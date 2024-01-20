Burbank Police Log: January 1 – January 7

A new year is upon the hard-working and dedicated men and women in blue.

It’s a new year and the Burbank police department is on the job and on Sunday, January 7, Mark Kucher, a Valley Glen waiter was arrested at Jeffries Ave. and Hollywood Way and the time is 1:20 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of tear gas – resisting arrest – identity theft and a warrant.

Damian Rafael Baez lives in Imperial Beach and is a student and was picked up at 820 East Grinnell Drive and the time is 2:00 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Enrique Banuelos is a Burbank server and was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Grismer Ave. and the time is 3:10 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Eric Nikolas Ray is a Sacramento roofer and was handcuffed at 501 South Buena Vista St. and the time is 6:35 a.m. The charge is trespassing.

North Hollywood plumber Richard Ruiz was taken into custody at the same site and the time is 12:54 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – identity theft – petty theft and bringing contraband into a jail or prison.

Jonathan Londono is a Sun Valley caterer and was pinched at Frederic St. and Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 6:30 p.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

Erin Kathleen Ravelo is a Burbank landscaper and was picked up after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 10:00 p.m.

On Saturday, January 6, Bryant Wingate, who lives in Los Angeles was nabbed at 2627 Hollywood Way and the time is 4:00 a.m. The charges are petty theft and violating parole.

Luis Rafael Godinez is an Acton technician and was pinched at San Fernando Blvd. and Burbank Blvd. and the time is 5:10 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of a controlled substance while armed – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

Eliezer Esau Castro Gonzalez is a Los Angeles painter and was arrested at North Hollywood Way and Burbank Blvd. and the time is 9:00 a.m.

The charges Gonzalez faces are identity theft – driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and a warrant.

Burbank resident Gerardo Campos Jr. was apprehended at 201 East Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 10:55 a.m. The charges are petty theft and possession of a dagger.

Gabriel Frieland lives in Seattle and was taken into custody at 2627 North Hollywood Way and it took place at 4:50 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Pacoima resident and handyman Matthew Edward Herrera was handcuffed at 1551 North Victory Place and the time is 8:30 p.m. The charge is possession of tear gas.

James Junhee Lee is a Burbank coordinator and was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and Hollywood Way and the time is 10:16 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

On Friday, January 5, Amir Alaridi, a Los Angeles stocker was apprehended at Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd. and it took place at 4:00 a.m. The charges are arson and possession of a controlled substance.

Justin Wilson lives in Valley Village and is employed in construction and was taken into custody at 1100 North Hollywood Way. It occurred at 9:30 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – burglary and a warrant.

Christopher Jon Slaughter is a Burbank teacher and was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and California St. and the time is 10:50 a.m. The charge is DUI with drugs and alcohol.

Burbank musician Aghiles Farris Ahmim was handcuffed at 350 South San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 2:27 p.m. The charge is trespassing.

Vanessa Nicole Ulate is a Valencia saleswoman and was picked up at 1800 Empire Ave. It took place at 6:30 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – conspiracy to commit a felony – organized retail theft and receiving stolen property.

Daniel Brody is a construction worker and a Burbank resident and was nabbed at the same site and at the same time. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony – organized retail theft and receiving stolen property.

Stephan Sogomonian is a construction worker and a resident of Burbank and was apprehended at the same time and at the same location. The charges are the same.

Burbank resident Tony Robert Tawil is employed at a treatment center and was pinched at Victory Blvd. and Hollywood Way and the time is 7:35 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance for sale.

Karen Jenny Beccar lives in Glendale and works as a driver and was handcuffed at Lake St. and Ash Ave. It took place at 11:00 p.m. The charge is receiving stolen property.

Jay Douglas Scott is an Azusa electrician and was arrested at the same location and the same time.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – bringing contraband into a jail or prison – receiving stolen property – 3056 of the state penal code and a warrant.

On Thursday, January 4, Hector Macias Acevedo, who resides in Los Angeles and is a house cleaner was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Walnut Ave.

It took place at 4:15 a.m. The charges Acevedo faces includes possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of Xanax.

Arsen Hartenyan is employed in transportation and is a Glendale resident and was apprehended at 4:20 a.m.

The location is Burbank Blvd. and Victory Blvd. The charges are possession of a switchblade and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Edgar Danny Delgado is a Sylmar salesman and was handcuffed at 8:00 a.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of a controlled substance while armed. The location is Osborne St. and Glenoaks Blvd.

Steven Drojensky is a Burbank resident and is unemployed and was taken into custody at 10:29 a.m. The site is 2130 North Glenoaks Blvd. The charge is contempt of court.

Chatsworth construction worker Anthony Flores was pinched at Magnolia Blvd. and Glenwood Place and the time is 12:39 p.m. The charges are petty theft – possession of heroin/cocaine and receiving stolen property.

Holman Nicolas Bautista Sanchez is a North Hills resident and is a construction worker and was picked up at the same site and at the same time. The charges are petty theft – possession of heroin/cocaine and receiving stolen property.

Julian Joseph Magallanes works in loss prevention and is a Burbank resident and was nabbed at 1800 West Empire Ave. and the time is 5:37 p.m. The charges are petty theft and receiving stolen property.

Burbank resident Lisa Michele Ramos is a democratic fundraiser and was arrested at Glenoaks Blvd. and Irving Drive and the time is 7:30 p.m.

The charges Ramos faces are trespassing – driving while under the influence with .08 or above and a warrant.

Makhi Jamir Taylor is an Oakland resident and was nabbed at Empire Ave. and the time is 9:45 p.m. The charges are receiving stolen property and organized retail theft.

Oakland resident Marquis Brown was arrested at the same site and the time is 9:40 p.m. The charges are petty theft – organized retail theft and receiving stolen property.

Elias Matthew Alcorn is unemployed and an Oakland resident and was pinched at the same site and the time is 9:14 p.m. The charges are possession of a firearm and organized retail theft.

Jason Alexander Melara Barajas is an Oakland resident and is unemployed and was nabbed at the same site and the time is 9:15 p.m. The charges are possession of a firearm – petty theft – organized retail theft and identity theft.

Bryan Anthony Miner is a Los Angeles resident and is employed in sales and was apprehended at Alameda Ave. and the 5 freeway. It took place at 10:45 p.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of methamphetamines for sale – possession of heroin/cocaine – receiving stolen property – DUI and warrants.

On Wednesday, January 3, Gabriel Santiago Cruz Mendoza, who resides in Pacoima and is employed in maintenance was taken into custody at Keystone St. and Alameda Ave. and it took place at 2:00 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Jesse Cruz Estrada is a Reseda cook and was taken into custody at Burbank Blvd. and Florence St. It occurred at 2:50 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – Los Angeles municipal code violation and a warrant.

Sun Valley car painter Jose Armando Quezada was apprehended at the same site and at the same time.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – driving with a suspended or revoked license – Los Angeles municipal code violation and warrants.

Jose Luis Lomas is unemployed and a North Hollywood resident and was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Clybourn Ave. and the time is 3:45 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of burglary tools and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Esmeralda Yanira Bonilla is a Sherman Oaks store manager and was cuffed at 200 North Third St. The charge is petty theft. The time is 1:00 p.m.

Howard Lightner is a fisherman and was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Orange Grove Ave. and the time is 3:30 p.m. The charges are disorderly conduct – petty theft and warrants.

Vali Asari is an air conditioning mechanic and was handcuffed at 1601 Victory Place [Nordstrom’s Rack] and the time is 8:37 p.m. The charges are petty theft – driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant.

On Tuesday, January 2, David Ramos, who is a Burbank surgical technician was picked up at Elmwood Ave. and Fifth St. and the time is 1:44 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Rajean Eileen Sanders is unemployed and is a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and Parish Place and the time is 3:15 a.m.

The charges are possession of brass knuckles – petty theft – identity theft – resisting arrest – trespassing – possession of burglary tools and a warrant.

Craig Mitchell is a resident of Burbank and is unemployed and was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Palm Ave. and the time is 8:30 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct and a warrant.

Panorama City resident Antonio Javier Valdez is unemployed and was arrested at 2565 North Hollywood Way and the time is 1:45 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – robbery and resisting an executive officer.

Odenis Vittorelli Jr. lives in Burbank and was apprehended after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 7:49 p.m.

Vaghik Shahnazarian is a Glendale mechanic and was picked up at 181 West Alameda Ave. The time is 10:40 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Gardoh Joseph Williams lives in Burbank and was arrested at Riverside Drive and California St. and the time is 11:20 p.m. The charge is trespassing and a warrant.

On Monday, January 1, Marcos Orellana Lara, a Burbank student was handcuffed at Brighton St. and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 00:30 a.m. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony and burglary.

Allyson Hinaska Forrest Castro lives in Los Angeles and works for a cleaning crew and was nabbed at the same site and the time is 00:45 a.m. The charges are the same.

Diego Alejandro Padilla Perez is a Los Angeles student and was picked up at the same location and the time is 00:30. The charges are the same.

David Alan Green is a Burbank musician and was arrested after being charged with domestic battery. It took place at 3:23 a.m.

Burbank musician Yasutaka Nomura was apprehended at Verdugo Ave. and Whitnall Hwy and the time is 2:10 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Miguel Levi De Leon is unemployed and a Glendale resident and was taken into custody at Cedar Ave. and Lake St. and the time is 4:19 a.m. The charges are resisting an executive officer and disorderly conduct.

Lynne Callahan lives in Burbank and is unemployed and was handcuffed at 343 Fairview St. and the time is 9:49 a.m. The charge is violating a restraining order.

Jeffrey Alexander Cueva is a gardener and is a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at 2016 North Ontario St. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. The time is 11:15 p.m.