 PC and violating the city municipal code. The time is 8:45 a.m.

Maxim Contino is unemployed and is a Burbank resident. Contino was handcuffed at the Glendale jail and the charges are grand theft and a warrant. It occurred at 8:15 a.m.

Rory Steven Scott lives in Gardena and is employed as a driver. Scott was picked up at Chandler Blvd. and Valley St.

The time of the arrest is 11:45 a.m. and the charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Anthony Abeyta is a Fontana resident and works in construction. Abeyta was apprehended at 2200 Empire Ave. and the charge is possession of heroin/cocaine. It took place at 3:55 p.m.

Favian Diaz lives in Sun Valley and works in construction. Diaz was arrested at 2200 Empire Ave.

It happened at 3:55 p.m. and the charge Diaz faces is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Eureka maid Kathryn Alice Klepach was taken into custody at 4:10 p.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance for sale – 11375 (B) (2) of the state health and safety code – 25400 (A) (2) PC – 21810 PC and warrants.

Joshua Ronald Holman lives in North Hollywood, works as an escrow assistant and was picked up at Alameda Ave. and Lake St. It happened at 4:45 p.m.

The charges are driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving under the influence with .08 or above – driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants.

Axel Lewis Madrid Gonzales lives in North Hollywood, is employed as an administrative assistant and was handcuffed at 1500 East Walnut Ave. The time of the arrest is 5:40 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Kenny Rivas is a Los Angeles resident and is employed as a cleaner. Rivas was cuffed at Riverside Drive and Valley St.

It occurred at 9:15 p.m. and the charges are burglary – 485 PC – being in possession of drug paraphernalia – identity theft – resisting arrest – 640 PC – 466 PC and warrants.

Steven Paddock is an electrician and a Burbank resident. Paddock was arrested at 151 North Maple Drive.

The time is 10:30 p.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

On Friday, August 27, Steven Christian Lucero, who lives in El Monte and is a mobile mechanic was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and the 15 freeway. The time is 00:55 a.m. and the charge is identity theft.

Sydney Rose Clothey is a North Hollywood resident and was taken into custody at Hollywood Way and Edison Blvd. It happened at 00:05 a.m. and the charge is 23152 (G) of the state vehicle code.

Hector Munguia is a Los Angeles handyman and was picked up at Magnolia Blvd. and Glenoaks Blvd.

The charges are 4573 PC – being in possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 4:35 a.m.

Samantha Ashley Hedges works as a waitress and lives in Los Angeles. Hedges was arrested at 2100 Empire Ave.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and warrants. The time is 11:25 a.m.

Luz Maria Paz is a Los Angeles meat clerk and was taken into custody at Glenoaks Blvd. and Scott Road.

The time is 12:10 p.m. and the charges are resisting arrest and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

Nicholas Simpson Kim is an entertainer and a Los Angeles resident. Kim was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and Keystone St.

The charges are petty theft – possession of stolen property – 10852 VC – robbery – 245 (A) (4) PC and warrants. The time is 1:30 p.m.

Trinidad Castilleja lives in North Hollywood and is a tile setter. Castilleja was cuffed at the same site and at the same time. The charge is 10852 VC.

Tyrone Marcel McClendon lives in Burbank and is a comedian. McClendon was picked up at 333 Magnolia Blvd.

The time is 2:50 p.m. and the charges are disorderly conduct – battery and a warrant.

Jorge Augusto Marroquin resides in Glendale, works repairing shoes and was picked up at 929 South Victory Blvd. The charge is disorderly conduct. The time is 5:05 p.m.

Karapet Harutunyan lives in Glendale and is a mechanic. Harutunyan was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Cypress Ave.

The time is 7:55 p.m. and the charges are being in possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Thursday, August 26, Cody Richard Croft, a Burbank resident and an engineer was arrested at Pass Ave. and Verdugo Ave.

The time is 00:05 a.m. and the charge Croft faces is being in possession of a controlled substance.

Lakita Elizabeth Washington lives in Burbank and is a T-shirt creator. Washington was picked up at the same location and the same time. The charge is the same.

Kenneth Roy Coleman is disabled and a Los Angeles resident. Coleman was arrested at Burbank Blvd. and Front St. and the time is 2:50 a.m.

The charges are driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving under the influence with .08 or above and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Dario Canchola lives in Burbank and was nabbed at 243 East Cedar Ave. and it took place at 4:50 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Nicholas Shane Frye is unemployed and is a resident of Los Angeles. Frye was handcuffed at Alameda Ave. and Reese Place.

The time is 7:10 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – 853.7 PC and a warrant.

Angel Marie Edmondson lives in Yucca Valley and is employed in cosmetics. The time of the apprehension is 11:30 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – being under the influence of a controlled substance – 381 (A) PC – being an unlicensed driver and warrants.

Kilvin Brawley is a Los Angeles construction worker and was apprehended at Burbank Blvd. and Clybourn Ave. The time is 1:50 p.m. and the charge is trespassing and warrants.

Antwan Ray Henderson lives in Long Beach and is unemployed. Henderson was cuffed at the Clark County jail and it happened at 11:00 a.m.

The charges are robbery – 490.4 (A) (1) PC – grand theft – petty theft and warrants.

Jesse Almaguer Luna lives in Glendale, is a craftsman and was apprehended at Gaylord Drive and Valley Heart Drive.

The time is 3:30 p.m. and the charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft – battery – 242 PC – 640 PC and warrants.

Hovik Johnny Demirchyan lives in Burbank, works at a carwash and was arrested at 9:00 p.m.

The charges are making criminal threats and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

Oxnard resident Zachary Andrew Collins works in security and was picked up at 9:25 p.m. The charge is assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

Adam Del Giudice lives in Burbank and was apprehended at 2200 West Empire Ave. and the time is 11:50 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Spencer Thomas Lussier works in auto repair and is a resident of Burbank. Lussier was taken into custody at 9:30 p.m. The charge is assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

On Wednesday, August 25, Daniel Edward Nersoyan, a Burbank jewelry dealer was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Chandler Ave.

The time is 00:40 a.m. and the charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Fariza Amangeldiyeva lives in Burbank, is employed in real estate and was arrested after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 3:00 a.m.

Dakota James Calderhead is unemployed and is a resident of Burbank. Calderhead was cuffed at the Lakeside golf course. The time is 7:30 a.m. The charge is possession of stolen property.

Efrem Charles Hollie is a security guard and is a Van Nuys resident. Hollie was picked up at Glenoaks Blvd. and Naomi St. The charges are resisting arrest and identity theft. The time is 7:15 a.m.

Leonard Andrew Chavez is a repairman, is a Burbank resident and was apprehended at 1351 North Ontario St. The charge is being an unlicensed driver and a warrant. The time is 9:00 a.m.

Brooke Baglioni is unemployed and a Burbank resident. Baglioni was nabbed at the same site and at the same time. The charge is being in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Macias lives in Burbank and is a repairman. Macias was picked up at 1910 North Hollywood Way.

The time is 2:15 p.m. and the charges are possession of a stolen vehicle – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Montrose resident and baker Dominique Becerra was handcuffed after being charged with spousal abuse – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of a controlled substance. The time is 4:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, August 24, Isaac David Barragan, a Burbank waiter was handcuffed after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 00:01 a.m.

Erica Meza lives in North Hollywood and is a forklift driver. Meza was apprehended at Lake St. and Alameda. The time is 2:22 a.m. The charges are 30305 (A) (1) PC and 466 PC.

Tarsha Martin lives in Burbank and is employed as a manager. Martin was arrested after being charged with child endangerment. The time is 10:00 a.m.

Marco Alcides Rivas Nunez is a Los Angeles plumber and was cuffed at 1200 South Flower St. The charge is petty theft and the time is 10:40 a.m.

Dolly Khazar is a Burbank resident and was picked up at Avon St. and Burbank Blvd. and the time is 10:35 a.m. The charges are 372 PC – 22435.2 (B) BP – trespassing and a warrant.

Daniel James Davis is employed in a warehouse and lives in Burbank. Davis was arrested at 200 North Third St. The time is 3:40 p.m. and the charge is 3455 (B) (1) PC and a warrant.

Robert Anthony Suraci lives in Torrance and works in sales. Suraci was taken into custody at the Gardena police department.

The charges are 11351 HS – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant. The arrest took place at 7:30 p.m.

On Monday, August 23, Tanner Austin Williams, a resident of Atlantic City, New Jersey and a YouTuber was arrested at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 11:10 p.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

Ernest Kanevskiy, a personal trainer and a Los Angeles resident was taken into custody at Walmart. The charge is the same and the time is the same.

Michael James Werning lives in Murrietta, works in security and was handcuffed at the same locale and the same time. The charge is the same.