Burbank Police Log: December 25 – December 31

It's the end of the year and the police department is hard at work.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2023. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

Even though it’s the end of the year, the Burbank police department is on duty and on Sunday, December 31, Victor Chavez, who lives in North Hollywood and is employed in construction was nabbed at Griffith Park Drive and Victory Blvd. and the time is 00:03 a.m. The charge is joyriding.

Bethany Dawn Sullivan is a Los Angeles bartender and was taken into custody at Buena Vista St. and Tulare Ave. and the time is 1:50 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – identity theft and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Tanner Nolan Barber is a tattoo artist and lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at the same site and the same time.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – vehicle registration fraud – resisting arrest and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Malik Leonard Banks is a Burbank actor and was picked up at 1200 West Riverside Drive and the time is 4:13 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

George Prado is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 7:45 a.m. The charges are vandalism – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Hugo Macias Resendez is a supervisor and a Los Angeles resident and was arrested at 180 North Los Angeles St. and the time is 7:25 a.m.

The charge Resendez is facing is possession of ammunition and being a felon and a warrant.

North Hollywood resident Norayr Badalyan was cuffed at 1100 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 6:00 p.m. The charge is organized retail theft.

Davit Sevoyan is a Glendale resident and is unemployed and was pinched at the same location and then time is 5:51 p.m.

The charges are organized retail theft – battery on a police officer – resisting arrest – petty theft and a warrant.

Celeste Alejandra Valle lives in North Hollywood and is a cook and was arrested at 2627 North Hollywood Way and the time is 11:18 p.m.

The charge Valle is facing is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

On Saturday, December 30, Victor Hugo Garcia Flores, a North Hollywood cook was picked up at Hollywood Way and Chandler Blvd. and the time is 1:34 a.m.

The charges Flores faces are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

North Hollywood resident Hazel Segura is unemployed and was arrested at 3:00 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Joseph Montoya is a Mission Hills studio engineer and was taken into custody at 511 North Hollywood Way and the time is 3:00 a.m.

The charges are receiving stolen property – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of a switchblade.

Brandon Michael Thomas is employed in food delivery and was cuffed at Alameda Ave. and Evergreen St. and the time is 9:20 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Jason Allen Spell works at a studio and is a Burbank resident and was nabbed at Cordova St. and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 12:30 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

William Richard is a Los Angeles broker and was taken into custody at Victory Blvd. and Clybourn Ave. and it took place at 2:15 p.m. The charges are petty theft – identity theft and 3056 of the state penal code.

Robert Michael Guillebeau is a San Bernardino custodian and was pinched at the same location and the same time. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft.

Artak Soghomonyan lives in Northridge and is a helper and was picked up at 1601 North Victory Blvd. and the time is 8:52 p.m. The charges are petty theft and receiving stolen property.

Vanessa Nicole Ulate is a Valencia resident and was arrested at the 5 freeway and Buena Vista St. and the time is 11:24 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – identity theft and resisting arrest.

Gabriel Ulate is a Los Angeles day laborer and was apprehended at the same site and the time is 11:29 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Benjamin Howard Levy is a North Hollywood designer and was handcuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and Avon St. and it occurred at 10:01 p.m. The charge is DUI and causing injury.

On Friday, December 29, Jose Bolivar Zhune Asencio, who is a Van Nuys resident and is employed in sales was taken into custody at Valpreda St. and Empire Ave.

It took place at 2:10 a.m. The charges are receiving stolen property – driving without a license and a warrant.

Julie Ann Baysdorfer is a San Diego dietician and was picked up at Hollywood Way and Oak St. and the time is 3:15 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Keegan Christopher Hasbrook is a San Diego business owner and was nabbed at the same time and the same site.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance for sale – possession of methamphetamines for sale and possession of a switchblade.

Cecilia B. Thomas is a Los Angeles hairdresser and was pinched at 200 East Cypress Ave. and the time is 12:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Burbank resident Thomas Kevin Grunden was apprehended at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. The charges are resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance. It happened at 12:46 p.m.

Jose Sergio Meraz is a Pacoima resident and is a truck washer and was apprehended at Buena Vista St. and Vanowen St. and the time is 3:17 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Eric Carrero is unemployed and a Burbank resident and was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Lincoln St. and it occurred at 1:30 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – 3056 PC – resisting arrest – being under the influence of a controlled substance and warrants.

Anastasia Elektra Cortez is an Arleta resident and was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Palm Ave. and the time is 5:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

On Thursday, December 28, Anahi Benetiz Calderon, who lives in Los Angeles and is a house cleaner was arrested at Empire Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 00:05 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Andy Lee Pollard is employed at a warehouse and lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at 10:10 a.m. The site is West Olive Ave. and Lake St. The charges are petty theft and receiving stolen property.

Keyilah Simone Lacy is a Compton resident and works as a CNA and was picked up at the same site and the same time. The charges are petty theft – possession of heroin/cocaine and receiving stolen property.

Mnatsakanyan Buniatyan works at a law firm and lives in Van Nuys and was nabbed at 1423 Mamaliga Drive. The time is 11:40 a.m. The charge is battery causing serious bodily injury.

Andrew Alexander Garcia is a Sun Valley resident and works at the wildlands and was pinched at Buena Vista St. and Winona Ave. and the time is 1:30 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of tear gas – joyriding and warrants.

Paul Ryan Coufos lives in North Hollywood and is a designer and was taken into custody at 4:25 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – trespassing – violating a restraining order – possession of heroin/cocaine and warrants.

Noe Jesus Tinajero Jr. is a Los Angeles construction worker and was nabbed at 648 South Mariposa St. and the time is 8:03 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and petty theft.

Dasani Deon is a blazer and a Los Angeles resident and was apprehended at 1110 West Alameda Ave. and the time is 8:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Wesley Dawson Hogan works in production and lives in Glendale and was cuffed at 131 North Isabel St. The time is 8:30 p.m. The charge is possession of methamphetamines for sale and a warrant.

Byron Scott Echeverri is a busboy and a Los Angeles resident and was pinched at 1110 West Alameda Ave. and the time is 8:30 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – petty theft and a warrant.

Marisa Marie Mercado is a Glendale host and was arrested at the same site and at the same time. The charge is petty theft.

Hailey Alexis Adams is a Los Angeles cashier and was picked up at the same site and the same time. The charge is petty theft.

Gregory Jean Johnson lives in Pasadena and was apprehended at the Empire Center and the time is 8:30 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and petty theft.

Malibu resident Keaton Baker Reynolds Gross is employed as an Internet technician and was nabbed at 2627 North Hollywood Way and the time is 9:45 p.m. The charges are receiving stolen property and false impersonation.

On Wednesday, December 27, Vardan Mkryan, who is a Glendale mechanic was pinched at Riverside Drive and Main St. and the time is 4:40 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of burglary tools.

Felipe Aquino Lopez is a Glendale recycler and was handcuffed at the same site and at the same time. The charges are burglary and possession of burglary tools.

Christopher H. Azizian is employed in sales and is a Burbank resident and was nabbed at Kenneth Road and Front St. It occurred at 11:07 a.m. and the charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Micaiah O’Neil Moore is a North Hollywood landscaper and was taken into custody at Case Ave. and Cantlay Ave. The time is 4:00 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – battery – fare evasion and a warrant.

Syuzanna Petrosyan lives in Tacoma, Washington, and is a caregiver and was nabbed at 200 East Cypress Ave. and the time is 4:55 p.m. The charge is robbery.

Burbank resident Bianca Jean Hazelrigg was apprehended at 125 East Palm Ave. and the time is 7:56 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Becky Figueroa lives in Moreno Valley and is a cosmetologist and was handcuffed at 1701 North Victory Place and the time is 9:46 p.m.

The charges are organized retail theft – possession of a controlled substance – receiving stolen property – petty theft and a warrant.

North Hollywood handyman Christopher Evan De Leon was arrested at the same site and the time is 10:35 p.m.

The charges are organized retail theft – possession of Xanax – bringing contraband into a jail or prison – grand theft – petty theft – burglary – vandalism and warrants.

On Tuesday, December 26, Minnie Reign Coleman, who works in child care and lives in Los Angeles was taken into custody at Glenoaks Blvd. and Cypress Ave. and the time is 1:00 a.m. The charge is speeding and a warrant.

Desmond Tyre Brown is a Los Angeles clerk and was apprehended at the same location and the time is 1:01 a.m. The charges are receiving stolen property – violating probation – possession of a firearm and being a felon – robbery and warrants.

Jairo Calixtro lives in Sunland and is unemployed and was taken into custody at Orchard Drive and Burbank Blvd. It occurred at 2:15 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Arutyan Gukasyan is employed as a plumber and is a Glendale resident and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Hollywood Way. It took place at 10:45 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Terry Revell Wyatt Jr. lives in Sun Valley and is unemployed and was handcuffed at IKEA Way and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 12:00 p.m.

The charges are resisting an executive officer – battery causing great bodily injury and battery.

Bob Gazaryan is retired and a Burbank resident and was pinched at 830 Tufts Ave. and the time is 2:10 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – making criminal threats and contempt of court.

Jamie M. Lifsey is a Burbank groomer and was apprehended at University Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. and it took place at 2:25 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Ryan Nicholas Delgadillo is a Diamond Bar resident and is a construction worker and was arrested at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 7:00 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Vadim Tuniyants is employed in management and is a Sunland resident and was picked up at 8:50 p.m. The location is Buena Vista St. and Winona Ave. The charge is driving while under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

On Monday, December 25, David Michael Bowman, who lives in Palmdale and is unemployed was arrested at 501 South Buena Vista St. and the time is 9:45 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest twice and a warrant.

Fresno resident Curtis Floyd Shamlin was nabbed at Maple St. and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 7:28 p.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of drugs and alcohol and resisting arrest.

Anthony Jay Romero is a construction worker and is a North Hollywood resident and was handcuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and Brighton St.

It occurred at 10:03 p.m. The charges are 3056 PC – possession of a controlled substance – vandalism and a warrant.