Burbank Police Log: December 5 – December 11

Burbank's police department is always busy and especially around the holidays.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.

Burbank’s police department is steady and ready and on Sunday, December 11, Jocelyn Stefanie Morales, who lives in Bellflower and works in human resources was picked up at Hollywood Way and Olive Ave.

The time is 00:11 a.m. The charges are disorderly conduct and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Bellflower construction worker Vidal Sanchez was taken into custody at 4000 Warner Blvd.

It took place at 00:11 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Yonic Lopez Cortez, a North Hills caregiver was arrested at 231 North Frederic St. and the time is 1:49 a.m.

The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Sarmen Markalian is a Burbank reseller and was apprehended at 250 South Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 7:00 a.m. The charge is trespassing.

Joseph Daniel Perez is a construction worker and a Los Angeles resident. Perez was nabbed at 1501 North Victory Place and the time is 4:09 p.m. The charges are vandalism and contempt of court.

Davit Blasyan is a Glendale manager and was handcuffed at 1800 Empire Ave. and the time is 7:13 p.m.

The charges are burglary – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Steven Frank Rivas is a Los Angeles detailer and was arrested at the same site and the same time. The charge is burglary.

Burbank resident Kayhan Sharif Zada was picked up at Palm Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. and the charge is disorderly conduct. The time is 7:22 p.m.

Jose Anthony Ardon is a Los Angeles construction worker and was nabbed at 4420 Lakeside Drive and the time is 11:03 p.m. The charges are disorderly conduct and 23152 (F) of the state vehicle code.

Pacoima electrician William Cody Muinos was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. The time is 11:44 p.m.

The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony – robbery and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Zion Lucien Paris Sadonis is a light technician and a Los Angeles resident. Sadonis was handcuffed at the same location and at the same time.

The charges are identity theft – robbery – conspiracy to commit a felony – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Saturday, December 10, Monique Saroyan, a brand representative and a Burbank resident was arrested at 200 North Third St. It happened at 00:30 a.m. the charge is 23109 (A) VC.

Edwin Raymond Romero lives in Port Angeles and is a veteran. Romero was nabbed at 1015 Isabel St. and the time is 6:50 a.m.

The charges are unlawful use of tear gas twice – resisting arrest – battery – 1203.2 9 (A) of the state penal code – assault and a warrant.

Abraham Acuna is employed in shipping and lives in Van Nuys. Acuna was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Frederic St. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine and the time is 10:15 a.m.

Beatriz Lopez Magana is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident. Magana was taken into custody at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 1:15 p.m.

The charges are resisting arrest – petty theft and receiving stolen property.

Traci Lynn Petti Coffer lives in Anaheim and is employed at a warehouse. Petti Coffer was nabbed at 4:40 p.m. and the site is Glenwood Place and Verdugo Ave.

The charges are identity theft twice – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Matthew Steven McDaris is a Sun Valley heavy equipment operator and was picked up at Olive Ave. and Catalina St. and the time is 5:50 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Alina Savadian is a Glendale officer clerk and was apprehended at Pavilions and the time is 9:15 p.m. The charges are possession of burglary tools and possession of heroin/cocaine.

North Hollywood electrician Sarkis Alikyan was taken into custody at Victory Blvd. and Alameda Ave. The time is 9:15 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Bryan Travis Williams is a Burbank clerk and was taken into custody after being charged with false imprisonment – assault with a deadly weapon and domestic battery. The time is 10:42 p.m.

On Friday, December 9, Christopher Dwight Lambert, a Pomona actor was taken into custody at Hollywood Way and Tulare Ave.

The time is 00:45 a.m. The charges are joyriding – driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – 2000.2 (A) VC – possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and a warrant.

Breegan Blythe MacDonald works in Amazon sales and lives in Sylmar. MacDonald was picked up at 1301 North Victory Place.

The time is 1:00 p.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ricardo Ortiz Solis is a construction worker and a Los Angeles resident. Solis was apprehended at Santa Anita Ave. and IKEA Way.

The time is 3:35 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and 978.5 of the state penal code.

Tyrone Marcel McClendon lives in Burbank and was handcuffed at the Ross parking lot. The charge is disorderly conduct. The time is 8:00 p.m.

Rosanna Eloisa Rodas is a Los Angeles delivery driver and was handcuffed at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 7:45 p.m.

The charges are receiving stolen property – petty theft and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Williams Andrew De La Torre is employed at a factory and lives in Los Angeles. De La Torre was nabbed at the same site and at the same time.

The charges are receiving stolen property – petty theft – driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – battery and warrants.

Oscar Armando Amezquita is a Burbank private investigator and was taken into custody at 265 West Olive Ave. and the time is 9:20 p.m. The charges are trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Alex Karapetyan is a delivery driver and a Glendale resident. Karapetyan was cuffed at 1124 North Hollywood Way. The time is 9:25 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Burbank resident Aaron Mark Manvarrez is a busboy and was apprehended at the same site and the same time. The charge is the same.

Anthony Yervanda Singulyan is a manager and a Granada Hills resident. Singulyan was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Winona Ave. It took place at 11:49 p.m. The charge is racing a motor vehicle.

Kirtus Roger Taylor is a prop maker and a Burbank resident. Taylor was cuffed after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 11:40 p.m.

On Thursday, December 8, Laura Isabel Reyes, a Pacoima resident who is unemployed and was handcuffed at 600 South IKEA Way and the time is 00:01 a.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and grand theft.

Eder Alexy Zelaya is a Panorama City singer and was taken into custody at IKEA and the time is 00:01 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

William Connolly is a North Hollywood repairman and was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Winona Ave. and the charges are identity theft and possession of a controlled substance. The time is 1:06 a.m.

Javier Chavarria Lopez is a laborer and a Burbank resident and was cuffed at 540 East Verdugo Ave. and the time is 3:21 a.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

North Hollywood resident Movses Juharyan is an assistant administrator and was arrested at Glenoaks Blvd. and Verdugo Ave. The time is 1:10 p.m. and the charge is robbery.

Marine Mayisi Movsesyan lives in Van Nuys and is unemployed and was nabbed at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. and the time is 2:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Karine Movsesyan is a babysitter and a Van Nuys resident and was taken into custody at the same time and the site is the same. The charge is the same.

Jose Sandoval is a Los Angeles bartender and was handcuffed at the Dollar Store and the time is 6:00 p.m. The charges are petty theft – possession of drug paraphernalia and joyriding.

Jose Martinez is a construction worker and a Los Angeles resident and was cuffed at Victory Blvd. and Buena Vista St. and the time is the same.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – joyriding – petty theft and burglary.

Burbank resident Lynne Christina Callahan is a rehabilitation technician and was taken into custody at 7:05 p.m. The charges are spousal abuse and possession of a controlled substance.

Nelson Coronado Baltazar is employed as a construction worker and lives in Van Nuys. Baltazar was arrested at the 134 freeway and Forest Lawn Drive.

The time is 9:30 p.m. The charges are disorderly conduct and driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Dilip Pathiranage Jayasekera lives in West Covina, works as an administrator and was nabbed at Olive Ave. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 11:40 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

San Dimas construction worker Joe Michael Perea was handcuffed at 3313 West Olive Ave. It took place at 11:52 p.m. The charge is possession of a switchblade.

On Wednesday, December 7, Lorenzo Diaz, a Van Nuys resident and a delivery driver was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Buena Vista St. The time is 00:01 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Sean Patrick Lynch lives in Burbank and is a production assistant and was nabbed after being charged with domestic battery and false imprisonment. The time is 1:20 a.m.

Benjamin Anthony Collins is a production assistant and is a Newhall resident. Collins was apprehended at 3:35 a.m.

The charges are giving marijuana to a minor – registration fraud – battery – possession of heroin/cocaine – spousal abuse – selling or transporting methamphetamines and warrants.

Narek Balasanyan is a Glendale driver and was picked up after being charged with possession of an assault weapon. The time is 2:30 p.m.

Robert Arutyunyan lives in Beverly Hills and is unemployed and was arrested at the same site and at the same time. The charge is the same.

Michael Undzhyan is a Burbank resident and a food store owner and was picked up after being charged with possession of an assault weapon. The time is 3:00 p.m.

Sun Valley resident Jose Del Refugio Rocha was apprehended at 3529 West Victory Blvd. and the time is 6:45 p.m.

The charges are being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Artashes Aslanyan lives in Sun Valley and is a singer and was picked up at 1610 North Victory Place and the charge is petty theft. The time is 7:10 p.m.

On Tuesday, December 6, Crystal Arciniega, who lives in Fresno was nabbed at the Quality Inn. The time is 00:25 a.m.

The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Carrie Ellen Williams is a North Hollywood food server and was handcuffed at 301 North Pass Ave.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant. The time is 2:12 a.m.

Quintaris Lanier Jones works for Instacart and lives in Van Nuys. Jones was arrested at Clark Ave. and Parish Place and the time is 10:00 a.m.

The charges are receiving stolen property – grand theft and urinating in public.

Thomas James Powers works in food service and lives in Burbank. Powers was apprehended at 648 Rosemary Lane. The charge is resisting arrest and a warrant.

Zachary Jordan DeWitt lives in Anaheim and is employed as a janitor. DeWitt was cuffed at Victory Place and North Lake St.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 10:19 a.m.

North Hills gardener Miguel Reanos was arrested at Walmart and the charges are petty theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 11:34 a.m.

Elizabel Maria Dartez is a maid and a San Fernando resident. Dartez was taken into custody at Nordstrom’s Rack.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and petty theft. It took place at 4:15 p.m.

Christopher Thomsen is a Burbank plumber and was apprehended at Oak St. and Cordova St. The charges are burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 4:45 p.m.

Los Angeles resident Leonel Gomez was handcuffed at 335 East Providencia Ave. and the time is 5:05 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Brianna Marie Tinsley is unemployed and is a Burbank resident. Tinsley was taken into custody at Kenwood St. and Verdugo Ave.

The charges are burglary and possession of heroin/cocaine. The time is 4:52 p.m.

Meruzhan Akopyan lives in Granada Hills and is employed at a detoxification center and was arrested at Olive Ave. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 7:25 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

On Monday, December 5, Gary Mesta, who is a Los Angeles resident, and a maintenance worker was arrested at 501 South Buena Vista St. The time is 00:15 a.m. The charge is 290.001 (A) PC and warrants.

Erik Arby Panosian lives in Porter Ranch and is a delivery driver and was taken into custody at 3:50 a.m. The charge is carrying a loaded firearm.

Los Angeles resident Cesar Cruz Garcia is employed as a cleaner and was picked up at Verdugo Ave. and Third St. The charge is possession of a controlled substance. It happened at 11:45 a.m.

Alejandro Galvez is a mail sorter and a resident of Los Angeles. Galvez was nabbed at the same site and the time is the same.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Patrick Frank lives in Burbank and was apprehended at Empire Ave. and Valpreda St. and the time is 1:30 p.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

Tyrone Marcel McClendon is a Burbank waiter and was handcuffed at 125 East Palm Ave. and the time is 12:40 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Burbank resident Efren Gharimi was arrested at Disney and the time is 4:20 p.m. The charge is trespassing.

Frederico Jordache is unemployed and a resident of Orange. Jordache was nabbed at 1301 North Beachwood Drive and the time is 7:00 p.m. The charges are grand theft – resisting arrest twice and 1551 (A) PC.

David Anthony Batsche is a Los Angeles resident and a machinist manager and was taken into custody at 201 East Magnolia Blvd.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 10:48 p.m.

Deborah Lee Williams lives in Sebastian and is a student and was picked up at the same site and the same time.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.