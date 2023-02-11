Burbank Police Log: January 23 – January 29

Burbank's finest, the men and women in blue, are always prepared and ready to serve the community.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2023. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact.

As a member of the Burbank police department, it means being dedicated and on guard and on Sunday, January 29, Michael Gilbert Lara, a Burbank package inspector was handcuffed at Montgomery Ave. and Ontario St. It happened at 1:54 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving without a license and a warrant.

Dominic Lorenzo Ward is a commercial driver and a Los Angeles resident. Ward was nabbed at Fifth St. and Tujunga Ave. The time is 5:10 a.m.

The charges are bringing contraband into a jail or prison – possession of a controlled substance and possession of a taser.

Maxim Edward Contino is a Burbank host and was taken into custody at Hollywood Way and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 9:30 a.m.

The charge is possession of use of a controlled substance without a valid prescription.

Leigh Ann Armenta is a San Gabriel medical assistant and was arrested at 200 North Third St. The time is 7:25 p.m.

The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

On Saturday, January 28, Edvin Artoonian, a Sylmar mechanic was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Tulare Ave. The time is 5:45 p.m.

The charges are possession of a cane or baton – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants.

William Kieran Byrne is a Newhall barber and was taken into custody after being charged with domestic battery. It took place at 9:20 p.m.

Brittnie Leann Rodriguez is a Palmdale dental assistant and was arrested at 9:20 p.m. The charge is spousal abuse and a warrant.

Canoga Park landscaper Julio Rene Morales was cuffed at 1321 North Edison Blvd. and the time is 11:24 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving under the influence with .08 or above.

Christian Alcaraz is a store manager and a resident of Canoga Park. Alcaraz was apprehended at the same site and the time is 11:15 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Carlos Franco lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at the same location and at the same time. The charge is resisting arrest.

On Friday, January 27, Benjamin Soto, a Reseda student was taken into custody at Magnolia Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 00:33 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Kenton Klassen lives in Escondido and is unemployed and was taken into custody at Magnolia Blvd. and Buena Vista St. The time is 9:03 a.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

DeJuan Edmonds lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at 1922 Grismer Ave. and the time is 10:05 a.m. The charge is indecent exposure.

Carlos Mena is unemployed and a Burbank resident and was apprehended at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 10:55 a.m. The charge is being in possession of alcohol and being a minor.

Keith Theron Jenkins is a gas station clerk and a Los Angeles resident. Jenkins was nabbed at Palm Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 2:15 p.m.

The charges are making criminal threats and a Burbank municipal code violation.

Burbank resident Tyrone Marcel McClendon was picked up at Magnolia Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 5:45 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Charles Samuel Prado lives in Burbank and was arrested at 6:35 p.m. The charges are elder abuse and 3056 of the state penal code.

Fresno landscaper Willie Raesean Fuller was handcuffed at 3030 Brundage Lane and it happened at 3:50 p.m. The charges are robbery – false imprisonment and burglary.

Valencia resident Mario Michael Taylor Mitchell is employed in automobile body repair and was picked up at 1301 North Victory Place. It took place at 7:25 p.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine.

Nathan Burr Pater lives in Lake Forest and works as a mobile mechanic and was taken into custody at 1200 South Flower St.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant. It occurred at 8:50 p.m.

North Hollywood student Angela Lynn Lewin was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and Lamer St. The time is 8:45 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

On Thursday, January 26, Gisela Cruz, a Los Angeles housekeeper was picked up at Scott Road and Groton Drive. The time is 4:38 a.m.

The charges are identity theft – burglary – possession of burglary tools – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Ricardo Amaya Santos is employed as a construction worker and is a Los Angeles resident. Santos was picked up at the same site and at the same time. The charges are the same.

Edward Alexander Soriano lives in Northridge and works in construction. Soriano was arrested at 18556 Malden St. and the time is 7:40 a.m. The charges are possession of body armor – possession of ammunition and violating probation.

Tigran Yaymadzhyan lives in Burbank and was taken into custody at 308 East Verdugo Ave. and the time is 10:30 a.m. The charge is contempt of court.

Van Nuys maintenance manager Nick Orlando Curleo Jr. was nabbed after being charged with contacting a minor to commit a felony and meeting with a minor for a lewd purpose. The time is 12:40 p.m.

Tatanisha Bingham lives in Downey and is employed at a warehouse and was picked up at 2500 North Hollywood Way and the time is 1:00 p.m. The charge is felony reckless evasion and a warrant.

North Hollywood resident Hector A. Quintero is a painter and was apprehended at 1301 North Buena Vista St. and the time is 2:10 p.m. The charge is possession of a concealed dagger.

Curt Russell Collins is a Sherman Oaks cook and was taken into custody at Olive Ave. and Virginia Ave. It happened at 6:57 p.m.

The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Armando Dean Astacio Bravo, who is a San Fernando construction worker was cuffed at 7:30 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – openly carrying an unloaded firearm and warrants.

Nicholas Jensen Petrie is a Burbank welder and was arrested after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 7:35 p.m.

North Hollywood resident Andrew David Padilla works for HVAC and was picked up at Victory Blvd. and Maple St. and the time is 10:30 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants.

Mario Estuardo Chavarria Alvarez is employed at a warehouse and resides in Glendale. Alvarez was apprehended at Glenoaks Blvd. and Spazier Ave.

The time is 10:00 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

On Wednesday, January 25, Eduardo Cadena Castillo, who is employed in gold sales and is a Tujunga resident was arrested at 3046 North Naomi St. and the time is 00:13 a.m.

The charges are burglary – resisting arrest and possession of burglary tools.

Jonathan Alberto Sanchez is a Los Angeles electrician and was picked up at Allen Ave. and Pepper St. and the time is 4:09 a.m.

The charges are identity theft – receiving stolen property – grand theft and petty theft.

Enelda Yessenia Guevarra is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at the same site and the same time. The charges are receiving stolen property and grand theft.

Los Angeles construction worker Warner Alexis Bonilla was taken into custody at the same location and the time is 4:29 a.m. The charges are the same.

Hector Chavez Barrientos is a recycler and a resident of Hollywood. Barrientos was apprehended at the same location and the time is 4:09 a.m.

The charges are receiving stolen property – grand theft – petty theft – driving while under the influence with .08 or above – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Hollywood resident Carlos Cordova is employed as a mechanic and was handcuffed at the same site and the time is the same. The charges are receiving stolen property and grand theft.

Reanna Dawn Healey lives in Redondo Beach and is a housekeeper. Healey was arrested at 470 East Angeleno Ave. and the time is 8:20 a.m.

The charge is possession or use of a controlled substance without a valid prescription and a warrant.

Javier Chavarria Lopez is a Panorama City painter and was apprehended at 133 East Santa Anita Ave. and the time is 11:55 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Simon Hanna lives in El Cajon and was taken into custody at 1117 North Hollywood Way and the time is 2:00 p.m.

The charges are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alejandro Velasquez lives in Lakeview Terrace and was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and Griffith Park Drive and the time is 6:35 p.m.

The charges are disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Daronte Jaron Powell is employed as a mechanic and resides in Burbank. Powell was picked up at 417 North Orchard Drive and the time is 4:47 p.m. The charges are robbery and burglary.

Los Angeles resident Christopher Michael Bratcher was apprehended at 1033 North Hollywood Way and the time is 8:16 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – petty theft – 3056 PC – 3000.08 (C) PC and a warrant.

Robert Yousefian is a Los Angeles lawyer and was handcuffed at 7600 South Broadway Blvd. and the time is 8:40 p.m. The charge is vandalism and a warrant.

Castaic painter Jorge Real Jr. was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Verdugo Ave. The time is 9:15 p.m. The charge is driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Fernando Olvera Jr. works in security and lives in Los Angeles. Olvera was handcuffed at 10:22 p.m. The charge is spousal abuse.

Randy Miterio Baten lives in Burbank and was picked up at 1029 North Hollywood Way and the time is 11:27 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving while under the influence with .08 or above – vandalism and a warrant.

On Tuesday, January 24, Josue Enrique Cornejo, a Burbank cook was nabbed at Riverside Drive and Rose St. It happened at 00:02 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Kristie Nicholle Taylor is a Burbank financial planner and was taken into custody at Wyoming Ave. and Lima St. The time is 1:05 a.m.

The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Brigida A. Ramos is a Pacoima resident and caregiver was handcuffed at the Burbank police department lobby. The time is 9:16 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Jeff Edward Elsey lives in Valley Village and is employed in delivery service and was arrested at 1800 Empire Ave. The charges are petty theft and possession of heroin/cocaine. The time is 2:20 p.m.

Sun Valley chef Mario Anthony Maldonado was apprehended at Naomi St. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 4:00 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Angel Ediberto Ruiz is a Sylmar detailer and was taken into custody at 107 South First St. the time is 7:29 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of burglary tools.

Burbank resident Andrew Steven Wood is a plumber and was nabbed at the Glendale police department. It took place at 8:10 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance for sale – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and warrants.

Natasha Ajee Favre works in customer service and was picked up at 107 South First St. It happened at 7:45 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

William Isacc Soto was cuffed at Olive Ave. and Lincoln St. and it occurred at 9:00 p.m. The charges are vandalism with $400 or more – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Sarkis Akopyan is a technician and a Hollywood resident and was arrested at 200 East Cypress Ave. The charges are petty theft – possession of a concealed dagger and a warrant. The time is 9:30 p.m.

On Monday, January 23, Tigran Yaymadzhyan, a Burbank driver was handcuffed at 308 East Verdugo Ave. and the time is 00:05 a.m. The charge is contempt of court.

Ernesto Hidalgo is a policy director and a Burbank resident. Hidalgo was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and Mariposa St. and it took place at 2:10 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Jose Manuel Estrada Carrillo lives in Winnetka and is a machine operator and was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Angeleno Ave. and the time is 2:55 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

North Hollywood resident Hovhaness Vlasyan was taken into custody after being charged with domestic battery – reckless driving and a warrant. It took place at 1:15 p.m.

Vincent Haden Parham is a coach and a Burbank resident and was nabbed at 228 West Verdugo Ave. and the time is 2:00 p.m. The charge is trespassing.

Alexander Michael Echeverry lives in Huntington Beach and is a hospice owner. Echeverry was apprehended at 14400 Lawn St. The time is 5:00 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and misdemeanor hit and run.

Giovanny Loaiza Perez is a Panorama City driver and was handcuffed at 1015 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 9:33 p.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – receiving stolen property and possession of burglary tools.

Los Angeles resident Jose Antonio Gonzalez Manga Neill is a construction worker and was picked up at 1014 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is the same. The charges are the same.

Daniel Fabian Ortiz Mota is a Los Angeles delivery driver and was nabbed at the same location and the same time. The charges are the same.

Julio Antonio Galvan is employed as a cook and lives in Los Angeles. Galvan was apprehended at the same site and at the same time. The charges are the same.