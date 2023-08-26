Burbank Police Log: August 7 – August 13

Burbank's finest are keepers of the peace and hard-working.

It’s a difficult but rewarding career to be a Burbank police officer and on Sunday, August 13, Raymond Castro Jr., who lives in Burbank was handcuffed at Santa Anita Ave. and Lake St. The charge is disorderly conduct. The time is 00:05 a.m.

De Andre Jamal Wilson is a Los Angeles driver and was nabbed at Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd. It took place at 2:44 a.m. The charges are possession of burglary tools and possession of ammunition.

Zachariah Boone Swinburn is a Los Angeles construction worker and was handcuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and Third St. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of tear gas – possession of brass knuckles and a warrant.

Hayk Hakobyan works in marketing and is a Glendale resident and was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Alameda Ave. and the time is 1:40 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – joyriding – possession of burglary tools – identity theft and 3056 of the state penal code.

Scott David Neitzke lives in Winnetka and works with sprinklers and was cuffed at 2527 West Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 3:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – 3056 PC.

Gabriel Almendarez Corde works in retail sales and lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at 2:20 p.m.

The charges are failure to register as a sex offender – possession of a controlled substance – domestic battery – 3000.08 (C) PC and a warrant.

Manuel Garcia lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at 1911 West Olive Ave. The time is 2:12 p.m. The charges are disorderly conduct and grand theft.

Angela Maria Martinez is unemployed and was taken into custody at 1321 North Edison Blvd. The time is 5:05 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – trespassing and warrants.

Los Angeles cook Marco Antonio Martinez Juarez was pinched at Olive Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 9:35 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Dee Jay Russell is a car cleaner and is a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed at Olive Ave. and Reese Place. The time is 11:35 p.m. The charges are organized retail theft – 300 PC and a warrant.

Maliyah Ann Bishop is a waitress and a Hawthorne resident and was picked up at the same location and the time is 11:33 p.m. The charge is organized retail theft.

On Saturday, August 12, Marlon Francisco Torres, who lives in North Hollywood was cuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and Varney St. and the time is 1:25 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Vanessa Anne Hernandez resides in Los Angeles and is a nurse and was taken into custody at Chandler Blvd. and Hollywood Way. The time is 1:54 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Robert William Donis is a loader and a Van Nuys resident and was arrested at Olive Ave. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – identity theft and probation violation. It took place at 3:00 a.m.

Jonathan Vaca resides in Sylmar and cleans pool cutters and was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and Victory Place. The time is 5:35 a.m. The charge is grand theft.

Gilbert Orozco lives in Pacoima and is a construction worker and was handcuffed at Alameda Ave. and the 5 freeway. The charges are grand theft – possession of heroin/cocaine – violating promise to appear in court and a warrant. It took place at 5:35 a.m.

Huntington Beach resident Ian Richard Anderson was apprehended at Alameda Ave. and Lake St. It happened at 7:15 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Armen Ganjalyan is a Los Angeles photographer and was picked up at Santa Anita Ave. and IKEA Way. The time is 10:00 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and identity theft.

On Friday, August 11, De Aundrey Caraway, who resides in Los Angeles and is a construction worker was arrested at Glenoaks Blvd. and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 00:40 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – bringing contraband into a jail or prison – a violation and warrants.

Rafael Gaona is a North Hollywood landscaper and was nabbed at Olive Ave. and Lima St. The time is 1:10 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Taeelise Mishael Rhune Bell lives in Compton and is a hair stylist and was picked up at the 5 freeway and San Fernando Blvd.

The time is 3:51 a.m. The charges are transporting or selling methamphetamines – possession of a switchblade and possession of a taser.

Los Angeles mail clerk Carlos Grande was nabbed at Portner St. and Avenue 34. The time is 7:40 a.m. The charge is possession of obscene material.

Anastasiya Sakina is employed in delivery and is a North Hollywood resident and was arrested at 1731 North Ontario St. and the time is 9:37 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joyanne Horwitz lives in Los Angels and was pinched at 4110 Vanowen St. and the time is 1:34 p.m. The charges are battery – trespassing and a warrant.

Burbank construction worker Saul Armando Rodriguez was apprehended at Wyoming Ave. and Catalina St. and the time is 12:45 p.m.

The charges are misappropriation of stolen property and driving while under the influence of drugs.

Yergeniy Kostikov is self-employed and a resident of Sherman Oaks and was taken into custody at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 4:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Oscar Chavez is a Sun Valley construction worker and was nabbed at the same site and the time is 4:10 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – conspiracy to commit a felony – shoplifting and a warrant.

Chris Gabriel Avendano is employed in management and lives in Sylmar and was handcuffed at the same location and the time is 4:10 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – conspiracy to commit a felony – grand theft – possession of a baton and a warrant.

Kyle Fletcher Noble lives in Redlands and works in food service and was cuffed at Orange Grove Ave. and First St. The time is 5:35 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – petty theft – shoplifting and warrants.

Ara Barsamian is employed in sales and was taken into custody at the same site and at the same time. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – burglary and a warrant.

Anahit Kamoevana Grigorian is unemployed and a Burbank resident and was arrested at 200 East Cypress Ave. The charge is petty theft and the time is 7:59 p.m.

On Thursday, August 10, Oscar Sanchez Duran, a Bakersfield resident was taken into custody at Hollywood Way and Oak St. The time is 2:25 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – receiving stolen property – petty theft – driving without a valid license – possession of burglary tools and a warrant.

Savannah Bland lives in Pasadena and was nabbed at 2:25 a.m. The site is Hollywood Way and Oak St.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of burglary tools – petty theft – receiving stolen property and warrants.

Joshua David Drullinger is a Hollywood musician and was nabbed at Vanowen St. and Hollywood Way. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – 11551 A PC and warrants. It took place at 6:40 a.m.

Arcadio Colorado is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was cuffed at Mariposa St. and Burbank Blvd. The time is 4:30 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft.

Gilbert Renoldo Tellez is a Glendale laborer and was arrested at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 5:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Ginna Hasbleidy Orrego Cubillos is a Los Angeles housekeeper and was pinched at 201 East Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 7:15 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Cary Mitchell is a Burbank resident and is unemployed and was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Burbank Blvd. and the time is 8:35 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Paul Lawrence Payton is a personal shopper and a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at 1800 Empire Ave. The time is 10:00 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Los Angeles resident Richard Ronald Lurry is an entrepreneur and was arrested at the same site and the same time. The charge is the same.

Margaret Caitlin Ronan lives in North Hollywood and was nabbed at Magnolia Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 11:21 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

On Wednesday, August 9, Octavio Garduno Maya, who resides in North Hills and is a floor installer was apprehended at 4:15 a.m.

The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony – grand theft and vandalism with $400 or more. The site is 3101 West Victory Blvd.

Ricardo Herrara Tejada lives in North Hills and is an electrician and was pinched at 3101 West Victory Blvd. and the time is 4:15 a.m.

The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony – grand theft – vandalism with $400 or more – joyriding – driving while under the influence with .08 or above – petty theft and warrants.

Lake Havasu resident and general contractor Carlos Farias Serrato was arrested at Glenoaks Blvd. and Palm Ave.

The time is 2:40 a.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant.

On Tuesday, August 8, Tigran Gazdhyan, a Reseda resident was pinched at 301 North Pass Ave. The charge is arson and the time is 2:20 a.m.

Enrique Meza is a Los Angeles sheet metal worker and was arrested at 10:30 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – tampering with a motor vehicle and a warrant.

Jessica Alisha Abdul lives in Rocklin and is employed in sales and was nabbed at the Ramada Inn and the time is 3:50. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Sun Valley resident Lavon Joseph De Costa was taken into custody at Olive Ave. and First St. The time is 7:03 p.m. The charges are identity theft – possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and a warrant.

Andrew Gomez lives in Van Nuys and was apprehended at Olive Ave. and Third St. and the time is 10:00 p.m. The charges are disorderly conduct – resisting arrest and making criminal threats.

Los Angeles cashier Amanda Lela Alcala was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Angeleno Ave. The time is 9:39 p.m. The charge is arson.

Eugenio Uribe lives in Burbank and was taken into custody at 214 North Florence St. and the time is 11:20 p.m. The charges are identity theft – arson – possession of a taser and resisting arrest.

On Monday, August 7, Cesar Mendoza Bautista, a North Hollywood resident and construction worker was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and Pass Ave.

It took place at 3:30 a.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Tiffany Marie Bryant lives in Pasadena and is a student and was handcuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 7:50 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Pasadena resident David Walker James is a crane operator and was picked up at 400 North Victory Blvd. and the time is the same and the charges are the same.

Eric William Munoz is a construction worker and was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Blvd. and the time is 8:45 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Stephanie Renee Johnson McDowell lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at 181 West Alameda Ave. The time is 12:00 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Thomas Kevin Grunder works with computers and is a Burbank resident and was apprehended at Chandler Blvd. and Florence St. It took place at 4:25 p.m. The charges are petty theft – grand theft and 3056 PC.

Los Angeles resident Katherine Ellen Fernandes was picked up at 1301 North Victory Blvd. and the time is 7:35 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Andrew Michael Rothstein lives in North Hollywood and is employed as a stocker and was pinched at 400 North Hollywood Way. It occurred at 9:45 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cody Heard lives in Burbank and was taken into custody at Oak St. and Pass Ave. The time is 11:45 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – being under the influence of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.