Burbank Police Log: February 14 – February 20

Seemingly busy all the time, the Burbank police department must also on occasion arrest individuals and on Sunday, February 20, Glendale De La Cruz, who lives in Glendale and is employed as a delivery driver was taken into custody at Buena Vista St. and Chandler Blvd.

It happened at 3:50 a.m. and the charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of tools to commit vandalism.

Pasadena cashier Thomas John Rodriguez was arrested at the same site and at the same time. The charges are vandalism and being in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christian Roberto Herrera lives in Sun Valley and is unemployed. Herrera was nabbed at Nordstrom Rack. It happened at 4:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Mohammad Aly is employed in security and was cuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and Griffith Park Drive.

The time is 5:00 p.m. and the charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Darrance LaShawn Neal works in mobile detail and lives in Los Angeles. Neal was apprehended at a Burbank overpass and the time is 5:00 p.m.

The charges are petty theft – being under the influence of a controlled substance and warrants.

On Saturday, February 19, Kevin Fernando Castillo, a Burbank dishwasher was cuffed at 1600 North San Fernando Blvd. The time is 1:01 a.m. The charges are disorderly conduct – battery and a warrant.

Steven Lloyd Kissell resides in Burbank and is employed as a laborer. Kissell was taken into custody at 2000 Empire Ave. [Lowe’s] and the time is 1:54 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and resisting arrest.

Scott Ivor Cooper is a Burbank actor and was apprehended at 730 East Olive Ave. and the time is 4:00 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Reginald Dinaga is an Uber driver and is a Panorama City resident. Dinaga was nabbed at 3200 North San Fernando Blvd.

It took place at 7:20 a.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving while under the influence of .08 or above – failure to appear in court and a warrant.

Los Angeles resident Raul Navarro Flores was taken into custody at Hollywood Way and Valhalla Ave. The time is 7:34 a.m. The charge is being in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sameera Manuka Sellahennadige is a Burbank limousine driver and was arrested at 830 South Lake St.

The time of the apprehension is 10:45 a.m. and the charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Guillermo Alexandro Ruesga was taken into custody at Hollywood Way and Alameda Ave. and the time is 12:00 p.m. The charge is 22810 (A) of the state penal code.

Eduardo Daniel Camacho is a general laborer and is a Burbank resident. Camacho was arrested at 2501 North Hollywood Way, and it happened at 10:48 a.m.

The charges are 10851 (A) of the state vehicle code – possession of stolen property – battery and a warrant.

Husnora Djalalova works in a kitchen, lives in Los Angeles and was cuffed at 1651 Victory Place and the time is 3:40 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Robert Earl Allende lives in Torrance and was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Walnut Ave. and the time is 4:15 p.m. The charge is burglary.

Jessica Lynn De Carlo works in sales and lives in Sun Valley. De Carlo was apprehended at 641 North Victory Blvd. and the charges are petty theft – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine. It happened at 8:00 p.m.

Reseda construction worker Calene Frank was handcuffed at the same site and the time is 8:25 p.m.

The charges are being in possession of drug paraphernalia – violating a promise to appear in court and a warrant.

Troy Erick Thomas is a Los Angeles entrepreneur. Thomas was nabbed at 549 South San Fernando Blvd. and the charge is possession of drug paraphernalia. It happened at 9:45 p.m.

Miguel Jose Huerta is a construction worker and a Burbank resident. Huerta was handcuffed at Victory Blvd. and Maria St.

It happened at 11:35 p.m. The charge Huerta faces is possession of a controlled substance.

On Friday, February 18, Kimberly Ann Palfrey, a San Gabriel manager was taken into custody at 1042 South San Fernando Blvd.

It took place at 2:30 a.m. and the charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and 11375 (A) of the state health and safety code.

Thomas James Consolato is employed as a manager and is a San Gabriel resident. Consolato was nabbed at the same site and the time is 2:30 a.m.

The charges Consolato faces include petty theft and being in possession of a controlled substance.

Granada Hills handyman Brian Lee Powell was arrested at Buena Vista St. and Alameda Ave.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. It took place at 4:35 a.m.

Ruben Ernesto Celaya lives in Glendale and is a parachute rigger. Celaya was nabbed at 1634 North San Fernando Blvd.

It happened at 4:20 a.m. and the charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Temecula dishwasher Mitchell Christopher Wardrop was apprehended at Burbank Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd., and it took place at 8:40 a.m.

The charges are being in possession of stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.

David Sahradyan resides in Chatsworth and was arrested at Angeleno Ave., and Tujunga Ave. and the charges are 21510 (A) PC – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. It happened at 6:30 p.m.

Arlen Vasin is a truck dispatcher and a Glendale resident. Vasin was nabbed at Angeleno Ave. and Kenneth Road and it happened at 6:10 p.m.

The charges are being in possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Jacob Eugene Lyons lives in Studio City and is employed in sales. Lyons was taken into custody at 7:25 p.m. The site is Buena Vista St. and Burbank Blvd.

The charges are being in possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia and 22810 (A) PC.

Marcel La Vaughn Jones lives in Burbank and was apprehended at 107 South Victory Blvd. The charge is defrauding an innkeeper and the time is 8:25 p.m.

Kasra Hossein Barghi resides in Woodland Hills and works in the legal field and was nabbed at Oak St. and Naomi St.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – battery – driving with a suspended or revoked license – vandalism and warrants. It took place at 8:10 p.m.

Anthony John Valento is unemployed and resides in Burbank. Valento was picked up at 3601 West Verdugo Ave. It happened at 9:49 p.m.

The charges are making criminal threats and disobeying a court order or out-of-state court order.

On Thursday, February 17, Marcelino Martinez Morales, a Sun Valley server was nabbed at Avon St. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 00:30 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Mariah Elaine Valenzuela resides in Granada Hills and was handcuffed at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 1:00 a.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Burbank mechanic Sarkis Khzmalian was nabbed at Lincoln St. and Glenoaks Blvd. and it took place at 10:40 a.m. The charge is assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

Jack Joseph Makiten lives in Los Angeles and is employed as a driver. Makiten was handcuffed at 1601 North Victory Place, and it occurred at 2:18 p.m. The charge is petty theft and warrants.

Nina Emile Mace McDonald lives in Compton and is unemployed. McDonald was apprehended at 1651 North Victory Place [T.J. Maxx] and it happened at 7:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – 23152 (F) VC – petty theft and warrants.

Compton electrician Robert Foster Parks was taken into custody at 1301 Victory Place [Walmart] and the charges are petty theft – burglary and warrants. It took place at 7:05 p.m.

Ericka Marie Wilcox is a recycler and is a Sun Valley resident. Wilcox was cuffed at the 1000 block of Scott Road.

It happened at 8:10 p.m. The charges are petty theft and misappropriation of lost property.

Michael Jordan Gonzales-Cruz lives in Inglewood, is employed in maintenance and was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Ash Ave. The time is 11:50 p.m. and the charge is burglary and a warrant.

Burbank resident Arman Arakelyan was picked up after being charged with domestic battery. It occurred at 11:50 a.m.

On Wednesday, February 16, Jose Antonio Varbalo, a Van Nuys resident and construction worker was picked up at Olive Ave. and First St.

The time is 00:43 a.m. The charges are possession of burglary tools – grand theft – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

North Hollywood construction worker Mario Antonio Flores was nabbed at the same site and the same time.

The charges are grand theft – identity theft – being in possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Armo Karapet lives in Tujunga and is a musician. Karapet was arrested at Ontario St. and Victory Blvd. The time is 4:00 a.m.

The charges are being in possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine – 11375 (B) (2) HS – 4462.2 VC and a warrant.

Arleta resident Justin Apolinar Solis was apprehended at 408 North Myers St. and the time is 4:50 a.m.

The charges Solis faces are 11370.1 (A) HS – 29800 (A) (1) PC – identity theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nicholas O’Donovan lives in Marina Del Rey and is employed as a consultant. O’Donovan was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd.

It happened at 5:30 a.m. The charge O’Donovan faces is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ivan Omar Gomez Moron is employed in security and resides in Los Angeles. Moron was picked up at Buena Vista St. and Olive Ave.

The charges are being in possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and warrants. The time is 8:45 a.m.

Oscar Phillip Encisco lives in El Sereno and is employed in construction. Encisco was taken into custody at the same location. The time is the same. The charge is petty theft and a warrant.

Burbank student Melinda Ismailian was apprehended at North Hollywood Way and West Pacific Ave.

The charge is being in possession of a stolen vehicle and a warrant. It took place at 7:13 a.m.

Paul Brennan Gibbs lives in Chandler, Arizona, and was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Walnut Ave. and the time is 5:00 p.m.

The charges are making criminal threats – fare evasion or passenger conduct violation and a warrant.

Malcolm Terry Moyenda works as a mover, is a Sherman Oaks resident and was nabbed at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 6:45 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Jordan Alexander Alpanian works in stocks and lives in West Hills. Alpanian was picked up at Magnolia Blvd. and First St. and the time is 9:30 p.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – 11375 (B) HS – driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant.

Armen Benglyan resides in Northridge and works in the shoe business. Benglyan was nabbed at the same site and at the same time. The charge is 11351 HS.

Kerob Simonyan is a medical driver and is a Burbank resident. Simonyan was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Santa Anita Ave.

The time of the arrest is 10:25 p.m. and the charge Simonyan faces is possession of heroin/cocaine.

On Tuesday, February 15, Karyl Drapete Gopez, who resides in Burbank was picked up after being charged with spousal abuse. It took place at 1:50 a.m.

Robert Tyler Updyke lives in Simi Valley and is employed as a tattoo artist. Updyke was apprehended at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave.

The time is 2:35 a.m. and the charges are 4573 PC – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia – 23152 (F) VC and a warrant.

Colin James Joyce is a North Hollywood plumber and was taken into custody at 2:40 a.m. and the charges are 21810 PC – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The site is Hollywood Way and Thornton Ave.

Christian Ivan Salinas lives in North Hollywood and works as a food runner. Salinas was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and Lamer St. and the time is 3:35 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Charles Maurice Reed is a Los Angeles caretaker and was taken into custody at Palm Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 7:30 a.m. The charges are resisting an executive officer – battery and petty theft.

Santa Clarita ironworker Eduardo Carrillo was apprehended at 1651 North Victory Place and the time is 1:40 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Michael Jerome Salazar is employed as a driver and is a resident of Burbank. Salazar was taken into custody at 2508 West Chandler Blvd.

The time of the arrest is 6:15 p.m. and the charge Salazar faces is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Norma Ranae Daniels is disabled and resides in Los Angeles. Daniels was cuffed at Alameda Ave. and California Ave. and the time is 7:30 p.m.

The charges are possession of stolen property – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and a warrant.

Eddie Tillman was arrested at the same location and the time is 9:14 p.m. The charges Tillman faces are vandalism – possession of drug paraphernalia and being an unlicensed driver.

Los Angeles fund accountant Charles Vincent Ricard was nabbed at the same site and the time is 9:30 p.m.

The charges are being in possession of stolen property – possession of drug paraphernalia and 1551 (A) PC.

Mitchell Christopher Wardrop is a dishwasher and a North Hollywood resident. Wardrop was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Walnut Ave. and the time is 10:50 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Monday, February 14, Emerson Gonzalez, a Burbank resident and a handyman was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Alameda Ave. The time is 00:50 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Blair Dino Giles is a quality engineer and a resident of Sun Valley. Giles was picked up at Glenoaks Blvd. and Cabrini Drive.

The time is 2:55 a.m. and the charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Los Angeles caretaker Charles Maurice Reed was arrested at 240 East Verdugo Ave. and the time is 11:35 a.m.

The charges are petty theft – misappropriation of lost property and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joneric Baer works as a life coach and lives in Los Angeles. Baer was apprehended at 2601 Hollywood Way and the time is 5:13 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Connor Christian Adams lives in Brenham and is employed as a consultant. Adams was nabbed at 201 North Front St. and the time is 8:09 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and 11375 (B) (2) HS.

Oscar Alberto Benitez lives in North Hollywood and works in backline technology. Benitez was picked up at Victory Blvd. and Chandler Blvd.

The time is 7:30 p.m. and the charges are 21810 PC – 21510 (B) PC – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia and 11375 (B) (2) HS.

North Hollywood pizza maker Cassandra Grace Ruiz was taken into custody at the same site and at the same time.

The charges are possession of stolen property – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance and 11375 (B) HS.

Sarah Julia Mulhall lives in Canoga Park and works at a marijuana dispensary. Mulhall was apprehended at the same location and the time is 8:35 p.m.

The charges Mulhall faces are being under the influence of a controlled substance – identity theft and warrants.

Enrique Alejandro Mora lives in Reseda and is a dishwasher. Mora was nabbed at the same site and the time is 8:35 p.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft.

Burbank security guard Leroy Walker was picked up at Glenoaks Ave. and Cypress Ave. and the time is 9:00 p.m. The charge is brandishing a weapon [a firearm].