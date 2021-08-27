Burbank Police Log: August 9 – August 15

The brave men and women of the Burbank police department are always on duty.



Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2020. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

On Sunday, August 15, Jason Adam Tilley, a Los Angeles resident was arrested at Glenoaks Blvd. and Naomi St. and it happened at 4:00 a.m. The charge is 3000.08 of the state penal code and a warrant.

Anthony Dennis Nuckolls is unemployed and is a North Hollywood resident. Nuckolls was picked up at Brighton St. and Empire Ave.

The time is 7:40 a.m. and the charges Nuckolls faces are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Burbank cook Alberto Aguilar Monroy was handcuffed after being charged with domestic battery and the time it occurred at 1:15 p.m.

Ricardo Cardenas Ruiz is a plumber and was taken into custody at Buena Vista St. and Magnolia Blvd.

It happened at 8:30 p.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance – 3056 PC and a warrant.

Kristopher Ryan Ingram lives in Redondo Beach and is an estate manager. Ingram was cuffed at 2627 Hollywood Way and the time is 9:22 p.m.

The charges are driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving under the influence with .08 or above.

Emerson Gonzalez is a Sylmar resident and is employed as a laborer. Gonzalez was picked up at Glenoaks Ave. and Alameda Ave. It happened at 11:40 p.m. and the charge is disorderly conduct.

On Saturday, August 14, Ronnie Nicolas Febles, a resident of Panorama City and a security worker was arrested at the Glendale police department.

The time is 2:45 a.m. and the charges are vandalism – 146-1.1 (A) of the state vehicle code and warrants.

James Randy White lives in Toluca Lake, is a roofer and was picked up at Glenoaks Blvd. and Amherst Drive.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants. The time is 2:55 a.m.

Joshalyn St. Thomas works as a bartender and is a North Hollywood resident. St. Thomas was apprehended at Victory Blvd. and Cedar Ave.

The charge is driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and the time is 3:00 a.m.

Esaul Placencia is a Los Angeles resident and is employed in delivery. Placencia was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and San Fernando Blvd.

The charge is possession of a controlled substance and warrants. It happened at 8:00 a.m.

John Dennis Cook is unemployed and lives in North Hollywood. Cook was handcuffed at 245 East Olive Ave. and the charges are 21310 PC and petty theft. The time is 10:43 a.m.

Jakheem Jamal Mansfield is a resident of Los Angeles and works as a painter. Mansfield was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Prospect Ave.

The time is 10:29 a.m. The charges Mansfield faces are being an unlicensed driver – 381 (B) PC and 22410 PC.

Zaine Owen Leslie is a resident of Canyon Country and is a handyman. Leslie was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Thornton Ave.

The arrest happened at 11:55 a.m. The charges are carjacking and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bryan Arciniega lives in Los Angeles and is an ironworker. Arciniega was taken into custody at the Alhambra police department. The time of the arrest is 11:40 a.m. and the charge is grand theft and a warrant.

Glendale resident Samuel Avakyan is a healthcare assistant and was picked up at Victory Blvd. and Cedar Ave.

The time is 2:30 p.m. and the charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Andranik Hakobyan lives in Burbank and works as a dispatcher. Hakobyan was arrested at the same location and at the same time. The charge is petty theft.

Burbank resident and dispatcher Christopher Monet Ward was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Santa Anita Ave.

The time is 7:25 p.m. and the charges Ward faces are being an unlicensed driver – vandalism with $400 or more and a warrant.

Matthew Anthony Johnson lives in North Hollywood, was arrested at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 9:40 p.m. The charges are grand theft and 3455 (A) PC.

Timmy Anthony Ariytham is a Granada Hills resident and is employed in food delivery.

Ariytham was arrested at Glenoaks Blvd. and Cypress Ave. and the charge is petty theft. The time is 11:45 p.m.

North Hollywood plumber Christopher Mesrop Kurdian was picked up at Fair Ave. and Vineland Ave. and it happened at 11:38 p.m.

The charge is 23103 (A) VC and driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

On Friday, August 13, Randi Noelle Raines, who lives in Apple Valley was arrested at Floyd St. and Ontario St.

The charges are identity theft – being in possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant. The time is 00:15 a.m.

Javier Arreola is a Los Angeles manager and was taken into custody at Olive Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd.

The charge is driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and the time is 00:05 a.m.

Lane McQuade Apache is a Burbank dishwasher and was handcuffed at 9:25 a.m. and the charge is domestic battery.

Ronald Jose Zepeda is a forklift driver and is a Burbank resident. Zepeda was picked up at Palm Ave. and Sixth St.

The charges Zepeda faces are sexual battery – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of stolen property – 30305 (A) (1) PC and warrants. The arrest took place at 12:50 p.m.

Angel Cenea lives in Los Angeles and is unemployed. Cenea was nabbed at the sallyport jail.

The charge is 11370.1 (A) of the state health and safety code and a warrant. The time is 3:29 p.m.

Burbank resident Danny Rodriguez was apprehended at 1301 North Victory Place and the charge is disorderly conduct and a warrant. It happened at 7:35 p.m.

North Hollywood recycler Roberto Aguirre was handcuffed at Buena Vista St. and Thornton Ave.

The time is 7:11 p.m. The charges are 4573 PC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Valeri Piruzyan works in maintenance and is a resident of North Hollywood. Piruzyan was taken into custody at Glenoaks Blvd. and Keystone St. and the charge is 23103 (A) VC. The time of the arrest is 10:35 p.m.

Kristi Chantel Rodgers is employed as a sales associate, is a North Hollywood resident and was apprehended at the valley skate park.

The charge Rodgers faces is possession of a controlled substance and it took place at 11:40 p.m.

Ryan Patrick Najibi lives in Los Angeles and is unemployed. Najibi was cuffed at 4110 West Magnolia Blvd.

The time is 2:12 p.m. The charges are burglary – possession of stolen property – resisting arrest – possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

On Thursday, August 12, Edward Zapata, a Los Angeles construction worker was nabbed at 330 North Screenland Drive and the time is 1:30 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct and a warrant.

Israel Luques is a Burbank construction worker and was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and Kenwood St.

It took place at 4:45 a.m. The charges are battery on a police officer – resisting arrest – possession of a controlled substance and 485 PC.

Michael Raymond Chaney Jr. is a resident of Canoga Park and works in construction.

Chaney was handcuffed at 301 Pass Ave. and the charge is being in possession of drug paraphernalia. The time of the arrest is 5:00 a.m.

Robert Michael Caffey is unemployed and is a Burbank resident. Caffey was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Burbank Blvd.

The charges Caffey faces are indecent exposure – resisting arrest and 3056 PC. It occurred at 10:00 a.m.

Jeremy Patrick Larocque lives in Los Angeles and is unemployed. Larocque was taken into custody at 264 West Olive Ave. and the time is 4:15 p.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

Isidro Francisco Flores Solis owns a business and is a resident of Burbank. Solis was cuffed after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 4:40 p.m.

Loretta Lynn Lohe was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Olive Ave. and the charge is 6-1-904 of the city municipal code. The time is 5:45 p.m.

Kelsey Joyce Davis is a resident of Vancouver, Canada and is employed in upholstery.

Davis was handcuffed at Home Depot and the charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 7:30 p.m.

Dave Allen Russell lives in Los Angeles and also works in upholstery. Russell was handcuffed at 1200 Flower St. and the charges are the same. The time is 7:45 p.m.

Kevin Patrick Posey is a Burbank driver and was taken into custody at 10:40 p.m.

The charges are identity theft – possession of drug paraphernalia – domestic battery and warrants.

Burbank construction worker Robert Lewis Holley was apprehended at Lomita St. and Clark Ave. and the charge is disorderly conduct and the time is 8:06 p.m.

On Wednesday, August 11, Allen Edward Jennings, a Burbank resident and a retail worker was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Thornton Ave. The time is 3:17 a.m. The charge is 23152 (G) VC.

Jorge Milgarejo is a Van Nuys driver and was taken into custody at 6240 Sylmar Ave. It took place at 7:50 a.m.

The charges are identity theft – robbery – possession of heroin/cocaine and warrants.

Elias Escalera Jr. is a fire technician and is a Sylmar resident. Escalera was picked up at 2900 North San Fernando Blvd. [Ramada Inn] and the time is 7:15 a.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and 1203.2 PC.

Armando Damond Collins lives in Burbank and was apprehended at 1515 North Glenoaks Blvd.

It happened at 8:30 a.m. and the charges Collins faces are disorderly conduct – 853.7 PC and a warrant.

Lucian Michael Piane lives in Irvine and is a music writer. Piane was handcuffed at 121 North San Fernando Blvd. and it took place at 4:40 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Sona Mamikonian is a resident of Van Nuys and is employed as a medical technician.

Mamikonian was arrested at Burbank Blvd. and Edison Blvd. and it happened at 9:55 p.m. The charges are 4573 PC – petty theft and a warrant.

Gevork Dzhibinyan lives in Glendale and was picked up at the same location and at the same time. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Burbank truck driver Alberto Mateo Gonzalez was nabbed at Brighton St. and Winona Ave. The time is 10:45 p.m. and the charges are vandalism – 5-3-108 (A) PC and warrants.

On Tuesday, August 10, Kenny Eric Galindo, a Long Beach resident was taken into custody at Empire Ave. and Maria St. The charge is 23152 (F) VC and the time is 1:20 a.m.

Santa Clarita resident David Brady is an LAPD chaplain and was handcuffed at 1015 San Fernando Blvd.

The charges are being in possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. It happened at 7:17 a.m.

Lionel Thomas Portugal lives in Burbank and was apprehended at Chandler Blvd. and Hollywood Way and the charge is making criminal threats. The time is 10:45 a.m.

Jameson Ray Reid Coles is a Sherman Oaks singer and was nabbed at 401 South San Fernando Blvd. The charge is petty theft and the time is 10:45 a.m.

Burbank resident Lafaye Moore was picked up at 1200 West Riverside Drive. The charges are 3455 (A) PC – petty theft – and possession of stolen property. The time is 2:13 p.m.

Wendy Bernard is a Burbank caregiver and was arrested at the south alley of Orange Grove Ave. and Fifth St.

The charge Bernard faces is possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant. The time is 7:30 p.m.

Jesse Carpenter was taken into custody at Verdugo Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. and the charges are petty theft – 485 PC – burglary – 640 PC – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance and warrants. The time is 11:10 p.m.

On Monday, August 9, Vacheh Ohaniansaki, a resident of Glendale and a foreman was arrested at Thompson Ave. and Flower St.

It happened at 00:20 a.m. The charge is being in possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Jesse Jojola lives in Los Angeles and works as a pallet fixer. Jojola was apprehended at Alameda Ave. and Hollywood Way.

It took place at 4:40 a.m. and the charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lafaye Moore is a resident of Burbank, was handcuffed at 2930 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 9:18 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Luis Steven Amezcua is employed as a laborer and lives in Los Angeles. Amezcua was handcuffed at 2000 Empire Ave.

The charges are identity theft – 4000 (A) (1) VC – possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft. The time is 3:05 p.m.

Mayra Villalobos lives in Los Angeles and is employed as an ophthalmologist. Villalobos was arrested at 2000 Empire Ave. [Lowe’s].

The charges are petty theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 3:05 p.m.

Robert Sanchez is a North Hollywood resident and works as a consultant. Sanchez was apprehended at 3400 Chandler Blvd. and the time is 4:45 p.m.

The charges are 23152 (C) VC – 23152 (G) VC – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jesus Santiago Chavez lives in Norwalk and works as a dishwasher. Chavez was handcuffed at 4145 Warner Blvd. and the charge is vandalism. The time is 7:44 p.m.

Burbank cook Aaron Oshay Mack was picked up at Olive Ave. and Brighton St. and it happened at 8:30 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Adolfo Carlos Valdivia is a mathematics tutor and a resident of Sherman Oaks. Valdivia was arrested at 625 South Victory Blvd.

The charge is driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug. It occurred at 11:50 p.m.