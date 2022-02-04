Burbank Police Log: January 17 – January 23

Security and safety are vital for the hard-working men and women of the Burbank police department.

On Sunday, January 23, Byron Ramirez, a Los Angeles resident and roadside assist employee was apprehended. The time is 00:01 a.m. and the location is 201 East Alameda Ave.

The charges are 22810 (A) of the state penal code – burglary – resisting arrest – contributing to the delinquency of a minor and possession of stolen property.

Katrina Giselle Stagliano lives in Rancho Cucamonga and works as a social worker.

Stagliano was nabbed at 1520 South San Fernando Road and the charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above. It took place at 6:26 a.m.

Kaelee Anne Hernandez is a Long Beach cashier and was handcuffed at 8:00 a.m.

The location is Empire Ave. and Lincoln St. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and 11351 of the state health and safety code.

Jesus Elijah Bell lives in Long Beach and is self-employed. Bell was picked up at the same site and at the same time. The charges are possession of a controlled substance for sale and 11351 HS.

West Covina dental assistant Alejandro Leonel Ortega was arrested at 2448 North Naomi St. and the time is 10:30 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Michael Augustine Elias is a construction worker and is a Burbank resident. Elias was cuffed at Hollywood Way and Oak St.

The time of the arrest is 10:20 a.m. The charges are being in possession of drug paraphernalia – 21456 (B) of the state vehicle code – possession of heroin/cocaine and warrants.

Burbank resident Courtney Blake Lynch is a stay-at-home mother. Lynch was nabbed at 1526 Buena Vista St. and the time is 11:17 a.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Jacob Kyle Correa is a North Hollywood server and was taken into custody at 5040 Ledge Ave.

The time is 3:54 p.m. and the charges are 22810 (A) VC – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Emily Smith lives in North Hollywood and was handcuffed at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 6:10 p.m. and the charge is petty theft.

Justin Michael Stuart is a North Hollywood handyman and was arrested at the same site and the same time. The charge is the same.

Daniel Enrique Tello is a paralegal and a Valley Village resident. Tello was picked up at 1100 North San Fernando Road. The time is 6:40 p.m. The charge is 23152 (F) VC.

Tyler Ray Hickey works as a server and lives in Burbank. Hickey was picked up at Olive Ave. and Parish Place and the time is 10:15 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Robert Wendell Campbell lives in Los Angeles and is employed in telephone sales. Campbell was nabbed at 3303 West Olive Ave. The time is 11:25 p.m. The charge is burglary.

On Saturday, January 22, Jesus Alonzo, who lives in Van Nuys and works as a landscaper was taken into custody at Sunland Blvd. and Roscoe Blvd. It happened at 00:30 a.m.

The charges Alonzo faces are 10851 (A) VC – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brandi Tatiana Alfaro is a web designer and was picked up at the same site and the time is 00:22 a.m.

The charges are petty theft – identity theft – giving false identification to a police officer – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of a controlled substance for sale – 1203.2 (A) PC and warrants.

Ahamed Mohamed Wafis lives in Los Angeles and is a gambler. Wafis was nabbed at 2234 North Frederic St.

The time is 00:01 a.m. The charges are 29800 (A) (1) PC – 25850 (A) PC and 10851 (A) VC.

Jesse Taylor Wasserman is a Burbank salesman and was picked up at Sunset Canyon Drive and Tujunga Ave.

It happened at 6:54 a.m. and the charges Wasserman faces are 23152 (F) VC and 11375 (B) (2) HS.

Los Angeles resident Robert George Karol was handcuffed at Olive Ave. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 4:15 p.m. The charge is being a public nuisance.

Christian Chizoba Nwokocha Jr. is a Burbank driver and was apprehended at Glenoaks Blvd. and Naomi St. The charge is vandalism. It took place at 4:15 p.m.

Tarzana food manager Leon Michael Jones was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Buena Vista St.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and a warrant. It happened at 10:32 p.m.

Jose Freddy Garces Jr. lives in Burbank and is employed as a plumber. Garces was cuffed after being charged with child endangerment. The time is 11:00 p.m.

On Friday, January 21, Phoebe Alexandria Klein, who is unemployed, and a resident of Newbury Park was arrested at 00:01 a.m.

The site is Niagara St. and Thornton Ave. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – 11375 (B) (2) HS – petty theft and a warrant.

David Lorimer Hay lives in Hollywood and is a security guard and was taken into custody at the same location and at the same time. The charges are petty theft and identity theft.

Armen Yeghiazaryan is a Glendale construction worker and was nabbed after being charged with domestic battery. It happened at 1:14 a.m.

Ariel Haim Franko works in IT and resides in Los Angeles. Franko was arrested at Riverside Drive and Buena Vista St.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – 11351 HS and misappropriation of lost property. It occurred at 3:50 a.m.

Arman Sarkisyan is employed as a cashier and lives in North Hollywood. Sarkisyan was picked up at Screenland Drive and Heffron Drive and it took place at 7:00 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Rhys James Shordon is a Burbank painter and was nabbed at 8:00 a.m. The site is Scott Road and East Ave.

The charges Shordon faces are possession of drug paraphernalia – 14-121.2 PC and a warrant.

Los Angeles manager William Leonard Ingersoll was taken into custody at 626 North Parish Place and the time is 10:38 a.m. The charges are vandalism and petty theft.

Amy Elisabeth Dobrzykowski works for Home Base Bus, lives in Cambrils and was nabbed at 1800 West Empire Ave [Target]. It occurred at 1:25 p.m. The charges are resisting an executive officer and battery.

Demetrese Noel Jackson Jr. is a paper boy and is a resident of Los Angeles. Jackson was cuffed at Lake St. and Valencia St. The time is 4:25 p.m. and the charge is battery.

Rosita DeSilva is a Los Angeles caregiver and was arrested at 10:00 p.m. The site is the Quality Inn, and the charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – 10851 (A) VC and 25850 (A) PC.

On Thursday, January 20, Christopher George Neal, a Torrance resident and a laborer was taken into custody at 00:35 a.m. and the charge is 21310 PC and a warrant. It happened at San Fernando Blvd. and Buena Vista St.

Juan Montenegro lives in Los Angeles and is unemployed. Montenegro was cuffed at Olive Ave. and San Fernando Blvd.

The time is 7:10 a.m. The charges are being under the influence of a controlled substance – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – making criminal threats and a warrant.

Oscar Rene Ortega is a North Hollywood driver and was apprehended at the Burbank police department lobby. The time is 1:00 p.m. and the charge is battery.

Miguel Alexis Campos Moreno works at a gas station and lives in North Hollywood. Moreno was taken into custody at Wyoming Ave. and Burbank Blvd. The time is 1:50 p.m. and the charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Karen Zakaryan is a Glendale handyman and was arrested at Empire Ave. and Valpreda St.

The charges are 23103 (A) VC – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nathan Mannan Sabir is employed in construction and resides in Long Beach. Sabir was picked up at 1100 North San Fernando Blvd. [Ralphs]. It took place at 10:41 p.m.

The charges Sabir faces are possession of drug paraphernalia – 3000.08 PC and a warrant.

Burbank resident Joel Ivan Euzquiano works in production and was handcuffed at 761 North First St.

The time is 10:50 p.m. The charges are disorderly conduct – driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and a warrant.

On Wednesday, January 19, Quentin William Roberts, a Valley Village landscaper was taken into custody at 1:30 a.m.

The site of the arrest is Riverside Drive and Evergreen St., and the charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Yekaterina Zapravdina is employed as a fashion designer and is a Los Angeles resident and was arrested at Buena Vista St. and Tulare Ave.

The time is 2:15 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest – possession of a controlled substance – disorderly conduct – burglary and warrants.

Joseph Saleem Maleeh lives in Burbank and was taken into custody at 428 East Santa Anita Ave. The time is 11:11 a.m. The charges are contempt of court and resisting arrest.

Shahin Sasha Gogus lives in Porter Ranch and is a diamond setter. Gogus was taken into custody at Olive Ave. and Griffith Park Drive.

It took place at 7:42 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Burbank resident Luna Livingston works in clothing sales and was nabbed at 1319 North Buena Vista St. and the time is 10:30 p.m. The charge is battery.

Krystal Marleen Kimmer is employed in daycare and lives in Van Nuys. Kimmer was picked up at 11:10 p.m. The charge is child endangerment and a warrant.

Erik Emilio Gomez Diaz lives in Los Angeles and is employed in construction. Diaz was arrested at 207 Garfield Ave. and the time is 10:38 p.m. The charges are identity theft – 1551 PC and a warrant.

On Tuesday, January 18, Daniel Henry Ramirez, a Glendale shift manager was apprehended at Vineland Ave. and Sherman Way.

It happened at 00:10 a.m. The charges are 11375 (B) (2) HS – possession of drug paraphernalia – making criminal threats and a warrant.

Matthew Steven Rojas lives in Reseda and works in delivery. Rojas was taken into custody at the same site and at the same time. The charges are 11351 HS and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gerald Ellis Cregger is a painter and lives in North Hollywood. Cregger was handcuffed at 00:47 a.m.

The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and the site is Burbank Blvd. and Victory Blvd.

Van Nuys cook Ramiro Arroyo was picked up at Victory Blvd. and Chandler Blvd. The time is 3:10 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Ansherae Tajalei Devin McGee is a Burbank travel agent. McGee was taken into custody at Magnolia Blvd. and Varney St. It took place at 7:50 a.m. The charge is an outstanding warrant.

Marcellus Gibson is a phone repairman and is a Burbank resident. Gibson was nabbed at Lancer’s and the time is 4:00 p.m. The charge is trespassing.

Burbank resident Samuel Seth Parros is employed in sales and was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Linden Ave.

It occurred at 3:09 p.m. and the charges are petty theft – grand theft – being in possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Randall James Young lives in Valley Village and is employed as a barber. Young was cuffed at 641 North Victory Blvd.

It took place at 6:10 p.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and misappropriation of lost property.

Christopher Ryan McCusker is a resident of Northridge and was nabbed at Empire Ave. and the 5 freeway. The time is 8:35 p.m. The charge is 1203.2 (A) PC and a warrant.

Tommy Moreno works as a roofer and resides in Burbank. Moreno was picked up at Victory Blvd. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 8:35 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Armen Baregamian is a Burbank jeweler and was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd.

The time of the arrest is 9:45 p.m. and the charges are 25850 (C) (2) PC – 29800 (A) (1) PC – possession of drug paraphernalia – 11375 (B) (2) HS and 30305 PC.

Abraham Carrillo Fraire is unemployed and a Van Nuys resident. Fraire was handcuffed at Home Depot and the time is 10:40 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

On Monday, January 17, Jorge Armando Lepe, a Sun Valley truck driver was taken into custody at 8:40 a.m. The site of the arrest is the jail lobby, and the charge is petty theft.

Jared Michael Williams is a general laborer and is a Burbank resident. Williams was nabbed at 301 East Angeleno Ave. and the time is 12:52 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christian Michael Ellington is a Burbank hustler and was picked up at 200 North Hollywood Way. It happened at 2:26 p.m. and the charge is assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

Cary Dwain Mitchell lives in Burbank and was apprehended at Buena Vista St. and Jeffries Ave. The time is 6:50 p.m. and the charge is disorderly conduct.

Lynwood service advisor Steven Anthony Wilson was nabbed at 321 East Verdugo Ave. and the charges are 25850 (A) PC and 24601 PC.

Razmik Baghoumain is employed as a plumber and is a resident of Glendale. Baghoumain was picked up at Bel Aire Drive and Vista Ridge and the charge is possession of a controlled substance. It occurred at 11:10 p.m.

Tanya Stutes lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Walnut Ave. The charge is petty theft, and the time is 11:00 p.m.