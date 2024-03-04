Burbank Police Log: February 12 – February 18

Burbank's police department is on the job and ready to serve every day.

Making sure the community is secure is something that the men and women in blue strive for every day and on Sunday, February 18, Lianna Cruz Barrientos, who lives in Winnetka and is a paralegal was apprehended at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave.

The time is 1:20 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and identity theft.

Michelle Josephine Lemire is a Burbank model and was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Elmwood Ave. and the time is 3:05 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Stephen O’Neal Alvarado is a contractor and is a resident of Burbank and was pinched at Verdugo Ave. and Olive Ave. It took place at 2:00 a.m.

The charges are resisting an executive officer – resisting arrest and driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

James Thompson Mann is employed as a camera operator and lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at Hollywood Way and Clark Ave.

The time is 6:50 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of Xanax and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Manuel Bastidas Vasquez is a janitor and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Angeleno Ave. and the time is 1:05 p.m. The charge is failure to show proof of vehicle registration.

Los Angeles resident Jose Diaz is a construction worker and was picked up at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 10:15 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Saturday, February 17, John Taeao Krause, a North Hollywood tattoo artist was arrested at Buena Vista St. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 1:20 a.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

Tiana Isis Arata Wentworth lives in Los Angeles and is a bartender and was picked up after being charged with spousal abuse – burglary and resisting arrest. It took place at 3:20 a.m.

Juan Antonio Flores is a Los Angeles construction worker and was nabbed at Chandler Blvd. and Kenwood St. and the time is 5:35 a.m. The charge is burglary and joyriding.

Hector Santiago is a contractor and a North Hollywood resident and was arrested after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 8:12 a.m.

Shontonelle David Lee Jr. lives in Berkeley and is a packer and was taken into custody at 8032 Sunland Blvd. and the time is 10:26 a.m.

The charges are assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and grand theft.

Amir Sincere Randall is an Oakland resident and is employed as a barber and was picked up at the same site and the same time. The charge is grand theft.

Jaden Michael West is a Berkeley assistant manager and was nabbed at the same site and the same time. The charge is the same.

Samantha Lynn Rubio lives in Van Nuys and was arrested at Hollywood Way and San Fernando Blvd. The time is 6:10 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – being under the influence of a controlled substance – battery and a warrant.

Savannah Ruth Aderholt is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed at Hollywood Way and Chandler Blvd.

The time is 9:35 p.m. and the charges are petty theft – vandalism with $400 or more – joyriding and warrants.

Andrew Tyler Mills lives in Burbank and was apprehended at Hollywood Way and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 11:10 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

On Friday, February 16, Kevin Maurice Zarazua, a North Hollywood server was taken into custody after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 1:24 a.m.

Dannie Johnson lives in Los Angeles and works at a warehouse and was picked up at Empire Ave. and the 5 freeway. It took place at 00:05 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of a switchblade – possession of nitrous oxide and possession of methamphetamines for sale.

Julio Cesar Amavizca Marron resides in Boyle Heights and is an entrepreneur and was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Orchard Drive and the time is 00:37 a.m.

The charges are possession of methamphetamines for sale and driving without a license.

Asa Alena Lazo is a Los Angeles resident and is unemployed and was handcuffed at Empire Ave. and the 5 freeway. It took place at 00:05 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of methamphetamines for sale.

Oganes Babakhanyan is unemployed and a Glendale resident and was cuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. The time is 3:20 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Zachary Jay Henrie is a West Hollywood steel worker and was apprehended at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 8:34 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Nicholas Dale Howell is a Tulsa, Oklahoma, construction worker and was picked up at 2210 West Olive Ave. The time is 8:50 a.m. The charges are carjacking and joyriding.

Armen Asatrian lives in Santa Clarita and is unemployed and was nabbed at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 3:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Edward Arturo Perez is a Pacoima resident and is self-employed and was taken into custody at Buena Vista St. and Winona Ave. The time is 3:30 p.m. The charge is identity theft and a warrant.

Jeffrey Isaias Oviedo lives in Van Nuys and is employed in construction and was brought into custody at 697 North Victory Blvd. It took place at 4:45 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – making annoying phone calls – driving while under the influence of drugs – driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants.

Pico Rivera construction worker Sean Jeffrey Davila Chavez Jr. was handcuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and Fairview St. The time is 7:20 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving while under the influence with .08 or above – driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant.

Carlos Maldanado is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at 3226 West Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 7:40 p.m.

The charges are petty theft twice – driving while under the influence with .08 or above and a warrant.

Larry Whitfield is a Hollywood warehouse worker and was apprehended at Hollywood Way and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 7:53 p.m. The charges are petty theft and 3056 of the state penal code.

Lancaster resident Walter Thomas Croft is unemployed and was nabbed at 1800 West Empire Ave. and the time is 10:30 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and organized retail theft.

Justin Anthony Kipp is a tile setter and a Lancaster resident and was arrested at the same site and the same time. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and organized retail theft.

Briana Crystal Hunsaker is a Hesperia car porter and was nabbed at the same site and the same time. The charge is organized retail theft.

Carlos Martinez Urbina is a Compton resident and an electrician and was pinched at Bob Hope Drive and Warner Blvd. and the time is 11:40 p.m.

The charge Urbina faces is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

On Thursday, February 15, Hector Andres Santiago, who lives in North Hollywood and is a chef was cuffed at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave.

It took place at 2:40 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest and violating a restraining order.

Randy Baten is a Burbank construction worker and was taken into custody at 7:44 a.m. The site is Jeffries Ave. and Hollywood Way.

The charges Baten faces are vehicle registration fraud – speeding – vandalism and warrants.

Creona Ajanise Daniels is a Los Angeles barista and was apprehended at 1551 North Victory Place. It occurred at 10:24 a.m. The charge is receiving stolen property.

Nicholas Alexander is an artist and a Sherman Oaks resident and was pinched at Verdugo Ave. and Lake St. and the time is 2:06 p.m.

The charges Alexander faces are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Nicholas Dale Howell lives in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and is employed in construction and was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Dymond St.

It took place at 2:15 p.m. The charges are trespassing – resisting arrest and petty theft.

Samantha Marie Perkins is a caregiver and a Sunland resident and was nabbed at 2300 West Empire Ave. The time is 7:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft twice – possession of tear gas – possession of burglary tools – possession of a taser and bringing contraband into a jail or prison.

Juan Alvarez is a Riverside resident and was picked up at 5:35 p.m. The charge is elder abuse.

John Henry Gonzalez is a Los Angeles cashier and was taken into custody at 1800 Empire Ave. [Target]. The time is 9:00 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Candice Jeanine Bock is unemployed and a Northridge resident and was nabbed at 2300 West Empire Ave. and the time is 6:30 p.m.

The charges are petty theft twice – 3056 PC – possession of methamphetamines for sale – false impersonation and a warrant.

Robert Ismael Pena is employed at a warehouse and is a Sunland resident and was apprehended at Front St. and Verdugo Ave.

It took place at 10:50 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and petty theft.

Los Angeles resident Felix Rey Garcia is unemployed and was pinched at Buena Vista St. and Olive Ave. and the time is 11:19 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and arson.

On Wednesday, February 14, Antonio Lamar Bland, who lives in Lancaster and is employed in sales was arrested at 2:15 a.m. The charges are aggravated kidnapping and robbery.

Abigail Josephine Luckey is a Los Angeles resident and works in customer service and was nabbed at the same time and the same site. The charges are the same.

Ronnie Dwayne Tucker Jr. is a stocker and a Long Beach resident and was handcuffed at the same site and the same time. The charges are aggravated kidnapping – robbery – grand theft and a warrant.

Liana Voicu is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was arrested at 900 West Burbank Blvd. and the time is 7:20 a.m. The charges are vandalism and trespassing.

Damont DeShane Carroll is a Sherman Oaks construction worker and was pinched at 4143 West Warner Blvd. and the time is 7:24 a.m.

The charges are disorderly conduct – driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving while under the influence with .08 or above and warrants.

Julio Cesar Velasquez lives in Diamond Bar and is a landscaper and was cuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and First St. and the time is 8:40 a.m. The charges are vandalism twice.

Alan Edward Walker is a Studio City resident and was picked up at Burbank Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 9:20 a.m. The charge is violating a restraining order.

Arleta resident Luis Daniel Herrera works in private security and was taken into custody at 200 North Third St. The time is 9:45 a.m. The charge is grand theft.

Gladis Aviles is a North Hollywood cook and was apprehended at 200 East Cypress Ave. It took place at 12:30 p.m.

The charges are petty theft – failure to appear in court for a traffic ticket – misdemeanor hit and run and warrants.

Maryna Deneko is a Los Angeles actress and was arrested at 1515 North Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 3:00 p.m. The charge is resisting an executive officer.

Matthew Leroy Levers lives in Riverside and was handcuffed at 3800 West Alameda Ave. and the time is 7:50 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Anthony Roman Barajas is a driver and a San Fernando resident and was nabbed at Magnolia Blvd. and California St.

The time is 11:20 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – vandalism and a warrant.

On Tuesday, February 13, Tyus Shane Batiste, a West Hills retail worker was taken into custody at Alameda Ave. and California St. It took place at 2:20 a.m. The charge is possession of a firearm in a vehicle.

Michael Philip Miller lives in Glendale and is an electrician and was picked up at 25 East Alameda Ave. and it happened at 3:00 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of Xanax.

Gabriel Magana is employed in fast food and is a Burbank resident and was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and Gateway. The time is 10:45 a.m.

The charges are driving with a suspended or revoked license – driving without a license and warrants.

Burbank resident Jackie Baby Harrell works at a warehouse and was nabbed at the same site and the same time. The charge is 1551 (A) PC.

Anthony Gabriel Ventura Campos is self-employed and a Pacoima resident and was apprehended at Magnolia Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 11:45 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – burglary and attempted joyriding.

Carlos Torres is a Sylmar resident and is employed at a factory and was arrested at 200 East Cypress Ave. and the time is 11:55 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Michael Troy Neal lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at 1721 West Olive Ave. and the time is 7:58 p.m. The charge is 3056 PC.

Raymond Revas is employed in retail and lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at 1800 Empire Ave. The time is 8:20 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Maria Isabel Pedraza is a Reseda house cleaner and was apprehended at the same site and the time is 10:40 p.m.

The charges are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance – receiving stolen property and possession of burglary tools.

Victor Jovany Lopez is a Panorama City truck driver and was nabbed at the same site and the same time. The charges are possession of burglary tools and receiving stolen property.

Steven Calvin Harrison is disabled and is a Burbank resident and was cuffed at Buena Vista St. and Vanowen St. and the time is 9:45 p.m. The charge is driving while being under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

On Monday, February 12, Alexander Alpizar, a Burbank delivery driver was taken into custody at 2200 West Verdugo Ave. The time is 2:20 a.m. The charge is battery.

Lawrence Scurlark lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at Buena Vista St. and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 4:30 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property.

Lameka Scurlark resides in Inglewood and was nabbed at the same location and the time is 4:00 a.m. The charges are petty theft and grand theft.

Sun Valley student Bruce Chasen Hicks was apprehended at Olive Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 10:20 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Djuan Ray Brown is a Los Angeles construction worker and was handcuffed at Buena Vista St. and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 4:00 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – receiving stolen property – false impersonation – joyriding and warrants.

Jermey Dana Smith is a Burbank handyman and was picked up at 200 North Third St. and the time is 2:40 p.m. The charge is vandalism.

Justin Andrew Melville is a Glendale cashier and was pinched at 1800 Empire Ave. and the time is 5:40 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Onaya Floyd Jonson is a Burbank influencer and was taken into custody after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 11:10 p.m.