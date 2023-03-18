Burbank Police Log: February 27 – March 5

The police are always on duty to make sure the community is secure and safe.

Doing its job, the Burbank police department on Sunday, March 5, arrested Bo Anthony Wright, a Los Angeles dock worker at 275 East Olive Ave.

It took place at 00:50 a.m. The charges are driving with a suspended or revoked license and disorderly conduct.

Ginno Ibarra is a truck driver and a North Hollywood resident and was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and Edison Blvd. and the time is 1:38 a.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robert Finn is a North Hollywood male dancer and was taken into custody at the same site and the same time. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Burbank security guard Steven Calvin Harrison was picked up at 2:30 a.m. The charges are carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a loaded firearm.

Karapet Karapetyan is a valet and a Glendale resident and was apprehended at Glenoaks Blvd. and Scott Road and it occurred at 1:00 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of drugs and being in possession of a controlled substance.

Geghan Parsilyan owns a shop and lives in Glendale and was taken into custody at Chandler Blvd. and Pass Ave. The time is 11:42 a.m.

The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and 1551 (A) of the state penal code.

Los Angeles caregiver Nazar Zankowski was arrested at 1800 West Empire Ave. and the time is 3:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft and a warrant.

Rafael Cortez is a dishwasher and a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Angeleno Ave. and the time is 4:05 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Stephanie Nadine Aguilar lives in Valencia and is an intake coordinator and was nabbed at 2627 Hollywood Way and the time is 9:09 p.m.

The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

On Saturday, March 4, Edel Eduardo Jimenez Acevedo, a North Hills resident was picked up at 1:14 a.m. The charge is brandishing a firearm or deadly weapon and a warrant.

Christopher Rafael Pinto, a North Hollywood plumber was nabbed at the same time. The charges are possession of a controlled substance while armed – carrying a concealed weapon – possession of a controlled substance for sale – possession of an undetectable firearm and possession of nitrous oxide.

Los Angeles caretaker Heather Sara Krohn was picked up at Pass Ave. and Olive Ave. The time is 00:46 a.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of drugs and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Tony Tawil is a Burbank business owner and was taken into custody at 4:51 a.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance while armed – carrying a concealed weapon – possession of a silencer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bonnita Louise Bustamonte lives in Pacoima and was arrested at 49 West Olive Ave. and the time is 9:39 a.m. The charge is 3000.08 (C) PC.

Norwalk homemaker Nayeli Christina Garcia was handcuffed at 5:04 p.m. and the charge is petty theft, and the location is Victory Blvd. and Burbank Blvd.

Ethan Odom lives in Burbank and was apprehended at 1011 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 5:50 p.m. The charges are vandalism with $400 or more and possession of counterfeit items.

Arleta broker Derrick Lynn McClusky was taken into custody after being charged with brandishing a firearm or deadly weapon and possession of a controlled substance. It took place at 7:10 p.m.

Armen Sargsyan resides in Sun Valley and was cuffed at 200 East Cypress Ave. and the time is 8:45 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Anna Sargsyan lives in Sun Valley and is a caregiver and was apprehended at the same site and the same time. The charge is the same.

On Friday, March 3, Jennifer Mae Miller, who works at a delicatessen and is a Lancaster resident was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Andover Drive.

The time is 1:25 a.m. The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Temple City manager Kimberely Ann Palfrey was arrested at 1:36 a.m. and the charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance for sale. It happened at Burbank Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd.

Thomas James Consolato, a manager and a Covina resident was picked up at Burbank Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd. It took place at 1:36 a.m.

The charges are possession of brass knuckles – possession of a controlled substance – possession of a switchblade and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Santos Elias Ramos is an electrician and a resident of Panorama City and was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and Flower St. and the time is 3:43 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving with a revoked or suspended license and warrants.

Burbank laboratory worker Julian Harold Lopez was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Prospect Ave. and the time is 7:25 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Vagran Martirosyan is employed in logistics and is a Tujunga resident and was picked up at Glenoaks Blvd. and Keystone St. and it happened at 7:30 a.m.

The charges are identity theft – forgery or counterfeiting a public or corporate seal – forgery – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Los Angeles resident Matthew Tyler Schaible is unemployed and was handcuffed at Target and the time is 4:20 p.m.

The charges are possession of tear gas – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and warrants.

Anna Lisa Giovanini lives in Van Nuys and was nabbed at 201 East Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 6:30 p.m. The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance – battery and warrants.

Mario Melendez Tarelo is an Anaheim cook and was cuffed at 1701 Victory Place and the time is 6:35 p.m. The charges are grand theft and receiving stolen property.

Anaheim resident Jonathan Alfredo Diaz Narvaez is a machine operator and was arrested at the same site and at the same site. The charge is grand theft.

Raymond Hayrapetyan lives in Glendale and is a body shop owner and was taken into custody at Victory Blvd. and Providencia Ave. and the time is 7:40 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft and a warrant.

Deanna Renae Crumley is unemployed and a San Fernando resident and was apprehended at 9:35 p.m. The location is 1601 Victory Place [Nordstrom’s Rack].

The charges are grand theft – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – burglary and a warrant.

On Thursday, March 2, Teresa Boles, a Bakersfield caregiver was taken into custody at Burger King. The time is 00:15 a.m.

The charges are possession of brass knuckles – driving with a suspended or revoked license – burglary – petty theft and warrants.

Jason Antonio Umana Revelo, a North Hollywood construction worker was handcuffed at 10:00 a.m. The charges are spousal abuse twice – possession of a controlled substance for sale and a warrant.

North Hollywood bartender Alison Servalli Winer was nabbed at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. The time is 1:40 p.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and petty theft.

Gerardo Montes is a barber and a Sun Valley resident and was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Cornell Drive and the time is 2:55 p.m. The charges are robbery and disorderly conduct.

Nathaniel Barger is a supervisor and is a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at Magnolia Blvd. and Hollywood Way. Barger was picked up at 7:03 p.m.

The charges are petty theft twice – possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance for sale.

Lisa Grace Ochoa lives in Granada Hills and is employed in cleaning. Ochoa was apprehended at Hollywood Way and Victory Blvd. and the time is 7:45 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance for sale – possession of methamphetamines for sale – resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Peter Butrus is a night auditor and a Burbank resident and was handcuffed at Buena Vista St. and San Fernando Blvd.

The time is 9:10 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

On Wednesday, March 1, Ivory Julian Anderson, who lives in Menifee and is employed at a sales warehouse was apprehended at 3323 West Victory Blvd.

The time is 1:45 p.m. The charges are petty theft twice – misappropriation of lost property – battery and a warrant.

Pasadena landscaper Edgar Steven Fuentes was nabbed at 1200 South Flower St. The time is 1:45 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance while armed – 29800 (A) (1) PC – possession of a controlled substance for sale and 3056 PC.

Michael Rodriguez is a janitor and is a Pasadena resident. Rodriguez was picked up at the same time and the same site.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance while armed – 29800 (A) (1) PC – possession of a controlled substance for sale – burglary – driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants.

Charlotte Jane Lopez is a Yucaipa student and was apprehended at 10:15 p.m. The charges are identity theft – resisting arrest – possession of heroin/cocaine – violating probation and a warrant. The location is 1200 West Empire Ave.

Jonathan Jay Foster is a mechanic and a Yucaipa resident and was nabbed at the same location and the same time.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – misappropriation of stolen property – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of ammunition and warrants.

On Tuesday, February 28, Brandon Michael Wimsatt, who lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at 7:35 a.m. The charges are brandishing a firearm or a deadly weapon – violating probation and warrants.

Hector Palacios Stephens is a freelancer and a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 8:32 p.m. The charge is misappropriation of lost property and a warrant.

Los Angeles cleaner Karla Ramirez was picked up at IKEA and the time is 10:20 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and misuse of a vehicle registration.

On Monday, February 27, Lemiso Leroi Avila, who is unemployed, and a Burbank resident was cuffed at 303 North Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 00:20 a.m. The charge is trespassing.

Jose Antonio Heredia lives in Burbank and is employed in security and was picked up after being charged with assault with a firearm and spousal abuse. The time is 00:45 a.m.

Los Angeles resident and bouncer Paul Alfredo Cecena was nabbed at 3:00 a.m. The charges are carrying a concealed weapon dagger – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and 1driving without a license. The time is 3:00 a.m.

Troy Erick Thomas resides in the United Kingdom and is a business developer and was handcuffed at Empire Ave. and Maria St. The charge is battery, and the time is 9:45 a.m.

Byron Scott Echeverri lives in Burbank and is employed as a stocker and was nabbed at Macy’s and it happened at 4:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Jahtasha Janay Thrower is a barber and a Rosemont resident and was taken into custody at Empire Ave. and Valpreda St. The time is 5:00 p.m. The charges are robbery – 29800 (A) (1) PC and receiving stolen property.

Lancaster resident Tai Monesha Jennings was apprehended at the same site and the same time. The charges are robbery – 29800 (A) (1) PC – receiving stolen property – driving with a suspended or revoked license – battery and warrants.

Irish Renee West lives in Long Beach and is employed in customer service and was arrested at the same site and the same time. The charges are robbery – 29800 (A) (1) PC and receiving stolen property.