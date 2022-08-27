Burbank Police Log: August 8 – August 14

Burbank's top outfit ensures the city, and its citizens are protected and safe.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

It’s safety first for the Burbank police department and on Sunday, August 14, Angel Pineda Portillo, a resident of Los Angeles was cuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and Beachwood Drive and the time is 1:15 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and a warrant.

North Hollywood resident Lorena Perez was nabbed at 2023 North Evergreen St. and the time is 1:25 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Armen Baregamian is a Burbank driver and was taken into custody at 1200 South Flower St. and it happened at 7:10 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Jerry Jonathan Ford is unemployed and is a Burbank resident. Ford was picked up at Magnolia Blvd. and Glenoaks Blvd. It occurred at 11:40 a.m. The charge is indecent exposure.

Aram Osipyan is employed as a cook and resident in Glendale. Osipyan was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and Gateway. The time is 11:20 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Sarah Buttress is unemployed and a Burbank resident. Buttress was picked up at the Hollywood police department and the time is 12:40 p.m. The charges are robbery – possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Lindsey Nicole Swoap Mullins is a Pasadena driver and was taken into custody at 3474 East Colorado Blvd. and the time is 2:30 p.m. The charge is possession of a counterfeit item.

John Robert Timchula works in a warehouse and lives in Pasadena. Timchula was arrested at the same location and at the same time. The charge is the same.

Arsen Tumanyan works in management and resides in Sun Valley. Tumanyan was apprehended at 1051 West Burbank Blvd.

It took place at 6:15 p.m. The charges are 11375 (B) (2) of the state health and safety code and 4573.6 (A) of the state penal code.

Sun Valley cook/cashier Ruth Carolina Lira was taken into custody after being charged with domestic violence. It happened at 6:10 p.m.

Albert Sahakyan works in retail sales and lives in Burbank. Sahakyan was cuffed at 501 East Cypress Ave. It happened at 11:27 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

On Saturday, August 13, Jamie Elizabeth Cruz Mata Moros, a North Hollywood nurse’s assistant was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Buena Vista St.

It took place at 2:00 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Juan Lazos De Jesus is a Los Angeles manager and was handcuffed at Olive Ave. and California St. and the time is 2:00 a.m. The charge is the same.

Felicia Figueroa resides in Pottstown and works as an entrepreneur and was arrested at 00:17 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct. The site is 150 East Angeleno Ave.

Jonathan Iolaus Ledezma lives in Riverside and is unemployed. Ledezma was handcuffed at Empire Ave. and Frederic St.

The time is 8:27 a.m. The charges are making criminal threats – driving without a license and a warrant.

Burbank resident and farm worker Manuel Antonio Ruiz Beltran was arrested at the 5 freeway and Alameda Ave. The time is 2:09 p.m. and the charge is trespassing.

Preshay Kymtrell Hayes is employed in a warehouse and is a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at Western Ave. and Lake St. and the time is 4:40 p.m.

The charges are being in possession of drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property.

Helen Herrera Audelo works in sales and lives in Los Angeles. Herrera was picked up at the same site and at the same time. The charges are burglary and grand theft.

Elizar Vasquez is employed as a separator and resides in Glendale. Vasquez was taken into custody at Tujunga Ave. and Lake St. and the time is 5:20 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Andrew Alexander Zamora is a Los Angeles laborer and was apprehended at 7359 Satsuma Ave. and the time is 7:50 p.m. The charge is robbery.

Anahy America Flores lives in San Francisco and was arrested at 7301 Cleon Ave. and the time is 7:50 p.m. The charge is the same.

Evelio Cruz Garcia Jr. works in maintenance and lives in Burbank. Garcia was nabbed at Chuck E. Cheese. It happened at 8:30 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Valerie Antoinette Waldrip is an Uber driver and was handcuffed at Western Ave. and Lake St. and the time is 4:40 p.m.

The charges are receiving stolen property – driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant.

On Friday, August 12, Malik Eugene Russell, who lives in Tujunga and is an auto mechanic was apprehended at the LAPD Van Nuys station. The time is 1:20 a.m. and the charge is 11351 HS and a warrant.

Robert Stephen Lindbergh resides in North Hollywood and is employed as a solar representative. Lindbergh was picked up at Burbank Blvd. and Mariposa St.

It happened at 1:01 a.m. and the charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Pacoima welder Roberto Guerrero was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Delaware Road and the charge is disorderly conduct and a warrant. The time is 1:35 a.m.

Jennifer Chun is a Paramount music teacher and was taken into custody at Hollywood Way and Edison.

It occurred at 3:40 a.m. and the charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Cornelio Robles lives in Burbank and is a dispatcher. Robles was nabbed at 641 North Victory Blvd. and the time is 6:50 a.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – driving with a suspended or revoked license – driving with a suspended or revoked license while being under the influence of alcohol – 23152 (F) of the state vehicle code – 4060 (B) PC and warrants.

Reseda cleaner Santos Alvarado Tzuban was picked up at Olive Ave. and Third St. and the time is 8:15 a.m.

The charges are child endangerment – driving while under the influence with .08 or above – violating an order to appear in court and a warrant.

Joel Withers Hinkley lives in Dana Point and is a mechanist and was taken into custody at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 9:30 a.m.

The charges are 4573.5 PC – petty theft – 11378 HS – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – 21310 PC and warrants.

Tracy Zharia works in security and resides in Palmdale. Zharia was arrested at 1800 Empire Ave. and it took place at 5:45 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

North Hills laborer Andrew Alexander Zamora was handcuffed after being charged with possession of a cane sword – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – domestic violence – identity theft and warrants. the time is 7:20 p.m.

Jamie Acevedo Jr. is a Panorama City stocker and was apprehended at Victory Blvd. and Maple St.

It occurred at 11:15 p.m. and the charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

On Thursday, August 11, Tachaka Nicole Benson, who lives in Los Angeles was arrested at Alameda Ave. and Gateway. The time is 4:50 a.m. The charges are petty theft and resisting arrest.

Laura Louise Robertson was handcuffed at 2007 North Kenneth Road and the time is 8:25 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Karina Medina lives in Los Angeles and is employed in sales. Medina was arrested at 2021 1/2 New Jersey St. and the time is 8:10 a.m.

The charges are identity theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Los Angeles caregiver Hannah LeAnn Monk was nabbed at the same site and the time is 8:00 a.m. The charges are shoplifting and identity theft.

Jason Michael Skillman works in real estate and lives in Tarzana. Skillman was handcuffed at Frederic St. and Willow St. It happened at 9:35 a.m.

The charges are petty theft – driving with a suspended or revoked license – possession of a forged public seal – grand theft and a warrant.

Alexander Paul Guzman is a solar installer and was taken into custody at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 11:00 a.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hamoon Jalali Pour is a Los Angeles producer and was apprehended at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. and the time is 11:40 a.m. The charge is battery.

Mercedes Carrette Busby lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at 200 East Cypress Ave. and the time is 1:20 p.m.

The charges are petty theft – possession of drug paraphernalia – domestic violence – violation of a protective order – 16028 (A) VC and warrants.

Arleta resident Jonathan Alexander Ayala was cuffed at 2200 Empire Ave. [Extended Stay] and the time is 4:46 p.m.

The charges are identity theft – 10851 (A) VC and possession of a controlled substance.

Siranush Brsoian is a Glendale office worker and was nabbed at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. and the time is 6:42 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Andres Martinez Rivera resides in Sun Valley and was picked up at 7849 Sherman Way and the time is 8:30 p.m. The charges are trespassing – battery and disorderly conduct.

Yuliya Garkusha works in retail and lives in Los Angeles. Garkusha was handcuffed at 1301 North Victory Place.

It took place at 10:30 p.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – trespassing and a warrant.

Damian Scott Valenti resides in Los Angeles and was arrested at the same site and the same time. The charge is 11351 HS and a warrant.

Albert Khachatryan is a Glendale driver and was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Grismer Ave. and the time is 12:30 p.m. The charge is 23152 (G) VC.

On Wednesday, August 10, Nicole Kathleen Evans, who resides in Santa Clarita and is an account manager was taken into custody at Glenoaks Blvd. and Naomi St.

The charges are 4573.5 PC – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant. The time is 00:30 a.m.

Jonathan Lee Mitchell lives in Burbank and is a mechanical engineer and was nabbed at 9154 Sepulveda Blvd.

The time is 6:00 a.m. The charges are assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm – 2800.2 (A) VC – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – making criminal threats – dissuading a witness and warrants.

Michael Eugene Lewis works in maintenance and lives in Sherman Oaks and was handcuffed at the LAPD Van Nuys station. The time is 11:00 a.m. and the charge is identity theft and a warrant.

Loretta Lynn Lohe is unemployed and a Burbank resident. Lohe was cuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and Naomi St. It took place at 12:00 p.m.

The charges are disorderly conduct [twice] – petty theft and making a false report of an emergency.

Burbank construction worker Tarence Jabari Glasker was handcuffed at the Burbank police department lobby.

The time is 4:30 p.m. The charge is driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant.

Aaron Raequan Newkirk lives in Burbank and works at a hotel front desk and was nabbed at Delaware Road and Third St.

The time is 4:55 p.m. and the charges are petty theft – defrauding an innkeeper – Los Angeles municipal code violation and warrants.

Burbank delicatessen manager Rafael Eduardo Patron was arrested at 524 North Sparks St. and the time is 7:25 p.m. and the charge is trespassing.

Timothy Love is employed as an electrician and was arrested at Burbank Blvd. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 7:45 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – being under the influence of a controlled substance and 22810 (A) PC.

Jose Michel Pelayo is a Burbank contractor and was picked up at 1900 Grismer Ave. and the time is 9:05 p.m. The charge is trespassing.

Raffi Oganesyan works as a BMW technician and was nabbed at Paseo Redondo Villa Alta and the time is 8:40 p.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Francisco Sanchez resides in Burbank and is a waiter. Sanchez was arrested at 1404 North Buena Vista St. and the charge is 23110 (B) VC and the time is 10:25 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga electrician Tommy Alexander Lopez was handcuffed at Palm Ave. and Third St. and the time is 10:40 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia – 20002 (A) VC – violating a bench warrant and warrants.

Holly Ann Music lives in Santa Barbara and works in real estate and was nabbed at Third St. and Palm Ave. The charge is violating a bench warrant and a warrant.

On Tuesday, August 9, Briguel Jesus Sagala Murrillo, a resident of Pacoima and a bartender was taken into custody at Burbank Blvd. and the 5 freeway.

It happened at 1:50 and the charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Tyler George Silverio is a Panorama City construction worker and was nabbed at 6240 Sylmar Ave. It took place at 4:00 a.m. the charge is 11351 HS and a warrant.

Burbank construction worker Cesar Ramirez was picked up at 2923 West Riverside Drive and the time is 3:37 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – joyriding and resisting an executive officer.

Joshua Valerio works in construction and resides in Burbank. Valerio was handcuffed at Kenwood St. and Olive Ave. and the time is 8:35 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lindsey Jeanette Clark is unemployed and was taken into custody at Ontario St. and Thornton Ave. and the time is 11:35 a.m. The charge is burglary and a warrant.

Richard Ntow works as a driver and lives in Santa Clarita. Ntow was arrested at Alameda Ave. and Parish Place. It took place at 12:00 p.m. The charge is battery.

Winnetka resident Shabir Ahmad Nawabi was apprehended at the same site and the time is 12:10 p.m.

Shawn Ryan works with metal fabrics and resides in Van Nuys. Ryan was nabbed at 1301 Victory Place. It happened at 2:36 p.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance and receiving stolen property.

Samantha Vasquez Ruiz is a Panorama City waitress and was arrested at Target. The time is 3:30 p.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and petty theft.

Hagop Cholakian works in a body shop and lives in Burbank. Cholakian was picked up at 1017 West Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 4:25 p.m. The charge is battery.

Kyleigh Rebekah Christie is employed as a waitress and was taken into custody at 2627 Hollywood Way and the time is 5:30 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Rhapsody Johnson lives in Covina and is a chef. Johnson was arrested at Clybourn Ave. and Burbank Blvd. The time is 6:40 p.m. The charges are obstructing a police officer – 22810 (G) 1 PC – driving without a license and warrants.

Burbank resident Christian Vance Kessler is a financial technician and was nabbed at Bel Aire Drive and San Jose St. and the time is 9:30 p.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and 11375 (B) (2) HS.

On Monday, August 8, George Allen Prado, a Burbank resident and a construction worker was handcuffed at 1611 West Olive Ave. The time is 00:30 a.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

Zachary Douglas Mitchell is an audio technician and a resident of Burbank. Mitchell was picked up at Buena Vista St. and Verdugo Ave.

It took place at 2:50 a.m. The charges are 23152 (G) VC – violating a promise to appear in court and a warrant.

Jessie Rodriguez lives in North Hollywood and is unemployed. Rodriguez was arrested at 1800 Empire Ave. and the time is 9:15 a.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – petty theft and a warrant.

Fernanda Ulin is a Los Angeles cashier and was taken into custody at the same location and the same time. The charges are 4573.5 PC – petty theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jose Michel Pelayo is employed selling cable, televisions and phones and was apprehended at 1900 Grismer Ave. and it happened at 6:45 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing.

Stephanie Chiang Kalinowski works in production and lives in Los Angeles. Kalinowski was handcuffed at Olive Ave. and Verdugo Ave.

It took place at 4:23 p.m. The charges are 23152 (F) VC – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Daniel Gregory Hinman is employed in construction and resides in Los Angeles. Hinman was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and First St. and the time is 5:40 p.m.

The charges are possession of burglary tools – petty theft – identity theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Miguel Salvador Reanos lives in North Hills and is a gardener and was nabbed at Walmart. It took place at 10:10 p.m.

The charges are grand theft – possession of drug paraphernalia and evasion of a fare.

Steven Henry Franco works as a helper and resides in Anaheim. Franco was cuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and Buena Vista St.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. It happened at 8:15 p.m.

Burbank tattoo artist Lawrence Edwin Gano was picked up at Costco. The time is 6:47 p.m. The charges are grand theft and 3056 PC.

Mike Angel Del Real lives in Salinas and is employed in flooring and was arrested at 10:50 p.m. The location is 25 East Alameda Ave.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine – driving with a suspended license while being under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and warrants.

Micaela Shermain Lopez is an executive secretary and a Burbank resident. Lopez was nabbed after being charged with petty theft and domestic violence. It happened at 11:30 p.m.