Burbank Police Log: December 20 – December 26

Ever vigilant, the Burbank police department is set on keeping the community safe.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2020. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact.

Busy and prepared describes the Burbank police department and it entails that the men and women in blue have to take individuals into custody.

On Sunday, December 26, Jose Luis Botello was handcuffed at the Ramada Inn and it took place at 8:55 a.m. The charge is trespassing.

Robert Michael Salmansohn is unemployed and a resident of Burbank. Salmansohn was apprehended at Magnolia Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd. and the charge is disorderly conduct. It took place at 11:35 a.m.

Javier Manuel Reyes lives in North Hills and is a businessman. Reyes was nabbed at 10950 Sherman Way and the time is 2:20 p.m. The charge is driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Francisco Javier Estrada is a landscaper and was arrested at 1601 Victory Place. The charges are petty theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. It took place at 5:00 p.m.

Justin Jaime Garcia is a Burbank driver and was handcuffed at the same site and the time is 6:20 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Los Angeles laborer James William Taylor was taken into custody at 1701 North Victory Place and the time is 7:13 p.m.

The charges Taylor faces are petty theft – possession of stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ashley Jenkins is a Lancaster cashier and was nabbed at 550 North Third St. and the time is 8:28 p.m.

The charge is giving false information to a police officer – possession of stolen property – robbery and a warrant.

Djuan Jashion Brooks lives in Lancaster and is a handyman. Brooks was picked up at the same site and the time is 8:05 p.m.

The charges are being in possession of stolen property – 21810 of the state penal code – possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants.

Frederick Douglas Harris is a Lancaster technician and was nabbed at the same location and the time is 8:03 p.m.

The charges Harris faces are being in possession of stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lancaster resident and self-employed Miguel Leizah Gay was apprehended at the same site and the time is 9:04 p.m.

The charges are domestic battery – possession of stolen property – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Saturday, December 25, Kenneth Anthony Lewellyn, a resident of Delano was arrested at Alameda Ave. and Bob Hope Drive.

It took place at 3:00 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – 3455 (B) (1) PC and a warrant.

Simon Parvanian lives in Encino and was taken into custody at Bel Aire Drive and Elmwood St.

The time is 2:50 a.m. and the charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Jarrett Christopher Davis lives in Jacksonville, Florida, and was cuffed at Evergreen St. and Riverside Drive. The charge is battery and a warrant. It took place at 3:30 p.m.

Canyon Country manager Soroush Hosseini was picked up after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 4:43 p.m.

Arman Keshishyan is an entrepreneur and is a Glendale resident. Keshishyan was nabbed at Bob Hope Drive and Riverside Drive.

It occurred at 9:27 p.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – 23152 (F) of the state vehicle code and a warrant.

On Friday, December 24, Israel Puente Hernandez, a North Hollywood dishwasher was taken into custody at Burbank Blvd. and Whitnall Hwy. and it happened at 6:40 a.m.

The charges are 11351 of the state health and safety code and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Matthew Steven Rojas is a Reseda car salesman and was arrested at Burbank Blvd. and Rose St. It took place at the same time and the charges are also the same.

Timothy Alvarado lives in Burbank and was picked up at 180 West Alameda Ave. and the charges are burglary – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. It took place at 9:45 a.m.

Robert Kaladjian lives in Glendale and works in air conditioning. Kaladjian was handcuffed at 122 Linden Court.

It happened at 3:00 p.m. The charges are identity theft – petty theft – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance and 1203.2 (A) PC.

Edgar Palencia Morales is a construction worker and a resident of North Hollywood. Morales was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Lake St. The time is 6:10 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above and a warrant.

Virgil Trayvon Smith lives in Highland Park and is employed as a security guard. Smith was taken into custody at Empire Ave. [Empire Center]. The charge Smith faces is 25400 (A) (3) PC. It took place at 7:00 p.m.

Kurt James Wimmer works in film and lives in Tarzana. Wimmer was apprehended at Olive Ave. and Verdugo Ave. It occurred at 11:49 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and child endangerment under conditions other than those likely to cause great bodily harm or death.

On Thursday, December 23, Oganes Avadian, a Northridge resident and a construction worker was cuffed at 6240 Sylmar Ave. The time is 7:31 a.m. The charge is identity theft and a warrant.

Ariel Noelani Sona is a commercial driver and a Burbank resident. Sona was arrested after being charged with spousal abuse and the time is 8:50 a.m.

David Esteban Perez lives in Glendale and was taken into custody after being charged with domestic battery and the time is 8:50 a.m.

Joseph Robert Finkelstein lives in Valley Village and is employed as a web designer. Finkelstein was apprehended at 2232 North Hollywood Way, and it happened at 9:40 a.m.

The charges are petty theft – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – playing unreasonably loud sound equipment and a warrant.

Darrell Lawrence is a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at 25 East Alameda Ave. and the time is 6:45 p.m. The charges are trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Saeara Keo Toney works in travel and is a Stockton resident. It took place at 11:52 p.m. and the charges are resisting arrest and possession of stolen property.

Granada Hills bartender Anahi America Flores was arrested at 1565 North Victory Place. The time is 11:40 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

On Wednesday, December 22, Sarah Memory Vasquez, a Burbank resident and a county clerk was nabbed after being charged with domestic battery and the time is 00:25 a.m.

Ryan Nicholas Graziano is a laborer and a resident of Burbank. Graziano was picked up at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave.

The time is 2:10 a.m. and the charges are 4573.5 PC – being in possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Devlon James Diaz is a drywaller and lives in Sylmar. Diaz was taken into custody at 12625 San Fernando Blvd.

It occurred at 8:40 a.m. The charges are 29800 (A) (1) PC and vandalism with $400 or more.

Matthew Burton Pierce is a carnival worker and lives in Burbank. Pierce was nabbed at 800 North Hollywood Way and the time is 12:56 p.m. The charge is indecent exposure.

Andranik Vrtanesyan is employed in food delivery and was arrested at 6553 Whitman Ave.

It happened at 2:45 p.m. and the charges are possession of stolen property – 1203.2 (A) PC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Francisco Valdez Jr. is a Littlerock plumber and was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. [IKEA]. It occurred at 5:20 p.m.

The charges are spousal abuse – violating a restraining, protective or stay away order and warrants.

Cristian Tera works as a mover and lives in North Hollywood. Tera was handcuffed at Hollywood Way and Chandler Blvd.

The time is 8:12 p.m. The charges are 21810 PC – giving false information to a police officer – possession of a controlled substance – 1203.2 (A) PC and a warrant.

Marcel Lee Archer is an art director and a Burbank resident. Archer was nabbed at Riverside Drive and Olive Ave.

The charges Archer faces are being an unlicensed driver – being in possession of stolen vehicle and a warrant. It took place at 9:20 p.m.

Charles Adrian Erickson is a San Jose manager and was picked up at Third St. and Delaware Road. The charge is possession of a controlled substance and the time is 9:00 p.m.

On Tuesday, December 21, Delicia Reina Hinojos, a Los Angeles resident and a senior care worker was taken into custody at the Covina police department.

The arrest occurred at 1:10 a.m. The charge Hinojos faces is false impersonation and an outstanding warrant.

Mechanic Ionut Stoocan was apprehended at 2507 West Orangethorpe Ave. and the time is 11:30 a.m. The charges are burglary and grand theft.

Christian Rennair Oliver was arrested at Chick-Fil-A and it happened at 12:20 p.m. The charges are 2800.2 (A) PC – 3000.08 (C) PC and warrants.

Cyd Sara Ferguson is a Burbank business developer and was picked up at Victory Blvd. and Palm Ave. The time is 4:30 p.m. The charge is 23153 (F) VC.

Ethan Riley Morgan Robinson lives in San Gabriel and is employed in seafood packing and was handcuffed at 1800 Empire Ave. The time is 7:20 p.m. and the charge is petty theft.

Gabriel Clyde Ramirez is retired and is a resident of Los Angeles and was nabbed at Flower St. and Irving Drive. The charges are grand theft – vandalism – 14601.2 VC – and warrants.

Nikolas Aleksandrovich Cheglakov is a North Hollywood student and was cuffed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Cohasset St. The charge is 23103 (A) VC. The time is 10:11 p.m.

On Monday, December 20, Luis Manuel Gutierrez, a Burbank warehouse employee was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd. The time is 10:00 a.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

Loreto Hernandez lives in Burbank and works as a laborer. Hernandez was taken into custody after being charged with petty theft. The site is 1051 Burbank Blvd. [Costco].

Sherman Oaks cook Pierre Norman Arizola Para was picked up at Alameda Ave. and Main St. and the time is 5:50 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and 20002 (A) VC.

Laitanee Randisha Lewis lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed after being charged with petty theft – grand theft and possession of stolen property.

It happened at 10:10 p.m. The arrest took place at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave.