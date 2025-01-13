Burbank Police Log: December 23 – December 29

The Burbank police department is ever-present and keeps the community safe.

Maintaining law and order is paramount for Burbank’s finest and on Sunday, December 29, Maksym Chemerea, a Los Angeles resident was nabbed at 1501 North Victory Place. The time is 3:50 p.m. The charge is identity theft.

Benjamin Samuel Dubrow lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. It occurred at 7:15 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and warrants.

Van Nuys resident Luis Fernando Miranda was arrested at Olive Ave. and Myers St. and the time is 7:00 p.m. The charges are identity theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Bryce Alan Gardner lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at Burbank Blvd. and Reese Place and the time is 7:51 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft – grand theft and a warrant.

Van Nuys resident Saul Martinez was apprehended at Olive Ave. and Myers St. and the time is 7:00 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gerardo Montes is a Sun Valley resident and was pinched at Glenoaks Blvd. and Naomi St. and the time is 2:50 p.m. The charges are grand theft and possession of stolen property.

Oakland resident Omar Rashad Nazel is unemployed and was picked up at 2:06 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and assault with a deadly weapon.

Jennifer Quintanilla is a resident of Panorama City and was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Parish Place. It occurred at 1:30 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

On Saturday, December 28, Ricardo Arce, who lives in San Fernando was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Brighton St.

The time is 3:45 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – identity theft and possession of a baton.

Angel Adrian Arriola is a Burbank resident and was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Burbank Blvd. The time is 7:35 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Callie Monee Michelle Beasley is a Los Angeles resident and is a case manager and was apprehended at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 3:00 p.m. The charges are grand theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Ashley Shardea Bennett lives in Apple Valley and was handcuffed at Cypress Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. and it took place at 8:56 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Erikay De Alba is a Palmdale resident and was pinched at the LAPD Van Nuys station and the time is 4:20 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Alexander Patrick Halvorson resides in Los Angeles and was arrested at 1351 North Victory Place. It took place at 11:20 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft – possession of burglary tools – grand theft – taking contraband into a jail or prison and a warrant.

Burbank resident Jose Santos Lorenzo Lopez was cuffed at Providencia Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. and it occurred at 11:45 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Eddie Martin Marquez is a barber and an Atwater Village resident and was taken into custody at 49 West Burbank Blvd. and the time is 9:15 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of burglary tools and grand theft.

Ahmed Kamal Merghani is a security guard and a Burbank resident and was nabbed at Olive Ave. and Verdugo Ave. The time is 11:48 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving under the influence with .08 or above.

Harrison Clark Pearl lives in North Hollywood and was apprehended at Alameda Ave. and Lake St. and it took place at 9:10 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft – identity theft – possession of heroin/cocaine and warrants.

Jasmin Odilia Ruano Pereira is a Hollywood resident and was nabbed at 10950 Sherman Way. The time is 1:45 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft.

Mission Hills resident Jacob Joshua Rodriguez was picked up at 510 North Victory Blvd. and the time is 5:45 p.m. The charges are petty theft twice – possession of a controlled substance and possession of stolen property.

On Friday, December 27, Christoper Anthony Benjamin, a resident of Providence, Rhode Island, was taken into custody at 1601 North Victory Place. The time is 3:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Ismael Del Real lives in Long Beach and was arrested at Olive Ave. and First St. The time is 8:10 p.m. The charges are burglary and forgery.

Jamil Tafsir Gaye is a North Hollywood resident and was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and Whitnall Hwy. It took place at 7:15 p.m. The charge is possession of stolen property.

Jorge Enrique Gil Higuera lives in Los Angeles and was brought into custody at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 5:45 p.m. The charge is grand theft and warrants.

Katie Lynn Gray is a Sun Valley resident and was handcuffed at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 10:04 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Alejandro Guerrero is a construction worker and a Pacoima resident and was nabbed at 9:04 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of ammunition and being a felon and a warrant.

Michael Grant Harris Straker lives in Dover, Delaware, and was arrested at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 4:12 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Anthony Frank Niguez is a San Bernardino resident and was apprehended at Clark Ave. and Reese Place. It took place at 2:30 a.m. The charges are possession of burglary tools and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Roger Jones lives in Burbank and was handcuffed at 245 East Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 5:46 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Rajdeep Singh Matharu is a resident of Chatsworth and was picked up at 2627 North Hollywood Way. It occurred at 4:15 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

David Jay Mirabal lives in Burbank and was nabbed at 1615 West Verdugo Ave. and the time is 11:47 a.m. The charge is petty theft with prior convictions.

Scarlet Ashton Grace Santiago is a resident of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and a music artist and was picked up at 1800 West Empire Ave. It occurred at 4:12 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Calvin Henry Vaval is an event planner and a Los Angeles resident and was pinched at 1601 North Victory Place. It took place at 3:00 p.m. The charges are petty theft twice and identity theft.

Heaven Day White lives in Philadelphia and is a property manager and was apprehended at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 4:12 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Annika Autumn Williams is a resident of Hollywood and is a group rehabilitation facilitator and was arrested at Scott Road and Hampton Road. The time is 9:45 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of Xanax and driving while under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

On Thursday, December 26, Ethan Jose Berry, a resident of Easton, Pennsylvania, was apprehended at 150 East Angeleno Ave. and the time is 00:15 a.m. The charges are vandalism and disorderly conduct.

Juan Pablo Campos resides in Sun Valley and is a cook and was handcuffed at 5:45 p.m. The charges are contributing to the delinquency of a minor and possession of nitrous oxide.

Leonel Gomez lives in Glendale and was apprehended at Chandler Blvd. and Naomi St. and the time is 8:48 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Ryan Nicholas Graziano is a Burbank resident and was taken into custody at 316 North Frederic St. It took place at 7:02 p.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

Gavin Wayne Hooper is a North Hollywood resident and was arrested at 12:52 p.m. The charges are possession of an undetectable firearm and possession of a loaded firearm.

Gilbert Osuna lives in Mission Hills and was picked up at Verdugo Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. The time is 12:41 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Paula Sampson was apprehended at 7:00 p.m. and the charge is arson.

Eduardo Solis is a dishwasher and a Van Nuys resident and was nabbed at 1729 North Lima St. It took place at 11:00 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Emprey Lee Young lives in Compton and is employed at a warehouse and was cuffed at Victory Blvd. and Maple St. It occurred at 8:20 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft – identity theft and warrants.

On Wednesday, December 25, Paul Osnaya, a Los Angeles resident was taken into custody at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. It occurred at 8:20 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

De Michael Antonio Riley lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at 321 IKEA Way and the time is 10:45 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and petty theft.

Tyler Matthew Smith is a resident of Elkton, Maryland, and was arrested at 3501 North San Fernando Blvd. It occurred at 10:55 a.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance and a warrant.

On Tuesday, December 24, Keith Brandon Bateman, a resident of Los Angeles and a repossession agent was nabbed at 1800 Empire Ave. and the time is 4:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Diamond Alyce Booker lives in Hollywood and was cuffed at 12:15 p.m. The charges are petty theft and possession of a concealed firearm.

Noe Cruz Castellejo is a Reseda resident and was taken into custody at 254 West Olive Ave. The time is 1:25 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Hassan Salah Hagelshik lives in Gardena and was nabbed at 1351 North Victory Place. The time is 12:14 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Burbank resident Marla Alexandria C. Henshaw was apprehended at 7:25 a.m. The charge is spousal abuse.

John Walker Mandujano Reyes lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at Sunset Canyon Drive and Tujunga Ave. and the time is 3:45 a.m. The charges are petty theft – possession of stolen property and possession of burglary tools.

Kevin Donte Mosley is a Lomita resident and was arrested at 200 East Cypress Ave. and the time is 7:23 p.m. The charges are petty theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Paul A. Tittle is a resident of San Bernardino and was taken into custody at the same site and the time is 6:45 p.m. The charges are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance – grand theft and a warrant.

Armani Sparkle White lives in North Hollywood and was pinched at 1351 North Victory Place. It took place at 12:15 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

On Monday, December 23, Sesar Escobedo, a North Hollywood resident and a machine operator was handcuffed at Edison Blvd. and Pass Ave. It took place at 7:15 p.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

Bavisha Gandhi lives in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and was arrested at 2627 North Hollywood Way. The time is 2:59 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Mark Anthony Lugo Jr. is a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at 00:50 a.m. The charge is trespassing and a warrant.

Noushin Nourani is employed at a pharmacy and is a Los Angeles resident and was apprehended at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. It occurred at 3:37 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Shaun Michael Paulson resides in Burbank and was handcuffed at the Glendale police department and the time is 3:30 p.m. The charge is warrants.