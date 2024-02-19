Burbank Police Log: January 29 – February 4

The men and women in blue are always on duty making sure the community is safe and sound.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2024. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact. (Please note that myBurbank is only legally obligated for the information on the myBurbank.com website and is not responsible for any information used by search engines, ie. Google, Yahoo, etc. You need to contact these companies separately for any removal of personal information).

On duty and doing its job, the Burbank police department on Sunday, February 4, handcuffed Jose Carlos Campos Bravo, who is a Van Nuys gardener at San Fernando Blvd. and Santa Anita Ave. The time is 1:07 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Labrena Winnifer Coleman is a social worker and a resident of Clewiston, Florida, and was nabbed at Olive Ave. and Florence St. and the time is 2:11 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Artoor Malekian is a North Hollywood mechanic and was apprehended at Alameda Ave. and Main St. and the time is 6:26 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

North Hills valet driver Eduardo Dario Maslesta was picked up at Magnolia Blvd. and Keystone St. and the time is 8:55 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Mario Garcia Barrintos lives in North Hollywood and is unemployed and was handcuffed at the same site and at the same time. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Jesenia Gaona lives in Pacoima and is a housekeeper and was taken into custody at Magnolia Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 9:09 a.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

Pacoima construction worker Jonathan Jauregui was picked up at the LAPD Van Nuys station and the time is 10:50 a.m. The charge is receiving stolen property and a warrant.

On Saturday, February 3, Gloria Maria Villalta, who resides in Lancaster and works at a taco stand was pinched at 131 North Isabel St. The time is 00:15 a.m. The charge is grand theft.

Miguel Angel Velasquez Garcia is unemployed and a Burbank resident and was nabbed at 00:42 a.m.

The charges are resisting arrest – possession of a controlled substance – possession of a concealed firearm and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Whittier resident Jennifer Ann Vanegas receives worker’s compensation and was taken into custody at Victory Blvd. and Providencia Ave. and the time is 3:05 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and identity theft.

Karina Janet Rodarte is an Arleta resident and is employed in shipping and was nabbed at 6240 Sylmar Ave. It took place at the same time. The charge is receiving stolen property and a warrant.

Hovanes Arutunyan is unemployed and a Van Nuys resident and was picked up at Hollywood Way and Clark Ave. It happened at 5:02 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Crestline resident Thomas Frederick Teagan Jr. is unemployed and was cuffed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 8:20 a.m.

The charges are violating a restraining order – possession of a controlled substance – receiving stolen property and a warrant.

Justine Lynn Evans is a Twin Peak sandwich artist and was apprehended at 8:26 a.m. The charges are identity theft – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of Xanax and the site is the same.

Hawthorne resident and salesman Johny Alexander Arciniegas Cortes was nabbed at 1701 North Victory Place. It took place at 5:25 p.m. The charges are petty theft and receiving stolen property.

Joana Vasquez is a Van Nuys CNA and was arrested at Cypress Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 6:39 p.m. The charges are disorderly conduct and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Zasmina Hovhannisyan is unemployed and a Burbank resident and was picked up at 1601 North Victory Place. It took place at 7:42 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Los Angeles resident Yessenia Mejia is unemployed and was apprehended at 1800 West Empire Ave. and the time is 11:20 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of tear gas and grand theft.

On Friday, February 2, Dominique Nichole Damico, a Venice resident and a personal assistant was nabbed at 301 North Pass Ave. and the time is 1:30 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Craig Justin Bouffard lives in Eastvale, California, and is an iron worker and was arrested at 7210 Cottage Grove Drive and the time is 8:00 a.m. The charge is making annoying phone calls.

Los Angeles resident Richard Gledhill is unemployed and was nabbed at Magnolia Blvd. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 9:00 a.m. The charge is burglary.

Glendale truck driver Karen Hakpbyan was pinched at Burbank Blvd. and Lincoln St. and the time is 10:25 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Michael Shawn Wedge is a Pico Rivera resident and was apprehended at Empire Ave. and Catalina St. It took place at 1:26 p.m.

The charges are forgery – petty theft – receiving stolen property – resisting arrest – check fraud – driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants.

John Patrick Venegas is a La Puente construction worker and was apprehended at the same site and the same time. The charges are forgery and check fraud.

Victoria Katsova is a Los Angeles cashier and was taken into custody at 1000 South Flower St. and the charge is battery. The time is 2:15 p.m.

Tran Tochu Lam is a Burbank shipper and was arrested at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 1:50 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Christina Zemaitis is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was pinched at 501 South Buena Vista St. and the time is 2:48 p.m. The charge is trespassing.

Silriano Ferman Gonzalez is a Los Angeles handyman and was picked up at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 5:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and petty theft.

North Hollywood chef Robert Carlston Hill was taken into custody at 2000 West Empire Ave. It took place at 4:02 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Carlos Vasquez is employed at a car wash and was nabbed at the 5 freeway south and Glendale Blvd. The charge is burglary. The time is 5:52 p.m.

Los Angeles driver Rommel Emmanuel Henriquez Parra was apprehended at the same time and the same site. The charge is the same.

Evelyn Montealegre lives in Los Angeles and is employed as a cleaner and was nabbed at the same site and the same time. The charges are burglary and identity theft.

Andrea Holquin lives in Westlake Village and is a cashier and was apprehended at 4017 West Riverside Drive and the time is 7:49 p.m. The charges are battery on a police officer and trespassing.

On Thursday, February 1, Ivan Francisco Alvarenga, who is a Los Angeles landscaper was apprehended at 279 South Victory Blvd. The time is 1:00 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Andy Moises Devora works in flooring and resides in Glendale and was nabbed at 00:30 a.m. The charges are spousal abuse and DUI and causing injury.

Carlos Perez is a Granada Hills painter and was handcuffed at 16830 Kingsbury St. and the time is 7:30 a.m. The charge is 3056 of the state penal code.

Alan Doev is a Glendale resident and a delivery driver and was picked up at 1601 North Victory Place. The charge is petty theft. It took place at 11:20 a.m.

Robert John Weitz is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was cuffed at 200 North Third St. It took place at 1:50 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

West Hollywood construction worker Justin Joseph Walker was apprehended at Lake St. and Spazier Ave. and the time is 2:04 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – making criminal threats – joyriding – identity theft – misdemeanor hit and run – felony evading – robbery and warrants.

Laquan West lives in North Hollywood and was arrested at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 5:20 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft.

On Wednesday, January 31, Anthony Jay Romero, who works in delivery and is a North Hollywood resident was nabbed at Magnolia Blvd. and Evergreen St. and the time is 3:05 a.m.

The charges are violating a parole hearing – possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Trinh Nguyen is a receptionist and a Santa Ana resident and was taken into custody at Glenoaks Blvd. and Olive Ave. and the time is 3:55 a.m. The charge is resisting arrest and a warrant.

Teresa Ann Christensen works at in-home care and is a North Hollywood resident and was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and Pass Ave. and the time is 3:35 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and contempt of court.

Kenneth Omar Christensen is disabled and is a Los Angeles resident and was pinched at the same site and the same time. The charges are possession of a baton and possession of tear gas.

John Robert Collura is a Van Nuys telemarketer and was taken into custody at 8:40 a.m. The charges are possession of child pornography twice.

Sprite Gravier lives in Burbank and is a paralegal and was apprehended at Third St. and Palm Ave. and the time is 2:05 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Cali Osania Hagopian is a Burbank dog groomer and was arrested at the Burbank jail lobby and the time is 2:46 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Celso Bladimir Aleman Hernandez lives in Panorama City and is a cook and was nabbed at 3221 West Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 1:43 p.m. The charges are resisting an executive officer and DUI with drugs and alcohol.

Jannina Lisseth Campos lives in Burbank and was arrested at 2467 North Brighton St. and the time is 9:50 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft – possession of heroin/cocaine – being under the influence of a controlled substance and warrants.

On Tuesday, January 30, Roland Dominique Bumpus, a Torrance driver was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 2:22 a.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

Christoper John Taylor lives in Lakewood and works with the environment and was arrested at the same site.

The time is the same and the charges are driving while under the influence with .08 or above – possession of a controlled substance – possession of Xanax – outside and warrants.

Hector Andres Santiago III is a North Hollywood chef and was taken into custody at 1028 South San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 2:22 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest and possession of methamphetamines for sale.

Joshua Ekong Uko is a resident of Soledad and was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Tujunga Ave. and the time is 5:29 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – burglary and vandalism with $400 or more.

Magda Ruano Salvatierra is a nanny and was arrested at 11:00 a.m. The charge is spousal abuse.

Gardoh Williams is unemployed and a Burbank resident and was handcuffed at 528 South Villa Montana and the time is 1:25 p.m. The charge is trespassing on posted property.

Victor Anthony Allen is a laborer and lives in Burbank and was apprehended at 2900 West Alameda Ave. and the time is 1:40 p.m. The charge is battery.

Steven Andrew Taylor Nunez lives in Pomona and is employed in a warehouse and arrested after being charged with driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – possession of a controlled substance – disorderly conduct – vandalism and warrants. The time is 5:08 p.m.

Robert Thomas Pope Jr. is an animator and a Burbank resident and was picked up at Verdugo Ave. and Rosemary Lane and the time is 5:06 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Arpi Davtyan is a Valley Village resident and is an advisor and was taken into custody and the time is 5:21 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and the location is 3133 West Olive Ave.

Gardoh Williams lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at 200 North Third St. The time is 9:40 p.m. The charges are burglary and receiving stolen property.

Burbank truck driver Michael Lee Stockman was cuffed at 2200 West Empire Ave. and the time is 9:20 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.

Ronald Anthony Lina lives in San Pedro and was nabbed at 2627 North Hollywood Way. The time is 8:26 p.m. The charge is burglary.

Erica Denise Schiele lives in Woodland Hills and is a writer and was pinched at 1751 North Victory Place and the time is 10:15 p.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of a controlled substance.

Augusto Apostol Santos lives in Reseda and is a mechanic and was nabbed at the same site and the same time. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

On Monday, January 29, Mari Amillategui, a Pacoima counselor was handcuffed at Cypress Ave. and First St. The time is 2:50 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest and driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Mary Guan Hou is a Glendale actor and was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Grandview Ave. and the time is 5:10 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and warrants.

Yosvel Cao is a Las Vegas painter and was taken into custody at the Empire Center and the time is 1:19 p.m. The charges are organized retail theft and receiving stolen property.

Hanoy Tito Castillo is a Las Vegas construction worker and was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Place. It took place at the same time and the time is the same. The charges are the same.

Edel Enrique Montero Perez lives in North Las Vegas was pinched at the Empire Center and the time is 1:19 p.m. The charges are organized retail theft and receiving stolen property.

Alejandrina Yissell Chavez Lopez is a swimming instructor and was arrested at 200 North Third St. It took place at 3:25 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Daniel Mauricio Chacon lives in Los Angeles and works for UPS and was handcuffed at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 6:45 p.m. The charges are petty theft – receiving stolen property and 3056 PC.

Ferenc Bajczer is a North Hollywood waiter and was picked up at Magnolia Blvd. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 8:15 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Wendy Aracelli Torres is a campus supervisor and is a Burbank resident and was apprehended at 11:32 p.m.

The charges are elder abuse – possession of a controlled substance – battery and making criminal threats.