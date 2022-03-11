Burbank Police Log: February 21 – February 27

The city is in good hands with the men and women in blue in control.

Being a police officer for the city of Burbank can be a dangerous job, so nothing can be taken for granted.

Sometimes having to take people into custody is part of that job description and it was on Sunday, February 27, as Glendale janitor Boris Oswaldo Hernandez was arrested at 1358 Wilcox Ave., and it took place at 00:50 a.m. The charge is vandalism and a warrant.

Jorge Enrique Olea Lopez is a mechanic and lives in San Fernando. Lopez was nabbed at First St. and Magnolia Blvd. The time is 1:30 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Aidan Mark Nazarian lives in Burbank and is unemployed. Nazarian was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Walnut Ave. and the time is 2:00 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Ernest Jess Barbosa is a North Hollywood construction worker and was handcuffed at Victory Blvd. and Frederic St.

The charges Barbosa faces are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 2:30 a.m.

John Christian Ericta is a Los Angeles film maker and was cuffed at 401 East San Fernando Blvd. and it happened at 7:25 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Terry Lee Swann lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at 1900 West Empire Ave. and the time is 10:35 a.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – 11375 (B) (2) of the state health and safety code and petty theft.

Gevork Paul Tarvirian is a Burbank delivery driver and was arrested at 221 West Ash Ave. The time is 7:35 and the charges are resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Sauncere Tatiana Wright lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at Victory Blvd. and Hollywood Way. The charges are 11550 (A) HS and petty theft. It happened at 4:10 p.m.

Jose Armando Lice Madrueno is a Los Angeles set builder and was picked up at 1015 North San Fernando Blvd.

It happened at 6:20 p.m. The charges are petty theft – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of stolen property – resisting arrest – possession of heroin/cocaine – making criminal threats and warrants.

Jeremy David Whorton is a Burbank equipment operator and was nabbed at 201 East Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 7:00 p.m. The charge is making, writing, or passing a fraudulent check.

David Robert Rangel lives in Pico Rivera and is an ironworker. Rangle was taken into custody at 200 North Third St.

The charge Rangel faces is driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant. The time is 9:10 p.m.

Pacoima barber Ramon Jacinto Lopez was handcuffed at 1120 Scott Road and the charges are 10851 (A) of the state penal code and possession of drug paraphernalia. It took place at 11:20 p.m.

On Saturday, February 26, Alfredo Rojas, who lives in Sun Valley and is a dishwasher was picked up at Glenoaks Blvd. and Cypress Ave.

The time is 00:10 a.m. and the charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – 20002 (A) of the state vehicle code and a warrant.

Rafael Echeagaray is a Los Angeles construction worker and was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Burbank Blvd. It happened at 00:31 a.m. The charges are grand theft and 1203 (A) PC.

Reseda construction worker Mario Chuk was arrested at the Burbank Blvd. overpass and the time is 4:54 a.m. The charge is being an unlicensed driver.

Jason Glen Villasenor is a caregiver and a Burbank resident. Villasenor was picked up at the LAPD Van Nuys station.

It took place at 8:26 a.m. The charges are 25400 (A) (1) PC – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

Palmdale music artist Steven Maurice Shamburger was apprehended after being charged with petty theft and a warrant. The time is 10:00 a.m.

Nicole Yoshie is a San Diego student and was nabbed at 10:50 a.m. The site is San Fernando Blvd. and Brighton St., and the charge is petty theft.

John Christian Cheng Ericta is a marine and lives in Burbank. Ericta was handcuffed at 2200 Empire Ave.

It occurred at 1:49 p.m. The charges are 21810 PC – trespassing – possession of drug paraphernalia and 21510 (A) PC.

Burbank salesman Cary Mitchell was taken into custody at 3510 West Magnolia Blvd., and it happened at 1:01 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Loretta Lynn Lohe lives in Burbank and was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Walnut Ave. and the charge is disorderly conduct. It happened at 4:42 p.m.

Burbank resident Ammy Irene Espinosa was arrested at Buena Vista St. and Magnolia Blvd., and it happened at 4:30 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Benjamin Thomas Gonia is unemployed and is a Burbank resident. Gonia was arrested at Scott Road and Andover Drive. It took place at 8:00 p.m. and the charge is resisting arrest.

On Friday, February 25, Christopher Galit Kamdon, who lives in Glendale and is unemployed was apprehended at 4:45 a.m. and the location is Glenoaks Blvd. and Lamer St.

The charges Kamdon faces are grand theft – 23152 (C) VC and being an unlicensed driver.

George Anthony Aguilar is a Tujunga resident and is employed in construction. Aguilar was arrested at 1200 South Flower St. and the charge is being an unlicensed driver and a warrant. It took place at 8:05 a.m.

Los Angeles handyman Frank Joseph Champa was handcuffed at 340 South Mariposa St. and the time is 9:15 a.m. The charges are 3056 PC and 273.6 (A) PC.

Jesse Elsey is an Uber driver and lives in Valley Village. Elsey was taken into custody at the Nordstrom Rack and the time is 3:45 p.m.

The charges Elsey faces are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Rene Ortiz is a model and lives in Burbank. Ortiz was arrested at 200 East Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 8:09 p.m. The charges are petty theft and battery.

On Thursday, February 24, Muhammad Aly, a resident of Pomona who works in security was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and Catalina St.

The time is 1:00 a.m. and the charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Steven Aguilar Zavala is employed as a cook and lives in Burbank. Zavala was picked up at Alameda Ave. and Hollywood Way and the charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – 853.7 PC and a warrant. It happened at 1:40 a.m.

Brandalynn Rae Terrazas is a Woodland Hills resident and is employed as a server. Terrazas was nabbed at Sixth St. and Angeleno Ave. and the charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Jose Luis Rodriguez works in deep cleaning, lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at Buena Vista St. and Riverside Drive. The time is 1:35 a.m.

The charges are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant.

Burbank mechanist Cody Richard Croft was taken into custody at 1800 West Empire Ave. It took place at 12:50 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – driving while under the influence of .08 or above – petty theft – driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants.

Julio Cesar Fraire is a North Hollywood painter and was apprehended at 2424 West Magnolia Blvd. The time is 5:30 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – vandalism – driving while under the influence with .08 or above and warrants.

Glendale resident Michael Raymond Sabo was picked up at 133 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 6:40 p.m. The charges are battery and disorderly conduct.

Adam Lane Rodarte is a Palmdale plumber and was arrested at 8:15 p.m. The site is San Fernando Blvd. and Walnut Ave., and the time is 8:15 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

Rachel Danielle Charlyn Garcia lives in Quartz Hills and was taken into custody at the same location and the same time. The charges are possession of a controlled substance – 4000 (A) (1) VC and warrants.

Jesse Oropeza is employed as a landscaper and is a Los Angeles resident. Oropeza was nabbed at 25 East Alameda Ave. and the time is 10:55 p.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and 11375 (B) (2) HS.

Los Angeles student Claudio Velez was apprehended at Keystone St. and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 11:30 p.m. The charges are grand theft and 1203.2 (A) PC.

Willy Herasmo Hernandez lives in Burbank and works in post-production. Hernandez was nabbed at First St. and Cypress Ave.

The time is 11:54 p.m. and the charge Hernandez faces is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

On Wednesday, February 23, Amber Garibay Rico, who lives in Los Angeles and is employed in retail was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Catalina St. and the time is 00:50 a.m. The charges are possession of nitrous oxide and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alexandra Leigh Meyers works in retail and resides in Costa Mesa. Meyers was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 1:55 a.m.

The charges Meyers faces are possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of a controlled substance.

Sylmar porter Chris Gabriel Avendano was taken into custody at North San Fernando Blvd. and Grismer Ave. It took place at 4:10 a.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rafael Ochoa lives in Santa Clarita and is employed as a plumber. Ochoa was arrested at Buena Vista St. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 6:30 a.m.

The charges are 3056 PC – petty theft – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Karina Badalian lives in Glendale and works in retail. Badalian was nabbed at 1641 North Victory Blvd. It took place at 11:32 a.m. and the charges are petty theft and resisting arrest.

Brittany Elaine Lampson resides in Simi Valley and was handcuffed at Vanowen St. and Buena Vista St. The charges Lampson faces are 22810 (A) PC and possession of drug paraphernalia. The time of the arrest is 3:00 p.m.

Christopher McNabb is a Los Angeles music producer and was cuffed at the same site and at the same time.

The charges are petty theft – 12500 (A) VC – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine – 4573.6 (A) PC – 10851 (A) PC and warrants.

Sevak Mehrabian works as a stone mason and lives in Los Angeles. The charges are being in possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. It happened at Vanowen St. and Clybourn Ave. and the time is 7:45 p.m.

Darrell DaShawn Pitts is an analyst and a resident of Long Beach. Pitts was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Valencia Ave.

The charges Pitts faces are driving while under the influence with .08 or above – driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants.

On Tuesday, February 22, Janay Breeann Allen, a Glendale waitress was nabbed at Olive Ave. and Lima St. and the time is 00:15 a.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – 23103 (A) VC and a warrant.

Pacoima cashier Giselle Figueroa was picked up at Hollywood way and Victory Blvd. and it occurred at 2:20 a.m. The charge is grand theft.

Jacob Anthony Hernandez lives in Sylmar, is employed in construction and was nabbed at the same site. The time is 2:30 a.m. and the charge is the same.

Angel Mario Valladares Zelaya works as a handyman and resides in Panorama City. Zelaya was picked up at Olive Ave. and Kenneth Road and it took place at 2:30 a.m.

The charges Zelaya faces are being in possession of a controlled substance and being in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sarah Ellen Muzzy is unemployed and lives in Sun Valley. Muzzy was arrested at Monterey Ave. and Keystone St.

It happened at 5:49 a.m. and the charges are burglary – possession of stolen property – staying or remaining upon any railroad property and a warrant.

Sun Valley dog walker Claudia Ruby Paez was arrested at the same site and the time is 5:45 a.m. The charges are burglary – 26710 VC and a warrant.

Rhys Shordon lives in Valley Village and is employed as a laborer. Shordon was nabbed at Amherst Drive and Third St. and the time is 6:50 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Victor Hugo Cuellar works in aerospace and resides in North Hollywood. Cuellar was taken into custody at Olive Ave. and Third St. The time is 10:30 a.m. The charges are 23152 (F) VC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Glendale secretary Anna Marie Preston was apprehended at Alameda Ave. and Flower St. and the time is 12:20 p.m.

The charges Preston faces are being in possession of burglary tools – possession of drug paraphernalia and 11375 (B) (2) HS.

Russell Hernandez lives in Burbank and is a construction worker. Hernandez was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and Main St. It took place at 1:45 p.m. The charge is battery and a warrant.

Van Nuys construction worker Ivan Aparicio was apprehended at 2222 North Ontario St., and it happened at 3:45 p.m.

The charges are 11351 HS – disobeying a court order or out-of-state order – disturbing the peace – burglary and warrants.

Daniel Franklin Brody works in construction and resides in Sherman Oaks. Brody was arrested at 1601 Victory Place and the charge is petty theft. The time is 6:00 p.m.

Ali Matin lives in Panorama City and is employed in construction. Matin was nabbed at 7:58 p.m. and the site is Burbank Blvd. and Victory Blvd.

The charges are robbery – grand theft – possession of drug paraphernalia – burglary – possession of heroin/cocaine and warrants.

Ashton Chastity Gore resides in Venice and works in clean up. Gore was picked up at Flower St. and Linden Ave. and the time is 9:00 p.m. The charges are identity theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Marilu Perez is a Pacoima resident and works in graphic design. Perez was arrested at 2825 West Olive Ave. and the charge is disorderly conduct. It happened at 10:00 p.m.

Monique Arielle Cernas is a North Hollywood cashier and was nabbed at Catalina St. and Empire Ave.

It took place at 11:40 p.m. The charges are petty theft – possession of burglary tools and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Pablo Rolando Guzman is a cook and a North Hollywood resident. Guzman was arrested at the same site and the time is 11:45 p.m.

The charges Guzman faces are petty theft – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Vahag Garibyan lives in Glendale and is employed in transportation. Garibyan was taken into custody at Bonnywood Place and Angeleno Ave. It took place at 11:58 p.m. and the charge is 23152 (F) VC.

On Monday, February 21, Gary Joseph Franks, a Los Angeles prop master was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and the 5 freeway. The time is 10:15 a.m. and the charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

North Hollywood resident Kevin Ray Nickerson is an adult actor and was nabbed at Panda Express. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia, and the time is 12:00 p.m.

Julia Roxanne Maria Ramirez is a house cleaner and is a Sylmar resident. Ramirez was taken into custody at 2200 Empire Ave., and it happened at 12:25 p.m.

The charges are identity theft – petty theft – possession of burglary tools – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lucia Marie Towers lives in Los Angeles and is a nanny. Towers was nabbed at Hobby Lobby and the time is 1:18 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Los Angeles mechanic William Stanley Ireland was arrested at 1651 North Victory Place and the charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and petty theft. It occurred at 7:05 p.m.

Van Nuys resident Jeaman Lee is in the military and was taken into custody at 1200 South Flower St. The time is 8:20 p.m.

The charges Lee faces are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft – burglary and warrants.

Edward Louis Cardenas is a Santa Monica barber and was apprehended after being charged with disobeying a court order or out-of-state order – spousal abuse – 3056 and a warrant. The time is 11:10 p.m.