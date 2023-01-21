Burbank Police Log: January 2 – January 8

A list of those individuals who were arrested over a seven-day period by the hard-working men and women in blue.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. These official records were collected in 2023. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact.

Sometimes the Burbank police is really busy having to arrest individuals and on Sunday, January 8, Jessica Laura Ramirez, who lives in Stevenson Ranch and is employed in delivery was nabbed after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 00:10 a.m.

Keith Brian Saunders is employed in hospitality and is a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed at Riverside Drive and Valley St. and the time is 1:40 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Amad Jamal Dimitry Washington lives in Riverside and is an EDD employee and was apprehended at the same site and the same time.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and driving with a suspended or revoked license twice.

Eldra Patrick De Barge is a Granada Hills recording artist and was taken into custody at Buena Vista St. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 3:55 a.m.

The charges are possession of tear gas – possession of a baton – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rey Nieblas works at Goodwill and lives in North Hollywood and was handcuffed at Clark Ave. and Hollywood Way and the time is 10:40 a.m. The charge is indecent exposure.

Burbank resident Garland Jared Scott Perry is employed as a line technician ARPT and was handcuffed at 10:00 a.m. The charges are false imprisonment – assault with a deadly weapon and damaging a communication device.

Berdell Thompson lives in Long Beach and is retired and was apprehended at Myers St. and Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 12:50 p.m. The charges are tampering with a motor vehicle and petty theft.

Jacob Brandon Heininger resides in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at 551 North Sparks St. and the time is 4:51 p.m. The charges are giving false information to a police officer and receiving stolen property.

Kevin Van Lam is an entrepreneur and a Long Beach resident. Lam was handcuffed at 1638 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 11:40 p.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and 1551 (A) of the state penal code.

On Saturday, January 7, Blanca Cecilia Pineros Rodriguez, who lives in Los Angeles and is a vendor was arrested at the Burbank police department jail lobby and the time is 00:59 a.m. The charges are burglary and vandalism with $400 or more.

Michael Cantor Patino works for Door Dash and lives in Burbank and was nabbed at the same site and the time is 1:25 a.m. The charges are the same.

Southgate personal trainer Maria Adela Morales Lopez was picked up at Magnolia Blvd. and First St. and the time is 1:15 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving while under the influence with .08 or above – driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant.

Grig Gevorgi Alikhanyan is a Van Nuys driver and was nabbed at Magnolia Blvd. and Cordova St. and the time is 3:10 a.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Greg Anthony Kenmuir lives in Burbank and is a property manager and was arrested after being charged with spousal abuse. It took place at 5:50 a.m.

Calixto Vaquer is an East Los Angeles mechanic and was taken into custody at East St. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 8:10 a.m.

The charges are driving without a license – grand theft – conspiracy to commit a felony – tampering with a motor vehicle – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Los Angeles resident Victor Anthony Soto is a handyman and was handcuffed at the same site and the time is 8:00 a.m.

The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony – grand theft – tampering with a motor vehicle – petty theft – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – driving without a license – violating probation and warrants.

Noe Adam Mendoza Jr. is a Burbank recycler and was arrested at 2600 West Victory Blvd. and the time is 9:47 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct and warrants.

Christine Renee Meals is unemployed and a North Hollywood resident and was apprehended at Burbank Blvd. and Ontario St. and the time is 2:50 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Peter Emanuel Butrus is a night auditor and a Burbank resident. Butrus was taken into custody at Avon St. and Empire Ave. and the time is 5:00 p.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Juan De Dios Montes is a North Hollywood resident and is employed in security and was picked up at 2000 Empire Ave. and the time is 6:45 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

North Hollywood roofer Christopher Tyler Mann was apprehended at 1800 Empire Ave. and the time is 9:00 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

George Lomeli Jimenez lives in Madera and is a grinder and was nabbed at 225 North Buena Vista St. and the time is 9:40 p.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

On Friday, January 6, Kevin Nathaniel Callies, who works in animal rescue and resides in Burbank was taken into custody at Olive Ave. and Pass Ave.

It took place at 1:20 a.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Leandro Manuel Lopez lives in Sun Valley and is a mover and was picked up at Buena Vista St. and Thornton Ave. and the time is 2:50 a.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and vandalism.

Brian Edward Hartz is a Los Angeles musician and was apprehended at Lincoln St. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 10:25 a.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – disorderly conduct and a warrant.

Maryam Hartz is a Los Angeles legal director and was picked up at the same site and the same time. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Adrienne Amber Anderson lives in Los Angeles and is unemployed and was handcuffed at Victory Place and Burbank Blvd. It took place at 10:10 a.m.

The charges are identity theft – petty theft – possession of tear gas – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Richard Anthony Morales lives in Glendale and was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 5:30 p.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Burbank resident Carlos Salazar is employed as a driver and was apprehended at Alameda Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 6:06 a.m. and the site is Walmart. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Larry Lee Ray Randolph works in security and lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at 9:40 a.m. The charges are receiving stolen property – grand theft – driving without a license and a warrant.

Sylmar construction worker Jose Guadalupe Favela Gomez was picked up at Hollywood Way and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 10:10 p.m. The charge is reckless driving.

Nathan Thomas Cline is employed at a dry cleaner and lives in North Hollywood and was taken into custody at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 11:04 p.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – petty theft – violating probation and violating a bench warrant.

On Thursday, January 5, Sevan Safyani, who lives in Burbank and is unemployed was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Valencia Ave. and the time is 00:32 a.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance – vandalism and a warrant.

North Hollywood resident Chase Ryder Chismar is employed in pool service and was taken into custody at 8012 Irvine Ave. and the time is 6:30 p.m. The charges are contempt of court and making annoying phone calls.

Saghatel Melkumyan works as a computer designer and lives in Sun Valley and was arrested at 1200 South Flower St. and the time is 9:26 p.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

San Bernardino resident Christopher Robert Uribe was handcuffed at Alameda Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 8:15 p.m.

The charges are joyriding – driving while under the influence of drugs – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Wednesday, January 4, Sean Dismas Ogara, a Burbank television producer was picked up at Myers St. and Pacific Ave. and it occurred at 1:33 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Edward Garrett Williams is a Burbank resident and is unemployed and was taken into custody at Olive Ave. and Naomi St. The charge is disorderly conduct and a warrant. It took place at 8:20 a.m.

Tyrone McClendon is unemployed and is a Burbank resident and was handcuffed at 130 South Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 10:15 a.m. The charges are resisting an executive officer – disorderly conduct twice and warrants.

Charles Samuel Prado is a Burbank construction worker and was apprehended at 451 North Orchard Drive and the time is 3:30 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Burbank resident Ronald Zepeda works at a warehouse and was cuffed at 201 East Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 4:15 p.m. The charges are petty theft and 4573.5 PC.

Yanick Thomas-Saint is a Hollywood actress and was picked up at 3504 West Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 4:50 p.m. The charge is trespassing.

On Tuesday, January 3, Armen Aleksanyan, a Van Nuys student was apprehended at 201 North Front St. It happened at 4:05 a.m. The charge is damaging a phone or electrical equipment and a warrant.

Chad Lucas Straub is a Glendale truck driver and was apprehended at 718 East Olive Ave. and the time is 8:32 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and a Glendale municipal code violation.

North Hollywood resident Denise Gayton Ramirez is a house cleaner and was arrested at Roscoe Blvd. and Sunland Blvd. and the time is 11:00 a.m. The charge is petty theft and a violation.

Jose Luis Ramirez is employed in transportation and lives in North Hollywood. Ramirez was handcuffed at the same time and at the same site and the charges are petty theft and violating probation.

Rockwell resident Ginno Ibarra is unemployed and was taken into custody at 2:35 p.m. The charges are making a criminal threat – possession of a large capacity magazine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Yanick Thomas-Saint is a Hollywood actress and was nabbed at Warner Ave. and the time is 3:00 p.m. The charge is trespassing.

Panorama City resident Irene Guadalupe Cayetano is unemployed and was cuffed at 1800 West Empire Ave. It happened at 7:30 p.m. and the charge is grand theft.

Samantha Unique Leyva works in fast food and lives in Canoga Park and was nabbed at the same site and the same time. The charge is the same.

Stephanie Ramirez Chavez resides in Cudahy and is a tutor and was arrested at the same site and the time is 7:20 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Panorama City resident Jose Eduardo Osegueda Ramos is employed in construction and was picked up at the same site and at the same time. The charges are grand theft and violating probation.

Shanleigh Hart lives in Burbank and was arrested at 8:00 p.m. The site is 501 South Buena Vista St. and the charge is trespassing.

Sun Valley resident Andres Duran is a gardener and was taken into custody at 10:15 p.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – spousal abuse and driving without a license.

On Monday, January 2, Adrian Julio Gonzalez, a Los Angeles mechanic was arrested at Burbank Blvd. and the 5 freeway. The time is 2:30 a.m.

The charges are joyriding – 4573.5 PC – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and violating probation.

Erika Patricia Gonzalez lives in La Crescenta and is a student and was taken into custody at the same site and the same time. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Terrell Wayne Radford is a construction worker and a Los Angeles resident. Radford was nabbed at 1112 North Hollywood Way [Travelodge].

The time is 7:30 a.m. The charges are petty theft – possession of drug paraphernalia – trespassing and a warrant.

Burbank resident Tyrone Marcel McClendon is involved in real estate and was handcuffed at 200 North Third St. The time is 7:10 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Jeremy Michael White lives in Hemet and is a network technician. White was picked up at 2200 Empire Ave. [Extended Stay] and the time is 11:00 a.m.

The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Los Angeles resident Milagro Orante Munguia is a car salesman and was arrested after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 4:15 p.m.

Alan Lee McDermott is a recycler and a Burbank resident. McDermott was taken into custody at 6:00 p.m. The charges are making criminal threats twice and indecent exposure.

Aldo Leyin Prado lives in Los Angeles and is employed as a plumber. Prado was handcuffed at Alameda Ave. and Orchard Drive and the time is 9:20 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Burbank resident Allen Alahverdian works as a car wash and was arrested at 11:00 p.m. The charges are contempt of court and elder abuse.

Max Shapiro works as a secretary and lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at 2301 North Buena Vista St. The time is 11:15 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.