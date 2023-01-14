Burbank Police Log: December 26 – January 1

The city of Burbank is well-guarded and safe because of the hard-working Burbank police department.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2023. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact.

Making the streets and community safe is always a priority of the Burbank police department and on Sunday, January 1, David Nevarez, a Lancaster resident and a mechanic was handcuffed at 00:45 a.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and drugs and a warrant. The site is Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd.

Los Angeles security guard Byron Latroy Green was apprehended at 228 East Burbank Blvd. It took place at 2:00 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Lauren Brittanie Foster is a consultant and a Santa Monica resident. Foster was nabbed at 600 IKEA Way and the time is 8:35 a.m. The charge is trespassing.

Trajan Agustus Dubois is employed as a laborer and was arrested at 9:40 a.m. The charge is assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

Chyanne Ja Nazia McKee is a Los Angeles student and was taken into custody at Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd. It happened at 3:15 p.m. The charge is outside and a warrant.

Tyra Ja Nee Walker is a janitor and a Los Angeles resident. Walker was cuffed at the same site. The time is 3:00 p.m. The charges are 4463 (A) (1) of the state vehicle code – driving without a license and a warrant.

Carlee Lynn Bengochea lives in Chino and is employed as a waitress. Bengochea was picked up at 7:09 p.m.

The charges are misappropriation of lost property – possession of stolen property – petty theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. The location is 200 East Cypress Ave.

Jeremy Brian Anderhalt is a timer and a resident of Valley Village and was taken into custody at Delaware Road and San Fernando Blvd.

The time is 10:00 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance.

On Saturday, December 31, Benjamin Jay Pardus, a Bakersfield resident and a telemarketer was apprehended at Magnolia Blvd. and Valley St.

It happened at 00:04 a.m. The charges are 3056 of the state penal code and possession of a controlled substance.

Elvia Estrada lives in Lancaster and is an orthopedic assistant and was nabbed at Olive Ave. and Lake St. and the time is 4:00 a.m.

The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Myers is a forklift driver and a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody at the same location and the same time.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and – possession of a controlled substance – failure to register as a sex offender and warrants.

Los Angeles resident Clayton Hannibal Salisbury is a carpenter and was cuffed at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 10:30 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – a city violation and a warrant.

Patricia Ann Broomfield lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at the same site and at the same time. The charges are unlawful use of tear gas – petty theft – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia – 4573.5 PC and violating a written promise to appear in court.

Ricardo Ray Garcia resides in Los Angeles and is unemployed and was nabbed at 420 Amherst Drive. It happened at 10:20 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Jorge Alberto Martinez Trejo is a construction worker and a Los Angeles resident. Trejo was arrested at Alameda Ave. and Sheldon St. and the time is 1:25 p.m. The charges are robbery and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alan Lee McDermott lives in Burbank and is a drummer and was arrested at 4:00 p.m. The charges are making a criminal threat twice – indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.

North Hollywood resident Lorenzo Cooper was taken into custody at 3118 West Burbank Blvd. and the time is 4:02 p.m. The charge is trespassing.

Neili Andrea Marquez is a hotel cleaner and resides in North Hollywood and was arrested at 10950 Sherman Way and it took place at 4:00 p.m. The charges are petty theft and possession of heroin/cocaine.

North Hollywood house cleaner Maria Esperanza Beltran was handcuffed at the same site and at the same time. The charge is petty theft.

Matthew Larry Stoddard is a Fort Lauderdale sales associate and was picked up at Frederic St. and Alameda Ave. It took place at 2:44 p.m. The charge is stalking.

Matilde Vasquez is a Sun Valley housekeeper and was nabbed at 201 East Cypress Ave. and the time is 7:38 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Los Angeles resident Jeffrey Dale Turner is a test technician and was handcuffed at Burbank Blvd. and Sparks St. and the time is 10:40 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Winston Wilbur Baker works with refrigerators and was taken into custody at 9:08 p.m.

The charges are being under the influence of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm – possession of a firearm – possession of ammunition – possession of methamphetamines with the intent to sell and carrying a loaded firearm.

On Friday, December 30, Latesha Jabbarian Legrone, who lives in Hemet and works in delivery was arrested at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. The time 00:05 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Jason Jeffers is a plumber and a resident of Los Angeles and was taken into custody at LAPD Metro station and the time is 2:00 a.m. The charge is joyriding.

Jesse Joel Bravo Padilla works as a data technician and lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at Alameda Ave. and Lake St. and the time is 3:05 a.m. The charges are joyriding – conspiracy to commit a felony and grand theft.

Los Angeles resident Jose Antonio Hernandez is a construction worker and was taken into custody at the same location and the same time. The charges are the same.

Jesus Zuno is employed as a construction worker and is a Los Angeles resident. Zuno was apprehended at the same location and the same time.

The charges are identity theft – joyriding – conspiracy to commit a felony – grand theft – possession of a controlled substance – burglary and warrants.

Robert Mendoza Jr. is a Glendale plumber and was nabbed at Orange Grove Ave. and First St. The time is 5:45 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest and violating probation.

Felicia Figueroa Nealy lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at 201 East Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 4:00 p.m. The charges are battery – trespassing – being under the influence of a controlled substance without a prescription – vandalism with $400 or more and resisting arrest.

Joseph Avanessian resides in Burbank and is employed in air conditioning and was apprehended at 3:35 p.m. and the charges are battery and making criminal threats.

Los Angeles resident Denise Christine Bermudez was nabbed at 5:05 p.m. The charge is spousal abuse.

Arsen Tumanyan is employed in delivery and lives in Sun Valley and was handcuffed at Glenoaks Ave. and Tujunga Ave. and the time is 7:00 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Lauren Rose Hutchinson is a Burbank hostess and was taken into custody at 1031 North Maple St. and it took place at 6:14 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

On Thursday, December 29, Leonardo Garcia, who works in food sales and lives in Orange Grove Ave. was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Claybeck Ave.

It happened at 3:15 a.m. The charges are reckless evasion – possession of heroin/cocaine and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Frank Donatelli is a property manager and resides in Burbank. Donatelli was picked up at Olive St. and Ninth St. and the time is 5:02 a.m. The charges are contempt of court and possession of a controlled substance.

Daniel Bruce Quinn lives in Burbank and was nabbed at 1144 East Tujunga Ave. and the time is 8:11 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Burbank resident Tamara Goulden was arrested at the Central Library and the time is 11:15 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and 4-2-107 (B) PC.

Ricardo Ray Garcia is employed as a warehouse stocker and was handcuffed at Niagara St. and Clark Ave. The time is 2:02 p.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

Arman Osipyan is employed as a chef and was picked up at Raleigh St. and Chevy Chase Drive. The time is 2:00 p.m.

The charges are identity theft – being a felon and carrying a firearm – being a felon and carrying ammunition – possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor hit and run.

Mariah Miranda Tennis lives in Perris and is a house cleaner and was apprehended at Olive Ave. and Niagara St. and the time is 8:48 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Mario Michael Taylor Mitchell lives in Valencia and is employed in automobile repair and was nabbed at 8:48 p.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and driving without a license and a warrant. The site is the same.

On Wednesday, December 28, Isaac Jordan Cappuccilli, who is unemployed, and a Los Angeles resident was nabbed at 200 Empire Ave. The time is 00:20 a.m. The charges are vandalism – SMMC and warrants.

Los Angeles resident Braulio Gonzalo De La Cerda is employed in studio production and was arrested at 3:48 a.m. The charge is brandishing a deadly weapon and a warrant.

Javier Dominguez is a Burbank painter and was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Walnut Ave. and the time is 8:17 a.m. The charge is failure to register as a sex offender.

Sharon Crystal Correa is a Burbank film maker and was nabbed at 1301 Victory Place [Walmart] and the time is 11:30 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Martha Elizabeth Aguilar lives in Sun Valley is a CNA and was cuffed after being charged with domestic battery and vandalism with $400 or more. The time is 2:25 p.m.

Las Vegas resident Artur Ryzard Suslow was taken into custody after being charged with lewd acts with a minor and a warrant. It took place at 9:30 a.m.

James Leland McClane is unemployed and a Burbank resident and was nabbed at 1212 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 4:00 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Upland roofer Anthony Ryan Crossland was taken into custody at 641 North Victory Blvd. The charges are petty theft twice and possession of a controlled substance. The time is 8:30 p.m.

Sasha Darlene Ona Aguilar is a Los Angeles driver and was apprehended at the same site and the same time. The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft.

Tal Mazuz lives in Encino and is a sound engineer and was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Magnolia Blvd. It happened at 9:28 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of drugs.

Nicholas Charles Smith resides in North Hollywood and is an event staffer and was picked up at Buena Vista St. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 11:25 p.m.

The charges are unlawful use of tear gas – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

North Hollywood sales associate Zakkiyah Elizabeth Jackson was handcuffed at the same site and the same time. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Tuesday, December 27, Bismark Josue Rivera Gonalez, who lives in North Hollywood and is a tattoo artist was picked up at 200 North Third St.

The time is 1:00 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Jessica Marlene Martinez is a Burbank student and was apprehended after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 2:00 a.m.

Burbank resident Arsen Gasparyan is employed at a laundry and was handcuffed at 3:30 p.m. The charge is making criminal threats.

Jamie Paul Perez works in roofing and resides in Burbank and was apprehended at Olive Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 8:26 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

On Monday, December 26, James Leland McClane, who is a Burbank resident was apprehended at Glenoaks Ave. and Cypress Ave. The time is 3:10 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Tyrone Marcel McClendon lives in Burbank and was picked up at 200 North Third St. It happened at 2:25 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Cintarius Jamal Davis is employed in standup comedy and was arrested at 1600 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 3:50 a.m. The charge is battery.

Stacy Bernard Jackson is a Burbank housekeeper and was nabbed at 7:45 a.m. The charge is spousal abuse.

Elaina Annette Bryant lives in Lancaster and was arrested at 1800 Empire Ave. and the time is 10:00 p.m. The charges are possession of stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.