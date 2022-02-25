Burbank Police Log: February 7 – February 13

Keeping the city safe is of paramount importance for the men and women of the Burbank police department.

On Sunday, February 13, Lusine Vahanyan, a North Hollywood resident who is unemployed was arrested at Riverside Drive and Buena Vista St.

The time is 2:10 a.m. and the charges are petty theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Manuk Manukyan works in auto body repair and lives in Burbank. Manukyan was nabbed at the same site, and it happened at 2:00 a.m. The charges are petty theft and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Artur Harutyunyan works for Postmates and lives in Los Angeles. Harutyunyan was nabbed at the same site and at the same time. The charges are petty theft and possession of burglary tools.

Edith Gennesi Romero is a Panorama City cashier and was arrested at Woodland Ave. and Clybourn Ave. The arrest happened at 6:48 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving with .08 or above and possession of a controlled substance.

Randy Keith Cruz is a San Fernando panhandler and was nabbed at Oak St. and Pass Ave.

The time is 1:30 p.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Troy Erick Thomas is a Los Angeles entrepreneur and was taken into custody at 3:30 p.m. The site is San Fernando Blvd. and Prospect Ave., and the charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Celphora Carter resides in Burbank and is unemployed. Carter was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave.

It occurred at 6:00 p.m. and the charges are battery on a police officer and indecent exposure.

Edgar Alfredo Estrada lives in Valley Village and was taken into custody at 10950 Sherman Way and the time is 9:00 p.m.

The charge Estrada faces is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Jova Shamordian resides in Burbank and is employed as a machinist. Shamordian was nabbed after being charged with domestic battery and the time is 11:45 p.m.

Ronald Ray Bruner Jr. lives in Encino and is a musician. Bruner was handcuffed at Buena Vista St. and Alameda Ave.

The time is 11:50 p.m. and the charges are disorderly conduct – driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – being an unlicensed driver – failure to stop at a red light and warrants.

Anthony Alonzo Arriaga lives in Pine Mountain and was arrested after being charged with 23152 (F) of the state vehicle code – 22210 of the state penal code and possession of heroin/cocaine.

The location of the apprehension is Tulare Ave. and Lamer St., and the time is 11:30 p.m.

On Saturday, February 12, Angelina Marie Lopez, who lives in Los Angeles and works as a bartender was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Frederic St.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while with .08 or above and the time is 2:46 a.m.

Olayinka Abisola Dagunduro is a Palmdale delivery driver and was apprehended at Harvard Road and Fifth St.

The time is 4:02 a.m. and the charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Gabriel Emmanuel Gibson is a COVID-19 tester and lives in North Hollywood. Gibson was arrested after being charged with domestic battery and domestic battery causing bodily injury. The time is 1:10 p.m.

Louis Anthony Chavez is a Norwalk truck driver and was nabbed at 1333 North Hollywood Way.

The time is 3:55 p.m. and the charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Joshua Cordell Cabiness is a Houston, Texas, resident and was taken into custody at LAX. The time is 5:40 p.m. and the charge is vandalism with more than $400.

Willie Clarence Collins III lives in the same city and is employed as a driver. Collins was nabbed at the same location and the same time. The charges are vandalism with $400 or more and grand theft.

Timothy Bernard Graham resides in the same city and works in real estate. Graham was arrested at the same site and the same time, and the charges are burglary – grand theft and vandalism with $400 or more.

Randy Scott Applen is retired and lives in Burbank. Applen was apprehended at 2600 West Victory Blvd. [Ralphs] and the time is 6:45 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Carlos Trinen Rusi lives in Houston, Texas, and is a barber. Rusi was picked up at LAX, and it happened at 5:40 p.m. The charges are grand theft and vandalism with $400 or more.

Dolores Angel is a Burbank cashier and was arrested at 2600 West Victory Blvd. and it happened at 6:46 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Patrick Allan Quiambao lives in Glendale and works in an oil field. Quiambao was nabbed at 1250 Harvard Road and the time is 7:43 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Garnie Avanesian is unemployed and resides in Burbank. Avanesian was handcuffed at 140 East Palm Ave. and the charge is disorderly conduct. It took place at 8:50 p.m.

Cheryl Anne Hull is a Burbank program manager and was handcuffed at Alameda Ave. and Bruce Lane and the time is 10:22 p.m. The charges are vandalism – 1203.2 (A) PC and warrants.

Rhus James Shordon is a Valley Village painter and was placed into custody at Scott Road and San Fernando Blvd.

The time is 9:21 p.m. and the charges are being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

Argin Kashkooly lives in Glendale and is the owner of a smoke shop. Kashkooly was nabbed at Victory Place and Empire Ave.

The time of the arrest is 11:00 p.m. and the charges are 25850 (A) VC – 24610 PC and 21810 PC.

On Friday, February 11, Alyssa Lynn Nagel, a San Pedro bartender was cuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Grismer Ave. The time is 4:01 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Rene Nevarez is a construction worker and is a North Hollywood resident. Nevarez was picked up at the Valley Skate Park. It happened at 10:27 p.m. The charge is vandalism.

Christopher Gardner Thomsen is employed as a plumber and lives in Burbank. Thomsen was arrested at Oak St. and Beachwood Drive and the charge is resisting arrest. The time is 12:00 p.m.

Charles Edward Carter works in security and is a Glendale resident. Carter was handcuffed at 2600 West Victory Blvd. and the time is 12:43 p.m. The charges are grand theft and 21310 PC.

Vancouver resident Adam Joseph Bull was arrested at 2627 Hollywood Way. The time is 3:46 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Salina Rosales lives in East Lancaster and is a sandwich artist. Rosales was apprehended at 2500 North Hollywood Way and the time is 5:15 p.m. The charges are identity theft – possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Justin Daniel Woods lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at 1651 North Victory Place. The charge is petty theft, and the time is 5:45 p.m.

Samuel Martinez Castenada lives in Burbank and was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. The time is 7:10 p.m.

The charges are disorderly conduct – petty theft – identity theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Elizabeth Gulenia Topdjian lives in Tujunga and was nabbed at T.J. Maxx and the time is 9:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Hugo Ruiz is employed at a warehouse and lives in Westminster. Ruiz was arrested at Vanowen St. and Satsuma Ave. and it happened at 10:30 p.m. The charge is child endangerment.

Xavier Maurice Myles is a Pasadena security guard and was apprehended at Valencia Ave. and Victory Blvd.

It occurred at 11:50 a.m. and the charges Myles faces are 25850 (A) PC and misappropriation of lost property.

On Thursday, February 10, Sargis Sargsyan, who lives in Glendale and works in food delivery was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Victory Blvd.

The time is 1:57 a.m. and the charges are being in possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and driving under the influence.

Axel Eduardo Yanez Marquez is a Burbank student and was arrested at 200 North Third St. The time is 9:44 a.m. and the charge is possession of child pornography.

Mission Hills cashier Luz Stefanie Palmer was handcuffed after being charged with domestic battery. It happened at 9:30 a.m.

Mario Velasquez Laris resides in San Fernando and was cuffed at Lake St. and Victory Blvd. It took place at 9:40 a.m. and the charge is vandalism.

Bakersfield bartender Angle Virginia Plate was taken into custody at Olive Ave. and Lomita St.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. It happened at 2:10 p.m.

Christine Marie Beaumaster is a bartender and a North Hollywood resident. Beaumaster was nabbed at Hobby Lobby and the time is 2:10 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Brandon Earl Hammel is a Burbank salesman. Hammel was picked up at 1027 West Angeleno Ave. and the time is 6:15 p.m.

The charge is harboring or concealing someone they know has committed a felony crime.

Darius Robert McCollum is unemployed and resides in Hawthorne. McCollum was arrested at 2421 West Victory Blvd. and the charges are indecent exposure and petty theft. It occurred at 6:50 p.m.

Paurushasp Anjani Mistry is a Los Angeles cashier and was taken into custody at 1027 West Angeleno Ave. and the time is 6:15 p.m. The charge is carjacking.

Ryan Paul Levhn-Coon works as an electrician and is a Los Angeles resident. Levhn-Coon was nabbed at 25 East Alameda Ave.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of burglary tools. The time is 8:13 p.m.

Amber Leanne Hernandez is employed at a food warehouse, is a North Hollywood resident and was apprehended at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 9:30 p.m.

The charges are being in possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – grand theft and possession of stolen property.

On Wednesday, February 9, Brian Mandujano, who is a recycler and lives in Los Angeles was taken into custody at Third St. and Verdugo Ave. and it happened at 4:00 a.m.

The charges are grand theft – possession of a controlled substance – being in possession of a stolen vehicle and 1203.2 (A) PC.

Richard Enrique Perez lives in Compton and was arrested at Providencia Ave. and San Fernando Blvd., and it occurred at 4:00 a.m.

The charges are possession of burglary tools – 1203.2 (A) PC – grand theft – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Israel Munoz lives in Sun Valley and was apprehended at 2900 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 7:45 a.m.

The charges Munoz faces are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of a controlled substance.

Liliana Hernandez is a Sun Valley waitress and was handcuffed at the same site and the same time.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance and possession drug paraphernalia.

Hardip Singh lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at 1651 North Victory Place, and it took place at 9:00 p.m.

The charges are being in possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft.

Malcolm Moyenda is employed as a mover and is a Sherman Oaks resident. Moyenda was cuffed at the Travel Lodge, and it happened at 8:30 p.m.

The charges are possession of a counterfeit item with intent to pass it on and defraud another person – possession of drug paraphernalia – violating a promise to appear in court – identity theft and 4463 (A) (1) VC.

Mariah Elaine Valenzuela resides in Granada Hills and was arrested at 1112 North Hollywood Way.

It occurred at 9:05 p.m. and the charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – 11375 (B) (2) of the state health and safety code – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance – possession of a counterfeit item with intent to pass it along to defraud another person – identity theft and 4463 (A) (1) VC.

Justin Phillip Watson lives in North Hollywood and was taken into custody at 133 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 10:50 p.m. The charges are 21310 PC – disorderly conduct and trespassing.

On Tuesday, February 8, Joshua Drae Acosta, a Whittier manager was arrested at Flower St. and Verdugo Ave., and it happened at 1:10 a.m.

The charges Acosta faces are being in possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jesus Martinez Ramirez is a Lawndale mechanic and was handcuffed at 00:50 a.m. and the charges are forgery – resisting arrest – 29800 (A) (1) PC and a warrant.

Los Angeles commercial painter Randolph Bernard was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 7:15 a.m.

The charges Bernard faces are being in possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Yessebel Jana lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at 500 South Buena Vista St. and the time is 10:55 a.m. The charge is trespassing.

Gina Lynn Corcoran works as an EMT and is a resident of Canoga Park. Corcoran was nabbed at 2500 Hollywood Way and the time is 11:00 a.m.

The charges are being under the influence of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ali Calipo is employed as a nanny and lives in Los Angeles. Calipo was taken into custody at Hobby Lobby and the time is 5:25 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Artash Gasparian is a baker and a Burbank resident. Gasparian was nabbed at Vanowen St. and Hollywood Way.

The charges are petty theft – possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant. It took place at 7:00 p.m.

Chad Michael Combs lives in Burbank and is employed as a plumber. Combs was arrested at Alameda Ave. and Lake St. It occurred at 9:40 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Los Angeles resident Theron Robert Young II was arrested at Alameda Ave. and Gateway and the time is 9:50 p.m.

The charges Young faces are possession of drug paraphernalia – being under the influence of a controlled substance – disorderly conduct – vandalism with more than $400 and warrants.

Vonzell De Anthony McGhee lives in Menifee and was nabbed at 1575 Victory Place and the time is 11:30 p.m.

The charges are identity theft – being in possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and 3056 PC.

Anthony Gabriel Acosta resides in Wilmington and is employed in construction. Acosta was handcuffed at the site and at the same time.

The charges Acosta faces are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Los Angeles salesman John Sweetland was arrested at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 11:20 p.m.

The charges are identity theft – possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft – burglary – 22810 (A) PC – possession of heroin/cocaine and warrants.

On Monday, February 7, Jaime Velasco, a Los Angeles resident and a logistics manager was nabbed at 2628 West Empire Ave.

The time of the arrest is 00:58 a.m. and the charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving under the influence with .08 or above.

Tyler McKenzie Obianna resides in Burbank and is employed as a clerk. Obianna was handcuffed at 9:30 a.m.

The charges are child endangerment – maliciously damaging or obstructing a communication device – resisting arrest and violating a promise to appear in court.

Juan Dircio Luna lives in San Fernando and was taken into custody at Palm Ave. and Third St.

The time is 3:55 p.m. and the charges are resisting arrest and misappropriation of lost property.

Movses Abrahamyan is a Tujunga driver and was nabbed at the Glendale police department. It occurred at 7:10 p.m. and the charge is disorderly conduct and a warrant.

Los Angeles construction worker Baldomero Agustin Rojas Flores was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Allen Ave.

It took place at 8:05 p.m. and the charge Flores faces is being in possession of a controlled substance.

Sixto Charval Monzon lives in Burbank and works at a carwash. Monzon was cuffed at Lake St. and Providencia Ave. The time is 9:45 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct and a warrant.

Christian Roberto Herrera is a Sun Valley resident and was apprehended at 3200 San Fernando Road and the time is 9:10 p.m. The charge is petty theft and a warrant.

Arleta landscaper Bryan Garcia was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 9:05 p.m. The charges are 23152 (F) VC and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Leo Partida is a Sylmar construction worker and was arrested at Elm Ave. and Flower St. and the time is 8:30 p.m.

The charges Partida faces are being in possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

David Davit Chelepyan is a medical student and a resident of Burbank. Chelepyan was taken into custody after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 10:30 p.m.

Armen Yeghiazaryan lives in Glendale and is employed in construction. Yeghiazaryan was handcuffed after being charged with spousal abuse – robbery and making criminal threats. The time of the arrest is 11:50 p.m.