Burbank Police Log: December 4 – December 10

Making sure the city and its citizens and property are safe is a prime concern for the Burbank police department,

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2023. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact. (Please note that myBurbank is only legally obligated for the information on the myBurbank.com website and is not responsible for any information used by search engines, ie. Google, Yahoo, etc. You need to contact these companies separately for any removal of personal information).

Amid all of the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, the men and women in blue are on patrol and on Sunday, December 10, Oscar Javier Garcia, a Pacoima supervisor was handcuffed after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 11:50 a.m.

Rosalinda Perez is retired and a Burbank resident and was apprehended at 126 North Lamer St. and the time is 6:00 p.m. The charge is assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

Alejandro Tovar is employed in retail and is a North Hollywood resident and was picked up at 1800 Empire Ave. It occurred at 11:56 p.m.

The charges Tovar are facing includes resisting arrest twice – petty theft twice and a warrant.

On Saturday, December 9, Tarek Baghdadi, who lives in Stevenson Ranch and works in customer service was apprehended at Reese Place and Glenoaks Blvd.

The time is 1:04 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Kyleigh Eugene Caliz is a Los Angeles hair stylist and was nabbed at 8480 Willoughby Ave. The time is 00:01 a.m. The charge is burglary.

Juan Nevarez Jr. is a Compton cook and was arrested at 4:20 a.m. The site is Alameda Ave. and Victory Blvd.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving while under the influence with .08 or above and a warrant.

Tsovinar Galstyan is a Glendale student and was pinched at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. and the time is 2:35 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Armine Galstyan is unemployed and a Glendale resident and was handcuffed at the same site and the time is 3:29 p.m. The charge is the same.

Kevin Francisco Vargas is a North Hollywood chef and was taken into custody and the time is 3:55 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia. The location is 3420 Brace Canyon Park.

Fievel Tapia Hernandez is a Sun Valley automobile detailer and was nabbed at the same site and the same time. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and a warrant.

Arsen Muradyan is an automobile mechanic and a Glendale resident and was apprehended at Lake St. and Providencia Ave. and the time is 7:00 p.m. The charges are vandalism with $400 or more and 186.22 (A) of the state penal code.

Asia Lee Griffith is a San Gabriel cashier and was arrested at 2627 North Hollywood Way. It occured at 8:31 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Paris Luna Francis Esquibel is a Los Angeles resident and a cashier and was picked up at 9:54 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance while armed – possession of Xanax for sale – possession of methamphetamines for sale – possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of a concealed weapon in a vehicle.

Nicole Martinez is a Los Angeles security guard and was brought into custody at the same time.

The charges are possession of a concealed weapon in a vehicle – possession of a controlled substance while armed – possession of methamphetamines for sale – possession of Xanax – possession of a controlled substance for sale – possession of a firearm by a felon and violating probation.

Jesse Taylor Wasserman is employed in sales and is a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at 1800 Empire Ave. The time is 11:50 p.m.

The charges are bringing contraband into a jail or prison – resisting arrest – petty theft and receiving stolen property.

On Friday, December 8, Laura Bland, who lives in Westlake Village and is a student was arrested at 4149 Beach Meadow Lane and the time is 7:10 a.m. The charge is grand theft.

Ali Qadir is a Los Angeles driver and was taken into custody at 3540 Wilshire Blvd. and the time is 12:10 p.m. The charge is possession of methamphetamines for sale.

Aaron Jacob Moore is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at 2400 West Victory Blvd. The time is 7:20 a.m. The charges are resisting an executive officer and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Jose Angel Monteon Jr. is employed at a warehouse and is a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at 201 North Front St. The time is 4:14 p.m. The charges are battery – petty theft and misappropriation of lost property.

Burbank resident Alicia Marie Green works with fabrics and was taken into custody after being charged with spousal abuse and making criminal threats. The time is 5:58 p.m.

Kassandra Kussman lives in Sylmar and is a barista and was apprehended at Verdugo Ave. and Lima St. and the time is 8:10 p.m. The charge is burglary.

Justin Alexander Gonzalez is a Rialto forklift driver and was handcuffed after being charged with spousal abuse – violating a restraining order – burglary and kidnapping. It took place at 10:55 p.m.

James Kenneth Spencer works in IT and lives in North Hollywood and was cuffed at Valley St. and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 11:42 p.m. The charges are trespassing and disorderly conduct.

On Thursday, December 7, Arnold Ngezaho, who lives in Lincoln and is a counselor was taken into custody at 2200 Empire Ave. and the time is 2:58 a.m.

The charges are false impersonation – vandalism with $400 or more and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Arin Khodabakhsh is a Burbank valet and was apprehended after being charged with domestic battery – possession of heroin/cocaine – organized retail theft – grand theft – speeding and warrants. The time is 10:30 a.m.

Alexis Teran lives in Pacoima and is a construction worker and was picked up at Magnolia Blvd. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 12:20 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of nitrous oxide – driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant.

Burbank resident Keith Di Stefano is employed in sales and was nabbed at 342 West Valencia Ave. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug. The time is 1:23 p.m.

Kathy Efimov lives in Gervais, Oregon, and is a caregiver and was arrested at 2627 North Hollywood Way and the time is 4:30 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance for sale.

Ricky Lee Mayo lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at the LAPD Metro station and the time is 4:50 p.m. The charge is vandalism and a warrant.

Burbank resident Lien Margaret Rose Bass was pinched at Oak St. and Lincoln St. and the time is 7:00 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Salvador Barrios lives in Northridge and was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. The time is 8:30 p.m. The charge is receiving stolen property and a warrant.

Elizabeth Godinez lives in Arvin, California, and is a cashier and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 8:30 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft – resisting arrest and receiving stolen property.

Curtis Cameron Parrish is a West Hills barista and was picked up at 10:20 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and DUI.

On Wednesday, December 6, Taylor Jerold Lampley, a resident of Altadena and unemployed was pinched after being arrested for spousal abuse – speeding and warrants. The time is 2:55 a.m.

Ricardo Steven Casamalhuapa is a Valley Village automobile detailer and was arrested at 5433 Heritage Ave. The time is 7:15 a.m. The charges are aggravated battery and 3056 PC.

Giovanni Alejandro Crespin Marinero is a Burbank resident and a mover and was picked up after being charged with domestic battery and the time is 10:15 a.m.

Archie Lee Dixon III is a Los Angeles manager and was cuffed at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 1:00 p.m. The charges are petty theft – evading a police officer – 3056 PC and warrants.

Bob Gazaryan is retired and a Burbank resident and was taken into custody at the same site and the time is 2:07 p.m. The charges are violating a restraining order and battery.

Albert Ian Ghebosila is a Los Angeles mover and was apprehended at 3:45 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Sun Valley construction worker Roberto Arias was pinched at 6:30 p.m. The charges are petty theft – vandalism – a bench warrant and warrants.

Maximiliano Andres Castro lives in Sherman Oaks and is a production assistant and was picked up after being charged with driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and domestic battery. The time is 6:21 p.m.

North Hollywood resident Rita Abdul Nijmeh is unemployed and was nabbed at 1800 Empire Ave. The time is 11:40 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Joseph Scott Taft is a stage manager and is a North Hollywood resident and was handcuffed at Magnolia Blvd and Pass Ave. The time is 11:25 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

On Tuesday, December 5, Malaquias Nava, a Los Angeles resident who is unemployed was nabbed at 25 East Alameda Ave. and the time is 2:54 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – resisting an executive officer – petty theft – resisting arrest – trespassing on railroad property – misappropriation of lost property – 5-3-806 (C) PC and a warrant.

Amos Montrell Ashford is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was pinched at 2005 West Alameda Ave. The charge is disorderly conduct. It took place at 4:30 a.m.

Josue Villalba is a cashier and a North Hollywood resident and was arrested at Brighton St. and Empire Ave. It took place at 12:04 p.m. The charges are petty theft and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Cesar Ortiz lives in Burbank and was apprehended at 934 North Ontario St. and the time is 12:30 p.m. The charges are making criminal threats – burglary and a warrant.

Arleta recycler Gerardo Campos Jr. was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. [Taco Bell] and the time is 3:30 p.m. The charges are robbery – brandishing a deadly weapon other than a firearm – vandalism and a warrant.

Jason Lee Gann resides in Sun Valley and is employed in construction and was nabbed at 3854 West Empire Ave. It occurred at 10:00 p.m.

The charges Gann faces are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and arson.

George Cherry Smith IV lives in Inglewood and works at a warehouse and was arrested at 1800 West Empire Ave. It took place at 11:40 p.m. The charges are petty theft and receiving stolen property.

Michael Evan Thompson lives in Trona, California, and is a truck driver and was handcuffed at 11:30 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of a firearm by a felon – possession of a controlled substance while armed – possession of a loaded firearm and possession of a concealed firearm.

On Monday, December 4, Tiaira Cashai Ranson, who lives in Los Angeles and is unemployed was cuffed at Victory Blvd. and Lake St. The time is 00:05 a.m. The charges are grand theft and receiving stolen property.

Los Angeles resident Ciera Raegene Cruz is employed in security and was pinched at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is the same and the charges are resisting arrest twice – grand theft and receiving stolen property.

Ellen Minhee Kim is a Burbank bartender and was arrested at 613 North Fairview St. It occurred at 3:26 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Brian Ernesto Perez lives in Reseda and is a construction worker and was nabbed at 200 North Third St. The time is 9:58 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Los Angeles music producer Christopher Jason Bartley was handcuffed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Cohasset. It occurred at 10:15 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and petty theft.

Georgii Manukian is a valet and a Glendale resident and was arrested at Harvard Road and Third St. It took place at 1:20 p.m. The charge is trespassing.

Edward Arturo Aponte Ortiz lives in Los Angeles and works in delivery and was taken into custody at 6:00 p.m. The charges are grand theft and organized retail theft. The site is 641 North Victory Blvd.

Pacoima nurse Julia Naomi De Paz was apprehended at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 6:43 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – petty theft – grand theft and a warrant.

Stacy Bernard Jackson is retired and a Burbank resident and was handcuffed at Cypress Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. The time is 7:57 p.m. The charges are disturbing the peace – identity theft and warrants.