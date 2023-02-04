Burbank Police Log: January 16 – January 22

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2023. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

Being on duty every hour of every day, the Burbank police department, on Sunday, January 22, arrested Jorge Cortez, who is a North Hollywood chef and was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Magnolia Blvd. The time is 2:45 a.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia – misdemeanor hit and run and warrants.

Porter Ranch resident Humbert Quang Huy Doan works in IT and was handcuffed at Lake St. and Allen Ave. The time is 10:20 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Arman Werdian is employed at an automotive body shop and was arrested at 11:30 a.m.

The location is San Fernando Blvd. and Arcola Ave. and the charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and violating probation.

Burbank resident Roger Jones was taken into custody at Bethany Road and East St. The time is 12:45 p.m.

The charges are making criminal threats – resisting an executive officer – resisting arrest and warrants.

Esmeraldo Santos lives in Los Angeles and is unemployed and was handcuffed at 1301 North Victory Place. It took place at 5:42 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

On Saturday, January 21, Derek Daza, a student helper and a Monterey Park resident was handcuffed at Victory Blvd. and the 134 freeway. It took place at 1:08 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Eric R. Portillo is a Los Angeles mover and was taken into custody at 3:02 p.m. The location is Olive Ave. and Verdugo Ave. [Seven-11].

The charges are identity theft – resisting arrest – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft – burglary – being under the influence of a controlled substance without a valid prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tyler Kenneth MacDonald is disabled and a Burbank resident and was handcuffed at 8:30 p.m. and it happened at Magnolia Blvd. and Cordova St.

The charges are resisting arrest – possession of heroin/cocaine and ignition interlock device violation.

Eduardo Joaquin Ortega lives in Reseda and works in customer masonry and was apprehended at 10:00 p.m. The charges are brandishing a weapon or firearm and misdemeanor hit and run.

Vaghik Shahnazarian is a Glendale mechanic and was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and Frederic St. and the time is 11:37 p.m.

The charges are petty theft – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Friday, January 20, Rouben Kirakossian, a Los Angeles construction worker was taken into custody at 2:27 a.m.

The charges are being under the influence while armed with a loaded and operable firearm – possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and resisting arrest.

Writer Rachel Madden lives in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and was picked up at 522 Pass Ave. and the time is 1:13 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Roberto Nunez works as a plumber and lives in Burbank and was taken into custody at Verdugo Ave. and Seventh St. It happened at 4:30 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Los Angeles resident Tia Shelise Harris works for a non-profit and was handcuffed at 501 South Buena Vista St. and the time is 7:27 p.m. The charges are trespassing – urinating in public and warrants.

Miguel Vera Luevano works in security and lives in Sun Valley and was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Brighton St. The time is 7:38 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

On Thursday, January 19, Erik Jurado is a North Hollywood landscaper and was nabbed at Clybourn Ave. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 2:10 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – misdemeanor hit and run and warrants.

Sun Valley resident Hugo Anthony Escamilla Lemus works as a janitor and was handcuffed at Vanowen St. and Hollywood Way and the time is 3:00 a.m.

The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and a warrant.

Joanna Ochoa Reyes lives in Sun Valley and is employed as a secretary and was handcuffed at Valerio St. and Satsuma Ave. It took place at 7:45 a.m.

The charges are petty theft – possession of drug paraphernalia – being under the influence of a controlled substance without a valid prescription and warrants.

Mauricio Alcala is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody at 7344 Satsuma Ave. The time is 7:40 a.m.

The charges are petty theft twice – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Matthew Richard Madsen lives in Newhall and is unemployed and was taken into custody at 12:50 p.m.

The charges are contempt of court – being under the influence of a controlled substance without a valid prescription and a warrant. The site is 2838 North Lincoln St.

North Hollywood resident Ray Alfredo Nieblas is unemployed and was arrested at 12:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of stolen property – causing a fire and possession of drug paraphernalia. The site is 1100 North San Fernando Blvd.

George Romolo Santoyo lives in San Diego and is a furniture mover was nabbed at 1800 West Empire Ave. and the time is 3:07 p.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft.

Tanney Lynee Pray resides in Covina and works for Door Dash and was picked up at the Burbank police department jail lobby. It happened at 4:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Mitchell Lawrence Weiss is a Pasadena car salesman and was arrested at the same site and the same time. The charges are the same.

Erik Aldana is a North Hollywood cook and was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Walnut. It took place at 7:40 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – vandalism twice and warrants.

Bell laborer Ruben Lopez Jr. was apprehended after being charged with spousal abuse and disorderly conduct. It took place at 9:20 p.m.

Rathmalege Premawansa is a Los Angeles sailor and was arrested at 641 North Victory Blvd. and the time is 10:58 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Efrain Lemus resides in North Hills and is an aerospace technician and was picked up at Angeleno Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 10:57 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Chatsworth engineer Armando Tejada was nabbed at IKEA Way and Angeleno Ave. and the time is 10:57 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Jesus Pantoja is a mechanic and a Sylmar resident and was picked up at 11:30 p.m. The charges are possession of a firearm by a prohibited person – possession of brass knuckles and petty theft.

Los Angeles caregiver Hasmik Mnatsakanian was arrested at the same time. The charges are possession of a concealed weapon in a vehicle – possession of drug paraphernalia and burglary.

On Wednesday, January 18, Arnold Rocha, who lives in Sun Valley and is a home inspector was taken into custody at 2:55 a.m.

The charges are identity theft and possession of heroin/cocaine. The site is 7710 North Hollywood Way.

Los Angeles forklift driver Alejandro Gomez Lagunas was arrested at Riverside Drive and Alameda Ave. and the time is 5:00 a.m. The charge is identity theft.

Antonio Gomez works in clothing and resides in Los Angeles and was nabbed at 5:00 a.m. The charge is spousal abuse and warrants.

Allen Gomez lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at Pass Ave. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 5:00 a.m. The charge is identity theft.

Los Angeles resident Immanuel Caro Newell is a washroom attendant and was cuffed at the same site and at the same time. The charge is the same.

Faustino Aquino Flores works in construction and resides in San Fernando and was taken into custody at Fourth St. and the 15 freeway.

The time is 11:50 a.m. The charges are possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.

Leon Ray Clevenger is a North Hollywood laborer and was picked up at San Fernando Road and Grismer Ave. It took place at 3:50 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants.

Glendale resident Diana Kurtz was handcuffed at 4:45 p.m. The charges are trespassing – making criminal threats and a warrant.

Paola Gonzalez Caceres is a Los Angeles cleaner and was apprehended at 1701 Victory Place and the time is 5:55 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Sean Craig Gluckman is an Encino film director and was taken into custody at Hollywood Way and Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 7:52 p.m. The charge is identity theft.

Armando Ribera is a painter and a resident of Los Angeles. Ribera was nabbed at San Jose Ave. and Third St. The time is 11:45 p.m.

The charges are misappropriation of lost property – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and a warrant.

On Tuesday, January 17, Salomon Lizma, who lives in Long Beach and is a painter was handcuffed at 614 North Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 00:25 a.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and 3056 of the state penal code.

Ronald Jay Xolalpas Segundo is a business owner and lives in Hacienda Heights and was handcuffed at Buena Vista St and San Fernando Blvd. The time is 1:40 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving while under the influence with .08 or above and a warrant.

Jose Nava Tadeo is a Sylmar mechanic and was picked up at Delaware Drive and San Fernando Blvd. The time is 3:55 a.m.

The charges are identity theft – driving while being under the influence of drugs – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Andranik Baltayan is a North Hollywood jeweler and was taken into custody at the LAPD Van Nuys station and the time is 7:25 a.m.

The charge is possession of methamphetamines with the intent to sell and a warrant.

Andrew Morris Goodman works in food delivery and resides in Burbank and was handcuffed at Forest Lawn Drive and Zoo Drive. It happened at 3:45 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Israel Puente Hernandez is a North Hollywood dishwasher and was nabbed at the same site and the time is 4:00 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell.

Reseda landscaper Matthew Steven Rojas was arrested at the same location and the same time. The charge is the same.

Artash Gasparian lives in North Hollywood and was cuffed at 1601 Victory Place and the time is 6:40 p.m. The charges are petty theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Erika Wilcox is a Sun Valley recycler and was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Winona Ave. and the time is 10:05 p.m. The charge is petty theft and warrants.

Amir Housang Baher lives in Encino and is in the United States army and was picked up at the north garage. The time is 9:30 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and burglary.

On Monday, January 16, Jose Antonio Barajas Jr. who lives in Los Angeles was cuffed at 303 North Buena Vista St. The time is 3:25 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Elijah Derreon Shield is a Los Angeles loader and was nabbed at 913 Groton St. and the time is 5:58 a.m. The charges are burglary – driving without a license and a warrant.

Burbank resident Joaquin Lemar George Jr. was picked up at the same site and at the same time. The charge is burglary.

Antonio Vantrell Echols is a North Hollywood forklift driver and was handcuffed at 9:30 a.m.

The charges are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. It took place at Monterey Ave. and Fairview St.

Francisco Javier Figueroa III is employed in shipping and resides in Los Angeles. Figueroa was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Landis St. It happened at 2:00 p.m.

The charges are identity theft – appropriation of lost property and possession of a controlled substance.

Felicia Figueroa Nealy lives in Pottstown and is a doctor and a lawyer. Nealy was nabbed at 201 East Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 4:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

William James Gauger lives in Long Beach and was taken into custody at Alameda Ave. and Lake St. and the time is 6:53 p.m.

The charges are possession of stolen property – petty theft – grand theft – petty theft and warrants.

Long Beach resident Joshua Christopher Gosser is a painter and was picked up at the same site and at the same time.

The charges are identity theft – possession of methamphetamines with the intent to sell – receiving stolen property – driving with a suspended or revoked license twice and warrants.

Anahy America Flores is a housekeeper and a San Fernando resident. Flores was taken into custody at the LAPD Van Nuys station and the time is 7:50 p.m. The charge is possession of methamphetamines with the intent to sell.

Shadow Lasky Ballman lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at Pass Ave. and McFarlane Ave. The time is 10:00 p.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ragen Victoria Wheeler is employed as a stocker and a Monterey resident. Wheeler was nabbed at 422 Cornell Drive and the time is 10:40 p.m. The charge is burglary.

Sun Valley carpenter Andrew Cairns was apprehended at the same site and at the same time. The charge is the same.