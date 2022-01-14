Burbank Police Log: December 27 – January 2

Law and order are essential and it's something the men and women in blue take seriously.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law.

Without ever closing its doors, the Burbank police department is steady and reliable, and it sometimes has to apprehend individuals.

On Sunday, January 2, Sherman Oaks resident and car wash employee Luz Angelica Suarez was picked up at Glenoaks Blvd. and Harvard Road. The charge is identity theft. It happened at 1:30 a.m.

Luis Soriano lives in Pacoima and is a landscaper. Soriano was handcuffed at the same site, and it occurred at 1:45 a.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Joshua Lawson Linder resides in Kyle, Texas, and is employed as a golf cart repairman. Linder was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Maria St.

The arrest took place at 4:30 a.m. The charge is being a felon and possession of a firearm.

Natashia Biggs works in animal services and also lives in Kyle, Texas. Biggs was apprehended at the same location and the same time.

The charges are being in possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Dakota Ray Nowak lives in Cortez, Colorado, and is a painter. Nowak was arrested at the Extended Stay. The time is 7:30 a.m. The charge is carrying a loaded firearm.

Moises Christopher Ayala resides in Glendale and is unemployed. Ayala was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. The time is 9:05 p.m. and the charge is disorderly conduct.

On Saturday, January 1, Donquena Ratisha Malbrew, a Glendale fundraiser was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Burbank Blvd.

The time is 00:30 a.m. and the charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Micah Danville Killebrew lives in Moreno Valley and is an exotic dancer. Killebrew was taken into custody at First St. and Palm Ave. The time is 2:55 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Moreno Valley caretaker Viviana Alicia Flores was arrested at the same location and the time is 3:00 a.m. The charge is the same.

Movses Abrahamyan lives in Tujunga and was handcuffed at 623 Santa Anita Ave. It happened at 6:25 a.m. The charge is battery on a police officer.

Andrew Alan Rios is a Chino tattoo artist and was picked up at Magnolia Blvd. and Varney St. The time is 8:00 a.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Pacoima dishwasher David Ambriz was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and Maple St. and the charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. It happened at 10:00 a.m.

Gordon Lee Patten is a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at 641 North Victory Blvd. It occurred at 4:30 p.m.

The charges Patten faces are disorderly conduct – 5-3-108 (A) – 3455 (B) of the state penal code and warrants.

Tommy Moreno is a Las Vegas roofer and was handcuffed at 3715 West Victory Blvd. The time is 10:25 p.m.

The charges Moreno faces includes possession of drug paraphernalia and violating a restraining, protective or stay away order.

On Friday, December 31, Trevor Michael Lynch, a Van Nuys resident was apprehended at Magnolia Blvd. and Rose St.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and warrants. It happened at 00:35 a.m.

Miguel Esteban Luevanos lives in Canton Country and is employed in security. Luevanos was nabbed at 2484 West Victory Blvd.

It took place at 10:30 a.m. The charges Luevanos faces are assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

Trevon Lamont Hardwell is a Compton resident and works as a solar panel installer. Hardwell was taken into custody at 101 North Victory Place and the time is 7:19 p.m.

The charges Hardwell faces includes vandalism with $400 or more – attempted murder and petty theft.

David John Roesner is an operations manager and is a Burbank resident. Roesner was nabbed after being charged with spousal abuse. It happened at 7:45 p.m.

Justin Lee Brown lives in Burbank and was arrested at 799 Front St. and the time is 8:15 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Joshua Robert Witt is employed as a loan technician and was picked up at 201 East Verdugo Ave. It happened at 10:00 p.m. and the charge is disorderly conduct.

North Hollywood factory worker Danny Ernesto Garcia was arrested after being charged with domestic battery. It took place at 11:30 p.m.

Emily Rochelle Thomasz lives in North Hollywood and was taken into custody at Olive Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. It happened at 11:30 p.m. and the charge is disorderly conduct.

On Thursday, December 30, Jordyn Stacy Siegel, a Burbank bartender was picked up at Verdugo Ave. and Keystone St.

It happened at 3:15 a.m. and the charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Christopher George Roe works as a talent manager and is a Burbank resident. Roe was arrested after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 11:00 a.m.

Marco Roe lives in Burbank and is employed as an advisor. Roe was cuffed after being charged with domestic battery. It happened at 11:00 a.m.

Ce Juan Lamont Rogers is a Burbank student and was taken into custody at 200 Third St. The time is 2:10 p.m. and the charges are making criminal threats and 3056 PC.

Anthony John Valento resides in Burbank and was nabbed at 3601 West Verdugo Ave. The time is 5:20 p.m. The charges are contempt of court and violating a restraining, protective or stay away order.

Eric Edward Edep lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at 2400 Empire Ave. and the time is 10:30 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – grand theft – trespassing – evading a payment of a fare and warrants.

On Wednesday, December 29, Curtis Perry Pierose, a San Fernando artist was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave.

The time is 4:40 a.m. The charge is 21510 (B) PC – being in possession of drug paraphernalia – vandalism – trespassing – shoplifting and warrants.

Rosa Blanca Mendoza lives in Burbank and was handcuffed at 250 East Olive Ave. and the time is 8:15 a.m.

The charges are 1203.2 (A) PC – assault with a deadly weapon upon a police officer and battery.

Mission Hills resident Alexander James was picked up at 1800 Empire Ave. and the time is 4:15 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – 22610 (A) PC – 11375 (B) (1) of the state health and safety code – possession of a controlled substance for sale and 11351 (A) HS.

Tyrone Marcel McClendon is a Burbank artist and was nabbed at Magnolia Blvd. and Glenoaks Blvd. It happened at 7:47 p.m. and the charge is disorderly conduct.

Pablo Hernandez Aguilar resides in Los Angeles, is employed as a construction worker and was apprehended at Home Depot. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Victor Hugo Pedraza lives in North Hollywood and works as a construction worker. Pedraza was taken into custody at Hollywood Way and Alameda Ave.

It occurred at 10:16 p.m. and the charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – being an unlicensed driver and a warrant.

On Tuesday, December 28, Joseph Robert Finklestein, a North Hollywood comic salesman was arrested at Hollywood Way and Victory Blvd.

It happened at 1:30 a.m. and the charges are being in possession of a controlled substance – 11375 (B) (1) PC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Andranik Hakobyan lives in Burbank and is employed as a broker. Hakobyan was nabbed at 546 South San Fernando Blvd.

It took place at 1:35 a.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – petty theft and a warrant.

Sylvia Rachel Rosas lives in Sun Valley and works at Dollar Tree. Rosas was picked up at Verdugo Ave. and Olive Ave. It occurred at 2:00 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Karen Koshkaryn is self-employed and a Sun Valley resident. Koshkaryan was handcuffed at the same site and at the same time.

The charges are 29800 (A) (1) PC – 30305 (A) (1) PC – being in possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia – 23152 (F) of the state vehicle code and warrants.

Aminta Cecilia Alonzo lives in San Fernando and is employed in retail. Alonzo was apprehended at 3:12 a.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – identity theft – 978.5 PC and warrants.

Jesse Edward Elsey is unemployed and is a resident of Valley Village. Elsey was taken into custody at 513 North Hollywood Way and the time is 8:27 a.m.

The charges are being in possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ovsep Zendzhardzhyan lives in North Hollywood and works in construction and was arrested at Sixth St. and Palm Ave.

It happened at 9:15 a.m. and the charges are vandalism with $400 or more – battery on a police officer and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

David Massarella lives in Burbank and works as a maintenance technician and was picked up after being charged with domestic battery and the time is 11:30 a.m.

Chanda Ngoun is a forklift operator and resides in Modesto. Ngoun was arrested at 1144 East Tujunga Ave., and it occurred at 1:30 p.m.

The charges are resisting an executive order – disorderly conduct – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Paul Sullivan is a carpenter and lives in Simi Valley. Sullivan was nabbed at the Empire Center and the time is 8:15 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – petty theft and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

On Monday, December 27, Ovsep Zendzhandzhyan, a North Hollywood resident and a construction worker was taken into custody at Hollywood Way and Magnolia Blvd.

The charges are grand theft – being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. It took place at 2:00 a.m.

Los Angeles resident Rochelle Halsey was handcuffed at 191 South Buena Vista St. The time is 8:00 a.m. The charges are trespassing and 3000.08 (C) PC.

Maxim Contino lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at Cypress Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. and the charges are petty theft and resisting arrest. It happened at 1:15 p.m.

Tujunga resident Movses Abrahamyan was arrested at 623 East Santa Anita Ave. The time is 3:45 p.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

Varuzhan Kazaryan is a glassblower and a Los Angeles resident. Kazaryan was apprehended at Hollywood Way and Magnolia Blvd.

It happened at 5:40 p.m. The charges Kazaryan faces are 20002 (A) VC – grand theft and a warrant.

Jose Marco Tapia resides in North Hollywood and was nabbed at 901 San Fernando Blvd. and the charge is disorderly conduct. It took place at 8:20 p.m.

Arman Keshishian works at a clothing store and is a Glendale resident. Keshishian was cuffed at 1301 North Victory Place.

The time is 10:00 p.m. and the charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance and 4573.5 PC.

Tujunga project manager Alexis Yolanda Lara was picked up at Victory Blvd. and Maria St. It happened at 9:30 p.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance for sale – driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants.

Troy Michael Kelly lives in Tujunga and works in construction. Kelly was nabbed at Victory Place and Maria St.

The charges are being in possession of a controlled substance – possession of a controlled substance for sale and a warrant. It took place at 9:30 p.m.