Burbank Police Log: January 27 – February 2

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2025. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact. (Please note that myBurbank is only legally obligated for the information on the myBurbank.com website and is not responsible for any information used by search engines, ie. Google, Yahoo, etc. You need to contact these companies separately for any removal of personal information).

While on their rounds the Burbank police department on Sunday, February 2, picked up Mary Grace Godoy Asuncion, a Burbank resident at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 5:30 p.m. The charge is battery.

Daniel Nathan Barquero lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at Lake St. and Victory Blvd. The time is 8:10 a.m. The charges are possession of a loaded firearm – possession of a large capacity magazine and warrants.

Fabian Correy is a resident of Los Angeles and was picked up at 1900 West Empire Ave. The time is 4:05 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and petty theft.

Christopher Lee Couch lives in Muscoy, California, and was apprehended at Glenoaks Blvd. and Alameda Ave. It took place at 11:46 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Silvia Flores is a Northridge resident and was arrested after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 5:00 p.m.

North Hollywood resident Tyrone Marcel McClendon was handcuffed at Santa Anita Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 8:50 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Kenita Shante Nichols lives in Burbank and was pinched at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 5:30 p.m. The charge is battery.

Joel Saul Pirir works in construction and is a Hollywood resident and was cuffed at Buena Vista St. and Victory Blvd. The time is 2:30 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Arturo Rivas Jr. lives in Pasadena and is a painter and was taken into custody at Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd. It occurred at 3:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of a hard drug and possession of a controlled substance.

Los Angeles resident Christy Lynn Rodriguez works in the food industry and was nabbed at 1900 West Empire Ave. and the time is 4:33 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Thessalonia Watkins is employed at a warehouse and lives in Los Angeles and was picked apprehended at 2021 West Olive Ave. The time is 7:25 p.m. The charge is warrants.

On Saturday, February 1, Florentino Alvarez Garcia, a water proofer was arrested at Parthenia St. and Sunnybrae Ave. The charge is robbery and the time is 12:00 a.m.

Ian Christian Chandler resides in Long Beach and is a mover and was nabbed at the 5 freeway and Fletcher Drive. It took place at 6:00 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – grand theft and possession of stolen property.

Adam Ray Evans lives in Gardena and is employed in construction and was cuffed at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. The time is 6:04 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – grand theft and possession of stolen property.

Tara Harris is retired and a Sylmar resident and was taken into custody at Glenoaks Blvd. and Buena Vista St. It took place at 10:48 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Felipe Heriberto Magdeleno Medina is a welder and lives in San Fernando and was picked up at 152 North Maple St. It took place at 2:46 a.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

Marlon Ulises Maldonado Siguenza lives in Northridge and is a driver and was nabbed at Parthenia St. and Sunnybrea Ave. and the time is 12:00 a.m. The charge is robbery.

Robert Tyler McNair is an El Monte resident and works as a mason and was handcuffed at Elmwood Ave. and Victory Blvd. It took place at 10:45 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a hard drug and warrants.

Stanley Michael Pacheco lives in Burbank and was apprehended at Hollywood Way and Vanowen St. and the time is 1:50 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

Olegs Parmenenkovs is self-employed and a North Hollywood resident and was nabbed at Cahuenga Blvd. and Moorpark St. and the time is 2:50 p.m. The charge is joyriding.

Maksim Solovyov resides in North Hollywood and was taken into custody at 1110 West Alameda Ave. and the time is 2:50 p.m. The charges are petty theft and joyriding.

Ricky Rivera Vargas works with HVAC and resides in Gardena and was cuffed at the 5 freeway and Fletcher Drive. It took place at 6:30 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – grand theft and possession of stolen property.

On Friday, January 31, Melissa Kristin Agajanian, who is a server and a Monterey Park resident was apprehended at Olive Ave. and Buena Vista St. The time is 3:15 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Edgar Bagayan is a writer and a Burbank resident and was handcuffed at Victory Blvd. and Reese Place and the time is 3:49 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Sir Lonnie Giovannie De Count lives in Pasadena and was pinched at the Glendale police station and the time is 1:30 a.m. The charge is warrants.

Eltanin Keauna Eddington II is a Riverside resident and was arrested at Verdugo Ave. and Hollywood Way. It took place at 4:29 a.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of a controlled substance.

Cage Gilbreath lives in Studio City and was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Burbank Blvd. and the time is 5:00 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Tyshon Eugene Hinton is a Lancaster resident and was picked up at Verdugo Ave. and Hollywood Way and the time is 4:38 a.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of a controlled substance.

Jeremiah Jackson resides in Las Vegas and was taken into custody at 2501 North Hollywood Way and it took place at 7:50 p.m. The charges are burglary and possession of a false identification.

Hovhannes Manukyan lives in Burbank and is a smoke shop owner and was nabbed at 8:40 a.m. The charge is assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

Gagik Arman Mesrobian is an Uber driver and is a Glendale resident and was cuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Grinnell Drive. It took place at 11:46 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Benny Juan Ramon Martinez is unemployed and a resident of Santa Paula and was picked up at 1028 South San Fernando Blvd. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. The time is 2:54 a.m.

Ivan Montez Maya is a plumber and a Los Angeles resident and was arrested at Hollywood Way and Vanowen St. The time is 8:54 p.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

Norma McDaniel is a resident of Los Angeles and was pinched at 1701 West Olive Ave. and it took place at 3:50 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a hard drug – repeated thefts and bringing contraband into a jail or prison.

Riverside resident Gary Alexander Mojica was apprehended at Hollywood Way and Vanowen St. and the time is 8:50 p.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

Robert Olvera Montes is a laborer and a Los Angeles resident and was cuffed at Olive Ave. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 3:15 a.m. The charges are contempt of court and possession of a controlled substance.

Josue Perez lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at 7:40 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest twice and spousal abuse.

Los Angeles resident Edwin Solis was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Chestnut St. and the time is 5:45 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft and a warrant.

Joseph Nicholas Vasquez lives in Burbank and was apprehended at Elm Ave. and Lake St. The time is 3:00 p.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

On Thursday, January 30, Memorie Monique Bonte, a Lawndale resident was taken into custody at Alameda Ave. and Lake St. and the time is 2:15 a.m. The charges are bringing contraband into a jail or prison – possession of Xanax and identity theft.

Michael Anthony Crochet is a cook and a Burbank resident and was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 11:53 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Daniel Garrett De La Vaus lives in Pasadena and was apprehended at Dymond St. and Victory Blvd. It occurred at 3:10 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Eder Joksan Galeana Rendon resides in Los Angeles and works at a warehouse and was picked up at 3:40 p.m. The charge is possession of a firearm and being a felon and a warrant.

Priscilla Ann Gonzales lives in Los Angeles and is a medical assistant and was cuffed at Alameda Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 3:00 p.m. The charges are bringing contraband into a jail or prison – burglary – repeated thefts and organized retail theft.

Granada Hills resident Cheri Hartlet was pinched at Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 11:30 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft.

Juan Hernandez lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at Alameda Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 3:00 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – organized retail theft and repeated thefts.

Marcus James McIntyre is a Redondo Beach resident and was handcuffed at Alameda Ave. and Lake St. It took place at 2:15 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Darlin A. Morales Bonilla lives in Los Angeles and was brought into custody at Brighton St. and Olive Ave. The time is 11:00 p.m. The charge is vandalism.

Kristafer Lee Robinson resides in Fernley, Nevada, and was pinched at 200 North Hollywood Way and the time is 7:15 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Sekou Sahakian is a Glendale resident and was arrested at Hollywood Way and Riverside Drive and it took place at 10:45 p.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of a hard drug.

Christopher Gardner Thomsen is a resident of Glendale and is employed as a plumber and was cuffed at 131 Isabel St. and the time is 4:15 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

On Wednesday, January 29, Israel Aldape, a Pacoima resident was nabbed at Victory Place and Maria St. and the time is 2:20 a.m. The charge is warrants.

Mariana Asatryan is a Van Nuys resident and was apprehended at 1601 North Victory Place. It took place at 2:08 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Amari Braddock lives in Pasadena and was handcuffed at 999 North Victory Blvd. and the time is 10:30 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Mike Malin Breitner is a Burbank resident and was picked up at 1820 West Verdugo Ave. and the time is 9:45 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Gina Sara Gonzales lives in Arleta and is a caretaker and was brought into custody at Victory Place and Maria St. It occurred at 2:20 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sun Valley resident Henry Luis Luna was pinched at 1601 North Victory Place. The time is 7:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Lara Poliakoff lives in Sunland and was arrested at 1903 Empire Ave. and the time is 4:45 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Miguel Reyna is a Sun Valley resident and works in airplane parts and was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Clybourn Ave. The time is 2:30 a.m. The charges are possession of nitrous oxide and possession of heroin/cocaine.

On Tuesday, January 28, Hakop Chouldjian, a Burbank web developer was apprehended at 1039 North Hollywood Way. The time is 12:15 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Kevin Daniel Gorman lives in La Canada and was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and First St. The time is 11:55 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a hard drug – bringing contraband into a jail or prison and possession of tear gas.

Shawn Lee Harriman was pinched at the same site and the same time. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Lance Chad MacLellan lives in Van Nuys and was taken into custody at 10:50 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of Xanax – assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm – possession of a switchblade – vehicle hit and run – identity theft – reckless driving and driving while addicted to drugs.

De Vontae De Andre Miller is a dispatcher and a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed at 1:42 a.m. The charges are possession of a loaded firearm – possession of a firearm and being a felon and possession of large capacity magazines.

Artak Saribekyan lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at 400 North Victory Blvd. and the time is 9:15 a.m. The charges are battery and petty theft.

On Monday, January 27, Phillip Michael Briones, a Los Angeles resident was handcuffed at 325 North Third St. The time is 00:25 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – resisting arrest – vandalism with $400 or more and possession of a dagger.

Anthony Daniel Malley Ornelas lives in Sunland and was taken into custody at 3356 Bryce Canyon Road. The time is 8:00 p.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

Carey Dwain Mitchell is a resident of Burbank and was picked up at 2600 West Victory Blvd. and the time is 4:50 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct and a warrant.

Yolanda Murrell Parker lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at 2468 West Victory Blvd. and the time is 8:35 p.m. The charge is trespassing.

Byron Serrano Campo Verde is a Valley Village resident and was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and Evergreen St. It took place at 2:10 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

North Hollywood resident Jessica Lorena Vargas was picked up at Vanowen St. and Clybourn Ave. It occurred at 6:45 p.m. The charges are repeated thefts and petty theft twice.