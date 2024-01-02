Burbank Police Log: December 11 – December 17

The men and women in blue keep the city safe every day and are tireless and dedicated workers.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2023. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request.

With the streets and stores filled with people, on Sunday, December 17, Joseph Steve Amador, who is a Burbank cook was pinched at Alameda Ave. and Lake St.

The time is 1:21 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Oscar Andres Munoz is a Los Angeles social worker and was nabbed at Rose St. and Edison Blvd. and the time is 1:40 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Bobbi Jo Sievers lives in Woodland Hills and is employed in delivery and was apprehended at 511 North Hollywood Way and the time is 3:21 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – trespassing – contempt of court – driving while under the influence with .08 or above and warrants.

Gilberto Antonio Martinez is a Woodland Hills driver and was handcuffed at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. It took place at 3:21 a.m.

The charges Martinez faces are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance – joyriding and warrants.

Julian Antonio Meza is a Los Angeles store associate and was arrested at Front St. and the 5 freeway offramp. It happened at 2:15 a.m.

The charge Meza faces is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Los Angeles resident Natalia Ankudinova works at a beauty salon and was nabbed after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 4:45 a.m.

Vasilii Drozdov is a metal worker and is a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody after being charged with disorderly conduct. The time is 4:45 a.m.

Cheri Hartley is a Reseda esthetician and was handcuffed at 1563 North Victory Place and the time is 10:00 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and petty theft.

Reseda resident Christian Shogun Brown is employed in sales and was nabbed at the same site and the same time.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – trespassing and warrants.

Vigen Tatoyan lives in North Hollywood and was apprehended at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. and the time is 6:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Amy Warnke is a seamstress and a Burbank resident and was taken into custody at 3211 West Clark Ave. The time is 11:00 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

On Saturday, December 16, Anthony Andrew Plata, who lives in Burbank and is employed in distribution was taken into custody at Olive Ave. and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 1:33 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence with .08 or above – possession of heroin/cocaine and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Martin Santana Jr. lives in Los Angeles and works in security and was arrested at the same site and the same time.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Rebekah Wheeler is a Los Angeles driver and was picked up at Hollywood Way and Chandler Blvd. and it took place at 2:13 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Joseph William Saunders lives in Dell City, Oklahoma, and was apprehended at the same site and the same time. The charges are possession of burglary tools and possession of a controlled substance.

Laquan Ismail West resides in North Hollywood was apprehended at 501 South Buena Vista St. and the time is 5:10 a.m. The charge is vandalism.

Rian Jamal Younker is a Glendale resident and is employed in sales and was pinched at Olive Ave. and Riverside Drive. It occurred at 9:28 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Burbank resident Jannina Lisseth Campos is unemployed and was handcuffed at 2467 North Brighton St. and the time is 12:06 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft – being under the influence of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and warrants.

Victor Manuel Acevedo works in maintenance and is a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at Saint Joseph Medical Center and the time is 2:25 p.m. The charge is receiving stolen property.

Nathsha Kyra Martinoff is a Los Angeles student and was arrested at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 4:13 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – making criminal threats and a warrant.

Masis Khachikian lives in Sunland and works in flooring and was nabbed at the same location and the time is 5:10 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Norayr Atoyan lives in Toluca Lake and is a driver and was taken into custody at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 6:29 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Burbank resident John Samuel Eberhard was apprehended at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 7:50 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and petty theft.

Nazar Yetenekian is a Pasadena caregiver and was pinched at Magnolia Blvd. and Varney St. and the time is 9:10 p.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of Xanax.

Mireya Ramirez lives in Montebello and is employed in sales and was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 10:00 p.m. The charges are petty theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rogelio Marron Jr. lives in La Puente and works in phone sales and was arrested at the same site and the time is the same. The charges are the same.

On Friday, December 15, Jonathan Avendano, who lives in Reseda was arrested at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 1:30 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft and possession of burglary tools.

Gevork Paul Tarvirian works in real estate and lives in Glendale and was nabbed at 2255 North Buena Vista St. and the time is 1:55 a.m.

The charges are violating a restraining order and possession of a controlled substance.

Rogelio Marron Jr. lives in La Puente and is employed in sales and was cuffed at Burbank Blvd Blvd. and Front St. The time is 9:35 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – joyriding – identity theft – misuse of a vehicle registration and a warrant.

Mireya Ramirez lives in Montebello and is a cashier and was arrested at the same site and at the same time.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – joyriding – identity theft – robbery and a warrant.

George Haroutioun Assadourian resides in Burbank and was taken into custody at 1601 Victory Place. The time is 12:48 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Whittier resident Naijiel Hale was apprehended after being charged with domestic battery and possession of a concealed firearm in a vehicle and the time is 12:00 p.m.

Jimmy Quintanilla is employed in security and lives in Simi Valley and was pinched at Hollywood Way and Pacific Ave. It took place at 8:45 p.m. The charge is DUI involving drugs and alcohol.

La Crescenta resident Liam Penney Southworth was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Cornell Drive and the time is 8:40 p.m. The charges are contempt of court – resisting arrest and a warrant.

Arsen Ogannisian lives in Sun Valley and was arrested at 1601 North Victory Place. The time is 10:27 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Jeremy Dana Smith is a Burbank painter and was handcuffed at 2315 Frederic St. and the time is 11:06 p.m. The charges are burglary and possession of a controlled substance.

On Thursday, December 14, Vahag Ovasapyan, who lives in Glendale and is employed in medical supply was apprehended at Alameda Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. It took place at 2:10 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – contempt of court – possession of a baton and a warrant.

Glendale house sitter Maria Gasparyan was picked up at the same site and at the same time. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Sara Nicole Ybarra is a North Hollywood team member and was pinched at 1726 North Clybourn Ave. and the time is 3:45 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Los Angeles resident Dolores Victoria Gonzales is a construction worker and apprehended at Magnolia Blvd. and Hollywood Way. The time is 4:38 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – joyriding – misappropriation of lost property – receiving stolen property – possession of ammunition – being a felon and violating probation and a warrant.

Pedro Ismael Ruiz is a Burbank chef and was pinched at Empire Ave. and Valpreda St. and the time is 10:00 a.m. The charge is speeding and a warrant.

Illia Lievyi is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at 5:30 p.m. The site is 1601 North Victory Place. The charge is petty theft and a warrant.

Kevin David Andon works at a hotel and is a Sun Valley resident and was arrested at 401 South San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 10:20 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Keven Valle is a Sun Valley cook and was pinched at Amherst Drive and Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 9:34 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Lino Flores lives in Pacoima and is a stocker and was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Lima St. and the time is 11:23 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of burglary tools – grand theft – vandalism with $400 or more and warrants.

Rajahnay Ariel Ramsey lives in Temple Hill, California, and is employed at Outreach and was apprehended at 1800 Empire Ave. The time is 10:31 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Theron Scott Ewing delivers packages and resides in Detroit, Michigan, and was nabbed at the same site and the same time. The charge is the same.

Lexington resident Joniqua Kirtee Taylor is a production associate and was arrested at the same location and the same time. The charge is the same.

Tianna Patricia Franklin lives in North Bergen, New Jersey, and was picked up at the same site and the same time. The charge is the same.

Nicholas Beren Macari is a Burbank entrepreneur and was handcuffed at 926 Groton Road. It happened at 11:11 p.m. The charges are vandalism – vandalism with $400 or more and battery.

On Wednesday, December 13, Perla Alondra Pioquinto, a Long Beach retail worker was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Harvard Road and the time is 1:55 a.m. The charge is burglary.

Kamohn Antione Moore is employed in security and resides in Los Angeles and was arrested at Glenoaks Blvd. and Cypress Ave. and the time is 1:30 a.m. The charge is burglary.

Los Angeles resident Keiontae Kerr Wallick works in security and was taken into custody at the same site and at the same time. The charge is the same.

Philip M. Tewell is employed in distribution and lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at Chandler Blvd. and Naomi St. It took place at 1:19 a.m.

The charges are animal abuse – driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Selvin Wilfredo Gilflores is a Van Nuys driver and was nabbed at 200 North Third St. [BPD jail lobby] and the time is 10:09 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Natasha Monique Reese is a North Hollywood baker and was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Burbank Blvd. and the time is 2:00 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Dejone Johnson works in real estate and is a Los Angeles resident and was pinched at 8505 West Alameda Ave. It occurred at 7:00 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Kevin Humberto Bermudez Martinez is a delivery driver and is a Van Nuys resident and was taken into custody at Verdugo Ave. and Lake St. and the time is 9:13 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jonathan Alvin Flores is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed at the same site and the time is 9:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – resisting arrest – violating probation and a warrant.

Los Angeles resident Sofia Nicole Richardson is unemployed and was cuffed at the same location and the time is 9:13 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and misappropriation of lost property.

Austin Garett Bowen lives in Los Angeles and is unemployed and was taken into custody at 2000 West Empire Ave. and the time is 9:55 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft.

Los Angeles resident Gonzalo Alejo Alonzo is an administrator and was apprehended at Victory Blvd. and Ash Ave. and the time is 10:42 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

On Tuesday, December 12, Miguel Angel Velasquez Garcia, who is a Burbank mechanic was arrested at Fairview St. and North Victory Blvd.

The charges are identity theft and possession of a controlled substance. The time is 1:05 a.m.

Burbank musician Byron Garibay was handcuffed at Naomi St. and Glenoaks Blvd. and it occurred at 1:55 a.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance while armed – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a concealed firearm in a vehicle – possession of a firearm and being a felon and possession of large capacity magazines.

Salvador Wilfredo Diaz is a construction worker and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at 236 East 58th St.

The time is 12:00 p.m. The charges are petty theft – grand theft and 3056 of the state penal code.

Gerardo Campos Jr. is an Arleta recycler and was apprehended at 1575 North Victory Place [Empire Center] and the time is 11:00 a.m.

The charges are resisting arrest – brandishing a deadly weapon other than a firearm and petty theft.

Dermond Earl Patterson III is a Van Nuys construction worker and was arrested at 3525 West Victory Blvd. and the time is 4:50 p.m. The charge is possession of tear gas.

Hazel Segura is a North Hollywood resident and is unemployed and was cuffed at the same site and the time is 4:55 p.m.

The charges are identity theft – possession of heroin/cocaine – destroying or concealing evidence – petty theft and a warrant.

North Hollywood assistant Ashley Nicole Scott Toves was brought into custody at 1800 Empire Ave. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more. The time is 8:25 p.m.

Stephan Sogomonian is a Biurbank construction worker and was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and San Fernando Blvd. It took place at 11:08 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – DUI involving drugs and alcohol and possession of heroin/cocaine.

On Monday, December 11, David Aaron Bonales Alicea, who loves in Paramount and is a painter was picked up at the 134 freeway and Lankershim Blvd.

It occurred at 00:55 a.m. The charges are receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.

Katie Lynn Ahlen lives in Bellflower and is a cook and was nabbed at the same site and the same time.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft – receiving stolen property and warrants.

Mario Guillermo Olivo resides in Wichita Falls, Kansas, and is truck loader and was handcuffed at the BPD jail lobby. It took place at 2:28 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Revik Eisakhanian is a Santa Clarita resident and is employed as a carpenter and was arrested at 1700 South Flower St. It occurred at 12:45 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – being under the influence of a controlled substance – possession of a concealed weapon – possession of a controlled substance while armed – identity theft – burglary – forgery – misappropriation of lost property – grand theft and warrants.

Carlos Emmanuel Ordones Salazar lives in Sun Valley and is an assistant and was taken into custody at Costco. The time is 7:35 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Jose Antonio Navarrete is a Los Angeles event planner and was apprehended at 1651 Victory Place. It occurred at 6:50 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft and receiving stolen property.

Landis William Ornelas Wilkins is a Whittier electrician and was handcuffed at the same site and the time is 6:51 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – receiving stolen property – felony reckless evading and a warrant.

Ashot Atajanyan is a Burbank waiter and was nabbed at 1601 Victory Place and the time is 8:15 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Cary Mitchell is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody at Magnolia Blvd. and Hollywood Way and the time is 9:53 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Katherine Barillas Morales lives in North Hollywood and works at a treatment center and was arrested at 1781 North Victory Place.

The time is 10:08 p.m. The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft – 18 PC – resisting arrest and false impersonation.