Burbank Police Log: February 13 – February 19

A seven-day summary of those arrested by the Burbank police department.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2023. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

Making sure that Burbank is secure and safe, the police department on Sunday, February 19, arrested Hollywood resident Oscar Alberto Rodriguez Benitez at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave.

The time is 1:45 a.m. The charges are possession of brass knuckles – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a taser and a warrant.

Cassandra Grace Ruiz is a North Hollywood resident and a restaurant worker and was nabbed at the same site and the time is 2:25 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Dennis Donald Britten is a San Bernardino electrician and was picked up at Pass Ave. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 9:00 a.m. The charges are petty theft – disorderly conduct – bench warrant and outside.

Jennifer Granados is a Van Nuys mail carrier and was handcuffed at 9:35 a.m. the charge is domestic battery.

Justin Robert McNeal is a Burbank mason and was picked up at 9:50 a.m. The charge is domestic battery.

Burbank resident Von Ricco Lane is a brand burner and was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Walnut Ave. and the time is 2:30 p.m. and apprehended at 1731 North Victory Place. The charges are resisting arrest twice – petty theft and a warrant.

Armani Thomas Lopez is a Burbank journalist and was cuffed at 1731 North Victory Place. The charges are battery and a bench warrant. The time is 12:44 p.m.

Ernesto Perez Jr. is a Burbank resident and was taken into custody at Ralphs [South]. The charge is disorderly conduct. The time is 9:10 p.m.

Juan Guachiac is a Burbank construction worker and was picked up at 2914 North Frederic St. It took place at 6:33 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – resisting arrest – ignition interlock device violation and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

On Saturday, February 18, Sherry Ricardson, a Los Angeles makeup artist was picked up at Pass Ave. and Heffron Drive. The time is 1:30 a.m.

The charges are possession of tear gas – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia – joyriding and warrants.

Lorena Lopez lives in Winnetka and is employed as a body shop administrator and was nabbed at 2:00 a.m. The charges are identity theft – possession of a firearm by a felon – receiving stolen property – carrying a loaded firearm in public or a vehicle and false impersonation.

Derly Vanny Hernandez lives in Burbank and was taken into custody at 2:30 a.m. The site is Hollywood Way and Olive Ave. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Jonathan Ortiz is a Los Angeles caterer and was picked up at 4:15 a.m. The location is Lima St. and Chandler Blvd.

The charges are possession of methamphetamines for sale – petty theft – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of burglary tools and 3056 of the state penal code.

Jeffrey W. Heath lives in Van Nuys and is employed as a handyman and was apprehended at Victory Blvd. and Cartwright Ave.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and misappropriation of lost property. The time is 10:10 a.m.

Montebello resident Carlos Antonio Quintanilla is an assistant cook and was handcuffed at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. and the time is 1:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of tear gas – possession of a controlled substance – possession of brass knuckles – grand theft – failure to appear in court – possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Ernesto Perez Jr. lives in Santa Clarita and is a telemarketer and was nabbed at 164 East Palm Ave. [Finney’s]. The time is 2:01 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Angel Cuevas is a La Puente line worker and was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Griffith Park Drive and the time is 2:30 p.m. The charges are false impersonation – grand theft – resisting arrest and petty theft.

Burbank resident Johnny Adolfo Alegria was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Maple St. and the time is 4:34 p.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Luis Andreas Garateu Rena lives in Burbank and was cuffed at First St. and Palm Ave. and the time is 6:20 p.m. The charges are 3056 PC and possession of a controlled substance.

Burbank plumber Anthony Jackson Figlio was taken into custody at Verdugo Ave. and Hollywood Way and the time is 5:35 p.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of drugs and resisting arrest.

Esther Marie Albarran is a sanitation worker and was arrested at Allen Ave. and Lake St. and the charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest. The time is 7:50 p.m.

Roy Aaron Rocha lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at Allen Ave. and Flower St. and the time is the same. The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mario Adolfo Martinez Mani is a Northridge resident and is employed in quality control and was picked up at Buena Vista St. and San Fernando Blvd. and it happened at 10:45 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Ricardo De La Garza is a Hollywood construction worker and was taken into custody at Edison Blvd. and Pepper St. and the time is 10:50 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

On Friday, February 17, Alberto Guevara, who is a painter and a resident of Huntington, Pennsylvania, was apprehended 510 North Whitnall Hwy. and it took place at 1:00 a.m. The charge is grand theft.

Levie Slack III resides in Henderson, Nevada, and works as a custodian and was picked up at 1307 North Whitnall Hwy. and the charges are violating probation and possession of a controlled substance for sale. The time is 1:35 p.m.

Duane Austin lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at 600 North Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 10:00 p.m.

The charges are identity theft – bringing contraband into a jail or prison – petty theft – possession of drug paraphernalia – trespassing – resisting arrest and warrants.

Christopher Dusick is a Burbank engineer and was handcuffed after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 10:05 p.m.

On Thursday, February 16, Dennis Gierra, a Pico Rivera driver was nabbed at 4820 Passon Blvd. and the time is 8:00 a.m. The charges are evading a police officer – robbery and assault by means of producing great bodily injury.

Amir Smith is a Palmdale musician and was taken into custody at 43423 Division St. and the time is 12:00 p.m. The charges are grand theft and violating probation.

Gerardo Emanuel Ramirez is a Los Angeles neighbor control and was picked up at Buena Vista St. and Empire Ave. The time is 4:00 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Van Nuys caregiver Cynthia Sherman was arrested at Frederic St. and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 3:28 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

On Wednesday, February 15, Frank Joseph Champa, a Los Angeles landscaper was taken into custody at Victory Blvd. and Elm Ave. The time is 00:45 a.m.

The charges are possession of tear gas – possession of a concealed dagger – receiving stolen property – possession of a taser and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sean Patrick Comingore is a Ventura counselor and was apprehended at Hollywood Way and Pacific Ave. and the time is 3:35 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Kayla Rae Brumbach is a Van Nuys student and was handcuffed at the same site and at the same time. The charges are identity theft twice – petty theft – being under the influence of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Aaron Joman Gardner is employed in customer service and lives in Los Angeles. Gardner was taken into custody at 150 East Olive Ave. and the time is 6:13 a.m.

The charges are disorderly conduct – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Leanna Jo Young lives in North Hollywood and works as a cleaner. Young was arrested at 200 East Cypress Ave. and the time is 2:57 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Jennifer Rae Ortega is a Sylmar house cleaner and was cuffed at 1601 Victory Place. The time is 5:40 p.m. The charge is petty theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Victor Eusebio Romo is a student and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at Empire Ave. and Buena Vista St. It took place at 9:10 p.m.

The charges are identity theft – resisting arrest – driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant.

Burbank administrator Simon Chini Izyan was picked up at T.J. Maxx and the time is 10:15 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

On Tuesday, February 14, there was no report on the website.

On Monday, February 13, Edvin Hartoonian Sarvaani, who lives in Sylmar and is unemployed was arrested at 2:05 a.m.

The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia. The location is Providencia Ave. and Sixth St.

Hector Fernandez is a Sylmar delivery driver and was nabbed at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 5:00 p.m.

The charges are organized retail theft and receiving stolen property. The location is 1800 West Empire Ave.

Sun Valley resident Jason Gene Lance was taken into custody at Keystone St. and Glenoaks Blvd. and it took place at 7:45 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of drugs.

Burbank resident Tyrone Marcel McClendon is unemployed and was picked up at 200 North Third St. The time is 10:54 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Kathleen Elizondo is a party planner and a North Hollywood resident and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Lima St. and the time is 10:56 p.m.

The charges are driving with a suspended or revoked license – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

Erik Karapetyan is a manager and a Burbank resident. Karapetyan was taken into custody at Bel Aire Drive and Elmwood Ave. The time is 11:40 p.m. The charge is reckless driving.