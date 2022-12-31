Burbank Police Log: December 12 – December 18

The hard-working men and women in blue set a high standard for service and excellence.

Bravery is an attribute common among the men and women of the Burbank police department and on Sunday, December 18, Alex Savadian, who is a Glendale recruiter was picked up at Glenoaks Blvd. and Sunland Blvd. The time is 1:50 a.m. The charge is reckless driving.

Jacqueline Michelle Fonseca lives in Van Nuys and is employed as a delivery driver and was handcuffed at 301 Pass Ave. [Vons].

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – Los Angeles municipal code violation and warrants. The time is 7:45 a.m.

Barbara Jean Williams lives in Las Vegas and is a medical assistant and was arrested at the Burbank airport at 5:30 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Belizario Salvador Mena Vasquez is a Los Angeles construction worker and was handcuffed at Victory Blvd. and Avon St.

The time is 11:30 p.m. The charges are driving while under the influence with .08 or above – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

On Saturday, December 17, Steven Randall Parker Jr., who lives in Canoga Park and is a plumber was apprehended at 1246 Screenland Drive and the time is 2:15 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Sergio Castro Jr. lives in Panorama City and was nabbed at Kenneth St. and Brighton St. and the time is 2:55 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of alcohol and drugs and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Jayden Travis Day is a Los Angeles ramp agent and was taken into custody at Orchard Drive and Victory Place and the time is 5:10 a.m. The charge is grand theft.

Kande Elaine Parks is a North Hollywood security guard and was apprehended at Glenoaks Blvd. and Alameda Ave.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above. The time is 6:25 a.m.

Burbank resident Benjamin Pardus was arrested at Whitnall Hwy. and Clybourn Ave. and the time is 8:08 a.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and 3056 of the state penal code.

Guillermo Herrera Palomino lives in San Fernando and works in production and was taken into custody after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 1:20 p.m.

Jeffrey Stephen Anderson is a cutter and a North Hollywood resident and was nabbed at 200 East Cypress Ave. [Macy’s].

The time is 3:40 p.m. The charges are petty theft – driving without a license – driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants.

Los Angeles club promoter Joshua Emmanuel Hernandez was picked up at Magnolia Blvd. and First St. and the time is 5:45 p.m. The charges are robbery – resisting arrest – grand theft and a warrant.

Justin Elijah Carter lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at 200 East Cypress Ave. and the time is 5:47 p.m. The charges are robbery – resisting arrest – shoplifting and a warrant.

Ashley Nicole Frest lives in Costa Mesa and is employed as a hairstylist and was apprehended at 200 East Cypress Ave. The time is 11:11 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Justin Esra Klause lives in Burbank and works in loss prevention and was cuffed at 265 West Olive Ave. and the time is 11:45 p.m.

The charges are petty theft – possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

On Friday, December 16, Uriah Islas, who is a Los Angeles forklift driver was nabbed at 1121 North San Fernando Road and the time is 00:24 a.m. The charges are burglary – possession of stolen property and violating probation.

Jessi Placencia resides in Sunland and works in auto repair and was taken into custody at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 1:00 a.m.

The charges are resisting arrest – possession of a controlled substance – arson – trespassing and warrants.

Sergio Vicente Zarate Camacho works at a dry cleaner and lives in Paramount. Camacho was nabbed at 200 North Hollywood Way and the time is 3:13 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Hector Martinez works at a taco stand and resides in Los Angeles. Martinez was picked up after being charged with driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – resisting arrest – domestic battery and a warrant. It took place at 5:36 a.m.

Tonye Ancio Sogules is employed in comedy and was arrested at 501 South Buena Vista St. and the time is 2:00 p.m. The charge is trespassing.

On Thursday, December 15, Cintya Cedeno Valdiviezo, who lives in Van Nuys and is unemployed was taken into custody at 4:30 a.m.

The charges are felony hit and run with injury – spousal abuse – possession of a controlled substance – driving without a license – driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Van Nuys resident Luis Irarrázaval was picked up at Cahuenga Blvd. and Sarah St. and the time is 4:15 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Monique Hollander Facon is an insurance agent and is a Burbank resident and was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and Ontario St. and it happened at 12:30 p.m. The charge is vandalism.

Arotin Hirapetian is employed as a tattoo artist and lives in Los Angeles. Hirapetian was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave.

It took place at 3:00 p.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rashawn Malik Taylor is unemployed and a resident of Moreno Valley and was taken into custody at 23031 Sunny Mead Blvd. The charge is robbery. It happened at 2:15 p.m.

Sharmagh Aslanian is employed in sales and lives in Burbank. Aslanian was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. [Walgreens] and the time is 3:00 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Elliot Proctor is a Los Angeles pastor and was picked up at Hollywood Way and Chandler Blvd. and the time is 4:30 p.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

Bernard Perry lives in Moreno Valley and was taken into custody at 23031 Sunny Mead Blvd. and the time is 2:15 p.m. The charges are false impersonation – possession of stolen property – robbery and a warrant.

Lashaina Nicole Middleton is a Van Nuys cashier and was handcuffed at Palm Ave. and Shelton St. and the time is 10:21 p.m. The charges are petty theft – resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dealasha Deanna Foreman is a Los Angeles security guard and was picked up at the same site and the same time. The charges are resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Andy Takougne is a Burbank security guard and was apprehended at the same site and the time is 9:44 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of drugs.

Simi Valley construction worker Kenneth Ryan Aubry was cuffed at 544 North Hollywood Way and the time is 11:18 p.m.

The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony – burglary – possession of burglary tools and petty theft.

Luis James Gonzalez Jr. lives in Simi Valley and is employed in construction. Gonzalez was arrested at Oak St. and Cordova St. and the time is 11:27 p.m.

The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony – burglary – petty theft – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

On Wednesday, December 14, Israel Landaverde, who is a Burbank painter was picked up at the Magnolia Blvd. overpass and the time is 00:10 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and vandalism with $400 or more.

Alfredo Rafael Vinaja lives in Lynwood and is employed as a welder. Vinaja was arrested at Harvard Road and Fifth St. The time is 1:30 a.m. The charges are speeding – driving without a license and a warrant.

Fernando Luis Sauceda is a Los Angeles student and was taken into custody at Cypress Ave. and Fifth St. The charges are grand theft and conspiracy to commit a felony and the time is 3:25 a.m.

Christian Daniel Magana resides in Compton and is employed at a car wash and was picked up at the same site and the same time. The charges are the same.

Los Angeles resident Christopher Leigh Trahan is an account executive and was nabbed at 301 North Pass Ave. and the time is 4:27 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Jerimiah Joseph Flores is a Burbank cook and was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Grinnell Drive and the time is 7:59 a.m.

The charges are battery – possession of drug paraphernalia and contempt of court.

Jousef Marcellus Tucker III is a student and a Los Angeles resident. Tucker was nabbed at 9:25 a.m. The charge is making a criminal threat.

Jose Luis Perez Jr. lives in Panorama City and is an automobile account clerk and was arrested at 1800 Empire Ave. and the time is 9:55 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Nicolas Hinojoza Jr. resides in North Hollywood and works as a detailer and was handcuffed at 2:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance for sale – possession of an assault weapon – possession of a controlled substance and carrying a loaded firearm.

Jose Manuel Hinojoza works with steel and lives in North Hollywood. Hinojoza was taken into custody at the same site and at the same time. The charges are the same.

Samantha Cardenas lives in Sylmar and was apprehended at Olive Ave. and Third St. and the time is 6:50 p.m. The charge is vandalism.

Alexia Gianna Perez is a Burbank cook and was arrested at 10950 Sherman Way and the time is 7:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft and a warrant.

Uriah Islas is employed as a forklift driver and was picked up at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 9:00 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

On Tuesday, December 13, Adrian Downey Alexander Goss, who lives in Los Angeles and is in music production was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 3:30 a.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

San Diego resident Tamara Goulden was picked up at 210 North Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 9:25 a.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

Rigoberto Martinez Arteaga is employed as a painter and is a Burbank resident. Arteaga was taken into custody at 2114 Jannetta Ave. and the time is 9:55 a.m.

The charges are possession of burglary tools – hit and run – driving with a suspended or revoked license and disorderly conduct.

Efran Ghavimi lives in Burbank and was apprehended at 171 South Buena Vista St. and the time is 11:40 a.m. The charges are petty theft and possession of stolen property.

Paul Brennen Gibbs is a Hollywood musician and was handcuffed at 945 Hollywood Way and the time is 2:40 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest – petty theft – burglary and a warrant.

Burbank server Maxim Contino was cuffed at Hollywood Way [Rite Aid] and the time is 4:10 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Michel Garcia Bernal is an Inglewood driver and was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and the 134 freeway. The time is 6:26 p.m. The charges are burglary and vandalism with $400 or more.

Kimberly Mendoza Garcia is a Los Angeles housekeeper and was taken into custody at the same location and at the same time. The charges are the same.

Los Angeles resident Blanca Pineros Rodriguez is employed in sales and was nabbed at the same location and the same time. The charges are the same.

Christopher Tyrone Vails lives in Los Angeles and works as a carpenter. Vails was apprehended at the Southwest Los Angeles police department. The charge is attempted murder and burglary and the time is 7:45 p.m.

Sun Valley student Bruce Chasen Hicks was handcuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and Lincoln St. and the time is 8:25 p.m. The charges are battery and petty theft.

Christopher Farah Abrahms is employed at automobile sales and was taken into custody at Olive Ave. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 8:15 p.m.

The charges are resisting arrest and driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Skyler Dale Page lives in Burbank and was picked up at 349 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 9:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

On Monday, December 12, Paul Anthony Zabala, who lives in Sun Valley and is a studio grip and was arrested at 1150 Victory Place. The time is 11:30 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tyrone Marcel McClendon lives in Burbank and is a waiter and was taken into custody at 243 East Palm Ave. It took place at 1:12 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct and warrants.

Tammy Cooper is an Anaheim waitress and was handcuffed at Buena Vista St. and Riverside Drive and the time is 2:30 p.m. The charge is possession of stolen property.

Burbank machinist Mark David Fink was apprehended at 2000 Empire Ave. and the time is 8:20 p.m. The charges are possession of a dagger – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Timothy Wayne Daly was arrested at 2501 Hollywood Way and the time is 9:14 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Rossellini De Jesus Rogel lives in Burbank and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Palm Ave. and the time is 10:50 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Arianna Medina resides in Sunland and was picked up at 10:15 p.m. The site is San Fernando Blvd. and Burbank Blvd. and the charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.