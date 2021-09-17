Burbank Police Log: August 30 – September 5

The proud men and women in blue are ready and able to perform their duties.



Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2020. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact.

When it comes to being diligent, the Burbank police department is definitely that and it also entails having to place individuals in custody.

On Sunday, September 5, Michelle Anne Alessi, a Glendale resident who works in tax compliance was arrested at Clark Ave. and Reese Place.

The time is 00:08 a.m. and the charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under .08 or above.

Eric Anthony Agaverdian is a Burbank construction worker and was picked up at 2020 North Parish Place.

The charges are 166 (C) (1) of the state penal code and battery. It occurred at 1:45 a.m.

Devon Moore lives in North Hollywood and was apprehended at 1115 West Burbank Blvd.

The time of the arrest is 2:19 a.m. and the charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mark Morey is a resident of Burbank and was taken into custody at Olive Park and the time is 6:00 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

On Saturday, September 4, Alexandro Venegas, who is employed in security and is a Pacoima resident was apprehended at Victory Blvd. and Angeleno Ave.

The charges Venegas faces are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant. It occurred at 1:00 a.m.

Richard Garrett Powell lives in North Hollywood and was arrested at Burbank Blvd. and Edison Blvd.

The charges include possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant. It took place at 1:20 a.m.

Los Angeles resident Diamond Lynaya Jenkins was picked up at the LAPD 77th division station and the time is 4:36 a.m. The charge is 182 (A) (1) PC and a warrant.

Ismael Lomeli is a North Hollywood construction worker. Lomeli was cuffed at Tulare Ave. and Buena Vista St.

The arrest happened at 5:50 a.m. The charges include 21310 PC – being in possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Richard Joseph Irvin resides in Colton and works as an electrical contractor. Irvin was nabbed after being charged with domestic battery – 20002 of the state vehicle code and a warrant. The time is 8:00 a.m.

Zareh Akopian lives in Glendale and is employed as a truck dispatcher. Akopian was cuffed at 1800 Empire Ave.

The time is 10:00 a.m. and the charges Akopian faces include being in possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Shant Gary Gulessevian works as a busboy and lives in Glendale. Gulessevian was taken into custody at Big 5 Sporting Goods and the time is 12:40 p.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

North Hollywood construction worker Steven Villareal was nabbed at 1301 Victory Place and it happened at 3:00 p.m.

The charges include possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia and 466 PC.

Louis Robert Mercado is a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed at Shermack St. and Clybourn Ave.

The time is 4:30 p.m. and the charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Jonathan Edward Peel is employed for DoorDash and lives in North Hollywood. Peel was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Chestnut St.

The time is 8:00 p.m. and the charges Peel faces are making criminal threats and a warrant.

On Friday, September 3, John Paul Velasco, a Burbank entrepreneur was arrested at Avon St. and Burbank Blvd.

The time of the apprehension is 2:28 a.m. and the charge is driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Burbank resident Loretta Lohe was handcuffed at 5:16 a.m. and the charge is disorderly conduct. The arrest happened at Victory Blvd. and Buena Vista St.

Omar Ramirez lives in Van Nuys and is employed as a laborer. Ramirez was taken into custody at 1775 North Victory Place and it occurred at 10:12 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Claudia Quihuis is a Burbank resident and a manager. Quihuis was nabbed at 23 East Providencia Ave. and the time it happened is 3:40 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Raenne Jessica De Leon lives in Palmdale and is employed doing odd jobs. De Leon was apprehended at 101 East Alameda Ave. and the time is 8:00 p.m.

The charges De Leon faces are petty theft – possession of stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Burbank resident Jeremy McDuffie works as a solar technician and was picked up at Burbank Ave. and Lima St.

The time is 8:20 p.m. and the charges McDuffie faces are being in possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.

On Thursday, September 2, Karo Petrosyan, an Uber driver and a Granada Hills resident was arrested at Glenoaks Blvd. and Delaware Road. The time is 00:24 a.m. and the charge is making criminal threats.

Rodney Deion Mays is a Los Angeles warehouse employee. Mays was nabbed after being charged with 29800 (A) (1) PC – 11370.1 (A) of the state health and safety code and possession of stolen property. The arrest took place at 4:04 a.m.

Brian Adams Romero is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident. Romero was cuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and California St. The time is 4:42 a.m. and the charge is 23152 (G) VC.

Manvel Vardanyan lives in Burbank and was taken into custody at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. The charge is petty theft and it happened at 12:20 p.m.

Ryan Miller lives in Lancaster and is unemployed. Miller was handcuffed at 3900 West Alameda Ave. The arrest happened at 1:05 p.m.

The charges Miller faces are 10852 VC – petty theft – making criminal threats and a warrant.

Los Angeles truck driver Victor Junior Soto was apprehended at 2000 Empire Ave.

It occurred at 2:30 p.m. and the charges Soto faces are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joraus Minasian is a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at the same locale and the same time.

The charges Minasian faces include possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and a warrant.

Aerin Yolande Robinson works in customer service and lives in Burbank. Robinson was arrested at 135 East Olive Ave. and the time is 3:45 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and battery.

Jorge Quevedo is a resident of Los Angeles and was nabbed at 600 North Hollywood Way. The charge is petty theft and the time is 7:20 p.m.

Glendale resident and caretaker David Felix Balabekyan was apprehended at Glenoaks Blvd. and Amherst Drive.

The time is 9:15 p.m. and the charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Jacopo Massimiliano Pisani is a Van Nuys handyman and was taken into custody at 1601 North Victory Blvd. and the time is 10:00 p.m.

The charges Pisani faces are grand theft – possession of stolen property – possession of drug paraphernalia – making criminal threats and a warrant.

On Wednesday, September 1, Brian Mark Simon, a resident of Brooklyn, New York who works in security was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and Clybourne Ave. It happened at 1:20 a.m. and the charge is petty theft.

Tony Garcia, a Sylmar resident was taken into custody at 3:05 a.m. and it happened at San Fernando Blvd. and Cedar Ave. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Miami stripper Alexa Angela Pena was arrested at 2627 Hollywood Way and the charge is disorderly conduct. The time is 6:14 a.m.

Mario De Jesus Lopez lives in North Hills and works in scrap metal. Lopez was handcuffed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Santa Anita Ave. and the time is 6:09 p.m.

The charges Lopez faces are 11370.1 (A) HS – 29800 (A) (1) PC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alan Lee McDermott is a Burbank resident and was cuffed at Olive Ave. and Verdugo Ave. It took place at 7:00 p.m. and the charge is vandalism and a warrant.

Kelly Ann Laser is unemployed and a Burbank resident. Laser was picked up at 301 North Pass Ave. and the time is 9:00 p.m. The charges are 243 (A) PC – arson and disorderly conduct.

Burbank handyman Timothy Kelly Frost was apprehended after being charged with domestic battery and false imprisonment. The arrest took place at 10:40 p.m.

On Tuesday, August 31, Anthony Joseph Tobias, who lives in Pacoima and is an assistant driver was nabbed at Vanowen St. and Clybourn Ave.

The time is 1:00 a.m. and the charges Tobias faces are possession of stolen property – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance – driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants.

Armando Garcia is a Pacoima construction worker and was arrested at the same site and at the same time.

The charges are possession of stolen property – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Vasilia Lizette Chojolan is a property manager, a Burbank resident and was cuffed at Vanowen St. and Ontario St.

The time is 2:02 a.m. and the charges are driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving under the influence with .08 or above.

Jennifer Tuason lives in Granada Hills and is employed in finance. Tuason was nabbed at the Burbank police jail and the charge is grand theft and the time is 10:00 a.m.

Shawn Anthony Walker is a clerk and a Los Angeles resident. Walker was picked up at Alameda Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. The time is 1:40 p.m. and the charge is 485 PC.

Daniel Lester Morris is a shoreman and a Burbank resident. Morris was taken into custody at 1012 North Hollywood Way and the time is 5:30 p.m.

The charges are vandalism – disorderly conduct – violating the Burbank municipal code and warrants.

Joshua Alexander Escobar lives in Glendale and is employed in the food service industry.

Escobar was arrested at Best Buy and the time is 9:15 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – 5-3-211 (D) MC – possession of a controlled substance – 4600 (A) PC and warrants.

Sandra Lynn Kalinke is a merchandiser, a Simi Valley resident and was handcuffed at Alameda Ave. and San Fernando Blvd.

The charges are 30305 (A) (1) PC – 23152 (F) VC – being in possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest took place at 8:15 p.m.

Mission Hills cashier Shirley Ann Gomez was apprehended at 2421 West Victory Blvd. and the time is 10:53 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

On Monday, August 30, Justin Jaime Garcia, who lives in Burbank was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Arvilla Ave.

The time is 00:17 a.m. and the charges Garcia faces are 476 PC – being in possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Morgan Robert Moreno Estrada, a Los Angeles resident and a painter was handcuffed at 400 North Hollywood Way and the charges are burglary, 466 PC and a warrant. The arrest occurred at 3:45 a.m.

Craig Kurt Schenkemeyer, a Los Angeles food service worker was taken into custody at 904 North Victory Blvd.

The time of the arrest is 7:00 p.m. and the charges include battery – 25620 (A) BP and a warrant.

Burbank plumber Gilbert Ramos was apprehended at Verdugo Ave. and Lake St. and the time is 9:07 p.m.

The charges Ramos faces are 11361 HS and possession of a controlled substance for sale.