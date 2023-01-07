Burbank Police Log: December 19 – December 25

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

Burbank’s police department is always on duty and on Sunday, December 25, Ingra Lafephia Tillmon was arrested at IKEA Way and Angeleno Ave. It happened at 00:35 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – joyriding – receiving stolen property and trespassing.

Monique Rachel Campio is employed in sales and is a North Hills resident. Campio was taken into custody at Burbank Blvd. and Screenland Drive and the time is 00:45 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving while under the influence with .08 or above and possession of nitrous oxide.

Burbank resident Andres Lopez is employed as kitchen staff and was apprehended at 1980 North Ontario St. and the time is 2:05 a.m.

The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Brock Leonard Gribbons is a Los Angeles construction worker and was arrested at First St. and Olive Ave. The time is 7:45 a.m. The charges are petty theft – contempt of court – obstructing a police officer or EMT and warrants.

James McClane lives in Burbank and was apprehended at Verdugo Ave. and Hollywood Way. It happened at 10:20 a.m. The charges are disorderly conduct – being a public nuisance and a Burbank municipal code violation.

On Saturday, December 24, Patricia Martinez, a Los Angeles bartender was picked up at 1800 West Empire Ave. The charge is petty theft and the time is 00:33 a.m.

Ronnie Deshun Booker lives in Long Beach and is employed as a driver. Booker was handcuffed at 511 North Hollywood Way. It took place at 00:14 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance for sale.

San Fernando contractor Juan Garcia Jr. was apprehended at First St. and Palm Ave. and the time is 1:27 a.m. The charge is battery.

Victor Manuel Morales works as a retail representative and resides in Pacoima. Morales was cuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Grismer Ave. It took place at 1:00 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Luis Manuel Medela Alonso lives in Burbank and is a general assistant and was taken into custody at Riverside Drive and Main St.

The time is 2:25 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Zachary Cabrera Peskin lives in Davis and works in delivery. Peskin was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and Buena Vista St. It took place at 7:20 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of drugs and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Burbank resident Devin Eduardo Briseno is unemployed and was handcuffed after being charged with spousal abuse – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. It occurred at 7:20 a.m.

Robin Dee Dunigan lives in Burbank and was arrested at Alameda Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. and the charge is disorderly conduct. The time is 4:10 p.m.

Santa Clarita driver Darrick Moore was nabbed at 1800 West Empire Ave. and the time is 4:20 p.m. The charges are burglary and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Christian James Stell resides in Valencia and was apprehended at 2627 Hollywood Way and the time is 6:00 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Eleazar Gonzalez Chacon works in maintenance and lives in Burbank. Chacon was taken into custody at 148 East Santa Anita Ave.

The time is 10:40 p.m. The charges is disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

On Friday, December 23, James Michael Mercado, who lives in Los Angeles was apprehended at 150 East Angeleno Ave. The time is 00:01 a.m. and the charge is battery.

Diego Solis resides in Huntington Park and is employed as a container loader and was handcuffed at Victory Blvd. and Reese Place.

The time is 1:30 a.m. The charge is possession of burglary tools.

Anna Babayan works in insurance and lives in Glendale. Babayan was nabbed at Olive Ave. and Toluca Lake Ave. It took place at 1:21 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving while under the influence with .08 or above and a warrant.

Moses Alajajian is a Burbank lawyer and was handcuffed after being charged with domestic battery. It happened at 3:54 a.m.

Matthew Raymond Gray a HVAC installer and was taken into custody at Olive Ave. and Sparks St. and the time is 7:45 a.m.

The charges are aiding and abetting in a crime – driving while under the influence of drugs – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft.

Los Angeles resident Efran Ghavimi repairs cell phones and was apprehended at Oak St. and Olive Ave. and the time is 6:00 p.m. The charge is contempt of court.

Christian Mbachu is a Burbank construction worker and was picked up at 5:55 p.m. The site is San Fernando Blvd. and Sunland Blvd.

The charges are identity theft – petty theft – possession of methamphetamines with the intent to sell – possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell – selling methamphetamines and violating your probation.

Dolores Angel lives in Burbank and was taken into custody at Victory Blvd. and Keystone St. and the time is 6:42 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Herman Singh Bhullar is a healthcare worker and lives in Alta Loma. Bhullar was handcuffed at Sixth St. and Elmwood Ave.

It happened at 3:19 p.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and misdemeanor hit and run.

Evelyn Palacios is a Los Angeles housekeeper and was nabbed at Third St. and Magnolia Blvd. The time is 7:20 p.m.

The charges are identity theft – possession of drug paraphernalia and assault likely to cause great bodily harm.

Wesley Kolson Chu Jr. is a Los Angeles window installer and was arrested at Third St. and San Jose Ave. and the time is 7:20 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a cane or baton.

Pooneh Moeinipoor lives in Irvine and is a cashier and was taken into custody at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 9:42 p.m. The charge is burglary.

Mason Kukuczka is employed as a cashier and resides in Los Angeles. Kukuczka was apprehended at the same location and at the same time. The charge is the same.

Freddy Hernandez is a North Hollywood painter and was nabbed at 1800 West Empire Ave. and the time is 10:46 p.m. The charges are grand theft and possession of a controlled substance.

On Thursday, December 22, Marissa Ruiz Miller, who lives in Burbank and is a medical resident was taken into custody at 474 North Hollywood Way and the time is 3:45 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Jose Luis Lomas is a North Hollywood construction worker and was handcuffed at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 8:15 a.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lucia Ledesma is employed as a mechanic and lives in North Hollywood. Ledesma was nabbed at the same location and the time is 8:00 a.m. The charge is failure to appear in court and a warrant.

Inglewood resident Adan Loza works in production and was arrested at Lowe’s [Empire Center]. The time is 11:00 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Alan Preston Heintz is a Burbank auditor and was apprehended at 441 Pass Ave. and the time is 3:04 p.m. The charge is assault with a firearm.

Ray Nieblas lives in North Hollywood and was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Scott Road and the time is 7:15 p.m. The charges are recklessly causing a fire and disorderly conduct.

Hamlet Riganian sells cars and lives in Glendale. Riganian was cuffed at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. It took place at 8:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Chelsea Autumn Eden is employed in sales and resides in Sylmar. Eden was taken into custody at Burbank Blvd. and Lima St. and the time is 9:50 p.m. The charges are identity theft – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

Burbank resident Vincent Haden Parham was apprehended at 2905 North Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 10:49 p.m.

The charges are recklessly causing a fire – misappropriation of stolen property – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Dominique Donovan lives in Sherman Oaks and is employed in building permits. Donovan was arrested at Olive Ave. and Reese Place and the time is 11:10 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

On Wednesday, December 21, Brandon Troy Contreras, who lives in Sherman Oaks and is a personal assistant was nabbed at 4183 West Sahara St. The time is 4:45 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest and recklessly causing a fire.

George Alejandra is a Los Angeles laborer and was arrested at Hollywood Way and Magnolia Blvd. It took place at 9:00 a.m. and the charges are petty theft – possession of drug paraphernalia and vandalism.

Jesse Edward Elsey lives in Valley Village and is unemployed and was picked up at T.J. Maxx and the time is 11:20 a.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Los Angeles resident Wayne Clifford Knight is a cook and was taken into custody at 257 East Valencia Ave. The charges are violating a written promise to appear in court – possession of an open container in public and warrants. The time is 11:00 a.m.

Jesus Rodolfo Sanchez Ayala is a San Fernando driver and was handcuffed at Michael’s. It happened at 11:30 a.m. The charges are petty theft – burglary and warrants.

Angel Eddiberto Ruiz works at a car wash and lives in Burbank. Ruiz was apprehended at IKEA. The time is 2:30 p.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of a controlled substance.

Carl Christopher Fleming is unemployed and a Panorama City resident. Fleming was cuffed at Walmart. The time is 3:00 p.m. The charges are 2800.2 (A) of the state vehicle code – 20002 (A) VC and assault with a deadly weapon.

Glen Worchester was taken into custody at 328 West Valencia Ave. and the time is 5:00 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Sun Valley construction worker Jose Juan Jacobo was arrested at Flower St. and Providencia Ave. and the time is 8:05 p.m.

The charges are possession of burglary tools – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Jack Joseph Makiten is a taxi driver and is a Burbank resident. Makiten was nabbed at Lowe’s. The time is 7:26 p.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and receiving stolen property.

Los Angeles resident Raymond Bell is disabled and was taken into custody at 1800 Empire Ave. and the time is 11:00 p.m. The charges are petty theft – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Patrick Keith Sage works in restoration and lives in Glendale. Sage was picked up at the same site and the time is 11:15 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

On Tuesday, December 20, Charles Ferguson, who is a North Hollywood construction worker was handcuffed at 4314 West Victory Blvd. The time is 00:30 a.m.

The charges are petty theft – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of burglary tools and vandalism.

Erick Isiah Aguilera Carballo resides in North Hollywood and is employed as a barber and was nabbed at Lima St. and Magnolia Blvd. The time is 2:30 a.m. The charge is possession of brass knuckles.

Rowan Zoe Prescott lives in Palmdale and is employed in post-production and was taken into custody at Sparks St. and Oak St. and the time is 9:00 a.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Jesus Giron Munoz works in security and lives in Sherman Oaks and was picked up at Hatteras St. and Magnolia Blvd.

It took place at 11:00 a.m. The charges are receiving stolen property – possession of a controlled substance – possession of burglary tools – assault with a deadly weapon and a warrant.

Patricia Marina Mendoza is a Los Angeles dental assistant and was nabbed at 200 West Compton Blvd. and the time is 12:45 p.m.

The charges are organized retail theft – driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant.

Los Angeles resident Juan Jesus Arreguin is employed as an automobile mechanic and was arrested at the same site and the time is 11:45 a.m. The charges are grand theft – organized retail theft and a warrant.

Ivy Alexandria Simmons works as an art teacher and lives in Los Angeles. Simmons was cuffed at Alameda Ave. and Lamer St. It took place at 2:00 p.m. The charge is arson.

Juan Antonio Macias is a Santa Clarita chef and was taken into custody at the Empire Center. The time is 2:26 p.m. The charges are disorderly conduct – resisting arrest and a warrant.

Timothy Patrick Perez lives in North Hollywood and works in security and was nabbed at 1150 North Victory Place and the time is 6:45 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Priscilla Christie Adams is a Los Angeles housekeeper and was arrested at 1601 Victory Place and the time is 7:40 p.m.

The charges are petty theft – misdemeanor hit and run – driving with a suspended or revoked license – shoplifting and possession of brass knuckles.

Los Angeles resident Jennifer Ngoi is a medical educator and was taken into custody at 9:45 p.m. The location is 1800 West Empire Ave.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of Xanax.

Maxim Contino is unemployed and a Burbank resident and was handcuffed at 901 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 9:21 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Los Angeles resident Edward Leon Le Grande is a desk worker and was picked up at 1800 West Empire Ave. and the time is 9:45 p.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Adam Craig Williams lives in Burbank and was apprehended at 1028 Cordova St. and the time is 10:22 p.m. The charge is a battery that could cause great bodily harm.

Burbank cook Jaime Oliveros was arrested at 1420 North Frederic St. and the time is 11:50 p.m. The charges are disorderly conduct and being the influence of a controlled substance.

Kathleen Cecelia Vassmer lives in Burbank and was taken into custody at St. Joseph’s Hospital. It happened at 11:30 p.m. The charge is trespassing.

On Monday, December 19, Derek Morgan Keith, a Burbank PST technician was picked up at Buena Vista St. and Vanowen St.

The time is 2:15 a.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Parker Carlo Thompson is unemployed and a resident of Burbank. Thompson was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. and the charge is making a criminal threat. It took place at 6:35 a.m.

Stephen Patrick Babcock is employed in electronics and lives in Van Nuys. Babcock was arrested at Olive Ave. and Lake St. and the time is 8:05 a.m.

The charges are bringing contraband into a jail or prison – petty theft – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamines with the intent to sell.

Burbank resident Shannon D. Provost is unemployed and was nabbed at 200 North Third St. The charges are resisting an executive officer – 4153 of the state penal code – disorderly conduct and battery on a police officer. The time is 8:40 a.m.

Marquisha Sharrae Booth is a caregiver and a Burbank resident. Booth was handcuffed after being charged with spousal abuse. It took place at 10:30 a.m.

Dilon Steven Cortez is a Van Nuys electrician and was taken into custody at Toluca Lake Ave. and Rose St.

The time is 12:00 p.m. The charges are joyriding and driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Christopher Alfonso Escobar lives in North Hollywood and is a contractor. Escobar was apprehended at 1340 Lamer St. and the time is 2:00 p.m.

The charges are spousal abuse – possession of a controlled substance – driving without a license and driving with a revoked or suspended license.

Burbank salesman Kyle Christopher Peren was arrested at Burbank Blvd. and Hollywood Way. The time is 2:39 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.