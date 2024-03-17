Burbank Police Log: February 26 – March 3

Maintaining law and order is always a priority for the men and women in blue.

Being alert, ready and prepared allows the Burbank police department to keep the city secure and on Sunday, March 3, Orlando Alfonso De Leon Cabrera, who resides in Reseda and is a handyman was arrested at Angeleno Ave. and IKEA Way.

The time is 2:07 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Nevada Brandt is a Burbank singer and was taken into custody at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 3:00 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Erland Carlos Romero is a Los Angeles barber and was handcuffed at Burbank Blvd. It took place at 6:06 a.m. The charges are petty theft twice – burglary – 4-2-107 (B) of the state penal code and warrants.

Katerina Parra lives in Rancho Palos Verdes and is a bartender and was apprehended after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 6:11 a.m.

Quentin Amil Jones is a construction worker and lives in Costa Mesa and was arrested at 2:52 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia. The location is Flower St. and Verdugo Ave.

Estee Michelle Brand lives in Banning and is unemployed and was handcuffed at the same site and the same time. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and identity theft.

Marcus Medina is unemployed and is a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 3:00 p.m. The charges are petty theft and 4-3-904 (A) PC.

Jhostin Mejia Herrera is a Panorama City construction worker and was pinched at Victory Blvd. and Orange Grove Ave. It took place at 4:00 p.m. The charge is violating probation.

Anthony Junior Ochoa is an Arleta cashier and was apprehended at Hollywood Way and the time is 3:32 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Enriqueta Rasmussen lives in Covina and is a paralegal and was picked up at 2627 North Hollywood Way and the time is 8:10 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Maria Fernanda Baires lives in Huntington Park and is a house manager and was arrested at Victory Place and Lake St. The time is 11:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of burglary tools – petty theft and identity theft.

Raul Najera Jr. is a Los Angeles welder and was brought into custody and the time is 11:57 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. The site is Alameda Ave. and Beachwood Drive.

Los Angeles resident Karina Elizabeth Pulido is unemployed and was cuffed at the same location and the same time. The charges are possession of burglary tools and petty theft.

On Saturday, March 2, Kevin Christian Beardsley, who lives in Burbank and is a construction worker was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Cornell Drive.

It took place at 2:20 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Flavio Alexander Avalos Vera is a North Hollywood delivery driver and was picked up at Ledge Ave. and Camarillo St. and the time is 4:35 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Uriel Reyna is a construction worker and is a North Hollywood resident and was nabbed at 401 South Beachwood Drive and the time is 7:25 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of Xanax.

Cynthia Diane Fernald is a Fairfield clerk and was apprehended at 2200 West Empire Ave. and the time is 8:31 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – driving while addicted to drugs and 3056 (A) 1 PC.

Tara Jean Teachout lives in Rialto and is a driver and was arrested at 1414 North Hollywood Way. It took place at 9:25 a.m.

The charges Teachout faces are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Brian Weston lives in San Dimas and is a delivery driver and was pinched at Burbank Blvd. and Hollywood Way and the time is 9:25 a.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance – violating a restraining order and misappropriation of lost property.

Shanita Elaine Prince is a Los Angeles resident and a director and was nabbed at the 5 freeway and Glendale Blvd. It occurred at 4:20 p.m. The charge is joyriding.

Michelle Elizabeth Martinez is a Sylmar housekeeper and was picked up at Buena Vista St. and Winona Ave. and the time is 5:00 p.m. The charges are petty theft and receiving stolen property.

Martin Frank Piatchek is a construction worker and is a Sylmar resident and was apprehended after being charged with resisting arrest – domestic battery – receiving stolen property – petty theft and warrants. It took place at 5:00 p.m.

Antonio Garcia Jr. is an entrepreneur and is a Los Angeles resident and was cuffed after being charged with spousal abuse and kidnapping. The time is 7:10 p.m.

Bakersfield resident Teresa Lynn Boles is a caretaker and was arrested at 7:36 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of tear gas – identity theft – bench warrant – burglary – petty theft and warrants. The site is 1751 North Victory Place.

Michael Ramos is a North Hollywood student and was handcuffed at Victory Blvd. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 8:07 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – forging or counterfeiting a state seal and false impersonation.

Isidro Solis is a Burbank welder and was nabbed at Verdugo Ave. and Fairview St. and the time is 10:56 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

On Friday, March 1, Sourav Patro, who lives in Pittsburgh is employed in human services and was arrested at 2550 North Hollywood Way and the time is 00:02 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Roberto Perez Jr. is a Hawthorne resident and is a clerk and was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and Ontario St. and the time is 1:37 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Kaley Vinapa lives in Los Angeles and is unemployed and was picked up at Chandler Blvd. and Beachwood Drive and the time is 11:45 a.m. The charge is robbery and outside.

Luis Eduardo Conte is a Newhall resident and an automotive body technician and was apprehended at 120 South Victory Blvd. The time is 2:45 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Aaron Paul Gunter is an Oakdale resident and works in remodeling and was handcuffed at 2000 Empire Ave. The time is 4:25 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Patricia Nicoletta Lorenzo Cruz lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at Santa Anita Ave. and Lake St. and the time is 7:38 p.m. The charges are resisting an executive officer – resisting arrest and identity theft.

Juanita Belinda Ortiz lives in Sun Valley and is a medical office manager and was picked up at Empire Ave. and Lincoln St.

It occurred at 9:58 p.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of a controlled substance.

Patrick Leroy Polis lives in Glendale and was taken into custody at the same site and the same time. The charges are possession of a baton – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Jesse Mikai Stoddard lives in Los Angeles and is unemployed and was pinched at Olive Ave. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 11:45 p.m. The charge is robbery.

Burbank medical assistant Robin Melo was arrested at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 11:05 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and petty theft twice.

Marlene Ripley is employed in health support and was apprehended at the same site and the same time. The charges are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance and possession of Xanax.

Benjamin Jay Pardus is a construction worker and lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Avon St. It took place at 10:40 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – vandalism – petty theft – resisting arrest – theft of a shopping cart – 3056 PC and a warrant.

On Thursday, February 29, Jose Angel Zamora Jr., a Sun Valley cook was nabbed at Cohasset St. and Kenwood St. and the time is 00:20 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – battery and warrants.

Sadie Ruth Powell lives in Santa Ana and was picked up at Beachwood Drive and Alameda Ave. and the time is 2:00 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – joyriding and a warrant.

West Hollywood machine operator Johnny Fuentes was arrested at 2:12 a.m. The charge is trespassing and a warrant. The location is Buena Vista St. and Vanowen St.

Artashes Gasparian is unemployed and a Sherman Oaks resident and was cuffed at Hollywood Way and Jeffries Ave. The time is 8:44 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – battery on a police officer and violating probation.

Luis Mata Castaneda lives in Compton and is a construction worker and was brought into custody at 300 East Olive Ave. It took place at 12:15 p.m. The charges are burglary – bringing contraband into a jail or prison and violating probation.

Amata Spradarvia Marshall is unemployed and a North Hollywood resident and was pinched at 2500 North Hollywood Way and the time is 1:55 p.m. The charges are petty theft and trespassing.

Boyle Heights construction worker Bryan Mendez was picked up at 1800 West Empire Ave. and the time is 2:47 p.m. The charges are petty theft – resisting arrest – joyriding and a warrant.

German Rivera is a trash collector and is a Boyle Heights resident and was nabbed at the same site and the same time. The charge is petty theft.

Eli Saul Jiminez is a social manager and a Bronx, New York, resident and was taken into custody at the same location and the same time. The charge is the same.

Liborio Diaz is a construction worker and a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed at Chandler Blvd. and Buena Vista St. It happened at 7:15 p.m. The charges are disorderly conduct and smoking cannabis in a prohibited area.

Burbank resident Ernesto Navas is employed in security and was arrested at 355 North Maple St. The time is 9:45 p.m. The charge is misdemeanor hit and run.

Jessica Ellen Norton lives in Granada Hills and works in customer service and was handcuffed at 2000 West Empire Ave. and the time is the same.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of counterfeit items – forgery – receiving stolen property and warrants. The site is the same.

On Wednesday, February 28, Nancy Aceituno, a Burbank construction worker was apprehended at 1:37 a.m.

The charges are reckless driving – driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants. The site is Buena Vista St. and Verdugo Ave.

Abelardo Perez Jr. works in produce and is a Long Beach resident and was nabbed after being charged with disorderly conduct. The time is 00:30 a.m.

Harry Palomino lives in North Hollywood and is a forklift operator and was pinched at the LAPD Van Nuys station. It took place at 4:10 a.m. The charge is burglary and a warrant.

James Wesley Wimmer is a property manager and a North Hollywood resident and was arrested at 6:00 a.m. The charges are possession of child pornography twice.

Jason William Rose lives in North Hollywood and was picked up at 1200 South Flower St. The time is 10:15 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – misdemeanor hit and run – possession of tear gas and warrants.

April Victoria Jimenez is a sandwich artist and a Whittier resident and was nabbed at 200 East Cypress Ave. It took place at 2:20 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Nicole Marasigan lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at 1102 East Avenue and the time is 4:50 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and burglary.

On Tuesday, February 27, Eric Medina, a North Hollywood construction worker was picked up at Hollywood Way and the Burbank airport.

The time is 4:15 a.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – outside and warrants.

Freddie Edward Frias is unemployed and is a Studio City resident and was nabbed at Saint Joseph’s Medical Center The time is 7:28 a.m. The charge is 3000.08 (C) PC and a warrant.

Joseph Taylor lives in Burbank and was apprehended at 7:30 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – resisting arrest – petty theft. The location is San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave.

Burbank resident Edwin Navarro is unemployed and was picked up at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 8:30 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – vandalism and throwing an object at a motor vehicle.

Gardoh Williams is a Burbank resident and is unemployed and was nabbed at 421 East Angeleno Ave. The time is 9:50 a.m. The charges are unauthorized use of utility services and trespassing.

Trent Paxton lives in Huntington Beach and was picked up at 2777 North Ontario St. and the time is 2:45 p.m. The charges are battery and assault that caused great bodily injury.

Gabriel Luis Selvera is a driver and an Arleta resident and was apprehended at 200 East Cypress Ave. It took place at 3:30 p.m. The charges are petty theft and possession of Xanax.

Van Nuys landscaper Carlos Mauricio Bonilla was arrested at 8:20 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. The location is 1800 West Empire Ave.

Maria Bonilla is a resident of San Fernando and was nabbed at the same saite and the same time. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

David Diaz Jr. is an Upland construction worker and was picked up at Riverside Drive and Hollywood Way. The time is 9:10 p.m.

The charges Diaz faces are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of a controlled substance.

Kevin Alejandro Barahona is a Los Angeles babysitter and was nabbed at the same site and at the same time.

The charges are driving with a suspended or revoked license – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

Joseph Antonio Kline is employed at a warehouse and is a Pomona resident and was pinched at the same location and the same time.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

On Monday, February 26, Eduardo Gonzalez, who lives in Los Angeles and is a construction worker was handcuffed at 7600 Broadway. The time is 1:50 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Azad Samador is a North Hollywood caregiver and was nabbed at 200 North Third St. It took place at 11:00 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of a dagger.

Ganna Gevorkian lives in Sherman Oaks and was picked up at the Burbank jail lobby. The time is 1:58 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Zhirayr Poghosyan is a driver and a Los Angeles resident and was pinched at 1601 North Victory Place. The time is 5:27 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Chelsey Carlene Nice is a North Hollywood barber and was taken into custody at the same site and the time is 9:45 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft – identity theft and a warrant.

Christopher John Taylor is a Lakewood resident and is employed as an engineer and was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft and resisting arrest twice. The time is 10:43 p.m.

Welson Jamaal Buster works in cosmetic sales and is a Los Angeles resident and was arrested at 1028 South San Fernando Blvd.

The time is 11:05 p.m. The charges are identity theft twice – petty theft – possession of a taser – joyriding and a warrant.