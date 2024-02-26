Burbank Police Log: February 5 – February 11

A seven-day total of those individuals arrested by the Burbank police department.

Burbank’s finest was out on patrol and on Sunday, February 11, Veronica Hernandez Tapia, who lives in Compton was apprehended at 250 North First St. and the time is 00:35 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Mark John Goena is a Burbank sculptor and was nabbed at 2415 North Keystone St. and the time is 00:40 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving while under the influence with .08 or above and misdemeanor hit and run.

Anthony Gabriel Ventura Campos lives in Pacoima and was picked up at Magnolia Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 2:16 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – burglary and attempted joyriding.

Elvin Khalafian is a Burbank consultant and was arrested after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 2:57 a.m.

Sahak Stepanyan lives in Burbank and was taken into custody at Nordstrom’s Rack and the time is 1:26 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Zhirayr Arakelyan is a Glendale sales associate and was apprehended at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 1:26 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Pomona resident Veronica Joann Villasana works in sales and was taken into custody at 2:45 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance while armed.

Kyle Edgar McKelvey lives in La Mirada and is a construction worker and was cuffed at 3:15 p.m.

The charges are assault with a firearm – possession of a firearm by a felon – possession of ammunition by a felon – forgery – driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant.

Cody Jarrett Weisman is unemployed and a Burbank resident and was apprehended at 4103 West Burbank Blvd. and the time is 8:00 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Jesus Alberto Andrade Pacheco is a Lancaster dog caretaker and was pinched at Lake St. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 10:30 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and receiving stolen property.

Omar Rogelio Vargas Cheluca lives in Compton and is a handyman and was arrested at the same site and the same time.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – receiving stolen property – identity theft and a warrant.

Armando Angel Diaz is a North Hollywood cook and was taken into custody at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 11:03 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – resisting arrest and petty theft.

On Saturday, February 10, Kendra Lasmay Sloan, a North Hollywood CEO at FBA was arrested at 12312 Sherman Way. The time is 1:30 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Edgardo Enrique Sigaran is a North Hills resident and works in test control and was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Grismer Ave. and the time is 1:54 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Inglewood resident Troy E. Lorenzo works in security and was nabbed at Olive Ave. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 1:42 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Elizabeth Mariscal lives in Sun Valley and is a medical assistant and was handcuffed at Lake St. and Elmwood Ave. and the time is 4:26 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – possession of heroin/cocaine and bringing contraband into a jail or prison.

Heather Lynne Hass is a Burbank party planner and was arrested at 1015 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 8:45 a.m. The charges are petty theft and resisting arrest.

Frank Donatelli is unemployed and a Burbank resident and was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Orange Grove Ave.

It took place at 9:10 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest – vandalism with $400 or more – contempt of court and a warrant.

Justin Lamar Reaves lives in Detroit, Michigan, and is a musician and was nabbed at 2255 North Buena Vista St. and the time is 10:50 a.m. The charge is making criminal threats.

Daniel Toscano is a Los Angeles escort and was apprehended at Burbank Blvd. and Lake St. and the time is 2:48 p.m. The charges are petty theft twice – resisting arrest – receiving stolen property – burglary and a warrant.

Los Angeles resident Adriani Sherayne Andrews was handcuffed at 201 North Front St. The time is 4:30 p.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

Regina Landaverde is a cook and was picked up at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 6:25 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Viktorya Mikayelyan lives in Burbank and works in skin care and was cuffed at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 6:15 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Alejandro Orozco is a Burbank handyman and was picked up after being charged with driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above. The time is 10:15 p.m.

On Friday, February 9, Daniel Nersoyan, a Burbank diamond dealer was nabbed at 301 North Pass Ave. The time is 2:18 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Eric Roy Juhnke is a Van Nuys bouncer and was picked up at Empire Ave. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 6:45 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

Miranda Wednesday Lindley works in aesthetics and resides in Santa Monica and was nabbed at the same site and the same time.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – identity theft and petty theft.

Jdron James London Jr. lives in Riverside and was apprehended at 8:26 a.m. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony – burglary – possession of burglary tools – receiving stolen property – petty theft – possession of nitrous oxide and a warrant. The site is Hollywood Way and Burbank Blvd.

Isidoro Quinones is a Riverside mechanic and was handcuffed at Hollywood Way and Burbank Blvd. The time is 8:26 a.m.

The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony – burglary – receiving stolen property – possession of burglary tools – outside and a warrant.

Michael Trevizo is a Los Angeles construction worker and was picked up at the same site and the same time. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony – burglary – receiving stolen property and possession of burglary tools.

Riverside carpenter Isaiah Vincent Graham was nabbed at the same location and the same time. The charges are the same.

Desiree Nichole Kelly is employed in tool sales and is a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody at 1301 Victory Place and the time is 10:50 a.m.

The charges Kelly faces are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.

Kaela Lynne Herrera lives in Cloverdale, California, and is a manager and was apprehended at 12:05 p.m.

The charges are disorderly conduct – driving while under the influence with .08 or above – driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants. The location is 2627 North Hollywood Way.

Jeanie Figueroa is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at Pass Ave. and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 2:25 p.m. The charges are disorderly conduct – resisting arrest and a warrant.

Lindsey Jo Hess resides in Burbank and works in production and was taken into custody at 1800 West Empire Ave. It took place at 3:10 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Xiomara Yamilette Gonzalez is a North Hollywood receptionist and was picked up at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 6:25 p.m. The charge is petty theft and warrants.

Nancy Estafania Rivera is a North Hollywood construction worker and was pinched at 1800 West Empire Ave. and the time is 7:00 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Johana Beatriz Rivera is a painter and was arrested at the same location and the same time. The charge is the same.

North Hollywood chef Hector Santiago was picked up after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 11:30 p.m.

On Thursday, February 8, Michael Anthony Pena, a Sylmar automotive body worker was picked up at 00:15 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – reckless driving and a warrant.

Danny Rangel is a Sylmar construction worker and was arrested at the same time.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance for sale – possession of Xanax – possession of methamphetamines for sale – possession of a loaded firearm and a warrant.

Olivia Rose Garcia is a swimming instructor and is a Saugus resident and was picked up at the same time.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of Xanax.

Ebonie Arielynn Taylor lives in Compton and was taken into custody at 408 East Delaware Road and the time is 4:19 a.m. The charges are burglary – petty theft and identity theft.

Jamie Paul Perez is a Burbank roofer and was apprehended at Olive Ave. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 6:23 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Highland Park construction worker Jonathan Angel Ornelas was pinched at 135 East Olive Ave. and the time is 8:50 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – parole violation and a warrant.

Felix Garcia is a Burbank resident and is employed in construction and was nabbed at Scott Road and Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 11:30 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Bockhorn lives in Victorville and is employed in construction and was taken into custody at 1800 West Empire Ave. and the time is 1:10 p.m. The charges are receiving stolen property and disorderly conduct.

Los Angeles resident Javier Gonzalez works in construction and was apprehended at 107 South First St. and the time is 1:35 p.m.

The charges are burglary – identity theft twice – petty theft – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of burglary tools.

Faustino Gabriel Rodriguez Zetino is unemployed and a Norwalk resident and was arrested at 3:00 p.m.

The charges are burglary – identity theft twice – petty theft – possession of a controlled substance – driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant. The site is 107 South First St.

Patricio Lagos is a Van Nuys day laborer and was nabbed at 201 North Front St. The time is 5:17 p.m. The charges are possession of burglary tools – burglary and forgery.

Alfredo Jara is a North Hollywood construction worker and was picked up at the same location and the time is 5:00 p.m. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony – burglary – forgery – possession of burglary tools and a warrant.

Alcaino Fuentes Alba is a construction worker and a Van Nuys resident and was apprehended at Front St. and the 5 freeway.

The charges are possession of burglary tools – burglary – forgery – organized retail theft – petty theft and warrants. The time is 5:00 p.m.

Karl Bradley works for Door Dash and lives in Burbank and was handcuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and Rose St. and the time is 9:02 p.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and a warrant.

Los Angeles chef Christoper Lopez was nabbed after being charged with resisting arrest – domestic battery and 3056 of the state penal code. It took place at 9:42 p.m.

Jose Luis Mendoza is a Whittier resident and works in telecommunications management and was arrested after being charged with spousal abuse. It took place at 11:35 p.m.

On Wednesday, February 7, Nicholas Fox Stanton, who is a television writer was picked up after being charged with domestic battery and driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug. The time is 00:34 a.m.

Vaghik Sahnazarian is a Glendale mechanic and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 1:56 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Reginald Edmund McKamie Jr. is a Glendale screenwriter and was pinched at Lake St. and Elm. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Juan Felix Sierra is a resident of East Los Angeles and is a construction worker and was apprehended at Burbank Blvd. and the 5 freeway. It took place at 11:30 a.m. The charges are receiving stolen property twice.

Margarita Elizabeth Fernandez lives in Long Beach and works at a laundry and was nabbed at the same site and the same time. The charges are the same.

Los Angeles student Robert Michael Rodriguez was arrested after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 12:30 p.m.

Megan Mariee Downs lives in Las Vegas and is a painter and was taken into custody at Burbank Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 12:50 p.m. The charges are identity theft twice and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nikolay Prancenko is a Glendale server and was apprehended at Hollywood Way and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 3:00 p.m. The charges are receiving stolen property – petty theft – burglary and a warrant.

Christopher Bockhorn is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed at 201 East Cypress Ave. [Macy’s] and the time is 3:00 p.m. The charges are petty theft – possession of drug paraphernalia – identity theft and warrants.

Alize Godinez lives in Portland, Oregon, and works in flooring and was picked up at 2627 Hollywood Way and the time is 6:00 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Karen Karandzhanyan is a Burbank plumber and was nabbed at 10:50 p.m. The charges are contempt of court – possession of drug paraphernalia and elder abuse.

On Tuesday, February 6, Steven Thomas Martinez, who lives in San Antonio, Texas, and works in automotive detail was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Chandler Blvd. and the time is 2:30 a.m.

The charges Martinez faces are vehicle registration fraud and tampering with vehicle identification numbers.

Melissa Morgan Pursley lives in Artesia and is a paralegal and was cuffed at 8240 Broadway and the time is 11:00 a.m. The charges are grand theft and violating probation.

Aris Aghasianhakoub is a Glendale resident and is a delivery driver and was taken into custody at 1028 South Fernando Blvd. and the time is 12:36 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Burbank resident Lilia Amaro is unemployed and was apprehended at 4:30 p.m. The charges are identity theft – trespassing – resisting arrest – domestic battery – petty theft and warrants.

Lindsay Hammonds lives in Noble, Oklahoma, and is a hospice nurse and was picked up at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. The time is 10:06 p.m. The charge is identity theft.

On Monday, February 5, Byron Alfred Garibay, who lives in North Hollywood and is a construction worker was handcuffed at Cohasset St. and Glenoaks Blvd. It took place at 1:15 a.m. The charge is reckless driving causing injury and a warrant.