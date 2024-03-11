Burbank Police Log: February 19 – February 25

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2024. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

Burbank is in good hands because the police department keeps it safe and secure and on Sunday, February 25, Shawn Michael Paulsen, who resides in Burbank and is a realtor was taken into custody at Alameda Ave. and Niagara St.

The time is 00:30 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of a baton – possession of heroin/cocaine and warrants.

Pablo Santos Leal lives in Sun Valley and is employed in construction and was picked up at Burbank Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd.

It took place at 00:57 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Varuzhan Andreasyan is a manager and a Burbank resident and was nabbed at Delaware Road and Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 1:20 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Los Angeles resident Giovanni Granados works in traffic control and was arrested at 201 North Front St. The charge is driving while under the influence of alcohol. It took place at 2:53 a.m.

Yevgeniy Victorovich Pastukh is a Burbank chemical engineer and was handcuffed at 311 East Valencia Ave. The charge is violating a restraining order. The time is 4:25 a..m.

Xavier Boniface Coelho Kostolyn is a graphic artist and a Burbank resident and was picked up at 2226 North Ontario St. and the time is 2:40 p.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

Bryan Robert Leon is an Uber driver and a North Hollywood resident and was taken into custody at 2624 North Hollywood Way [Burbank Airport] and the time is 9:40 a.m. The charge is battery and a warrant.

Ashley Lynn Wilson lives in Eufaula, Alabama, and was pinched at the same location and the same time. The charge is disorderly conduct.

On Saturday, February 24, Tyrone Peters, who lives in Sun Valley and is a stocker was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Burbank Blvd.

It took place at 2:15 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and petty theft.

Angelica Diaz Calvillo works at a fast-food restaurant and lives in Van Nuys and was nabbed at the same site and the time is 1:41 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft.

Amado Iturbe is a Los Angeles construction worker and was handcuffed after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – spousal abuse and a warrant. It occurred at 4:33 a.m.

Nathaniel Anthony Powell is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was cuffed at 13 East Alameda Ave. and the time is 10:17 a.m. The charge is battery against a custodial officer.

David Doulet Nealon resides in Tarzana and is a detox technician and was picked up at 1010 Omer Lane and the time is 10:15 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Guy Joshua Norris lives in Clackamas, Oregon, and is a barber and was pinched at the same site and the same time. The charges are the same.

Sargis Rzyan is a driver and a North Hollywood resident and was nabbed at 1601 North Victory Place. The charge is petty theft and the time is 12:00 p.m.

Los Angeles resident Alexander Patrick Halverson is unemployed and was taken into custody at 1033 Hollywood Way and the time is 11:50 a.m.

The charges Halverson faces are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and petty theft.

Burbank resident Yevgeniy Victorovich Pastukh is a chemical engineer and was apprehended after being charged with spousal abuse and driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug. The time is 2:25 p.m.

Juan Hernandez works with data entry and lives in Burbank and was handcuffed after being charged with battery twice – making criminal threats – elder abuse and resisting arrest. It occurred at 4:45 p.m.

Manuel Segovia is a Reseda busboy and was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and Pass Ave. and the time is 11:58 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

On Friday, February 23, Edward John Hudson III, who lives in Burbank and is an intern was arrested at 4420 West Sarah St. The time is 2:00 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Freddy Pineda is a Los Angeles disc jockey and was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Tulare Ave. It took place at 4:04 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance while armed – burglary – petty theft – resisting arrest – joyriding and warrants.

Brian Chung Min Park resides in La Canada and is a parking attendant and was pinched at 2200 West Victory Blvd. and the time is 11:45 a.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Margarita Grigoryan is a Glendale writer and was apprehended at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 1:40 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Nathaniel Powell lives in North Hollywood and is unemployed and was handcuffed at Buena Vista St. and Victory Blvd. The time is 3:10 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Donald Eugene King lives in Euclid, Ohio, and is employed as a trucker and was taken into custody after being charged with spousal abuse – petty theft – receiving stolen property and a warrant. The time is 3:08 p.m.

Los Angeles resident Sean Patrick Gallagher Jr. is a CEO and was cuffed at 1800 West Empire Ave. and the time is 4:40 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

John Earl Guidry lives in Pomona and was picked up at 200 East Cypress Ave. and the time is 2:13 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – robbery – burglary and a warrant.

Burbank resident Gardoh Williams was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 8:02 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Anastasia Benarrouche is a Los Angeles salon owner and was pinched at Verdugo Ave. and Sparks St. and it took place at 8:15 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Heriberto Ibarra lives in Adelanto and is a furniture store owner and was arrested at 9438 Commerce Way. The time is 10:00 p.m. The charge is joyriding.

Philip Cortez is a Reseda driver and was pinched at Burbank Blvd. and the 5 freeway. The time is 11:00 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Christopher Lee Arnold is employed in advertising and lives in Burbank and was taken into custody at 145 West Magnolia Blvd. It occurred at 10:51 p.m.

The charges are burglary – identity theft – possession of burglary tools – 3056 of the state penal code and a warrant.

On Thursday, February 22, Joseph Howard Brooks, a Los Angeles barber was taken into custody at Magnolia Blvd. and Sixth St. The time is 2:25 a.m. The charges are possession of fireworks – speeding and warrants.

Jason Jesse Ramirez lives in Los Angeles and is a musician and was nabbed at the Van Nuys jail and the time is 3:38 a.m.

The charges are possession of a dagger – possession of ammunition and being a felon and possession of a ghost gun.

Genaro Antonio Robles is employed by Amazon and is a Sylmar resident and was arrested at 820 North Parish Place and the time is 6:20 a.m. The charge is burglary.

Damion Gonzalez is a Panorama City student and was picked up at 821 North Parish Place and the time is 6:43 a.m. The charges are burglary and receiving stolen property.

Brian Anthony Wheeler is a Monterey Park construction worker and was handcuffed at 6240 Sylmar Ave. The time is 9:15 a.m. The charge is identity theft and a warrant.

Kelvin Caleft Menchu is a Los Angeles resident and is a reseller and was nabbed at 1701 North Victory Place and the time is 12:24 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft – identity theft and a warrant.

Jessie Rebecca Armenta is unemployed and a West Covina resident and was taken into custody at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 12:24 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – false impersonation – joyriding and warrants.

Gardoh Williams lives in Los Angeles and is unemployed and was pinched at 421 East Angeleno Ave. and the time is 1:34 p.m. The charges are trespassing twice and a warrant.

Chase Cochran is a San Diego cleaner and was apprehended at 1501 North Victory Place and the time is 3:42 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – joyriding – identity theft – petty theft and possession of brass knuckles.

Emerson Atonalt Bautista works in security and is a North Hollywood resident and was arrested at the same site and the same time. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Gardoh Williams lives in Burbank and was picked up at 421 East Angeleno Ave. The time is 9:59 p.m. The charges are trespassing twice and warrants.

On Wednesday, February 21, Cade Thomas Hollingsworth, a Burbank resident and an electrician was arrested at 00:23 a.m. The location is 1061 North Victory Place and the charge is driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Glendale resident Frederick Robert Neff is employed as a framer and was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Alameda Ave. The time is 2:20 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Jehan Tad Walksalong lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at 4021 Alameda Ave. and the time is 4:20 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Bahador Mikhak is a Burbank property manager and was picked up at Clark Ave. and Maple St. and the time is 3:40 p.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

Matthew William Rick is a North Hollywood singer and was apprehended at 4241 West National Blvd. and the time is 3:40 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and 5-3-108 (A) open.

Sheldon Anthonie Felix lives in North Hollywood and was nabbed for attempted murder – driving while under the influence with .08 or above and a warrant. The time is 6:00 p.m.

On Tuesday, February 20, Ruben Aranda, who is a Los Angeles music producer was picked up at 1800 North Hollywood Way and the time is 1:20 a.m. The charge is driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant.

Andre LaQuan Rawal lives in Pasadena and is an entrepreneur and was arrested at 300 East Walnut Ave. and the time is 10:50 a.m. The charge is burglary.

Shawn Christopher Dierolf is employed in cleaning and resides in Sun Valley and was taken into custody at 501 South Buena Vista St. and the time is 11:30 a.m. The charge is making criminal threats.

Shaylen Paige Limon lives in Brier, Washington, and is employed as a dental hygienist and was pinched at 3901 West Riverside Drive. The time is 1:25 p.m. The charge is trespassing.

Anne Germaine Barrymore lives in North Hollywood and works at a call center and was apprehended at 1800 Empire Ave. The time is 5:50 p.m. The charges are burglary and trespassing.

Micaiah O’Neill Moore is a Burbank resident and was pinched at Magnolia Blvd. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 9:15 p.m. The charges are disorderly conduct – battery – fare evasion and warrants.

Anthony Jose Patino is a landscaper and a Sun Valley resident and was cuffed at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 10:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Luis Ricardo Torres is a Sun Valley aerospace engineer and was nabbed at the same site and the same time. The charge is the same.

On Monday, February 19, De Aundrey Durand Carraway, who lives in Los Angeles and is unemployed was arrested at 315 East Angeleno Ave. and the time is 2:42 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft – misappropriation of lost property – resisting arrest – bringing contraband into a jail or prison – extortion – false impersonation – 3056 PC and warrants.

Norberto Salazar is a Sun Valley cook and was taken into custody at Magnolia Blvd. and First St. It took place at 3:34 a.m.

The charges are petty theft – driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Artak Yregishyan is a Glendale automotive body shop owner and was nabbed at Olive Ave. and Lake St. and the time is 6:23 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Kody Lynn Ganzer lives in Beaumont and is employed at a restaurant and was handcuffed at 2000 West Empire Ave. It occurred at 7:12 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and forgery or counterfeiting state, corporate or public seal.

Jeffrey Neville Brock is a Yucaipa resident and was apprehended at the same time and at the same site. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and forgery or counterfeiting state, corporate or public seal.

Francisco Ramon Acuna lives in North Hollywood and was picked up after being charged with false imprisonment – damaging a communication device and spousal abuse. The time is 11:00 p.m.

Zhilbert Nersisyan is a Glendale Lyft driver and was pinched at Glenoaks Blvd. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 11:59 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of Xanax.

Narek Masihi is a resident of Burbank and is a mechanic and was arrested at the same location and the same time. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.