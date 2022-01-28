Burbank Police Log: January 10 – January 16

Burbank's police force is contentious and steady and reliable.

Making sure that the community is secure is part of the Burbank police department’s job, and it also means that individuals get arrested.

On Sunday, January 16, Antoinette Marlena Pagan, a Long Beach resident and a mechanic was taken into custody at 1028 South San Fernando Blvd. The time is 3:10 a.m.

The charges are theft – identity theft – false impersonation – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – shoplifting – giving false information to a police officer – 10851 (A) of the state penal code – possession of a controlled substance for sale and a warrant.

Steven Michael Moss lives in Burbank and is employed as a bartender. Moss was nabbed at 700 West Lake St. The time is 1:45 p.m. The charge is 249 PC and a warrant.

Burbank resident John Bryan Sandoval was picked up at Valhalla Drive and Hollywood Way.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance and being under the influence of a controlled substance. It took place at 2:20 p.m.

Joaquin Oswaldo Valdivia lives in Los Angeles and works with concrete. Valdivia was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and Lomita St.

It occurred at 7:15 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – vandalism and a warrant.

Nathaniel Jonathan Valle is a La Canada resident and was handcuffed at 761 North First St.

The charges are 23550 (A) of the state vehicle code and driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug. It happened at 9:11 p.m.

On Saturday, January 15, Jose Angel Cordero, who lives in Cudahy and is a mechanic was nabbed at Providencia Ave. and Sixth St.

The time is 00:30 a.m. and the charges are grand theft – possession of stolen property – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Victor Centeno is a Sun Valley resident and was picked up at Alameda Ave. and Lake St.

The time is 1:40 a.m. and the charges Centeno faces are grand theft – 5305. (A) PC – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of burglary tools and a warrant.

Sun Valley resident Miguel Angel Benitez was picked up at the same location and at the same time. The charges are possession of burglary tools and grand theft.

Jasniel Jonathan Moreno is a Los Angeles security guard and was cuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Angeleno Ave.

The time it occurred is 2:10 a.m. and the charges are being in possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and being an unlicensed driver.

Devin Keaton West lives in Saint Paul, Minnesota, and is a mechanic. West was nabbed at Flower St. and Alameda Ave.

The arrest took place at 4:00 a.m. The charge West faces is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alex Karapetyan is employed as a car valet and is a Glendale resident. Karapetyan was arrested at Lake St. and Alameda Ave.

It occurred at 4:41 a.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Orlando Cev Caddick is a North Hollywood cook and was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Olive Ave.

The charge Caddick faces is possession of drug paraphernalia. It happened at 6:50 a.m.

Devin West was arrested at 600 IKEA Way and the time is 9:45 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Makua Bradley Solomon lives in La Crescenta and works in shipping. Solomon was picked up after being charged with spousal abuse and a warrant. The time of the arrest is 8:58 a.m.

Carlos Xavier Zhune Ascencio lives in Burbank and is a solar installer. Ascencio was apprehended at the Hilton Garden Inn. The time is 11:50 a.m. The charge is battery.

Los Angeles resident Samantha Garcia Terrazas was taken into custody at 1130 West Olive Ave. and the charges are battery on a police officer and trespassing. It happened at 5:50 p.m.

Javier Landeros is a construction worker and a resident of Pacoima. Landeros was arrested at 250 North First St. and the time is 6:45 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Michael Drew Hutchings lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Palm Ave. It took place at 9:50 p.m. and the charges are petty theft and trespassing.

Joseph Robert Finkelstein is a Valley Village retailer and was nabbed at 600 Hollywood Way.

The charges are being in possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia and fare evasion. It took place at 8:45 p.m.

On Friday, January 14, Yodit Neguissie Aseffa, a Dayton, Ohio, resident who works in social relations was nabbed at Magnolia Blvd. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 1:20 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Roy Davidson is a Glendale telemarketer and was picked up at Sixth St. and Elmwood St.

The time of the arrest is 3:55 a.m. and the charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of stolen property and a warrant.

Arin Khodabakshi lives in Burbank, is employed as a warehouse operator and was nabbed after being charged with domestic battery – making annoying or threatening phone calls and warrants. It happened at 8:25 a.m.

Los Angeles resident Nedale Christian Grimes was handcuffed at 2801 West Olive Ave. and the time is 10:04 a.m. The charge is trespassing.

John Manuel Ortega is a Santa Barbara carpenter. Ortega was taken into custody at Rose St. and Jeffries Ave. and the time is 12:40 p.m.

The charges Ortega faces are possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Manuk Manukyan lives in Burbank and is an auto appraiser. Manukyan was arrested at 1200 South Flower St.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. It occurred at 8:00 p.m.

San Mateo cashier Dalbir Chand was picked up at Magnolia Blvd. and Frederic St. The time is 7:59 p.m.

The charge Chand faces is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

DeShaun Carli Lavard lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at Walmart. The time is 10:20 p.m. and the charges are theft – exhibiting a deadly weapon other than a firearm and warrants.

Michael Drew Hutchings lives in West Los Angeles and was picked up after being charged with being under the influence of a controlled substance – disorderly conduct and warrants. It happened at 10:45 p.m.

On Thursday, January 13, Troy Erick Thomas, a Los Angeles web developer was nabbed at the Spring Hill Suites.

The time is 1:30 a.m. and the charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Gerardo Garcia lives in Pacoima and is employed as a roofer. Garcia was picked up at Empire Ave. and Naomi St.

It happened at 3:45 a.m. The charges Garcia faces are being in possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Robert Voskanyan is employed as a plumber, lives in Van Nuys and was arrested at 4:45 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. The site of the arrest is 1000 Isabel St.

Tanya Marie Stutes is an artist and a Burbank resident. Stutes was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Walnut Ave. The time is 4:45 p.m. and the charge is theft.

North Hollywood cook Jorge Cortes was picked up at 5:29 p.m. and the location is 107 South First St.

The charges Cortes faces are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sedrak Voskanyan is an executive and lives in Los Angeles. Voskanyan was nabbed at 1105 Isabel St.

The time of the apprehension is 4:45 p.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants.

Kalem Verlin Shamgochian lives in Ceres and was arrested at 1651 Victory Place and the time is 9:03 p.m.

The charges are 21810 PC – being in possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Charsey Hardman lives in Tarzana and is employed in accounting. Hardman was handcuffed after being charged with domestic battery. It took place at 11:00 p.m.

Jose Zaragoza Rodriguez is a Burbank designer and was arrested after being charged with making a false report to a police officer and a warrant. It took place at 11:04 p.m.

Dillon James Disiere is employed as a cook and is a Long Beach resident. Disiere was picked up at 1505 Valley St. and the time is 11:45 p.m.

The charge Disiere faces is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

On Wednesday, January 12, Carlos Alberto Ruiz, a Van Nuys dishwasher was nabbed at 00:10 a.m. and the site is Empire Ave. and Lincoln St.

The charges Ruiz faces are making criminal threats – petty theft – grand theft – possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants.

Christopher David Robinson lives in Los Angeles and works in real estate. Robinson was arrested at the LAPD Hollywood station and the charge is identity theft. The time is 1:30 a.m.

Phillip Jay Dawson is employed in construction and is a resident of Los Angeles. Dawson was handcuffed at Angeleno Ave. and First St.

It happened at 8:10 a.m. The charge Dawson faces is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Matthew Phillips works as a server and lives in Los Angeles. Phillips was picked up at 2200 Empire Ave. and the time is 9:50 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Erika Uribe is a recycler and is a Burbank resident. Uribe was apprehended at Alameda Ave. and Buena Vista St.

The time is 10:30 a.m. and the charge Uribe faces is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Miguel Angel Garay is a Burbank butcher and was arrested at 4:00 p.m. The site is Olive Ave. and Flower St. and the charge is vandalism.

Philip Irving Markowitz is a security guard and a Los Angeles resident. Markowitz was taken into custody at Victory Blvd. and Buena Vista St.

It occurred at 9:10 p.m. The charges are 25850 (A) PC – contempt of court and a warrant.

Burbank resident Taylor Noel Rodriguez works in video production and was cuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Grismer Ave. and the time is 8:55 p.m.

The charges are identity theft – possession of burglary tools – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Alex Anderkeo Xayasone lives in St. Petersburg, Florida, and is employed as a server. Xayasone was taken into custody at the 24-Hour Fitness, and it took place at 9:40 p.m.

The charges are theft – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Panorama City warehouse worker Alberto Mendoza Camacho was handcuffed at Riverside Drive and Griffith Park Drive. The charge is possession of a controlled substance and it happened at 11:23 p.m.

On Tuesday, January 11, Jennifer Lynn Franklin, a Burbank resident was nabbed at 329 East Elmwood St. and the time is 2:30 a.m. The charges are resisting an executive officer and disorderly conduct.

Wendy Rosemary Bernard is a Burbank caregiver and was arrested at Burbank Blvd. and Hollywood Way.

The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant. The time of the apprehension is 3:15 a.m.

Nina Azarkhoo Mackensen lives in Glendale and was taken into custody at 555 South Glenoaks Blvd. and the charge is battery and a warrant. It took place at 4:52 p.m.

Burbank computer technician Robert Allan Bingham was nabbed after being charged with spousal abuse and possession of a controlled substance. It took place at 6:00 p.m.

On Monday, January 10, James Joel Grant, a Burbank production assistant was handcuffed at 00:25 a.m. after being charged with spousal abuse.

Armen Davtyan is a driver and is a resident of Glendale. Davtyan was taken into custody at Valencia Ave. and Lake St. and the time is 1:10 a.m. The charges are resisting an executive officer and 23152 (G) VC.

Phillip Spencer Wright is a Burbank producer and was nabbed after being charged with domestic battery. It took place at 7:05 a.m.

Los Angeles student Amber Socorrio Calero Woods was picked up at 4210 Toluca Lake Drive and the time is 7:00 a.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

Javier Espinoza Lopez lives in Phoenix and is employed as a mechanic. Lopez was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Magnolia Blvd.

The time of the arrest is 9:45 a.m. and the charge is being an unlicensed driver and a warrant.

Donte Edward Wilson lives in Lynchburg, Virginia, and works in retail. Wilson was taken into custody at 235 South IKEA Way and the time is 12:00 p.m. The charge is 10862 VC.

Burbank resident Alexander Lee Cleveland was apprehended at 641 North Victory Blvd. and the time is 12:20 p.m. The charge is theft.

Arlet Tatavos Simonian is a dental assistant and is a Sylmar resident. Simonian was picked up at 1200 South Flower St. The time it occurred is 4:30 p.m. The charge is theft.

Shannon Angel Montemayor lives in Arleta and is employed as a personal assistant. Montemayor was nabbed at 200 East Cypress Ave.

The time of the arrest is 6:30 p.m. The charges Montemayor faces are theft and possession of stolen property.

Rogelio Estrada works as a shipper and lives in North Hollywood. Estrada was handcuffed at the same location and at the same time. The charges are the same.

Robert Edmund Villa is a Palmdale resident and was apprehended after being charged with 11379 (A) of the state health and safety code and a warrant. It happened at 8:55 p.m.

Roberto Alan Cortes works in the music business and lives in San Fernando. Cortes was picked up at Magnolia Blvd. and Buena Vista St.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – being an unlicensed driver and a warrant. It took place at 8:35 p.m.

Christian Henriquez is a Monterey Park security guard and picked up at First St. and Magnolia Blvd.

The charges are 4573 PC and possession of drug paraphernalia. It occurred at 11:20 p.m.