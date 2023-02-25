Burbank Police Log: February 6 – February 12

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2023. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

Given that the police are on duty every day for 24 hours, this helps bring crime down and on Sunday, February 12, Anatoliy Petrov, who is a plumber, and a Van Nuys resident was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Victory Blvd. The time is 1:10 a.m.

The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drugs for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ani Nikosyan is a Van Nuys office manager and was handcuffed at the same site and at the same time. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and resisting arrest.

Robert Maldonado is a Tujunga caregiver and was taken into custody at the Glendale police department. The time is 7:00 a.m. The charge is vandalism.

Dejone Lamar Montique Johnson lives in Chula Vista and is a freelancer. Johnson was cuffed at Marshall’s. It happened at 11:21 a.m. The charges are petty theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Kelvin McCord Brawley is a Burbank telemarketer and was arrested at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 1:40 p.m. The charge is battery.

Sayedali Mousari is employed as an electrician and is a resident of Glendale. Mousari was nabbed at 4:15 p.m.

The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony – grand theft and receiving stolen property. The location is 1800 Empire Ave. [Target].

Etham Andalib is a Van Nuys teacher and was taken into custody at the same site and at the same time. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony – grand theft and receiving stolen property.

Marsha Mashayekhi is an assistant manager and was arrested at the same location and the same time. The charges are receiving stolen property and grand theft.

Tiejai Lashawne Johnson is a Lancaster warehouse employee and was taken into custody at Olive Ave. and Buena Vista St. The time is 7:35 p.m. The charges are making criminal threats and 3056 of the state penal code.

Dinnet Margarita Cruz lives in Winnetka and is unemployed and was nabbed at 418 East Harvard Road and the time is 8:30 pm. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Michael Richard Laramie lives in Mission Hills and is employed as a photographer and the time is 9:25 p.m. The charge is burglary. The location is 1800 Empire Ave.

Carly Louise Mersola resides in Los Angeles and is a bartender and was taken into custody at Krispy Kreme. The time is 11:45 p.m. The charges are robbery – possession of drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property.

On Saturday, February 11, Roberto Ricardo Ramos, who lives in Huntington, Pennsylvania, and works in food and beverage was handcuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and California St. The time is 1:30 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving without a license – failure to appear in court for a traffic citation and warrants.

Tobin Hawk Calloway is a Los Angeles window cleaner and was taken into custody at 935 North Hollywood Way. The time is 11:01 a.m. The charges are identity theft – resisting arrest and petty theft.

Leslie Sanders Jr. lives in Bellflower and is an ambassador and was taken into custody at 1:15 p.m. The charge is spousal abuse.

Matthew Galianos is a Glendale resident and was picked up at 1:39 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and being under the influence of a controlled substance. The location is 1201 Scott Road.

Kimberly Tan is a Glendale chef and was handcuffed after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 5:10 p.m.

Gerardo Orozco Hernandez, who lives in Sun Valley and is a body technician was arrested after being charged with spousal abuse – robbery – and stalking. The time is 6:30 p.m.

Venice resident John Michael Stewart is employed as a landscaper and was handcuffed after being charged with spousal abuse – possession of a controlled substance – possession of Xanax and a warrant. The time is 7:40 p.m.

Moraima Estrada is a Los Angeles hostess and was taken into custody at Olive Ave. and Hollywood Way. The time is the same. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana for sale.

On Friday, February 10, Quillan Leonard Batley, a Burbank preloader was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. The time is 00:24 a.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance without a valid prescription.

Bobby Garcia is a telemarketer and is a Los Angeles resident. Garcia was handcuffed at the same site and at the same time.

The charges are receiving stolen property – possession of drug paraphernalia – 4573 PC and a warrant.

Abraham Ulysses Zaragoza lives in Arleta and is a vendor and was taken into custody at Buena Vista St. and Olive Ave. and the time is 2:32 a.m. The charges are probation violation – 1551 (A) PC and warrants.

Burbank busboy Christian Del Angel was apprehended at Olive Ave. and Virginia Ave. and the time is 3:20 a.m. The charges are 186.22 (B) (1) PC and vandalism of $400 or more.

Ruben Omar Robles is employed as a mechanic and was nabbed at 223 North Buena Vista St. and the time is 2:32 a.m.

The charges are identity theft – petty theft – possession of burglary tools – receiving stolen property and possession of methamphetamines for sale.

Alexander Julian Rolea lives in Gaesti, Romania, and is a poker player and was cuffed at 255 Pass Ave. [Bank of America]. The time is 11:45 a.m. The charge is identity theft.

Florin Cosmin Caldarau resides in Gaesti, Romania, and was nabbed at Pass Ave. and Heffron Drive and the time is the same. The charge is also the same.

Alejandro Ramirez lives in Northridge and is employed in construction and was arrested at Winona Ave. and Parish Place and the time is 4:15 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Efrain Ghavimi is unemployed and is a Burbank resident. Ghavimi was picked up at 500 South Buena Vista St. and the time is 4:50 p.m. The charges are contempt of court and trespassing.

Austin Angel Ibarra lives in Thousand Oaks and was apprehended at 200 East Cypress Ave. and the time is 6:40 p.m. The charge is robbery.

On Thursday, February 9, Daniel Ramon Moran, who lives in Bellflower and works in real estate was apprehended at the Burbank overpass and the time is 1:00 a.m.

The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony – grand theft and receiving stolen property.

Bellflower resident and mechanic Sergio Leonard Moran was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 1:00 a.m.

The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony – grand theft – receiving stolen property and driving while under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Michael Evans lives in Valencia and is employed as an electrician and was handcuffed at 2900 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 2:46 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Osmin Pineda is a North Hollywood plumber and was picked up at 3:05 p.m. The charges are possession of a firearm and being a felon – possession of ammunition and a violation.

Eric Edward Edep is a waiter and a Los Angeles resident and was arrested at 1751 Victory Place and the time is 7:10 p.m. The charges are possession of a dagger and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Maria Nevarez lives in North Hollywood and is unemployed and was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Orchard Drive and the time is 7:25 p.m.

The charges are being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

David De Mento is a La Canada stagehand and was arrested at Frederic St. and Jeffries Ave. and the time is 9:50 p.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance – driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants.

Justin W. Cruz lives in Vacaville and was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Lincoln St. The time is 9:22 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

On Wednesday, February 8, Brendan Guillermo Thomas Doyle, a Lincoln, Nebraska, clerk was taken into custody at Empire Ave. and Burbank airport. The time is 1:40 a.m. The charge is vandalism and a warrant.

Edgar Gomar is a North Hollywood resident and is employed as an air conditioning technician. Gomar was arrested at 200 East Cypress Ave. [Macy’s]. The time is 3:15 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Mikhail Fajardo is an Eagle Rock civil engineer and was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Delaware Road and the time is 7:00 p.m.

The charges are trespassing – petty theft – Glendale municipal code violation and warrants.

Daniel Dealba Jr. is a recycler and a San Fernando resident and was handcuffed at Victory Blvd. and Chestnut St. The time is 7:40 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Sabrina Marie Mota is a production assistant and a Burbank resident. Mota was picked up at Hollywood Way and Chandler Blvd. and the time is 8:50 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

On Tuesday, February 7, Bryan Alexis Hernandez, who is a candy packer and lives in North Hollywood was picked up at Victory Blvd. and Frederic St. The time is 00:38 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of drugs – possession of nitrous oxide – 3056 PC – possession of brass knuckles and a warrant.

Juan Fioolosuna is a Los Angeles construction worker and was nabbed at 1103 East Ave. The charges are burglary and possession of a controlled substance. The time is 3:00 a.m.

Zareh Oganesyan is employed as an interior designer and was arrested at Hollywood Way and Tulare Ave. It took place at 4:45 a.m. The charges are identity theft – petty theft and violating probation.

Vage Keshishyan lives in North Hollywood and was taken into custody at Hollywood Way and Thornton Ave. and the time is 4:45 a.m.

The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Trevor Timothy Long is a North Hollywood construction worker and was handcuffed at the Burbank police department jail lobby. It happened at 7:00 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Eduard Grigoryan lives in Glendale and works for a credit application and was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Kenneth Road. The time is 2:00 p.m.

The charges are destroying or concealing evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Burbank resident Efrain Ghavimi is unemployed and was apprehended at the Buena Vista library and the time is 1:45 p.m. The charges are contempt of court and receiving stolen property.

Alfredo Serpas is a resident of Burbank and is unemployed and was arrested at 247 West Verdugo Ave. and the time is 3:45 p.m. The charge is misdemeanor hit and run.

Burbank resident Mark David Fink is a machinist and was cuffed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 4:00 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Kenneth Richard MacDonald is employed as a set builder and resides in Burbank. MacDonald was taken into custody at 1219 North Cordova St. and the time is 7:40 p.m. The charge is contempt of court.

Amber Lynn Rice is a Littlerock cook and was picked up at 9:00 p.m. The charges are petty theft – possession of heroin/cocaine and receiving stolen property. The site is 533 North Victory Blvd.

Burbank resident Kerob Simonyan was arrested at 308 East Verdugo Ave. and the time is 11:40 p.m. The charges are resisting an executive officer and making criminal threats.

On Monday, February 6, Kevonte Dionne Evans, a Compton resident was arrested at Olive Ave. and Lake St.

The time is 2:50 a.m. The charges are 3120 (B) PC – making criminal threats – driving without a license – driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants.

Erin Elaine Stewart lives in Lowell and is employed as a sales coordinator. Stewart was handcuffed at 3:40 a.m.

The charges are possession of ammunition – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine – 1551 (A) PC – possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Anna Dugarian is a North Hollywood student and was arrested at 200 East Cypress Ave. and the time is 3:30 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and petty theft.

David Wayne Hanna Jr. lives in Taft and is unemployed. Hanna was taken into custody at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 8:45 p.m.

The charges are possession of burglary tools – possession of heroin/cocaine and robbery.

Valeryi Vartanov is employed at a dental laboratory and was apprehended at Verdugo Ave. and Front St. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine and the time is 9:00 p.m.