Burbank Police Log: February 28 – March 6

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

On occasion they must apprehend individuals and on Sunday, March 6, Jose Alberto Ibarra, who lives in Los Angeles and is a driver was picked up at First St. and Olive Ave.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 1:15 a.m.

Burbank resident Mihran Mike Banjarjyan works at a body shop and was arrested at 309 South Lamer St.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug. The time is 3:15 a.m.

Marvell Mack DeSpainie Jr. lives in San Francisco and is unemployed. DeSpainie was nabbed at Olive Ave. and Beachwood St.

The charges are driving with a suspended or revoked license and 23103 (A) of the state vehicle code. The time is 4:32 a.m.

Jose Perez Nolajco is a Sun Valley gardener and was taken into custody at 200 West Hollywood Way.

The time is 5:15 a.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving while under the influence with .08 or above – driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant.

Eric Alan Parker is a Burbank cook and was arrested at Verdugo Ave. and Lomita St. The charge is a warrant. It happened at 5:50 p.m.

Rodolfo Lopez is a Los Angeles handyman and was handcuffed at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 6:45 p.m. Lopez is charges with petty theft.

Mishelina Gabriella De Santis lives in Burbank and works as a bagger. De Santis was nabbed at 2426 North Buena Vista St. and the time is 7:18 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Burbank resident Matthew Richard Madsen was picked up at Buena Vista St. and Glenoaks Blvd.

The charges are vandalism with $400 or more – violation of a court issued protective order – resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 8:30 p.m.

David De Jesus Maybach is a broker and a resident of Santa Monica. Maybach was arrested at 1308 Hollywood Way and the time is 9:25 p.m. The charge is battery.

Marko A. Bevanda is a property manager and a Burbank resident. Bevanda was handcuffed at 1611 West Olive Ave.

The time is 11:00 p.m. The charges are 21510 (B) of the state penal code – 30305 (A) (1) PC and possession of a controlled substance.

On Saturday, March 5, Carlos Prado Martinez, who lives in Arleta and is employed as a driver was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and the 15 freeway. The time is 1:20 a.m. and the charge is vandalism.

Rashid Hamarr Gangadean is a music engineer, a resident of Van Nuys and was nabbed at 700 Catalina Ave. The time is 1:30 a.m. The charges are 29800 (A) (1) PC and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Burbank dishwasher Jamie Nicholas Iman was arrested at 2255 North Buena Vista St. and the time is 2:30 a.m.

The charges are petty theft – possession of stolen property – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a stolen vehicle and a warrant.

Lalageh Gharibi lives in Glendale and is a receptionist. Gharibi was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and Lake St.

The time is 4:41 a.m. The charge Gharibi faces is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Ian Asher Soovajian lives in Burbank and works with fire alarms. Soovajian was handcuffed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Cohasset St. The time is 7:21 a.m.

The charges Soovajian faces are forgery – identity theft and being in possession of a controlled substance.

Elsa Sandoval lives in Sun Valley and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Scott Road. The charge is resisting arrest. The time is 9:25 a.m.

North Hollywood chef Manuel Infante was picked up at Valhalla Ave. and Pepper St. The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and warrants. The time is 10:15 a.m.

Luis Angel Jimenez is a Sun Valley recycler and was apprehended at the same site and the same time.

The charges are possession of burglary tools – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Destiny Marie Lozano lives in Los Angeles and works as an EVS. Lozano was arrested at 9:40 a.m. It happened at Buena Vista St. and Alameda Ave.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Melissa Jones Laybourn lives in North Hollywood and was handcuffed at Burbank Blvd. and Buena Vista St.

The time is 11:20 a.m. and the charges are being under the influence of a controlled substance – a bench warrant for failure to appear in court and a warrant.

Richard Diaz Jr. is a North Hollywood event host and was picked up at 301 North Hollywood Way. The charge is 3455 (A) PC and a warrant. It took place at 2:40 p.m.

Alexis Taitt Martinez is employed in sales and lives in Elfo. Martinez was cuffed after being charged with using a fraudulent license and bank card. The time is 4:00 p.m.

Erick Pelayo Pellecer is self-employed and a Burbank resident. Pellecer was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. The time is 9:24 p.m.

The charges Pellecer faces are resisting arrest – driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants.

Lia Diane Arana lives in Elfo and works in sales. Arana was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Victory Blvd. The time is 4:30 p.m. and the charges are identity theft – false impersonation and petty theft.

Roque Macedo is a security guard and a resident of Lakeview Terrace. Macedo was handcuffed at Hollywood Way and Alameda Ave. The time is 11:33 p.m. The charges are 23152 (G) VC – 23247 (E) VC and 11375 (B) (2) of the state health and safety code.

On Friday, March 4, Jonathan Perry Lloyd, a Burbank plumber was arrested after being charged with domestic battery. It took place at 1:10 a.m.

Michele Renee Olivas is unemployed and a Van Nuys resident. Olivas was taken into custody at Victory Blvd. and Justin Ave. and the time is 2:50 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving while under the influence with .08 or above and 23247 (E) VC.

Burbank resident Shawn Justin Towne is unemployed and was handcuffed at Sixth St. and Cedar Ave. It occurred at 4:00 a.m.

The charges are being in possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – giving false information to a police officer and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Ovsept Zendzhardzhyan is a North Hollywood construction worker and was picked up at 241 West Olive Ave. The time is 6:55 a.m. The charge is being in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joshalyn Alexis St. Thomas is a bartender and a North Hollywood resident. St. Thomas was nabbed at the Burbank police department jail lobby. The charge is petty theft. It occurred at 1:21 p.m.

Mary Danielle Herman is an actor and a resident of Burbank. Herman was cuffed after being charged with spousal abuse. It happened at 12:52 p.m.

Argam Sardaryan is employed as a driver and lives in Glendale. Sardaryan was arrested at 2627 Hollywood Way. It took place at 4:51 p.m. The charges are conspiring to commit an injurious act and theft by false pretenses.

Lance John Lawton is a property manager and is a resident of Glendale. Lawton was handcuffed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Providencia Ave.

The time is 11:00 p.m. The charge Lawton faces is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and a warrant.

Segev Soninino works as an electrician and lives in Tarzana. Soninino was handcuffed at Avon St. and Oak St.

It happened at 11:39 p.m. The charges are 23152 (F) VC – possession of heroin/cocaine and 21810 PC.

On Thursday, March 3, Wilmer Rodriguez, a Los Angeles mechanic was nabbed at 2980 North San Fernando Road and the time is 1:20 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Randi Norman Tamillo is a Toluca Lake gardener and was apprehended at Eton Drive and Jolley Drive. The charge is possession of a controlled substance. It took place at 3:40 a.m.

Selena Castaneda Plancarte is a student and lives in Burbank. Plancarte was nabbed at 207 North Victory Blvd. and the time is 3:45 a.m. The charges are 11370.1 (A) HS – 11351 HS and 25850 (C) (2) PC.

Ricardo Habran Benitez is employed in delivery and is a Van Nuys resident. Benitez was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave., and it happened at 7:00 a.m. The charge is driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants.

Scott Joseph Koziol is a Burbank stock trader and was arrested at 4565 East San Jose Ave. and the time is 8:45 a.m. The charge is disobeying a written court order or out-of-state court order.

Anthony John Weinert lives in Burbank and was taken into custody after being charged with resisting arrest – disturbing the peace – 3000.08 (C) PC and a warrant. It happened at 1:30 p.m.

Burbank resident Dahlia Ruth Romero was arrested at 1419 San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 4:43 p.m. The charges are 21810 PC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joseph Thomas Broderick is employed as a tree trimmer and lives in Newhall. Broderick was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and the 15 freeway.

It happened at 4:40 p.m. and the charges Broderick faces are burglary – possession of a controlled substance and 22810 (A) PC.

Sulene Garavito lives in Woodland Hills and is unemployed. Garavito was handcuffed at 6700 Topanga Blvd. The time is 9:00 p.m. The charges are identity theft – grand theft and possession of stolen property.

Burbank resident Christopher Ramirez was picked up at 2608 West Victory Blvd. The time is 10:36 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

On Wednesday, March 2, John Anthony Ibarra, who lives in Rancho Dominguez and works for the railroad was picked up at 400 Bob Hope Drive. It happened at 2:45 a.m. and the charge is 5-3-108 A [multiple city violations].

Tracy Manners resides in Valley Village and is employed as a waitress. Manners was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Clark Ave. and the charges are 11351 HS and possession of a controlled substance for sale. It took place at 1:40 a.m.

Cirilo Saenz Mata is a recycler and lives in Valley Village. Mata was arrested at the same site and at the same time.

The charges Mata faces are 3056 PC – 11351 HS – possession of a controlled substance for sale and petty theft.

Burbank security officer Scott Chapman was apprehended after being charged with domestic battery. It happened at 10:50 a.m.

Edward Macklin Jr. lives in Burbank and was handcuffed at 200 East Cypress Ave. and the time is 4:11 p.m.

The charges are 4573.5 PC – petty theft – possession of drug paraphernalia – violating a promise to appear in court and a warrant.

Christopher Clyde Catron lives in Fresno and is a house manager. Catron was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and Victory Blvd.

It occurred at 4:14 p.m. and the charges are vandalism – misappropriation of lost property and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Martin Riley is a Los Angeles resident and a property manager. Riley was arrested at Burbank Blvd. and Front St. and the time is 7:50 p.m.

The charges are 22210 PC – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance for sale – 1203.2 (A) PC and a warrant.

Chadwick Noel Murchison lives in Hollywood and works in concrete. Murchison was taken into custody at Olive Ave. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 9:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of a stolen vehicle – possession of a controlled substance for sale – possession of a controlled substance – identity theft – possession of stolen property – 1551 (A) PC and warrants.

Braedon Michael Weaver resides in Inverness and is employed in doggie day care. Weaver was arrested at the same location and the same time. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Los Angeles makeup artist Jose Daniel Velasquez was apprehended at the same site and at the same time. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – identity theft and a warrant.

Jeffrey Martin Strong Sr. is disabled and an Apple Valley resident. Strong was handcuffed at 9:20 p.m. and the site is Hollywood Way and Thornton Ave.

The charges Strong faces are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Tuesday, March 1, Richard Gonzalez, a North Hollywood construction worker was nabbed at 1:00 a.m. and the site is 2255 North Buena Vista St.

The charges Gonalez faces are being in possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Antonio Vantrell Echols is a Hollywood welder and was picked up at the same site and the same time. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Maddison Brooke Milewski lives in Lomita and is a sales associate. Milewski was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Cornell Drive. The time is 3:00 a.m. and the charge is 25850 (C) (2) PC.

Noa Joseph Diaz lives in Lomita and is a rapper. Diaz was apprehended at the same site and at the same time. The charges are 29800 (A) (1) PC and 25850 (C) (2) PC.

Burbank resident Eric Slane was arrested, and the time is 10:25 a.m. The charge is brandishing a deadly weapon [a firearm].

Andrew David Klasing is a Burbank golf caddy and was nabbed at 12:15 p.m. The charge is assault with a deadly weapon [a firearm].

Ingrid Yadira Salmeron Flores lives in North Hollywood and is employed in sales. Flores was arrested at 1:58 p.m. The charges are petty theft and possession of stolen property.

Burbank resident Marcel La Vaughn Jones was picked up at Olive Ave. and Riverside Drive and the time is 3:20 p.m. The charge is making criminal threats.

Anthony Wayne Seay is a photo technician and lives in North Hollywood. Seay was apprehended at 6:15 p.m. and the site is 1800 West Empire Ave. The charge is 3455 PC and a warrant.

Ashley Alexis Rodriguez was taken into custody at Broadway and Amherst Drive. It happened at 8:00 p.m. and the charge is disorderly conduct.

Tatiana Rocha lives in Arleta and is employed as a logistician. Rocha was nabbed at the same site and the time is 8:40 p.m.

The charge Rocha faces is driving while under the possession of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Los Angeles resident Ronald Jose Zepeda was handcuffed at 11:40 p.m. and the site is Burbank Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and identity theft.

On Monday, February 28, Pedro Antonio Alvarez, a Pacoima resident and a cashier was arrested at 00:56 a.m. The location is First St. and Olive Ave.

The charges Alvarez faces are 29800 (A) (1) PC – 24610 PC – assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and a warrant.

Jorge Luis Garcia lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at Burbank Blvd. and Niagara St. The charge is 23152 (F) VC and warrants. It happened at 2:25 a.m.

Los Angeles resident Mario Cervantes is employed in demolition and was arrested at the same site and the same time.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a stolen vehicle and a warrant.

Roque Reyes Andrade works in demolition and lives in Los Angeles. Andrade was nabbed at the same site and the time is 2:09 a.m. The charge is resisting an executive officer and possession of a controlled substance.

Sarmen Mergreh is a Glendale contractor and was taken into custody at 131 North Isabel St. The time is 1:47 a.m. and the charge is 4573 PC and a warrant.

Luis Alfredo Castro Ruiz lives in Van Nuys and works in construction. Ruiz was picked up at Valpreda St. and Empire Ave. and the charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 7:10 a.m.

Vartan Samani is a North Hollywood cook and was apprehended at the Islands restaurant parking lot.

The time is 9:30 a.m. and the charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Los Angeles resident Anne Marie Herrington was nabbed at Olive Ave. and Victory Blvd. and the charges are being in possession of drug paraphernalia and city municipal warrants. It happened at 4:25 p.m.

Dahlia Ruth Romero is a gardener and lives in Los Angeles. Romero was arrested at Olive Ave. and Griffith Park and the time is 5:30 p.m. The charges are petty theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Skye Sierra Rottinghaus lives in North Hollywood, is employed as a barista and was handcuffed at 2200 Empire Ave. The time is 8:40 p.m. and the charge is disorderly conduct.

Daniel Alcala is a Los Angeles manager and was arrested at 602 North Hollywood Way. It happened at 11:45 p.m. and the charges are trespassing – petty theft and warrants.