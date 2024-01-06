Burbank Police Log: December 18 – December 24

The weekly column is a summary of those people arrested by the Burbank police department.

While on patrol and keeping law and order, the Burbank police department on Sunday, December 24, arrested Kamariyae Raymond Meltson, who lives in Los Angeles at 1301 North Victory Blvd. It took place at 00:10 a.m. The charge is arson.

Kevin Alexander Perez Guido is a North Hollywood behavioral therapist and was nabbed at 1:52 a.m.

The charges are spousal abuse – violating a restraining order – driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and a warrant.

North Hollywood gardener Erika Flores Uribe was pinched at Clark Ave. and Rose St. and the time is 11:10 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Marcus Jeffrey Lamour lives in Woodland Hills and works at a smoke shop and was taken into custody at 2080 Empire Ave. The charges are petty theft and organized retail theft. It took place at 12:17 p.m.

Almaz Tedla Bekele is a Van Nuys nanny and was apprehended at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 12:17 p.m.

The charges are organized retail theft – false impersonation – identity theft – speeding and warrants.

David Oscar Rodriguez is a Los Angeles day laborer and was nabbed at Western Ave. and San Fernando Road. The time is 4:27 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft – battery – possession of heroin/cocaine and warrants.

Merilou Gabriela Carrera lives in Sun Valley and was handcuffed at 621 North Mariposa St. and the time is 4:13 p.m. The charges are disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Helen Navarro Sobodash is employed in insurance and is a Los Angeles resident and was arrested at 1800 West Empire Ave.

It took place at 7:09 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft – burglary and a warrant.

Thurston Alexander Daniels works as an IT technician and lives in North Hollywood and was taken into custody at Alameda Ave. and Fifth St.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above and it occurred at 9:10 p.m.

On Saturday, December 23, Takhmina Kadyrova, a North Hollywood driver was picked up at Empire Ave. and Catalina St. The time is 00:43 a.m.

The charge Kadyrova faces is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Miguel Angel Villa Gomez lives in Arleta and is a chef and was apprehended at 697 North Victory Place and the time is 1:31 p.m.

The charges are resisting arrest and driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Panorama City resident Ovsep Joey Keshishyan works in product design and was handcuffed at 2200 West Empire Ave. The time is 3:20 p.m.

The charges are possession of a loaded firearm and possession of a firearm while under the influence.

Brandy Lashawna Taylor is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 4:10 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Edward Charles McKnight is a street cleaner and a Los Angeles resident and was cuffed at the same site and the time is 4:15 p.m. The charges are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Elen Ghazaryan is a Tujunga resident and a server and was taken into custody at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 4:53 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Pacoima resident and construction worker Alejandro Guerrero was nabbed at Providencia Ave. and IKEA Way. The time is 5:17 p.m.

The charges Guerrero are facing include possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Jaime Norberto Jimenez lives in Burbank and is a landscaper and was arrested after being charged with domestic battery and possession of heroin/cocaine. It occurred at 5:55 p.m.

Gayane Sahakyan lives in Sun Valley and was pinched at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 6:53 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Alejandro Zaldivar lives in Pacoima and is employed as a mover and was apprehended at 10:40 p.m. The location is San Fernando Blvd. and Buena Vista St.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of Xanax – vandalism and possession of burglary tools.

On Friday, December 22, Clayton Anthony Wettig Searles, who is an Oxnard cook was apprehended at Magnolia Blvd. and Lomita St. The time is 1:20 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – violating probation and a warrant.

Nathan Ezekiel Vides lives in Santa Clarita and was pinched at 1000 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 3:10 a.m. The charges are possession of a switchblade – petty theft and disorderly conduct.

Rafael Negrete Morales is a welder and a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody at 1100 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 10:05 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – resisting arrest and a warrant.

James Peter Lemper is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at 10:38 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest and defrauding an innkeeper. The site is Olive Ave. and San Fernando Blvd.

Zohtab Yeghiazaryan is a Valley Glen trucker and was arrested at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. and the time is 12:50 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Leon Ray Clevenger is a handyman and a Burbank resident and was cuffed at 1800 West Empire Ave. It occurred at 2:35 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Rashan Samad Allen is an owner and a North Hollywood resident and was picked up at 11313 Oxnard St. and the time is 2:35 p.m.

The charges are robbery – making criminal threats – assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a concealed weapon.

Sebastian Mora is a construction worker and is a Van Nuys resident and was apprehended at Victory Place and Burbank Blvd. It took place at 3:37 p.m. The charges are forgery – petty theft and identity theft.

Los Angeles resident Tachaka Benson is an in-home care worker and was nabbed at 330 South Beachwood Drive and the time is 3:39 p.m.

The charges are petty theft twice – identity theft – violating probation and a warrant.

Encino cashier Arland Jason Shores was taken into custody at 5:01 p.m. and the site is 1800 West Empire.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – petty theft – violating probation and a warrant.

Robert Nelson Jr. lives in Lakeland, Florida, and works for the NFL and was pinched at 10:00 p.m. The charges are possession of a loaded firearm twice.

Taylor Lynne Crane is a Rededa resident and was apprehended at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 10:30 p.m. The charges are petty theft and possession of Xanax.

On Thursday, December 21, Karla Denisse Pinto, who is unemployed and a Van Nuys resident was nabbed at Verdugo Ave. and Front St. It took place at 1:45 a.m. The charge is petty theft and a warrant.

Steven Lee Bathauer is a resident of Atascadero and is a host and was arrested at Hollywood Way and Valhalla Drive and the time is 1:05 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Joseph Alexander Jurado is employed in accounting and lives in Burbank and was picked up at Olive Ave. and Niagara St. and the time is 3:20 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

James Peter Lemper works as an assembler and lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at 100 East Palm Ave. and the time is 4:30 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Norma Aida Ulloa Guerreo lives in Santa Ana and is a hair stylist and was pinched at San Fernando Blvd. and California St. and the time is 7:30 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Ann Carter is a North Hollywood house cleaner and was picked up at 1601 North Victory Place and it occurred at 9:29 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – burglary – petty theft and a warrant.

On Wednesday, December 20, Anthony Ramon Govea, who is a North Hollywood set dresser was taken into custody at 2:45 a.m. The site is Cleon St. The charge is grand theft.

Artak Arakian is a Glendale cook and was arrested at Glenoaks Blvd. and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 3:35 a.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine.

Jaime Hernandez lives in Riverside and is a mechanic and was taken into custody at Providencia Ave. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 4:08 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of burglary tools.

Peter R. Nicholas is a Burbank realtor and was arrested after being charged with spousal abuse. It took place at 5:55 a.m.

Christine Ann Tyler is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was cuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and Naomi St. and the time is 6:50 p.m.

The charges are resisting arrest – petty theft and 3056 of the state penal code.

Anzhelika S. Tonakanyan is a Glendale student and was pinched at 1800 West Empire Ave. and the time is 8:12 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Los Angeles resident James Peter Lemper is unemployed and was picked up at 8:50 p.m. The charge is trespassing. The location is 3425 West Olive Ave.

Artur Shahbazyan is employed in delivery and is a Mission Hills resident and was apprehended at 1601 North Victory Blvd. It occurred at 9:50 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

On Tuesday, December 19, Vahag Ovasapyan, a Glendale resident who works in medical supplies was picked up at 1028 South San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 4:50 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and identity theft.

Allen Ray Madero lives in San Francisco and is unemployed and was pinched at 1015 San Fernando Blvd. It occurred at 5:05 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – trespassing – petty theft – violating a written promise to appear in court and warrants.

Christopher Noteware is a Burbank handyman and was arrested at 1100 North San Fernando Blvd. and it took place at 6:00 a.m. The charge is vandalism.

Los Angeles resident David John Brennan is a musician and was taken into custody at 11:50 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and a warrant. The site is 1150 North Victory Place.

Imoni Solo Davis is a Los Angeles entrepreneur and was nabbed at 100 North First St. The time is 3:06 p.m. The charge is check fraud.

Gerardo Campos is a North Hollywood construction worker and was picked up at 201 East Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 5:40 p.m. The charges are brandishing a deadly weapon other than a firearm and vandalism.

Giancarlo Rodpotong is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed at 2000 West Empire Ave. [Lowe’s] and the time is 7:50 p.m.

The charges are receiving stolen property – possession of a dagger – trespassing – vandalism and warrants.

Influencer Keegan James Ousley lives in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and was taken into custody at 600 Tufts Ave. and the time is 8:37 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

On Monday, December 18, Rafael Avetisian, who is a Burbank contractor was pinched after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 9:00 a.m.

Victor Hugo Chavez Jr. is a carpenter and a resident of Burbank and was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Place. The charges are petty theft and possession of heroin/cocaine. It happened at 1:00 p.m.

North Hollywood resident Armine Janibeki Asatryan is a caretaker and was handcuffed at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. It took place at 6:59 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Justin Keith Adams lives in Los Angeles and is an investor and was picked up at First St. and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 7:42 p.m. The charges are DUI and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Sunland driver Navasard Navasardyan was apprehended at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 9:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Alberto Spena lives in Napoli, Italy, and works with pizza and was arrested at LAX. The time is 10:30 p.m. The charge is robbery.

Hampig Minassian is an owner and a Winnetka resident and was taken into custody at 11:45 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and the location is Verdugo Ave. and Hollywood Way.