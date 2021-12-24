Burbank Police Log: December 6 – December 12

Burbank's best, the men and women of the police department, are out keeping the community safe.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2020. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

Working 24 hours and keeping close tabs on the city, the Burbank police department is ever diligent to uphold its duties.

On Sunday, December 12, Cristina Carracela, a Sunland resident and a stay-at-home mother was taken into custody at 1:00 a.m.

The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug. It happened at Hollywood Way and San Fernando Blvd.

Sarah Jessica Metzgar lives in Douglasville and is employed as a bartender. Metzgar was picked up after being charged with spousal abuse. It took place at 5:30 a.m.

Erick Omar Arriola Pacheco works in security and was apprehended after being charged with domestic battery – driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and warrants. It occurred at 7:55 a.m.

Burbank chef Adam Leo Bararata was arrested after being charged with contempt of court – domestic battery – possession of drug paraphernalia – driving while under the influence of .08 or more and warrants. The time is 9:50 a.m.

Angela Maria Martinez is a medical assistant and a Burbank resident. Martinez was nabbed after being charged with resisting arrest – vandalism – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. It happened at 10:12 a.m.

Tyrone Marcel McClendon is unemployed, is a resident of Burbank and was picked up at Magnolia Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 3:20 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Aram Gezalian is a junkyard owner and lives in Los Angeles. Gezalian was arrested at the DeBell golf course at 3:30 p.m.

The charge Gezalian faces is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

On Saturday, December 11, Daisy Garcia, a Los Angeles resident was apprehended at 1:45 a.m. and the location is Hollywood Way and Magnolia Blvd.

The charges are burglary – possession of burglary tools – possession of stolen property – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Juan Manuel Sandoval lives in Mojave and is employed in solar paneling. Sandoval was handcuffed at the same location and at the same time.

The charges are burglary – possession of burglary tools – possession of stolen property – 22406 (B) of the state vehicle code – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Franklin Daniel Villalta is a Los Angeles painter and was taken into custody at the same time and the same locale.

The charges are burglary – possession of burglary tools – possession of stolen property – 1203.2 of the state penal code – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Brian Ashley Wrye works as a general contractor and lives in North Hollywood. Wrye was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Clark Ave. and it happened at 7:20 a.m.

The charges are petty theft – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Andre Azonian is a mask maker and a Glendale resident. Azonian was apprehended at 1200 Flower St., and it happened at 7:30 p.m.

The charges Azonian faces are being in possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Arin Hovsepans Tabrizi is a Glendale resident, a driver and was picked up at 1200 South Flower St.

The charges are 1203.2 (A) VC – 4573 PC – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. It happened at 7:30 p.m.

Arshak Julhakyan lives in Glendale and was apprehended at the same location and the same time.

The charges are being in possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Jean Carlo Rene Gonzalez is a Burbank laborer and was arrested at 2238 Fairview St. and the time is 10:35 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

On Friday, December 10, Danielle Latrese Saunders, who lives in Tujunga was taken into custody at the Burbank police station.

The time is 6:50 a.m. and the charge is assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and a warrant.

Burbank resident Jesus Francis Campos was arrested at 1100 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 11:45 a.m. The charges are 187 (A) PC – petty theft and a warrant.

Yazdanie Monteaguido lives in Hawthorne and is employed as a massage therapist. The charge is defrauding an innkeeper and the time is 12:30 p.m. The site is Olive Ave. and First St.

Ryan Tijon Thomas is a carpenter and a Los Angeles resident. Thomas was nabbed at 1200 South Flower St.

The charges are petty theft – 11370.1 (A) of the state health and safety code and warrants. The time is 2:20 p.m.

Jose Angel Gutierrez works as a U.S. marshal and lives in Burbank. Gutierrez was handcuffed at Riverside Drive and Evergreen St. and the time is 2:15 p.m. The charge is trespassing.

Pomona truck driver Russell Luciano was arrested at 523 East Walnut Ave. and the time is 3:00 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joseph Travis Rubino lives in Littleton and was picked up at Lake St. and Victory Blvd. The charges are shoplifting – petty theft – trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 5:20 p.m.

Jesse Molina is an attorney and a resident of Granada Hills. Molina was arrested at Cypress Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. The time is 10:40 p.m. The charges are murder – felony DUI and hit and run.

Jose Manuel Ameriso lives in Glendale and is a project manager. Ameriso was handcuffed at 2629 Joaquin Drive and the time is 11:27 p.m.

The charge Ameriso faces is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

On Thursday, December 9, North Hollywood resident and scrap collector Junior Medillin was arrested at the Travelodge.

It happened at 00:15 a.m. and the charges are 21310 PC – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – entering or staying on the property of any railroad – misappropriation of lost property – possession of stolen property and warrants.

Graciella Yvonne Robles is a Burbank teacher and was taken into custody at Hollywood Way and Thornton Ave. The time is 1:15 a.m. and the charge is disorderly conduct.

Louis Albert Rice lives in Federal Way, Washington, and works as an assessor. Rice was nabbed at 2515 North Hollywood Way and the time is 2:10 a.m.

The charges Rice faces are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and resisting arrest.

Steven Anthony Colbert lives in Burbank and was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Andover Drive. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and a warrant. It happened at 2:50 a.m.

Juan Gabriel Magdaleno is a Bakersfield resident and was handcuffed at Olive Ave. and Riverside Drive.

The time is 9:15 a.m. and the charges are being under the influence of a controlled substance – 853.7 PC – 978.5 PC and warrants.

Gian Christian Pirovano lives in Escondido and is employed in fabrication. Pirovano was cuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Lincoln St.

It happened at 10:00 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – 11375 (B) (1) HS and possession of a controlled substance.

Louis Robert Mercado lives in Hollywood and was brought into custody at Frederic St. and San Fernando Blvd.

The charges are being in possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance and a warrant. It took place at 1:22 p.m.

Donald DeWayne Wilson lives in Marina Del Rey and was apprehended at 511 Hollywood Way. The time is 4:17 p.m. and the charge is disorderly conduct.

Hawthrone massage therapist Yazdanie Monteaguido was handcuffed at Alameda Ave. and Lake St.

The time of the arrest is 8:30 p.m. The charges are petty theft and possession of a stolen vehicle.

David Raymond Cooper lives in Sylmar and was taken into custody at Burbank Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd. The time is 11:52 p.m. and the charge is 23152 (G) VC.

On Wednesday, December 8, Julian Jack Freebird, a Mission Hills supervisor was handcuffed at Clybourn Ave. and Jeffries Ave.

It took place at 00:10 a.m. and the charges Freebord faces are 186.22 (D) PC – 23152 (G) VC and vandalism.

Danzen Duoti Laka is a Burbank prop manager and was arrested at Third St. and Cornell Drive. It occurred at 3:25 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Albert Eli Schad resides in Burbank and was nabbed at Parish Place and Riverside Drive. It took place at 5:20 a.m. and the charges are disorderly conduct and being in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Palmdale detailer Joshua Garay was handcuffed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Keeler St. The time is 9:30 a.m. and the charge is being an unlicensed driver.

Alan Lee McDermott is employed as a carpenter and was arrested at 20 East Alameda Ave. and it happened at 11:45 a.m. The charge is vandalism.

Woodland Hills cook James B. Garcia was picked up at 5571 Cahuenga Blvd. It happened at 2:50 p.m. The charges are carjacking – 3056 PC and warrants.

Ryan Armendariz lives in Santa Paula and is a tile setter. Armendariz was taken into custody at Glenoaks Blvd. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – 2800.2 (A) VC and a warrant.

On Tuesday, December 7, Nery Alberto Hernandez, who lives in North Hollywood and works at Lids was cuffed at 1900 West Empire Ave. and the time is 1:00 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance for sale – 65000 ZZ and warrants.

Oxnard machine operator Jose Alfredo Medina was handcuffed at 1037 North California St. and the time is 1:45 a.m. The charge is grand theft.

Victoria Ann Rodriguez is unemployed and lives in North Hollywood. Rodriguez was nabbed at California St. and Magnolia Blvd. It occurred at 1:45 a.m. and the charge is grand theft.

Pacoima laborer Alexis Teran was taken into custody at 1037 North California St. and the time is 1:45 a.m. The charge is the same.

Adan Guerrero lives in Pacoima and is employed as an ironworker. Guerrero was nabbed at the same site and at the same time. The charge is the same.

Marshall Wade Petty is a construction worker and an Agoura Hills resident. Petty was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Grismer Ave. and the time is 10:00 a.m.

The charges Petty faces are being in possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Jasmine Louise Wolpe is a python breeder and an Agoura Hills resident. Wolpe was picked up at the same time and the same site. The charges are the same.

Jacob Santiago Chaidez is employed as a cook, lives in Burbank and was arrested at the Burbank jail lobby. It happened at 12:58 p.m. The charge is battery.

Nicholas Dwayne Knott lives in Studio City and works as a security guard. Knott was handcuffed at 7:18 a.m. The charges are attempted murder – carjacking – resisting arrest – battery and a warrant.

Christopher Ryan Mullis is a drug dealer and lives in Burbank. Mullis was nabbed at Magnolia Blvd. and Maple St. and the time is 12:40 p.m. The charge is robbery and a warrant.

Kevin Ivan Mendez is a resident of Burbank and was taken into custody after being charged with domestic battery and the time is 1:00 p.m.

Sharon Johnson is employed in E-Trade and lives in Burbank. Johnson was nabbed at 2717 West Burbank Blvd. and the time is 4:00 p.m. The charges are burglary – 3455 (A) PC and a warrant.

Alberto Castro lives in Sylmar and works in construction. Castro was cuffed at Home Depot. It happened at 4:30 p.m.

The charges Castro faces includes grand theft and being in possession of a controlled substance.

Hannah Rylee Powell is a Burbank resident and was apprehended at West Victory Blvd. and North Lincoln St. and the time is 7:02 p.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

Marcus DeJuan Jones lives in Carson and is a contractor. Jones was cuffed at the same site and the time is 7:00 p.m. The charge is resisting arrest and a warrant.

Shawn Robert Rosenthal is a Los Angeles music producer and was nabbed at Walmart. The time is 9:25 p.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and 640 (A) (1) PC.

Jana Suzanne Wadsworth is a Long Beach student and was arrested at 1301 North Victory Place. It occurred at 9:25 p.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – driving with a suspended or revoked license – being an unlicensed driver and warrants.

On Monday, December 6, Colleen Sue Casey, a Burbank artist was arrested at 355 North Maple St. and the time is 00:01 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Arakel Dzhabrelyan lives in Burbank and is employed as a mechanic and was nabbed at Oak St. and Lomita St.

It happened at 1:45 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Jane Doe is unemployed and a Burbank resident. Doe was picked up at 3400 West Magnolia Blvd. and the time it occurred is 9:30 a.m. The charge is trespassing.

Denise Elizabeth Becker is a framer and lives in Burbank. Becker was taken into custody at Alameda Ave. and San Fernando Blvd.

The time of the arrest is 3:05 p.m. and the charge Becker faces is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kishaun Anthony Brown is a garbage collector, lives in Sarasota, Florida, and was apprehended at Victory Blvd. and Burbank Blvd. The time is 4:04 p.m. and the charge is 1551 (A) PC and a warrant.

Dakota James Calderhead is a Los Angeles handyman and was nabbed at Riverside Drive and Screenland Drive. The charge is trespassing. It occurred at 4:15 p.m.

Akop Galadzhyan lives in Granada Hills and is employed as a construction worker. Galadzhyan was arrested at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. The time is 5:00 p.m. and the charge is petty theft.

Annabelle Azur is a construction worker and a Studio City resident. Azur was handcuffed at the same site. It happened at 8:50 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Gloria Maria Villalta is a licensed vocational nurse and was arrested at Lowe’s and the time is 9:30 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Maura Alvarado is employed as a manager and is a Los Angeles resident. Alvarado was taken into custody at the same location and the time is the same.

The charges are grand theft – possession of stolen property – possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Jesse Joel Padilla is a Los Angeles data technician and was arrested at the same site and the time is 9:30 p.m. The charges are grand theft – identity theft and a warrant.

Benjamin Zermeno lives in Los Angeles and works as a cultivator. Zermeno was handcuffed at 9:20 p.m. and the site is 367 West Spazier Ave.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance and driving on a suspended or revoked license.

Magdaleno Garcia is employed in sales and resides in Los Angeles. Garcia was nabbed at Lowe’s. It took place at 9:30 p.m.

The charges are grand theft – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Sergio Antonio Sandoval is a Glendale mechanic and was apprehended at 367 West Spazier Ave. and the time is 9:20 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.