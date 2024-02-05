Burbank Police Log: January 15 – January 21

A weekly summary of people arrested by the men and women in blue.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law.

Doing difficult and important work and keeping the city safe is what the Burbank police department does daily and on Sunday, January 21, Andy Arakel, who lives in Toluca Lake and is a business owner was taken into custody at Hollywood Way and Chandler Blvd.

The time is 1:22 a.m. The charges are identity theft – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of a controlled substance while armed.

Ronald Jose Zepeda is unemployed and a Burbank resident and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 1:59 p.m. The charge is a violation and a warrant.

Brandon Eric Lee lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at 2751 North Lincoln St. and the time is 9:14 p.m. The charges are burglary – joyriding – resisting arrest – trespassing and disorderly conduct.

On Saturday, January 20, Clemente De Leon, a Fontana resident was pinched at Alameda Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 00:50 a.m.

The charges De Leon faces are 3056 of the state penal code and possession of a controlled substance.

Alonzo Flores is employed in roofing and is a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed after being charged with burglary. It took place at 4:07 p.m.

Paul Anthony Zabala is a Sun Valley grip and was arrested at 3099 East California St. and charges are arson – possession of a controlled substance and vandalism. It took place at 7:45 p.m.

Sun Valley resident Mercedes Patrice Jackson is a bookkeeper and was picked up at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 7:30 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Amalia De La Cruz Antillon is a Sun Valley cleaner and was nabbed at the same site and the same time. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Francisco Mota lives in Ventura and is employed in shipping and was pinched at the same site and the same time. The charge is possession of Xanax.

Emmanuel Gutierrez is a North Hollywood manager and was arrested at Burbank Blvd. and Rose St. and the time is 9:17 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Jessica Bethell lives in Irvine and was apprehended at 501 South Buena Vista St. and the time is 11:20 p.m.

The charges are trespassing – battery – vandalism – petty theft and a Burbank municipal code violation.

On Friday, January 19, Eugene Lagant, a Los Angeles driver was pinched at Verdugo Ave. and Hollywood Way and the time is 4:54 a.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance – possession of burglary tools and identity theft.

Ivan Botvic is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was apprehended at Third St. and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 8:30 a.m.

The charges are petty theft – possession of drug paraphernalia – 3056 PC and a warrant.

Michael Philip Salas is a cultivator and is a Burbank resident and was cuffed at 10:30 a.m. The charges are brandishing a deadly weapon other than a firearm and making criminal threats.

Samvel Azatyan is employed as a marketing executive and is a Glendale resident and was arrested after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 3:00 p.m.

Burbank resident Angelina Avakiants is unemployed and was apprehended at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 6:26 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Ivan Moreno Cortez is a Pomona barber and was picked up at the same location and the time is 8:15 p.m. The charge is robbery.

Nicholas Anthony Gulli is a Van Nuys salesman and was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Burbank Blvd. and the time is 8:33 p.m.

The charges are robbery – possession of heroin/cocaine – tampering with a vehicle and warrants.

Mark Thomas Ryan lives in Glendale and was pinched at 1000 North San Fernando Blvd., and it took place at 9:45 p.m. The charges are burglary – violating probation and a warrant.

On Thursday, January 18, Hovanes John Karagezyan, a North Hollywood phlebotomist was handcuffed at 1015 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 1:35 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – misuse of a vehicle registration and license documents – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

Baharak Tabrizi lives in Winnetka and is unemployed and was taken into custody at 1:40 a.m. The site is Glenoaks Blvd. and Scott Road.

The charges are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance – vehicle registration fraud and a warrant.

Michael Anthony Apodaca is a Burbank machinist and was picked up after being charged with resisting arrest – possession of a controlled substance and murder. The time is 2:10 a.m.

Sylmar resident David Pena is employed in client services and was pinched at 13415 Sayre St. It took place at 6:00 a.m. The charges are vandalism and 3056 PC.

David Raman Gounder is a Burbank sound engineer and was handcuffed at 1:25 a.m. The charge is possession of a concealed firearm.

Palmdale resident Mayra Romero works in wiring and was apprehended at 200 North Third St. It occurred at 3:10 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – conspiracy to commit a felony – failure to appear in court – possession of brass knuckles and warrants.

Chaitanya Krishna Pilla lives in San Diego and is an Internet technician and was arrested at the same location and the time is 8:00 p.m. The charge is stalking.

Oscar Infante Jr. lives in Newhall and is a construction worker and was nabbed at 1651 Victory Place and the time is 7:30 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a taser – possession of burglary tools and identity theft.

Hripsime Ekizyan lives in Van Nuys and was picked up at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 7:57 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Van Nuys resident Lilia Mkrtchyan was apprehended at the same site and the time is 7:56 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Danyel Alexander Peredo is a Mission Hills resident and is unemployed and was handcuffed at 9:58 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – burglary – violating probation – possession of heroin/cocaine – resisting arrest and warrants. The site is 42210 West Burbank Blvd.

Amber England is a Los Angeles warehouse worker and was picked up at 2227 Manning St. It took place at 10:53 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.

On Wednesday, January 17, Hilden Adonay Mejia, a Mission Hills resident and a body shop employee was apprehended after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 8:30 a.m.

Evelyn Reyes is an El Monte waitress and was nabbed at First St. and Cypress Ave. and the time is 12:10 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Omar Correa works in packing and is an El Monte resident and was pinched at the same site and the charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – trespassing and warrants. It took place at 12:10 p.m.

Joshua Lee Sanders works at the front desk and lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at Imperial Hwy. and Western Ave. It took place at 12:15 p.m. The charges are burglary – grand theft and organized retail theft.

Michel Abdallah is a Laguna Niguel resident and was arrested at 10950 Sherman Way and the time is 2:00 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance for sale.

Lakeysha Jones is unemployed and a Burbank resident and was apprehended at 2:30 p.m.

The charges are making criminal threats – petty theft – resisting an executive officer – resisting arrest and vandalism.

Craig Stewart lives in Van Nuys and is employed in sales and was pinched after being charged with possession of a firearm and being a felon – robbery – spousal abuse and warrants. The time is 4:45 p.m.

Brandon Marcus Ynestroza is unemployed and a Lancaster resident and was nabbed at 6:58 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and disorderly conduct and the site is Glenoaks Blvd. and Myers St.

Donald Michael DiStefano is a Glendale resident and is unemployed and was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Orange Grove Ave. and the time is 7:40 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Devin Dickey is a Burbank construction worker and was apprehended at Buena Vista St. and Naomi St. and the time is 9:35 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Melanie Hilda Torossian is a server and a Sun Valley resident and was picked up at the same location and the same time.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – false impersonation – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

On Tuesday, January 16, Hovik John Kostandyan, a Van Nuys content creator was picked up at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 4:10 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Jason Jeffrey Shutt works for a tour bus and lives in North Hollywood and nabbed at 8:10 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – identity theft – possession of burglary tools – bringing contraband into a jail or prison – possession of a baton and organized retail theft. The site is Alameda and Flower.

Osvaldo Salvador Chavez Alcazar is a Sun Valley resident and was arrested at the same site.

The charges are organized retail theft – possession of a controlled substance – identity theft – possession of burglary tools – resisting arrest – burglary – grand theft and warrants.

Los Angeles resident Daniel Trevino III is employed at a warehouse and was nabbed at 1601 North Victory Place. The time is 2:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft – burglary and warrants.

Ryan Leigh Spallone works for Amazon and is a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed at 2811 North Hollywood Way and the time is 2:10 p.m. The charge is impersonating a police officer.

Travis Nathan Tanner is a Burbank photographer and was taken into custody after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 7:36 p.m.

Humberto Junior Ramirez is a Los Angeles electrician and was pinched at McCormick St. and Blakeslee Ave. The time is 8:45 p.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Adrian Alejandro Rubio lives in Southgate and is a car salesman and was apprehended at the same location and the same time. The charge is the same.

Jesse Tafoya is a construction worker and a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at the same location and the same time.

The charges are possession of nitrous oxide – driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant.

On Monday, January 15, Amanda Hall, who lives in Burbank and is employed in sales was arrested at Clark Ave. and Lincoln St. It took place at 4:55 a.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Joshua Israel Murillo is a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody at the same site and at the same time. The charges are possession of nitrous oxide and misappropriation of lost property.

Robert Dean Jungemann is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Valencia Ave. It took place at 7:00 p.m. The charge is receiving stolen property.

Levon Gasparyan is a Valley Glen driver and was pinched at 1601 North Victory Place. It occurred at 7:10 p.m. The charge is petty theft.