Burbank Police Log: February 18 – February 23

Patrolling the city and keeping it safe and secure is a priority for the Burbank police department.

Part of this job involves having to arrest individuals and they included on Tuesday, February 23, Juan Manuel Rivas, a maintenance worker and a North Hollywood resident.

Rivas was taken into custody at Buena Vista St. and Tulare Ave. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, 23112 (A) and warrants.

Paul Alan Buck is employed in a warehouse and is a Burbank resident. Buck was handcuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and Myers St.

The time is 8:25 a.m. The charges are making criminal threats and brandishing a deadly weapon [firearm].

Joshua LaSalle Robinson lives in Santa Monica and was nabbed at 201 East Magnolia Blvd. after being charged with petty theft. The time is 3:00 p.m.

Rodrigo Antonio Ruiz Torres is employed in transportation and resides in North Hollywood.

Torres was arrested at Flower St. and Elm Ave. The time is 2:50 p.m. and the charge is grand theft.

Lakeview resident Phillip Ernest Herrera was apprehended at 1301 North Victory Blvd. The charge is petty theft and it happened at 5:30 p.m.

Eric Alan Parker is a cook and a Burbank resident. Parker was cuffed at Olive Ave. and Verdugo Ave. It took place at 7:00 p.m. and the charge is trespassing.

Amber Nichole Martin lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at 2627 Hollywood Way. The charge is identity theft and it occurred at 7:30 p.m.

Charlie Ruiz is a tattoo artist and a Northridge resident. Ruiz was arrested at Buena Vista St. and Oak St.

The time is 8:15 p.m. and the charges are 11370.1 (A) HS and 29800 (A) (1).

Ryan Davis lives in Burbank and is a studio worker. Davis was taken into custody at Lima St. and San Fernando Blvd.

The charges are being in possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft. The time is 11:15 p.m.

On Monday, February 22, Sergio Gutierrez, who lives in Arleta and is a washer was handcuffed at Hollywood Way and Jeffries Ave.

The charges are petty theft, being in possession of a controlled substance and possession of stolen property. It happened at 00:32 a.m.

Isaiah Wayne Marcum resides in Burbank and works as a musician. Marcum was apprehended at 325 North San Fernando Blvd. [Tender Greens].

The time is 11:50 a.m. and the charges are resisting arrest and being in possession of a controlled substance.

Rafik Khoygani owns a 7/11 store and was cuffed at 8:45 p.m. The charge is a domestic battery.

Inglewood resident and airport employee Darnell Vaughn was handcuffed at 101 East Alameda Ave.

It took place at 9:00 p.m. and the charges are petty theft and disorderly conduct.

Gilmar Rufino Barillas Mejia is a resident of Los Angeles and is employed in construction.

Mejia was apprehended at 252 West Providencia Ave. and the charge is driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug. The time is 11:11 p.m.

On Sunday, February 21, Burbank resident Jordan Donovan Daniel was nabbed at Walnut Ave. and the 15 freeway.

The charge is being in possession of a controlled substance and the time is 00:01 a.m.

Leon Ray Clevenger resides in Burbank and is employed as a laborer. Clevenger was arrested at the same site and the same time.

The charges are being in possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christian Anthony Spector is a Burbank resident and works in delivery. Spector was taken into custody at the same location and the same time.

The charges are petty theft, 21810, possession of a controlled substance, 11375 (B) (2) HS, possession of drug paraphernalia, identity theft and supplying false representation to a police officer.

Fredy Zecena Rubio works in production supplies and lives in Burbank. Rubio was nabbed after being charged with 243 (E) (1).

North Hollywood student Ronald Jacob Metz was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Ontario St.

It took place at 12:35 p.m. and the charges are driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and 20002 (A).

William Michael Allen is a music artist and a resident of Oceanside. Allen was handcuffed at the Marriott Hotel.

The charges are 166 (C) (1), driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants. It happened at 4:55 p.m.

Granada Hills house cleaner Marsha Ann McCann was nabbed at Cohasset St. and Hollywood Way.

The time is 8:00 p.m. and the charges are being in possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, identity theft and being an unlicensed driver.

Chadwick Noel Murchison lives in Palm Desert and is employed as a heavy equipment operator.

Murchison was arrested at 924 South Victory Blvd. and the charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. It happened at 11:53 p.m.

On Saturday, February 20, Eric Magnus Carrero, a resident of Los Angeles and a dishwasher was cuffed at San Fernando Blvd.

The charges are 148.9 (A), 22435.2 and possession of stolen property. The time is 00:25 a.m.

Alexis Manuel Cruz lives in Pacoima and works in distribution. Cruz was taken into custody at Alameda Ave. and Flower St. It took place at 3:20 a.m. and the charge is 20150 (A).

Joseph Victor Lagana resides in Burbank and is employed as an usher. Lagana was handcuffed at 3600 West Alameda Ave.

The charges are making criminal threats and resisting arrest. The time is 2:31 a.m.

North Hollywood resident Jesse Amaguer was arrested at Hollywood Way and Chandler Blvd.

The charges are vandalism, battery, petty theft and warrants. The time is 11:20 a.m.

Josue Siguil lives in Inglewood and is unemployed. Siguil was nabbed at 163 West Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 12:10 p.m.

The charges are trespassing, vandalism, driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants.

Michael David Barillas resides in Burbank and works as a real estate agent. Barillas was taken into custody at 201 North Buena Vista St.

The charges are battery, resisting arrest, trespassing and being in possession of a controlled substance. It occurred at 3:20 p.m.

Joel Jamias Noprada is a resident of Pacoima and is employed as a baker. Noprada was cuffed at Costco. The time is 4:30 p.m. and the charge is petty theft.

Kathleen Song works in marketing and lives in Los Angeles. Song was arrested at Whitnall Hwy and Fairview St.

The charges are 23152 (F), 20002 (A), 23103 (A), battery and warrants. The time is 5:24 p.m.

Diana Guadalupe Lopez Vega is a stay at home mom and lives in San Gabriel. Vega was apprehended at 1075 Harvard Road.

The charge is driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug. It took place at 5:55 p.m.

Burbank medical biller Maria Guadalupe Escamilla was arrested at 9:40 p.m. The charge is murder.

On Friday, February 19, Burbank resident and telemarketer Alonso Enrique Campbell was handcuffed at Riverside Drive and Hollywood Way. The charges are arson and 455 and time is 5:50 a.m.

Anton Carr Clarkson, a Burbank football coach was nabbed after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 10:58 a.m.

Georgion Lovesmith is a mechanic and a Los Angeles resident. Lovesmith was apprehended at Buena Vista St. and Winona Ave.

It took place at 7:15 p.m. and the charge is being in possession of stolen property.

Joshua Joaquin Sanchez lives in Sun Valley and works as a driver. Sanchez was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Kenmere Ave.

The charges are being in possession of stolen property and 466 and the time is 9:10 p.m.

Carly Judith Klink is employed in telemarketing and was handcuffed at Victory Blvd. and Clybourn Ave.

The time is the same and the location is Victory Blvd. and Clybourn Ave. The charges are vandalism and a warrant.

Sun Valley resident and caregiver Anna Marie Cortez was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Kenmere Ave. The charges are 22810 (A), petty theft and 466. The time is the same.

On Thursday, February 18, Christopher Salvador Gonzales, a Los Angeles mover was arrested at Brighton St. and Burbank Blvd.

The charges are 485 and driving with a suspended or revoked license. The time is 5:20 a.m.

Michael Aryea Baer is a locksmith and a resident of Tarzana and was nabbed at the jail lobby.

The charges are being in possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. It took place at 8:44 a.m.

Lida Grigorian is a retired Burbank resident. Grigorian was cuffed at the jail lobby. The time is 12:24 p.m. and the charge is petty theft.

Devin Dickey lives in Los Angeles and is employed as a construction worker. Dickey was arrested at 1918 Grismer Ave.

The time is 3:15 p.m. and the charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Burbank resident and mover Johnny Silva was handcuffed after being charged with 273.6 (A), trespassing, being an unlicensed driver and warrants. The time is 4:30 p.m.

Darrell John Baker is a recycler and a Studio City resident. Baker was taken into custody at Ford St. and Magnolia Blvd. It took place at 5:30 p.m. and the charge is disorderly conduct.

Melanie Torossian lives in Glendale, is a personal trainer and was nabbed at 1918 Grismer Ave.

The charges are 529, 4573, being in possession of a controlled substance, possession of heroin/cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, giving false information to a police officer and a warrant. The time is 3:00 p.m.

Burbank resident and carpenter Stanley Michael Pacheco was cuffed at 2900 North San Fernando Blvd.

It occurred at 8:35 p.m. and the charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.