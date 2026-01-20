Burbank Police Log: December 29 – January 4

Burbank's best and finest keeping the peace is a daily goal.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2026. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

Burbank’s police presence is daily and on Sunday, January 4, Gerson Omar Barillas, a Glendale resident was taken into custody at 11:13 p.m.

The charges are contributing to the delinquency of a minor – possession of nitrous oxide and identity theft.

Ethan Alexander Castro lives in Burbank and was arrested at 11:18 p.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Freddy Cervantes is a resident of Bellflower and was cuffed at Verdugo Ave. and Hollywood Way and the time is 2:00 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Osaki Ibaraki Cruz lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody after being charged with violating a restraining order. The time is 12:45 p.m.

Burbank resident Marine Karapetyan was apprehended after being charged with spousal abuse. It took place at 9:25 p.m.

Aaron Reyes Patricio lives in Burbank and was arrested at Hollywood Way and Victory Blvd. and the time is 6:55 p.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence of .08 or above.

Kevin Brandon Rojas is a Glendale resident and was sacked at 11:12 p.m. The charges are possession of nitrous oxide and selling alcohol to a minor.

Simeon Tyrell Summers lives in Long Beach and was brought into custody at 25 East Alameda Ave. and the time is 7:59 p.m. The charge is identity theft and warrants.

Hermilo J. Terrones is a Los Angeles resident and was pinched after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant. The time is 8:37 p.m.

Ramon Joshua Yuzon lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at 2:40 a.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and possession of a concealed firearm.

On Saturday, January 3, Nicholas Hadden, a North Hollywood resident was handcuffed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Alameda Ave. The time is 9:14 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – resisting arrest and warrants.

Ole Michael Koskelainen is an actor and is a Beverly Hills resident and was taken into custody at 1601 North Victory Place It occurred at 4:00 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and petty theft.

Robert Marshall Russon lives in Panorama City and is a construction worker and was sacked at 235 IKEA Way and the time is 9:20 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hard drugs.

Catalina Zaragoza resides in Burbank and was picked up at Alameda Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 3:50 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs – false impersonation – identity theft and warrants.

On Friday, January 2, Santiago Pedro Corrales Jr., a North Hollywood resident was picked up at Vanowen St. and Lima St. The time is 7:46 p.m. The charge is driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Dmitry Fingerman lives in Burbank and was arrested after being charged with resisting arrest and domestic battery. The time is 11:30 p.m.

Ridwan Muse Hassan is an Uber driver and a resident of London and was cuffed at 501 North Third St. The time is 1:00 a.m. The charges are possession of nitrous oxide and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Zahrul Mahan Islam lives in London and was nabbed at the same site and the same time. The charges are the same.

Dublin resident Kameron Ferrel Kaywood was apprehended at 1403 North Victory Place and the time is 8:15 p.m.

The charges are contributing to the delinquency of a minor – organized retail theft – possession of stolen property and identity theft.

Michael Anthony Loiacono lives in Burbank and was handcuffed after being charged with domestic battery and the time is 11:30 p.m.

Isse Mohamad Shuriye resides in London and is a marketing executive and was sacked at 501 North Third St. The time is 1:00 a.m. The charges are possession of nitrous oxide and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Robert Ramos Caraballo is a resident of North Hollywood and was nabbed at Chandler Blvd. and Catalina St. and the time is 12:45 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of hard drugs.

Mekai Pele St. Louis is employed in resale and lives in London and was taken into custody 501 North Third St. The time is 1:00 a.m. The charges are possession of nitrous oxide and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Sunland resident Alice Tonyan was pinched at 1800 West Empire Ave. It took place at 2:45 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

On Thursday, January 1, Artin Alexandrian, a Glendale resident and a psychiatric nurse was apprehended at 1111 North Kenneth Road and the time is 2:50 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Erik Alexander Brodin lives in Los Angeles and was pinched at Hollywood Way and Oak St. It occurred at 11:55 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Brady Lynn Dyer is a Los Angeles resident and was cuffed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 10:19 p.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

Luis Jacob Flores was sacked at 2627 North Hollywood Way and the time is 2:40 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Richard David Martinez is a resident of Sun Valley and was picked up at Victory Blvd. and Screenland Drive and the time is 00:05 a.m. The charge is DUI and causing injury.

Yvette Mendoza is a Burbank resident and was taken into custody at 3401 West Olive Ave. It took place at 1:30 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Jesus Felipe Rodriguez was handcuffed at 10950 Sherman Way and the time is 3:32 p.m. The charge is warrants.

Everette James Stimpson lives in Bakersfield and was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 10:13 p.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

On Wednesday, December 31, Nicholas Steven Jesse Bartik, a Reseda resident was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Magnolia Blvd.

The time is 3:45 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hard drugs.

Mason Lee Koger lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at 2627 North Hollywood Way and the time is 6:01 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Shannon Marie Pafford is a Burbank resident and was picked up at 644 North Hollywood Way and the time is 7:39 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

David Sanchez lives in Chula Vista and was cuffed after being charged with domestic battery – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine. The time is 8:37 a.m.

Nicole Elyse Shepherd is a Valencia resident and was nabbed after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 12:35 p.m.

On Tuesday, December 30, Bennett Talmadge Armstrong, a Hollywood resident and was picked up at Olive Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. It took place at 2:40 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Sanjuan Karie Carson lives in Lancaster and is employed in automobile sales and was handcuffed at Cypress Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 7:44 p.m. The charge is repeated thefts.

Victor Ceron Lopez resides in Sylmar and was apprehended at Buena Vista St. and Vanowen St. and it took place at 11:57 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Eric Alexander Fuentes was sacked after being charged with trespassing. The time is 9:11 a.m.

Arin Kamala Sihi lives in Glendale and was pinched at Clybourn Ave. and Burbank Blvd. It occurred at 1:50 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Leonor Lopez resides in Burbank and was cuffed at Olive Ave. and Lake St. and it took place at 4:17 p.m. The charge is possession of stolen property and a warrant.

Stephen Manter was nabbed after being charged with burglary. The time is 10:10 p.m.

Stephen Manter was arrested at 3:10 p.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

Jorge Armando Roa Ibanez lives in Winnetka and was sacked at 1601 North Victory Place. The charge is petty theft. The time is 3:50 p.m.

San Fernando resident Maria Rodriguez is a cleaner and was taken into custody at 3701 West Riverside Drive and the time is 8:35 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tiffany Nichole Rogers is also a cleaner and is a Los Angeles resident and was pinched at the same site and the same time. The charges are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance and identity theft.

Raquel Yvonne Romero lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at the same location and the same time. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Daniel Saldivar resides in North Hollywood and was picked up at Grismer Ave. and Rogers Place and the time is 2:45 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and vehicle hit-and-run.

Tyson Lee Schmidt lives in Burbank and was cuffed after being charged with domestic battery and the time is 9:25 p.m.

On Monday, December 29, Hamlet Avetisyan, a Burbank driver was arrested at 1625 North Valley St. The time is 8:45 p.m. The charges are possession of tear gas and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Peter Andrew Chow lives in San Fernando and was apprehended at 1127 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 11:31 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Santago Martinez Flores resides in Sun Valley and was taken into custody at Keystone St. and Olive Ave. It took place at 9:20 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Nathan Richard Gray was handcuffed at Maple St. and Heffron Drive and it took place at 3:00 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Janine Elizabeth Hernandez resides in Los Angeles and was pinched at Victory Blvd. and Providencia Ave. The time is 4:15 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and identity theft.

Gerardo Malagon Olvera Jr. lives in Encino and was cuffed at Hollywood Way and Pacific Ave. It occurred at 4:31 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – resisting arrest – taking a shopping cart and warrants.

Gerardo Lemus Reyes resides in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at 1701 North Victory Place. The time is 4:45 p.m. The charge is possession of hard drugs.

Burbank resident Steven Michael Taraldsen is a line cook and was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Empire Ave. and the time is 10:55 p.m. The charge is warrants.

Gabriel Matthew Vasquez lives in Reseda and was pinched after being charged with petty theft and disorderly conduct. It occurred at 2:20 p.m.

Denise Velasquez is a Los Angeles resident and was sacked after being charged with a warrant. The time is 3:06 p.m.

Timothy Leon Whitfield works in security and lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd. It took place at 9:39 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Carlos Narcisco Zamora Nunez lives in Ontario and was handcuffed at Thornton Ave. and Buena Vista St. The time is 7:37 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.