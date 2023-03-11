Burbank Police Log: February 20 – February 26

Keeping the community secure and safe is one responsibility that the men and women perform gladly.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2023. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.



It’s a good thing that the city of Burbank has hard-working and dedicated men and women on their staff because on Sunday, February 26, Vahak Dino Awadisian, a Glendale construction worker was nabbed at 112 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 1:20 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Sorrel Lee Davis lives in Burbank and is employed as an artist and was arrested at 2:08 a.m. The charge is carrying a concealed weapon.

Lemiso Leroi Avila is a Burbank dishwasher and was nabbed at 303 North Glenoaks Blvd. and the charge is 6092 (M) of the state penal code and the time is 2:49 a.m.

Oxnard resident Juan Anthony Torres works in security and was picked up at Jannetta Ave. and Floyd St. and the time is 8:30 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Travis Amado is a Los Angeles construction worker and was handcuffed at Kenwood St. and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 11:40 a.m. and the charge is petty theft.

Fernando Zazueta resides in Panorama City and was taken into custody at 2300 West Empire Ave. The time is 4:00 p.m.

The charges are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance – false impersonation – driving without a license and a warrant.

Joseph Gonzalez is a San Diego producer and was arrested after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 9:00 p.m.

On Saturday, February 25, Alexander Ebeneezer Bohannon, an UberEats driver and an Anaheim resident was taken into custody at Angeleno Ave. and Sixth St. The time is 1:00 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Burbank heavy equipment operator Robert Michael Fisher was cuffed at Burbank Blvd. and Cordova St. and the time is 2:00 a.m. The charge is grand theft.

Pedro Jesus Solgastio is a Los Angeles car painter and was taken into custody at 338 North Hollywood Way. The time is 8:15 a.m.

The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony – possession of a controlled substance – burglary – grand theft – joyriding – battery – receiving stolen property and warrants.

Doris Mazariegos is a Los Angeles waitress and was nabbed at 338 North Hollywood Way and the time is 8:15 a.m.

The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony – possession of a controlled substance – burglary – joyriding and grand theft.

Los Angeles electrician Dennis Donald Britten was handcuffed at 1525 West Burbank Blvd. and the time is 9:18 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Antonio Chavez is a painter and a Sun Valley resident and was apprehended after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 4:00 p.m.

NAME REDACTED is a Burbank telemarketer and was taken into custody at 5:31 p.m. The charges are assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse.

Lake Elsinore truck driver Michelle Marie Reese was nabbed after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 6:13 p.m.

Christopher Lambert lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at 435 East Santa Anita Ave. and the time is 7:40 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Kevin Anthony Aguilar is a Van Nuys porter and was apprehended at 300 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 7:45 p.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and being under the influence of a controlled substance without a valid prescription.

On Friday, February 24, Sean Arner, a Northridge resident who works in film was handcuffed at 100 East Palm Ave. It took place at 00:48 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Alexander Hramstov is an accountant and a Glendale resident and was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Scott Road. It occurred at 00:40 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Compton resident and car salesman Angel Banda was picked up at Olive Ave. and Lake St. The time is 12:33 p.m. The charge is identity theft.

Marc Anthony Pacheco works in air conditioning maintenance and was taken into custody at the same site and at the same time. The charge is the same.

Sarah Nicole Jones is a Los Angeles cashier and was handcuffed at 1800 West Empire Ave. and the time is 12:51 p.m. The charges are petty theft and burglary.

Christopher Dwight Lambert III is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was apprehended at Alameda Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 4:25 p.m. The charge is burglary.

On Thursday, February 23, Eric Antonio Rodriguez lives in Sun Valley and works with water damage. Rodriguez was picked up at 2511 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 4:03 a.m. The charges are 457.5 PC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Maritza Santana is unemployed and a Panorama City resident and was taken into custody at the same site and the time is 4:20 a.m. The charge is battery and a warrant.

Timothy Michael Walcott lives in Studio City and works in transportation and was picked up at Maple St. and Heffron Drive. The time is 3:20 a.m. and the charge is disorderly conduct.

Dennis Donald Britten is a Los Angeles electrician and was taken into custody at 1651 North Victory Place [T.J. Maxx]. The time is 10:21 a.m. The charges are disorderly conduct and 978.5 PC.

Karla Mosqueda is unemployed and a North Hollywood resident and was nabbed at 1800 West Empire Ave. It happened at 2:30 p.m.

The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony – grand theft – providing false identification to a police officer – robbery and a warrant.

Jose Casillas is a cook and a North Hollywood resident and was arrested at 3:30 p.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance for sale – 186.22 (B) (1) PC and 4573.5 PC.

Sun Valley plumber Ulysses Adrian Torres was nabbed at 3:30 p.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance for sale – 186.22 (B) (1) PC and 3056 PC.

Shawn Jackson is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed at 3:30 p.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance for sale – 186.22 (B) (1) PC – 3000.08 (C) PC and 3056 PC.

Ivanka Fox is Burbank volunteer and was apprehended at Cordova St. and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 4:27 p.m. The charges are giving false identification to a police officer and misappropriation of lost property.

Sedrick Ernest Kern lives in North Hills and was arrested at 111 East Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 5:03 p.m. The charges are disorderly conduct and vandalism with $400 or more.

On Wednesday, February 22, Kyle Richard Paschke who lives in Richmond and is employed as a construction worker was cuffed at 2055 North Buena Vista St. [Quality Inn] and the time is 1:10 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – violating probation and warrants.

Ross Edward Howard lives in North Hollywood is a manager and was cuffed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 00:35 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Charley Dwain Mitchell lives in Burbank and is a construction worker. Mitchell was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 1:00 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct and warrants.

Burbank resident Brandon Patrick Kilham works in sales and was arrested at 2812 Buena Vista St. It happened at 3:34 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Mauricio Villegas is a carpenter and a Van Nuys resident. Villegas was apprehended at 260 East Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 5:45 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jaivion Dimetry Upshaw is a Los Angeles cook and was taken into custody at 333 North San Fernando Blvd. The time is 8:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Lancaster resident Timothy Bruce James works at a nuclear power plant and was picked up at Victory Blvd. and Buena Vista St.

The time is 10:00 p.m. The charges are receiving stolen property – possession of a controlled substance and petty theft.

On Tuesday, February 21, Roberto Espinosa, a Canoga Park mover was picked up at 1:45 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant. It took place at Verdugo Ave. and Brighton St.

Rachel Kathleen Lara lives in Burbank and works in sales. Lara was arrested at the same site and at the same time. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Alexis Daniel Tapia is a Van Nuys mover and was picked up at the same time and at the same site. The charges are the same.

Elizabeth Hernandez is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident. Hernandez was taken into custody at Magnolia Blvd. and Keystone St. and the time is 3:39 a.m. The charges are 978.5 PC and possession of a controlled substance.

Akop Atoyan is employed at McDonald’s and lives in Glendale and was handcuffed at 3808 West Riverside Drive and the time is 10:45 a.m. The charge is making criminal threats.

Burbank construction worker Jose Sanchez Silva was taken into custody at 2839 North Lincoln St. and the time is 12:45 p.m. The charges are vandalism with $400 or more – resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ashley Gisella Nunez is a nanny and a Valencia resident and was nabbed at 1516 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 2:00 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Jessica Daoracao Middleton is a masseuse and a Los Angeles resident and was apprehended at the same site and the time is 1:00 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Bryan Baldomir Aguilar is a barber and a Burbank resident. Aguilar was arrested after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 5:40 p.m.

Burbank resident Tyrone Marcel McClendon was picked up at the north garage and the time is 6:44 p.m. The charges are trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Lemiso Leroi Avila is a Burbank guitar player and was nabbed at Jeffries Ave. and Catalina St. The time is 8:50 p.m. The charges are disorderly conduct – joyriding and petty theft.

Koleen Deanna Moore lives in Lancaster and is a manager and was cuffed at Burbank Blvd. and Griffith Park Drive. The time is 9:45 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and vandalism.

On Monday, February 20, Ruben Antonio Rodriguez who lives in North Hollywood and is a therapist was arrested at 1:20 a.m. The charges are domestic battery and disorderly conduct.

James Dalton Stewart is a Los Angeles forklift driver and was picked up at Empire Ave. and Avon St. and the time is 3:31 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest – possession of a controlled substance and reckless burning.

North Hollywood resident Mauricio Morales was taken into custody at 1505 West Olive Ave. and the time is 9:14 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest – trespassing and a warrant.

Jenny Samantha Tokonaga is a North Hollywood artist and was apprehended at 10:35 a.m. The charges are spousal abuse battery and warrants.

Burbank resident Lynne Callahan is a paralegal and was arrested at 1112 North Hollywood Way and the time is 11:50 a.m. The charges are contempt of court and possession of a controlled substance.

Josef Marcellous Tucker is a Los Angeles student and was nabbed at the LAPD North Hollywood station and the time is 11:40 a.m. The charge is making criminal threats.

Edwin Donald O. Martinez was picked up at 1:42 p.m. The charges are forgery – petty theft and resisting arrest. It happened at San Fernando Blvd. and Buena Vista St.

Mirna Elizabeth Dias lives in North Hollywood and was taken into custody at Buena Vista St. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is the same. The charges are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hrachya Zakaryan is a Glendale plumber and was handcuffed at 1800 Empire Ave. and the time is 4:30 p.m. The charges are grand theft – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Varsenik Tevanyan lives in Glendale and was apprehended at the Empire Center and the time is 4:30 p.m. The charge is grand theft.