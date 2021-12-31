Burbank Police Log: December 13 – December 19

The fine men and women of the Burbank police department are always prepared.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2020. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact.

Dedicated and hard-working, the Burbank police department keeps the city in order and on Sunday, December 19, Jose Lisandro Enrique Ortiz, a Los Angeles medical student was arrested at 2:40 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above. It happened at Glenoaks Blvd. and Naomi St.

Matthew Morgan Mayer lives in Los Angeles and works as a carpenter and was arrested at 1601 Victory Place.

The time is 4:15 p.m. and the charges are petty theft – 853.7 of the state penal code and a warrant.

Jordan Davonn Pasqua Payne is a Santa Fe Springs resident and was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Screenland Drive. The time is 11:30 p.m.

The charges are vandalism – indecent exposure – being in possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and warrant.

On Saturday, December 18, Geovanni Duane Campbell, a Gardena resident was taken into custody at 3523 West Burbank Blvd.

The time is 00:25 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft – vandalism – trespassing and warrants.

Edgar Cardenas Garnica works in mobile detail and lives in Panorama City. Garnica was nabbed at Olive Ave. and Virginia Ave.

The time is 00:15 a.m. and the charges are 11351 of the state health and safety code – 11378 (A) HS and possession of nitrous oxide.

Sarah Kohan Kasabian lives in Peoria, Illinois, and works in marketing. Kasabian was nabbed at Angeleno Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. The time is 00:40 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving while under the influence with .08 or above – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Jonathan Luna lives in Los Angeles and works as a security guard. Luna was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Cohasset St. The time is 3:50 a.m. The charge is being in possession of a stolen vehicle.

Jonathan Alfredo Molina lives in Sun Valley and is a mechanic. Molina was cuffed at the LAPD Van Nuys jail and the time is 4:00 a.m.

The charges are identity theft and possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Aisha Allen lives in Sylmar and was picked up at 2100 East Empire Ave. The time is 6:50 a.m. and the charges are identity theft – 22810 (A) PC – being in possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Christopher Dimon Edwin Tigue is a Pacoima resident and is a technician. Tigue was arrested at the same site and the time is the same. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Artash Gasparyan lives in Los Angele and works in construction. Gasparyan was nabbed at 1791 North Victory Place.

It occurred at 9:10 a.m. The charges are forgery – giving false information to a police officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Apolinar Armienta Jr. lives in North Hollywood and is a mechanic and was handcuffed at 1112 Hollywood Way. The time is 8:30 a.m. and the charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

Clifford Hector Medina works at a warehouse and lives in Hollywood. Medina was nabbed at 549 South San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 12:52 p.m.

The charges are 23152 F of the state vehicle code – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and 3056 PC.

Susana Aslanova lives in Burbank and was arrested at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. and the time is 7:15 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Reyes Santana Contreras works as a manager and lives in Sun Valley. Contreras was picked up at 1301 Victory Place.

The time is 8:05 p.m. The charges are identity theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Alan Tacoma Davis works in music and lives in Los Angeles, Davis was arrested after being charged at 4573 PC – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft – false impersonation – spousal abuse and a warrant. The time is 11:25 p.m.

Christopher Angel Gomez lives in Los Angeles and works as a warehouse associate, and it happened at Flower St. and Ash Ave.

The time is 10:28 p.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant.

On Friday, December 17, Stefan Nicholas Simmins, a Brooklyn, New York, trader was arrested at 1301 North Victory Place.

The time is 00:05 a.m. and the charges are 23103 (A) VC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Burbank office manager Roxanna Jiselle King was nabbed after being charged with domestic battery.

Albert Vardanyan is a taxi driver and a resident of Burbank. Vardanyan was cuffed at Alameda Ave. and Olmer Lane.

The time is 00:35 a.m. and the charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Los Angeles cook Ramon Delgado was apprehended at Olive Ave. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 2:50 a.m. The charge is 3455 (B) (1) PC and a warrant.

Malcolm Hymon is a Los Angeles journalist. Hymon was arrested at Alameda Ave. and Frederic St. The time is 2:50 a.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

Heather Kathleen Gruver lives in Palmdale and is a bookkeeper. Gruver was nabbed at Providencia Ave. and Seventh St.

The charges Gruver faces are identity theft and possession of a controlled substance. It happened at 5:35 a.m.

Zamantha Palacios is a Los Angeles dancer and was arrested at Burbank Blvd. and Pass Ave. The time is 5:50 a.m. and the charge is disorderly conduct.

Adrienne Bliss Johnson is a teacher and an Escondido resident. Johnson was nabbed at Clark Ave. and Frederic St.

It happened at 8:50 a.m. and the charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

South Gate volunteer Shantell Chavez Hardy was arrested at 1200 South Flower St. [Home Depot].

The time is 3:30 p.m. The charges are petty theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Fernando Cartagena Vivas lives in South Gate, is a construction worker and was nabbed at the same location and the same time. The charge is the same.

Austin Michael Russell is a Hollywood construction worker and was apprehended at 1651 Victory Place and the time is 4:50 p.m. The charges are petty theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Santa Ana construction worker Alejandro Hernandez Guarneros was cuffed at Alameda Ave. and Flower St.

The time is 8:45 p.m. and the charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – driving with a suspended or revoked license and being an unlicensed driver.

On Thursday, December 16, Scott Neitke, who lives in Winnetka and works as a cashier was arrested at Olive Ave. and First St.

The time is 12:45 p.m. and the charges are being in possession of a controlled substance – 22810 (A) PC and 3056 PC.

Minal Shah is a Los Angeles resident and was cuffed at 501 South Buena Vista St. and the time is 5:21 p.m. The charge is trespassing.

Barbara Lee Ann Peterman is a caregiver and a Hemet resident. Peterman was handcuffed at 1800 Empire Ave.

It happened at 6:40 p.m. The charges are forgery – grand theft – identity theft – possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Christina Ashley Francisco is a server and was picked up at the same time and the same site.

The charges are petty theft – grand theft – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. The time is 6:40 p.m.

Ryan Richard Tubangui lives in San Jacinto and is employed as a landscaper. Tubangui was nabbed at the same location and the same time. The charge is grand theft.

Michael Antony Pinales is a Burbank construction worker and was picked up at the same site and at the same time. The charge is grand theft.

Gerson Alvarez Vargas is a construction worker and a resident of Burbank. Vargas was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Buena Vista St.

The time is 10:20 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Alfonso Gomez is a student and a Los Angeles resident. Gomez was taken into custody at Olive Ave. and First St. and the time is 11:00 p.m.

The charges are giving false information to a police officer and 4-2-302 of the Burbank city municipal code.

On Wednesday, December 15, Darrell Lewis Taylor, who lives in Elk Grove and is a television personality was picked up at 222 Rose St. and the time is 1:30 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Victory Anthony Allen lives in Lancaster and is unemployed. Allen was cuffed at Empire Ave. and Clybourn Ave.

The charges Allen faces are resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. It occurred at 6:17 a.m.

John Charlie Ruiz is employed as a mechanic and is a Los Angeles resident. Ruiz was arrested at 7:30 a.m. and the location is 78th St. Stanford Road. The charges are grand theft and 29800 (A) (1) PC.

Charles Duke Ferguson is a Los Angeles resident and a construction worker. Ferguson was picked up at Alameda Ave. and Lake St. The time is 12:50 p.m. and the charge is being in possession of stolen property.

Los Angeles technician Timothy Edward Dawson was taken into custody at the jail lobby and the time is 4:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Miguel Angel Garay lives in Burbank and was arrested at 201 North First St. The charges are brandishing a deadly weapon [firearm] – disorderly conduct and a warrant. It took place at 4:30 p.m.

Hector Palacios Stephens is a dumpster diver and a Los Angeles resident. Stephens was cuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and California St. and the time is 8:43 p.m. The charges are identity theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alexis Arbi Zargarian is a Burbank technician and was handcuffed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Tulare Ave. The charge is 23103 (A) VC, and it took place at 9:18 p.m.

Stephen Patrick Babcock is a manager and a Van Nuys resident. Babcock was arrested at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 9:40 p.m. The charges are identity theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Lesley Tiana Mendoza works at Universal Studios and lives in North Hollywood. Mendoza was picked up at the same site and the time is 11:08 p.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

On Tuesday, December 14, Jacob Mark Effrig, who lives in Rancho Cordova and is employed in construction was arrested at Hollywood Way and Victory Blvd.

The time of the apprehension is 2:30 a.m. and the charges are contributing to the delinquency of a minor – identity theft – possession of drug paraphernalia – 25662 (A) BP and warrants.

Santa Monica resident Rabi Antonio Gomez works in telecommunications and was picked up at 250 East Olive Ave. The charge is defrauding an innkeeper and the time is 10:25 a.m.

Eric Douglas Dodd is an electrical worker and resides in Burbank. Dodd was handcuffed at Orange Grove Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. It happened at 1:26 p.m. and the charge is 22610 (A) PC.

Nicole Marie Colon lives in Eastvale and is a barber student. Colon was taken into custody at Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 8:45 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Melquiades Roman Puja works at a warehouse and lives in Los Angeles. Puja was nabbed at the same site. The time is 8:05 p.m. The charges are misappropriation of lost property and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Glendale Uber driver Grigor Sukiasyan was handcuffed at 1028 South San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 10:50 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Monday, December 13, Cameron Lee Joseph, a Los Angeles cook was arrested at Magnolia Ave. and Hollywood Way, and it happened at 2:30 a.m. The charge is being in possession of a controlled substance.

Peter Antonio Botello is unemployed and a resident of Burbank. Botello was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and Lake St.

It took place at 9:20 a.m. and the charges are petty theft – stealing a credit or debit card and possession of a controlled substance.

Valdez Emmanuel Hicks is employed in fast food and lives in Burbank. Hicks was handcuffed at 200 North Third St. [Burbank police department lobby].

The time is 10:30 a.m. The charges are indecent exposure – 6408 (1) PC and warrants.

Camilo Francisco Araporto lives in Burbank and is retired. Araporto was picked up at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. and the time is 3:25 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving while under the influence with .08 or above child endangerment.

North Hollywood prop maker Ernesto Perdomo was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Spazier Ave. It occurred at 7:25 p.m.

The charges are 4573.5 PC – driving with a suspended or revoked license – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Carly Louise Mersola is unemployed and lives in Burbank. Mersola was taken into custody at the same location and at the same time.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia – being under the influence of a controlled substance – domestic violence – contempt of court – petty theft and warrants.

Alejandro Gaxiola Rivera is employed as a cashier and is a Sun Valley resident. Rivera was apprehended at 8:15 p.m. and the location is Walmart.

The charges are making criminal threats – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Angie Ferrero lives in Pacoima and works in COVID-19 response. Ferrero was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is the same.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Eddie Adair is employed at DSW and is a Los Angeles resident. Adair was arrested at Burbank Blvd. and Florence St.

The time is 11:25 p.m. and the charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – 21810 PC and warrants.

John DeJesus Salas lives in Sun Valley and is an electrician. Salas was cuffed at 11:30 p.m. after being charged with spousal abuse – identity theft – possession of burglary tools – 4573.5 PC – 11370.1 (A) HS and warrants.