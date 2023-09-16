Burbank Police Log: August 28 – September 3

All of the men and women in blue are dedicated and hard-working and keep the city safe and secure.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2023. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact. (Please note that myBurbank is only legally obligated for the information on the myBurbank.com website and is not responsible for any information used by search engines, ie. Google, Yahoo, etc. You need to contact these companies separately for any removal of personal information).

Keeping on top of matters in the city, the Burbank police department is proactive and on Sunday, September 3, Lori Lee Levy, who is a waitress and a Reseda resident was handcuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and Buena Vista St. The time is 3:45 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and bringing contraband into a jail or prison.

Steven Kelly Long is in sales and a Reseda resident and was nabbed at the same site and the same time. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Miguel Enrique Cotto Quintanilla lives in La Crescenta and is a business owner and was taken into custody at Nordstrom’s Rack. The time is 4:45 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Alex Lopez Ayala is a Los Angeles dishwasher and was apprehended at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 9:10 p.m. The charges are organized retail theft and receiving stolen property.

Quintyra Simmons is a party host and a Los Angeles resident and was cuffed at the same site and the time is 9:00 p.m. The charge is organized retail theft.

Los Angeles resident Michael Anthony Leal Jr. is employed in music and was picked up at the same site and the time is 9:11 p.m. The charge is the same.

Jazmin Morales Gutierrez is a cook and a San Fernando resident and was arrested at 9:10 p.m. The charges are organized retail theft and 494 (A) of the state penal code. The location is the same.

Edgar Sahakyan is employed in security and resides in North Hollywood and was nabbed at 1800 West Empire Ave. The charges are possession of a taser – driving while under the influence with .08 or above and warrants. The time is 10:10 p.m.

On Saturday, September 2, Ramone Austin Nez, a resident of Albuquerque, New Mexico, who is unemployed was apprehended at 2627 Hollywood Way and the time is 2:02 a.m. The charges are disorderly conduct and 5-3 – 108 Open.

David Membreno lives in Burbank and is a dishwasher and was taken into custody at 1312 North Parish Place. It took place at 7:48 a.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

Joseph Kendall Kramer is an Oceanside cook and was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Place. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft – bench warrant and warrants. It took place at 8:30 a.m.

Evaristo Jesus Sourdis is a martial arts instructor and is a Burbank resident and was arrested at Bel Aire Drive and San Jose Ave. It happened at 3:30 p.m. The charge is contempt of court.

Dana Ann Schick is unemployed and from Burbank and was taken into custody at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. The time is 6:20 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

On Friday, September 1, Laurie Poladian, who resides in Woodland Hills and is a paralegal was arrested at Verdugo Ave. and Evergreen St.

The time is 2:52 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Razmik Yaghoubi Kenaaraki lives in Glendale and is a welder and was taken into custody at 5:08 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and elder abuse.

Fredy Garcia works with drywall and resides in Los Angeles and was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and the 110 freeway. It took place at 7:45 a.m. The charge is assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

Erick Cobos is a Sun Valley handyman and was picked up at Frederic St. and Willow St. and the time is 1:45 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Burbank resident Allen Donald Brown is employed in delivery and was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Doran St. and the time is 3:50 p.m. The charge is making criminal threats.

Angel Hayrapt lives in Burbank and is a nurse at home care and was arrested at 1047 East Spazier Ave. The time is 6:42 p.m. The charge is contempt of court.

Raymond Hill Dickerson is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was cuffed at Buena Vista St. and Empire Ave. and the time is 6:41 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Arleta cashier Jocelyn Perez Cordova was apprehended at 1351 North Victory Blvd. and the time is 8:30 p.m. The charge is embezzlement.

Vaghik Shahnazarian is a mechanic and a Glendale resident and was picked up at Alameda Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 8:44 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Annika Detti is a Los Angeles secretary and was pinched at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 8:51 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and petty theft.

Christopher Wayne Arms is a North Hollywood construction worker and was handcuffed at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave.

The time is 8:50 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Edmond Grigoryan is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody at 2520 Keystone St. and the time is 9:40 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Carson Peter Downing is a Burbank mechanic and was apprehended after being charged with domestic battery. It occurred at 10:44 p.m.

Albert Fuentes works in construction and lives in Downey and was pinched at 1200 South Flower St. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – 1possession of heroin/cocaine and identity theft. The time is 10:10 p.m.

Burbank landscaper Christoper Allyn Adams was arrested at 11:59 p.m. The charge is elder abuse.

On Thursday, August 31, Vachik Grigorian, who lives in Glendale and is a pizza driver was nabbed at 3311 West Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 11:50 a.m. The charge is battery.

Ricardo Chavez Jr. resides in North Hollywood and is a carpenter and was arrested at 10950 Sherman Way and the time is 3:00 p.m. The charges are battery and petty theft.

Tyrone Marcel McClendon is unemployed and a Glendale resident and was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Olive Ave. and the time is 8:17 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Burbank resident Larry Linda works in lighting and was taken into custody after being charged with disturbing the peace and a warrant. The time is 8:45 p.m.

Deja Dionci Lever is employed as a receptionist and lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Walnut Ave.

The time is 10:03 p.m. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony and organized retail theft.

Los Angeles resident Khayden Baizer is a construction worker and was nabbed at the same site and the same time. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony – organized retail theft – robbery and warrants.

Cherish Casey is a hairdresser and lives in Los Angeles and was pinched at the same site and the same time. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony and organized retail theft.

On Wednesday, August 30, Christina Marie Barrios, who lives in Glendale and is employed in retail was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 1:30 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Robert Ismael Pena resides in Sunland is a stocker and was nabbed at the same location and the time is 1:20 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Rafael Barrios is a driver and a Glendale resident and was picked up at the same site and the time is 1:30 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft and check fraud.

Jeffrey Israel Sales is employed as a food delivery driver and is a Los Angeles resident and was arrested at 7:40 a.m.

The charges are possession of a baton – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of nitrous oxide and petty theft. The location is Buena Vista St. and Verdugo Ave.

Jacob Brandon Heininger lives in Van Nuys and works at a factory and was handcuffed at Lake St. and Providencia Ave. It occurred at 9:30 a.m. The charges are identity theft and disorderly conduct.

Burbank resident Evaristo Jesus Sourdis is an instructor and was taken into custody at Magnolia Blvd. and Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 3:50 p.m. The charge is contempt of court.

Reanna Marie Navarro is a Long Beach cashier and was apprehended at 911 West Chester Ave. The time is 5:45 p.m. The charges are carjacking and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Jacob Matthew Petro lives in San Gabriel and is employed in automotive body work and was nabbed after being charged with spousal abuse – violating a restraining order – domestic battery – driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant. It took place at 6:30 p.m.

North Hollywood resident Brayan Alexander Barrera works in waste and was pinched at 9:13 p.m. The charges are elder abuse – vandalism with $400 or more and disorderly conduct.

Angel Damin Gonzalez is a North Hollywood resident and works in delivery and was handcuffed at 920 Chestnut St. The time is 9:55 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Steven Guevara lives in Bakersfield and is employed in maintenance and was nabbed at Riverside Drive and the 134 freeway.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of an explosive and misdemeanor hit and run.

On Tuesday, August 29, Daniel Alejo Castro Plaza, who lives in Las Vegas and is a waiter was arrested at Spazier Ave. and Main St. and the time is 2:04 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Jose Javier Santiago lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and Main St. and the time is 3:11 a.m.

The charges are joyriding – possession of a controlled substance – possession of burglary tools – evading a payment fare and a warrant.

Gerardo Garay Madrigal lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at the same site and at the same time. The charges are joyriding – possession of a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Jesse Beltran is an automation supervisor and was apprehended after being charged with spousal abuse and the time is 8:00 a.m.

Juan Carlos Rivera is a Burbank cook and was arrested at 10:25 a.m. The charge is domestic battery.

Oscar Arturo Perdomo Flores is a recycler and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at 1:30 p.m. The charges are elder abuse – petty theft and grand theft.

Maria America Perdomo is a recycler and is a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed at the same time. The charges are the same.

Menet Montgomery lives in Hesperia and is unemployed and was pinched at 1033 North Hollywood Way and the time is 2:50 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Francisco Trejo lives in Van Nuys and is a mechanic and was taken into custody at Palm Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 8:58 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joel Saul Pirir is a construction worker and a North Hollywood resident and was nabbed at 2412 West Victory Blvd. The charge is disorderly conduct and the time is 10:27 p.m.

Kobe Larry Barnes is a barista, a Las Vegas resident and was apprehended at 1110 West Alameda Ave. The time is 11:06 p.m. The charges are identity theft – – conspiracy to commit a felony and petty theft.

Los Angeles resident TeJohn Lamar Gray is a caretaker and was picked up at the same site and the same time. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony – petty theft and possession of burglary tools.

Azia Katijah Harris is employed as a teacher’s assistant and is a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at Pavilion’s. The time is 11:06 p.m. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony and petty theft.

On Monday, August 28, Jonathan Richard Maxwell, a resident of Moreno Valley was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 1:22 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving while under the influence with .08 or above – driving with a suspended or revoked license twice and warrants.

Daniel Nicola Lix lives in Monrovia and is employed in digital marketing and was arrested at 1820 North Kenwood St. It took place at 2:50 a.m. The charge is burglary.

Alissa Dorce is a nanny and a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody at 2:55 a.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Northridge resident Sarineh Gharakhan was handcuffed at 3401 West Olive Ave. The time is 9:45 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft – possession of burglary tools and a warrant.

Matthew James Friday is a nurse and a Los Angeles resident and was apprehended at 11:00 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – resisting arrest and petty theft. The location is 1800 West Empire Ave.

Colter Lee Denning lives in Las Vegas and is a convention worker and was picked up at 200 North Third St. The charge is making criminal threats.

Lucia Tejada is a Burbank resident and is employed in cleaning and was pinched at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. The time is 6:21 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Anthony Michael Hernandez works in sanitation and lives in Burbank and was nabbed at 2206 North Brighton St. The time is 7:00 p.m. The charge is assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

Ronnie Feblas is a North Hollywood dishwasher and was taken into custody at Riverside Drive and Rose St. and the time is 8:58 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – burglary and a warrant.