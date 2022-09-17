Burbank Police Log: August 29 – September 4

Burbank's finest strives to keep the community safe and secure every day of the week.

On Sunday, September 4, Miguel Garcia, a San Fernando resident was arrested at Lincoln St. and Kenmere Ave.

It happened at 00:15 a.m. The charges are vandalism with $400 or more – 186.22 (B) (1) of the state penal code and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Los Angeles resident Luis Saul Castellon works at a bakery and was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and Victory Blvd.

The time is 2:34 a.m. The charges are buying or receiving a stolen vehicle – possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Ayoub Aguayo is employed as a shipper and lives in Burbank and was picked up at 901 North San Fernando Blvd.

It happened at 2:15 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Angelica Aguayo works in customer service and was apprehended at Alameda Ave. and Victory Blvd.

It took place at 2:34 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft and warrants.

Jose Juan Jacobo Alvarado is a Sun Valley construction worker and was picked up at 1028 South San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 4:35 a.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Luis Alberto Zuniga works in support and resides in Arleta and was handcuffed at 2000 West Empire Ave. The time is 7:00 a.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – a municipal code violation and a warrant.

Burbank resident Aleh Dvorak was taken into custody after being charged with domestic violence. It took place at 7:40 a.m.

Tyler Kenneth MacDonald is a Burbank caregiver and was arrested at Oak St. and Pass Ave. and the time is 7:35 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

San Fernando resident Jesus Rodolfo Sanchez sets up events and was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Amherst Drive and the time is 10:44 a.m. The charges are petty theft and shoplifting.

Las Vegas resident Tatiana Thomas works in housekeeping and was arrested at Pavilions. The time is 4:00 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Tequoia Vansola Thomas lives in Long Beach and was nabbed at the same location and at the same time. The charge is the same.

Coachella student Jose Refugio Lopez was picked up at 8:30 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance while being armed with a loaded firearm – 25850 (A) PC – 32310 (A) PC and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Christopher Hamilton lives in Van Nuys and was handcuffed at 761 North First St. and the time is 11:15 p.m. The charge is battery.

Adrian Nieto Pontigo is unemployed and a Burbank resident. Pontigo was taken into custody at the same site and the time is 11:00 p.m. The charge is battery.

Eduardo Diaz Perez is a Los Angeles electrician and was arrested at the same location and the same time. The charge is the same.

On Saturday, September 3, John Carlo Thota, a North Hollywood resident and a car rental agent was taken into custody at Catalina St. and Monterey Ave.

It took place at 4:00 a.m. The charges are identity theft and driving without a valid driver’s license.

Juan Carlos Obregon lives in Chino and works as a delivery driver. Obregon was taken into custody at Empire Ave. and Valpreda St.

The time is 9:00 a.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and misappropriation of lost property.

Paramount resident and construction worker Fernando Torres Casas was picked up at 140 East Alameda Ave. The time is 2:29 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

Felix Allure is a Los Angeles makeup artist and was arrested at 5:30 p.m. The charge is carrying a loaded firearm on your person or in a vehicle.

Los Angeles resident Arlett Timotea Hernandez was handcuffed at the same site and at the same time. The charge is the same.

Cristopher Cuellar lives in Arleta and is employed in a warehouse and was nabbed at the same location and the same time.

The charges are carrying a loaded firearm on your person or in a vehicle and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Pacoima resident Felix Jose Lopez works in packaging and was cuffed at the same location and the same time.

The charges are carrying a loaded firearm on your person or in a vehicle and vandalism with $400 or more.

Alejandro Carranza is a rapper and a Los Angeles resident. Carranza was picked up at 4460 West Victory Blvd. and the time is 5:00 p.m.

The charges are carrying a loaded firearm on your person or in a vehicle and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Burbank resident Albert Eli Schad was arrested at 200 East Cypress Ave. and the time is 8:04 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Jordan Dennison resides in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at Orange Grove Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 7:00 p.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

North Hollywood car salesman Vahagn Vardanyan was apprehended at Walnut Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. and it took place at 9:59 p.m. The charge is 23109 (A) of the state vehicle code.

Claudio Antonio Cerda Saavedra resides in Orlando, Florida, and is a vendor. Saavedra was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Clark Ave.

The time is 9:45 p.m. The charge is driving without a valid license.

On Friday, September 2, Marciela Luna Gonzalez, who lives in Harbor City and is a house cleaner was handcuffed at 511 North Hollywood Way. The time is 00:30 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Fernando Emmanuel Garcia is a North Hollywood house cleaner and was taken into custody at the same site and the same time. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Carolina Ortiz is employed as a cashier and lives in Los Angeles. Ortiz was picked up at 2:39 a.m. The location is Sunset Canyon Drive and Verdugo Ave., and charge is joyriding and a warrant.

South Gate clerk Samuel Ariel Cervantes was arrested at Alameda Ave. and the 134 freeway. The time is 3:10 a.m.

The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Carlos Pineda is employed as a plumber and lives in Sun Valley. Pineda was handcuffed at 1112 North Hollywood Way.

The time is 7:40 a.m. The charges are identity theft – petty theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Jared Michael Williams works in landscaping and lives in Burbank. Williams was nabbed at 200 North Third St. and the time is 7:35 a.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants.

Jordan Dennison is a scary actor and was picked up at Buena Vista St. and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 8:27 a.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Arleta housekeeper Rogelia Villegas was handcuffed at 241 North Niagara St., and it took place at 1:05 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Alex Arbi Zargarian is a Tujunga technician and was arrested at Lamer St. and Adornos Way. The time is 1:00 p.m. The charges are brandishing a firearm – 23103 (A) VC – 23152 (F) VC and warrants.

Edwin Von Eric Wilson lives in North Hollywood and works as a glue maker and was nabbed at 3:00 p.m. The charges are brandishing a firearm and obstructing a police officer.

La Puente resident Eddie Cazares is employed in shipping and was cuffed at 1915 Buena Vista St. and the time is 5:00 p.m. The charge is stalking.

Diane Covarubias is an Arleta social worker and was taken into custody at 200 East Cypress Ave. The time is 6:39 p.m.

The charges are robbery – petty theft – grand theft – possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants.

Shane Kaniela Lagronio is a plumber and a Reseda resident. Lagronio was picked up at Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 7:15 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Glendale resident Lena Ghazaryan was apprehended at 200 East Cypress Ave. and the time is 7:57 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

David Fathy Gabriel lives in Burbank and is a line mythographer. Gabriel was apprehended after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 8:15 p.m.

Eddie Macias is a Los Angeles role player and was arrested at Glenoaks Blvd. and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 8:59 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Ismael Raymond Belmont lives in Newhall and is employed as a construction worker. Belmont was handcuffed at Clybourn Ave. and Clark Ave.

The time is 11:47 p.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – resisting arrest – 2000.2 (A) (1) VC and possession of heroin/cocaine.

On Thursday, September 1, Steven Silverio Rea, an El Monte resident and a cherry picker was handcuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and Pass Ave.

It took place at 2:20 a.m. The charges are conspiring to commit a crime and 26500 (A) PC.

Matthew Aaron Baharians is employed at a smog shop and lives in Pacoima. Baharians was taken into custody at 8:08 a.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance while being armed – 29800 (A) (1) PC and possession of a controlled substance for sale.

Winnetka dispatcher Carolynne Mari Iha was apprehended at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 1:20 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Renee Peters lives in Burbank and was picked up at 3:40 p.m. The charges are brandishing a firearm or a deadly weapon – vandalism – petty theft – possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants.

Leonel Juarez works as a COVID-19 label maker and lives in Los Angeles. Juarez was handcuffed at 1403 North Victory Place and the time is 6:35 p.m. The charges are conspiring to commit a crime and grand theft.

Hugo Ernesto Jimenez is a Los Angeles server and was taken into custody at 1301 North Victory Place.

The time is 6:50 p.m. The charges are giving false identification to a police officer – petty theft – driving while under the influence with .08 or above and warrants.

Aleh Dvorak lives in Burbank and was arrested after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 9:50 p.m.

Elizabeth Ann Hernandez is a Burbank healthcare worker and was arrested at Ontario St. and Victory Blvd. It happened at 10:24 p.m. The charge is 23152 (F) VC.

Remberto Ernesto Kuylen works as a roofer and resides in Los Angeles. Kuylen was cuffed at 1112 North Hollywood Way.

It took place at 11:30 p.m. The charges are 4573.5 PC – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of a controlled substance.

On Wednesday, August 31, Jamie Lynn Giammichele, who lives in Burbank was taken into custody at 2:20 a.m. The site is San Fernando Blvd. and Orange Grove Ave., and the charge is disorderly conduct.

Mariah Michelle Hanna is a Glendale bartender and was nabbed at Lake St. and Providencia Ave. and the time is 2:00 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Burbank caregiver Athina Baghomian was taken into custody at 509 North Providencia Ave. and the time is 8:30 a.m.

The charges are child endangerment – grand theft – 4573.5 PC and possession of a controlled substance.

Arman Galstyan works at a car wash and lives in Burbank and was arrested at 8:30 a.m. The charges are child abuse – 4573.5 PC – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell and burglary.

Jose Antonio Gutierrez is a Panorama City driver and was taken into custody at 12500 Oxnard St. and the time is 10:15 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance for sale.

Benjamin Jay Pardus is unemployed and lives in California City and was arrested at 1472 Clybourne Ave.

The charges are robbery – battery – 30305 (A) (1) PC – 3000.08 (C) PC and warrants. The time is 11:15 a.m.

Burbank welder David Keith Burmaster was taken into custody at Earth Walk Park. The time is 4:04 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Kamaiyah Jamesha Johnson lives in Long Beach and is a recording artist and was cuffed at the Burbank airport.

The charges are possessing and negligent discharge of a firearm at an airport. The time is 1:30 p.m.

William Kee Boonkokua lives in Jurupa Valley and is employed as a heavy equipment operator and was nabbed at 1301 Victory Place.

The time is 7:30 p.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – 22510 (A) PC – petty theft and warrants.

Laura Kristen Nouse is an esthetician and lives in Los Angeles. Nouse was arrested at the same site and the time is 8:00p.m. The charges are 4573 PC – petty theft – shoplifting – possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Jazzman Gallagher works at the front desk and resides in Los Angeles. Gallagher was picked up at the same location and the time is 8:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Juan Carlos Veliz is a framer and a Simi Valley resident and was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Ontario St. The charge is possession of a controlled substance. The time is 8:16 p.m.

Los Angeles construction worker Venancio Sonpuac was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and Kenwood St. and the time is 9:16 p.m. The charge is driving without a valid license.

On Tuesday, August 30, Elesha Rebecca Klepp, a Sacramento resident and a developer was nabbed at Third St. and Orange Grove Ave.

It happened at 2:35 a.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Pomona CNA Malaya Monae Williams was arrested at 10:00 a.m. The charges are identity theft – false impersonation and assault with a deadly weapon.

Bobby Lewis Momon lives in Hollywood and is employed in delivery. Momon was nabbed at Olive Ave. and Verdugo Ave. It took place at 12:26 p.m. The charges are petty theft – 3000.08 (C) PC and a warrant.

Cary Mitchell is unemployed and a Burbank resident. Mitchell was picked up at 3000 West Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 1:25 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Lancaster landscaper Byron Lamont May Jr. was apprehended at Alameda Ave. and Flower St. The time is 1:40 p.m. and the charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Darrell Baker was arrested at Brighton St. and Clark Ave. It occurred at 3:15 p.m. The charges are battery on a police officer and disorderly conduct.

Christian Alexander Martinez lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at 3201 West Verdugo Ave. and the time is 6:52 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Burbank student Charles Ricardo Nelson was arrested at 235 North Valley St. The time is 6:29 p.m. The charge is giving false identification to a police officer.

Francisco Hernandez Contreras is a Panorama City driver and was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Thornton Ave. and the time is 10:00 p.m. The charge is 11378 of the state health and safety code.

On Monday, August 29, Jamal Zain, a Los Angeles resident was arrested at 811 South San Fernando Blvd. The time is 2:00 a.m. The charge is grand theft.

Lamont Scutter lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at the same site and the time is 2:45 a.m. The charges are grand theft and giving false identification to a police officer.

Eric Allen Parker is unemployed and a Burbank resident and was picked up at 545 North Victory Blvd. and the time is 10:40 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – a municipal violation and warrants.

Deaundrey Durand Caraway is a construction worker and was taken into custody at California St. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 11:00 a.m. The charge is a municipal violation and a warrant.

Los Angeles resident Christian Tobin was picked up at 3303 West Alameda Ave. and the time is 11:00 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – unlawfully causing a fire and a warrant.

Dante Ahmed Scott lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at 136 South Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 3:17 p.m. The charge is 3056 PC.

Phillip James Garza works at a call center and resides in Los Angeles. Garza was picked up at 1302 North Naomi St. and the time is 4:20 p.m. The charges are disorderly conduct – vandalism and a warrant.

Amanda Leslie Aguilar is employed with the Blue Crew and lives in Los Angeles. Aguilar was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and Flower St. and the time is 8:20 p.m.

The charges are 4573.5 PC – petty theft twice – possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Los Angeles salesman Gabriel Jerry Frias was taken into custody after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – domestic violence – driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants. The time is 8:20 p.m.