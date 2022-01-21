Burbank Police Log: January 3 – January 9

Maintaining law and order is an essential duty for the brave men and women in blue.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2020. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact.

Being a member of the Burbank police department is rewarding and fulfilling, but it also entails on occasion having to place individuals under arrest.

On Sunday, January 9, Eric Parker, a Burbank resident was handcuffed at the Gitana parking structure.

It took place at 00:15 a.m. and the charges are 3455 (B) (1) of the state penal code – disorderly conduct and a warrant.

Christian Blanco works in sports and resides in Burbank. Blanco was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Clark Ave.

It took place at 7:40 a.m. The charges Blanco faces are resisting arrest and trespassing.

Vicky Sue Humphrey is unemployed and a Burbank resident. Humphrey was cuffed at 1921 North Glenoaks Blvd. and the charge is trespassing. It happened at 12:17 p.m.

Bellflower resident Eraclio Bernal Iglesias was picked up at Lincoln St. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 6:40 p.m. The charges are 3056 PC and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Charles Lamont Henderson lives in Sun Valley and is employed wrapping cars. Henderson was arrested after being charged with spousal abuse. It occurred at 6:40 p.m.

Burbank auto detailer Nicholas Antaplyan was taken into custody after being charged with domestic battery and violating a restraining, protective or stay away order. It happened at 9:00 p.m.

On Saturday, January 8, Angelica Elaina Sambrano, a Fresno resident and sales associate was handcuffed at 2412 West Victory Blvd. and it happened at 00:30 a.m.

The charge is harboring, concealing or helping a person when you know they have committed a felony and a warrant.

George Thomas Vallecillo lives in Los Angeles and works in security. Vallecillo was picked up at Burbank Blvd. and Buena Vista St.

The charges are being in possession of heroin/cocaine – driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and warrants. It took place at 2:05 a.m.

Naraly Ashley Rabago is a Pacoima resident and is employed as a fashion designer. Rabago was nabbed at 3920 West Burbank Blvd., and it occurred at 7:00 a.m. The charge is burglary.

Lancaster laborer Victor Anthony Allen was apprehended at 200 North Third St. and the charge is disorderly conduct and a warrant. The arrest occurred at 10:30 a.m.

Angelica Moore Tovias lives in Van Nuys and was arrested at 200 East Cypress Ave.

It happened at 4:25 p.m. and the charges are theft – grand theft – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – identity theft – possession of a controlled substance and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Frida Stratton lives in Valley Village and is employed as a loan consultant. Stratton was arrested after being charged with domestic battery and it occurred at 6:56 p.m.

Keith Torrez is a Los Angeles painter and was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Alameda Ave.

It happened at 10:45 p.m. and the charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Pedro Gandara Reyes works as a gardener and is a Los Angeles resident. Reyes was handcuffed at 422 North Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 11:45 p.m. The charges are 3056 PC and burglary.

On Friday, January 7, Matthew Richard Madsen, a Burbank salesman was handcuffed at 2839 North Lincoln St.

The time is 6:55 a.m. and the charge is violating a restraining, protective or stay away order.

Edward James Armstrong lives in San Bernardino and is employed as an attendant. Armstrong was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Magnolia Blvd.

It took place at 7:30 a.m. and the charge Armstrong faces is being in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Matthew Bishoff is a personal trainer and a Palmdale resident. Bishoff was picked up at 201 North Front St. and the time is 10:30 a.m.

The charges are being in possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jason Franklin Russell lives in Rosamond and is a painter. Russell was handcuffed at the same location and the same time. The charges are the same.

Sona Mamikonian lives in Van Nuys, is a student and was arrested at Hobby Lobby. The time is 1:35 p.m. and the charges are petty theft and being in possession of heroin/cocaine.

George Luis Odio lives in Cleveland, Ohio, and was arrested after being charged with 2800.2 (A) of the state vehicle code – assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer – 10851 (A) VC – being a fugitive from justice and a warrant.

Taymoor Joseph Abousidi is a Los Angeles resident, a refurbisher and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd., south of Magnolia Blvd.

It took place at 6:46 p.m. and the charges are false imprisonment – petty theft and disorderly conduct.

Chauncey William Hamilton is employed as a carpenter and a Los Angeles resident. Hamilton was apprehended at Lowe’s and the time is 7:45 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – 23152 (F) VC and a warrant.

Aaron Lynn Peaslee lives in Glendale and is a smog technician. Peaslee was picked up after being charged with domestic battery. It happened at 7:50 p.m.

Roy Aaron Rocha is a Los Angeles barista and was taken into custody at 2000 Empire Ave.

The time is 7:45 p.m. and the charges are identity theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Quinton Jeremiah Watson lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at the same site and the same time.

The charges are identity theft – grand theft – possession of drug paraphernalia and 16028 (A) VC.

Jacob Sebastian Moreno is a Reseda resident and is employed in marketing. Moreno was arrested at Olive Ave. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 11:40 p.m.

The charges are possession of burglary tools – grand theft – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

On Thursday, January 6, Chesed Santizo Sosa, a Los Angeles heavy equipment operator was handcuffed at Burbank Blvd. and Front St.

It took place at 00:30 a.m. and the charges are assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and vandalism with $400 or more.

Robert Messiah Muhammad lives in Los Angeles and works with pallet jacks. Muhammad was nabbed at 129 South San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 10:20 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and violating a warrant.

Matthew Richard Madsen lives in Burbank and is unemployed. Madsen was picked up at Glenoaks Blvd. and Buena Vista St.

The time is 11:45 a.m. and the charge Madsen faces is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sarah Brice is a Long Beach student and was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Place. It occurred at 12:36 p.m. and the charges are petty theft – vandalism – being in possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Skyler Ellis lives in Kennewick and is unemployed. Ellis was arrested at the Burbank airport and the time is 2:30 p.m. The charge is vandalism.

Christian Anthony Spector lives in Burbank and works for Postmates. Spector was taken into custody at Burbank Blvd. and Buena Vista St.

The time is 4:45 p.m. and the charge is 11351 of the state health and safety code.

Armen Davtyan is a Glendale driver and was nabbed at 920 West Alameda Ave. It took place at 9:30 p.m. and the charge is indecent exposure.

Oscar Armando Amezquita lives in Burbank and was arrested at 501 West Buena Vista St. The time is 9:50 p.m. and the charge is trespassing.

On Wednesday, January 5, Guanchen Wang, a Burbank resident and a filmmaker was arrested at 4241 West Kling St. and the time is 00:20 a.m. The charges are identity theft and battery.

Lorenzo Vasquez is a Van Nuys cashier and was taken into custody at Victory Blvd. and Burbank Blvd. The charges are 4573.5 PC – resisting arrest – 11354 (A) HS and 3056 PC.

Gilbert Ramirez lives in Pacoima and is employed as a cashier. Ramirez was nabbed at 240 East Palm Ave. and it took place at 1:10 a.m.

The charges are damaging a communication device – battery – disorderly conduct – 2152 (B) VC and warrants.

Los Angeles editor Andrew Herbert Greenbury was handcuffed at Hollywood Way and Alameda Ave.

It occurred at 1:50 a.m. and the charges are giving false information to a police officer – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Danyiel Lee McComb is a Burbank resident and works as a claim examiner. McComb was arrested after being charged with resisting an executive order and a warrant. It happened at 1:53 a.m.

Larry Darnell McKinney Jr. is a business owner and a Santa Clarita resident. McKinney was taken into custody at IKEA Way and Tujunga Ave. and the time is 7:45 a.m. The charges are battery and domestic battery.

Luis Manuel Sanchez is a Palmdale construction worker and was cuffed at Ralphs supermarket and the time is 12:50 p.m. The charges are petty theft and grand theft.

Edmund Nasiri is a Glendale resident and is employed in construction. Nasiri was apprehended at 1200 South Flower St. [Home Depot] and the time is 4:00 p.m. The charges are petty theft and grand theft.

Darrell John Baker lives in Burbank and was picked up at 507 South Sparks St. and the time is 7:50 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

North Hollywood carnival worker James Edward Freeman was arrested at Maple St. and Heffron Drive, and the charges are grand theft – identity theft – vandalism and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest took place at 9:55 p.m.

Calvin Emmanuel Cleveland is a South Pasadena network engineer and was nabbed at 11:52 p.m. The site is Hollywood Way and Victory Blvd., and the charge is 23152 (G) VC.

On Tuesday, January 4, Jack Holden Tovar, a North Hollywood server was cuffed at Victory Blvd. and Orchard Drive and the charge is disorderly conduct. It happened at 2:30 a.m.

Joshua Alexander Escobar works at the Smokehouse restaurant and lives in Burbank. Escobar was arrested at 10:00 a.m. and the site is Griffith Park Drive and Olive Ave. The charge is vandalism and warrants.

Gerson Antonio Jimenez resides in Reseda and works in carpets. Jimenez was handcuffed at 200 North Third St. It took place at 1:00 p.m. The charge is 25400 (A) (1) PC.

Matthew Steven Rojas is a Reseda driver and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Valencia Ave.

It happened at 6:50 p.m. and the charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia – 11351 HS and being an unlicensed driver.

Jose Concepcion Mejia Jr. lives in Burbank and works as a cashier. Mejia was arrested at the same location and at the same time.

The charges are being in possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia – 11351 HS and a warrant.

Felipe Cornejo Villa Jr. lives in Maywood and is a tow truck driver and was arrested at Best Buy.

The time is 7:20 p.m. and the charges are possession of stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Martin Humberto Castellanos works in construction and resides in Bell. Castellanos was also nabbed at the same site and at the same time.

The charges are grand theft – being in possession of stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jerry Luna Ibarra lives in Anaheim and is a counselor. Ibarra was cuffed at Verdugo Ave. and Victory Blvd. It took place at 11:20 p.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of a controlled substance for sale.

Ericka Marie Wilcox is a recycler and is a Burbank resident. Wilcox was taken into custody at 2900 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 11:55 p.m.

The charges are being in possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine – 12364 (A) HS – 10852 VC and a warrant.

On Monday, January 3, James Anthony Urias, a Mission Hills server was handcuffed at 250 North First St. and it occurred at 1:52 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Scott Vincent Rosenfeld lives in Burbank and was nabbed at 2200 Empire Ave. It happened at 9:15 a.m. and the charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Gerson Guzman Molina is unemployed and is a Los Angeles resident. Molina was taken into custody at 600 North Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 9:30 a.m.

The charges are resisting an executive order – destroying or hiding evidence – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Santa Monica dishwasher Mallory Rexford Perry was apprehended at Verdugo Ave. and Hollywood Way.

It took place at 12:55 p.m. and the charge is assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

Cary Mitchell lives in Burbank and is employed as a dishwasher. Mitchell was picked up at 3711 West Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 12:55 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Lancaster solar installer Alexander Paul Guzman was nabbed at 321 South IKEA Way and the time is 7:00 p.m.

The charges Guzman faces are possession of drug paraphernalia – grand theft and a warrant.

Andrew McKay lives in Burbank and works as a mover. McKay was taken into custody after being charged with elder abuse. The arrest took place at 10:45 p.m.