Burbank Police Log: January 24 – January 30

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

This also means that arrests have to be made and on Sunday, January 30, Joseph Saleem Maleeh, a Burbank resident who is unemployed was picked up at 302 East Alameda Ave.

The time is 00:10 a.m. The charges Maleeh faces are burglary – elder abuse – contempt of court – vandalism – malicious disconnecting, removing, injuring or obstruction of any telephone, cable or electrical line and battery.

Derrick Gharabighi lives in Burbank, is unemployed and was handcuffed at 506 East Palm Ave.

It happened at 8:00 a.m. and the charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft.

North Hollywood resident Antonio Chairez was taken into custody at 811 North Victory Place and the charge is disorderly conduct. It occurred at 12:00 p.m.

Sauncere Tatiana Wright lives in Burbank and was handcuffed at Burbank Blvd. and the 5 freeway.

It happened at 1:00 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – trespassing and a warrant.

Christopher Sean Drewes is a Studio City driver and was nabbed at Olive Park. The time is 6:45 p.m. The charge is assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

Eric Partida is a tire technician and is a Studio City resident. Partida was cuffed at the same site and the same time. The charge is the same.

Jesus Andres Iniguez is a Burbank clerk and was arrested at the same site and the charge is the same. It happened at 7:10 p.m.

Kevin Justin Zaragoza works in patient transportation and lives in Granada Hills. Zaragoza was taken into custody at 250 North First St.

The charge is assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. It took place at 7:15 p.m.

Alex Serrano Loera is a Burbank healthcare director and was apprehended after being charged with domestic battery. It happened at 7:20 p.m.

Estevan Naham Roman lives in Sylmar and is employed as a cook. Roman was handcuffed at Olive Park and it occurred at 6:45 p.m. The charge is battery.

Kayhan Ahmed Sharifzada was arrested at Sunset Canyon Drive and Harvard Road. The time is 9:40 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct and a warrant.

Lynne Callahan lives in Burbank and is employed as a counselor. Callahan was taken into custody after being charged with spousal abuse. It occurred at 9:10 p.m.

Kristen Ann Bailey works in cyber security and resides in Sherman Oaks. Bailey was arrested at Harvard Road and Sunset Canyon Drive.

The time is 9:44 p.m. and the charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

On Saturday, January 29, Jonathan Adrian Consantino, a Van Nuys resident and a produce clerk was picked up at Verdugo Ave. and Myers St.

It occurred at 1:40 a.m. The charge Consantino faces is 23103 (A) of the state vehicle code.

James Edward Freeman lives in North Hollywood and is employed as a carnival worker. Freeman was apprehended at 4001 West Riverside Drive and the time is 7:48 a.m.

The charges Freeman faces are being under a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Frank Antonio Macedonio is a Culver City resident, is unemployed and was arrested at 250 North First St.

It took place at 12:50 p.m. and the charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

April Christian Aguilar lives in San Fernando and was taken into custody at Fredric St. and San Fernando Blvd. The time is 4:40 p.m. and the charge is vandalism.

Christopher Phillip Herrera lives in Sunland and is employed as a mechanic. Herrera was arrested at Buena Vista St. and Vanowen St.

The time is 6:20 p.m. and the charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – entering or remaining on any railroad without the permission of the owner and a warrant.

Samuel Tovanche is a resident of Panorama City and works as a server. Tovanche was apprehended at San Jose Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd.

The time is 10:21 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Burbank custodian Alexandro Aguayo was handcuffed after being charged with rape and the time is 7:30 p.m.

On Friday, January 28, William Demetrest Fulz, a Los Angeles construction worker was nabbed at Magnolia Blvd. and Kenneth Road.

The charges are identity theft – petty theft – 4463 (A) (2) VC – 22410 of the state penal code and possession of drug paraphernalia. It took place at 3:45 a.m.

Miguel Angel Tapia Jr. is a cook and a Van Nuys resident. Tapia was handcuffed at Verdugo Ave. and Front St.

The time is 6:50 a.m. and the charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Yvette Sharmayne Williams is a Visalia resident and is employed in childcare. Williams was arrested at 350 South San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 1:30 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

Jack Charles Keanu Paar lives in Rosemead and is a meteorologist. Paar was nabbed after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 12:00 p.m.

Los Angeles warehouse worker Fabian Anthony Ramirez was arrested at 215 North Cordova St. and the time is 3:55 p.m.

The charges are being in possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of stolen property and warrants.

Luz Marissa Ransom is a San Diego resident and is unemployed. Ransom was cuffed at 7501 Telegraph Road. The time is 6:00 p.m. The charges are 10851 (A) PC and 20150 (A) PC.

Kanoa Kyle Fierro lives in Valley Village and is employed in cleaning. Fierro was taken into custody at 2200 Empire Ave. [Extended Stay] and the time is 7:30 p.m.

The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance for sale – petty theft – possession of burglary tools – possession of drug paraphernalia – 3000.08 PC and warrants.

West Hollywood handyman David Allawas was nabbed at 2200 West Empire Ave. and the charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance for sale – petty theft and possession of burglary tools. It took place 7:30 p.m.

On Thursday, January 27, Vilgem Vardanyan, who lives in Tujunga and is a driver was taken into custody at Magnolia Blvd. and Moss St. and the time is 1:10 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Gabriel Antonio Miramontes is an Inglewood barber and was apprehended at Lincoln St. and Clark Ave.

The time is 1:40 a.m. and the charges are 30305 (A) (1) PC – identity theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Alex Karapetyan works as a valet and is a Glendale resident. Karapetyan was handcuffed at 9:46 a.m.

The charges Karapetyan faces are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jesus Antonio Guizar lives in Santa Ana and was arrested at Hollywood Way and Tulare Ave.

The time is 10:00 a.m. and the charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Glendale resident Karapet Harutunyan was taken into custody at Hollywood Way and Magnolia Blvd. The time is 9:46 a.m. and the charge is possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Ventura Guizar resides in Santa Ana and was handcuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd. It took place at 10:20 a.m.

The charges Guizar faces are 11370.1 (A) of the state health and safety code – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – 29800 (A) (1) PC.

Shannon De La Vega lives in Burbank and was apprehended at 2080 Empire Ave. and the time is 1:35 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Burbank caregiver Artur Harutyunyan was nabbed at 1200 South Flower St. and the charge is robbery. The time is 1:01 p.m.

Jose Daniel Ode Jr. is a Van Nuys cook and was picked up at Clybourn Ave. and Vanowen St. The time is 5:30 p.m. and the charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Kameron David Bryant is a Lancaster waiter and was apprehended at Best Buy. The time is 7:15 p.m. and the charge is disorderly conduct.

Gary Keshishyan is unemployed and is a Burbank resident. Keshishyan was picked up at 812 South Bel Aire Drive and it happened at 7:55 p.m. The charges are battery and making criminal threats.

Christopher Travis Cook lives in East Los Angeles and works in construction. Cook was picked up at IKEA Way and Angeleno Ave. The charge is identity theft and a warrant. It occurred at 7:55 p.m.

Sherman Oaks chef Eric Paul Bergquist was arrested at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. [Costco] and the time is 9:10 p.m.

The charges are being in possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia – misappropriation of lost property – driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant.

On Wednesday, January 26, Tigran Yaymadzhyan, a Burbank delivery worker was handcuffed at 308 East Verdugo Ave.

The time is 9:00 a.m. and the charges are contempt of court and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Daniel Enriquez Tello lives in Valley Village, is employed as a paralegal and was nabbed at 12:35 p.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide, and the site is Grinnell Drive and Third St.

Thomas Barry Dotson is a Los Angeles dishwasher and was taken into custody at 4000 West Warner Blvd. The time is 2:55 p.m. and the charge is trespassing.

Tujunga driver Vage Aleksandrovich Karapetian was cuffed at 3:45 p.m. and the charge is grand theft. The site is Magnolia Ave. and Third St.

Arturo David Martinez is a repair technician and is a resident of San Fernando. Martinez was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 7:00 p.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and petty theft.

Carlos Gabaldon resides in Los Angeles and is employed in produce. Gabaldon was cuffed at the same site. The time is 9:20 p.m.

The charges are petty theft – identity theft – possession of burglary tools and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Elizabeth Ann Padilla lives in Arleta and works in a warehouse. Padilla was arrested at Alameda Ave. and Lake St. and the time is 10:50 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Garrison Cole Marricle is a Burbank production assistant and was nabbed at 10:28 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and the site is Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave.

Joseph Saleem Maleeh lives in North Hollywood and was picked up at Glenoaks Blvd. and Tujunga Ave. It took place at 1:10 a.m. The charges are 23152 (F) VC and possession of nitrous oxide.

On Tuesday, January 25, Artur Sogomonyan who lives in North Hollywood and is employed as a cigar roller was nabbed at 1:30 a.m. and the site is Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Erick Roger Franco is a Los Angeles tree trimmer and was taken into custody at Hollywood Way and Thornton Ave. and the time is 2:43 a.m. The charges are 978.5 PC – 2800.2 (A) VC – identity theft and a warrant.

Isaac Jesus Ortiz resides in Burbank and works in construction. Ortiz was handcuffed at Alameda Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 8:00 a.m.

The charges are driving with a suspended or revoked license – 4463 (B) (1) VC – petty theft and a warrant.

Kameron David Bryant is a waiter and is a Lancaster resident. Bryant was arrested at Yogurtland. It happened at 4:00 p.m. and the charge is disorderly conduct.

Savion Demico Bennett lives in Los Angeles and is employed as a driver. Bennett was nabbed at Clybourn Ave. and Vanowen St. and the time is 4:55 p.m. The charge is battery on a police officer.

Tamera Xan Mari Freeman is a Reseda resident and is employed as a property manager. Freeman was arrested at 521 Bob Hope Drive and the time is 4:40 p.m. The charge is being under a controlled substance.

Vartan Samani is a Burbank busboy and was handcuffed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Naomi St. The time is 8:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – identity theft and warrants.

John Stanley Tebroski is a drywaller and lives in Tujunga. Tebroski was cuffed at 2255 North Buena Vista St. and the charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia and 11375 (B) (2) HS.

On Monday, January 24, Miguel Diaz Roblero, a Los Angeles cook was handcuffed at Olive Ave. and Toluca Lake Lane.

The time is 00:05 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Tyrone Marcel McClendon works in food and lives in Burbank. McClendon was picked up at 125 East Palm Ave. and the charge is disturbing the peace. It happened at 00:30 a.m.

Armand Joseph Arsen resides in Northridge and works as a bar manager. Arsen was arrested at Hollywood Way and Pacific Ave.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and possession of heroin/cocaine. It took place at 5:00 a.m.

Christopher Michael Emburg lives in Burbank and was taken into custody at Magnolia Blvd. and Keystone St. and the time is 7:45 a.m.

The charges are vandalism – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of nitrous oxide – trespassing – disorderly conduct and warrants.

Burbank plumber Chad Michael Combs was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 11:50 a.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and misappropriation of lost property.

Norwalk resident Jose Angel De La Cruz was taken into custody at 1800 Empire Ave. and the time is 8:30 p.m. The charges are 29800 (A) (1) PC – 11370.1 (A) HS and petty theft.

Stephen Peter Nielsen lives in Burbank and works as an EMT. Nielsen was cuffed after being charged with disorderly conduct and the time is 11:40 p.m. It happened at Olive Ave. and Riverside Drive.

Carlos Antonio Molina is a Burbank resident and was arrested at 1315 North Buena Vista St. and the time is 10:45 p.m.

The charges Molina faces are being under a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.