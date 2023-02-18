Burbank Police Log: January 30 – February 5

A week's worth of arrests by the men and women of the Burbank police department.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2023. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact.

It’s a good thing that the city of Burbank is patrolled by dedicated people and on Sunday, February 5, Jason Antonio Umana Revelo, who is a North Hollywood construction worker was taken into custody at Chavez St. and Elm Ave. The time is 1:00 a.m. The charge is contempt of court.

Mike Grigoryan is employed as a construction worker and was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Heffron Ave. and the time is 1:23 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Nicholas Alexander Schmidt lives in Perris and is a construction worker and was handcuffed at 7:00 a.m.

The charges are carrying a loaded firearm – carrying a concealed weapon on your person or in a vehicle and carrying a weapon at an airport.

Richard Rey Romero is a Sylmar driver and was taken into custody at 7:45 a.m. The charges are identity theft – petty theft – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia – carrying a loaded firearm – battery and warrants.

Aaron Underwood is a Los Angeles clerk and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Delaware Road and the time is 11:30 a.m.

The charges are robbery – resisting arrest – possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and warrants.

Kieran Rene Romero Watters is a North Hollywood music producer and was arrested at 8:26 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above. The location is Magnolia Blvd. and Ontario St.

Eric Mojica is a furniture installer and was taken into custody at 1300 Victory Place and the time is 9:10 p.m.

The charges are bringing drugs into a jail or prison – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – driving without a license and warrants.

North Hollywood security guard Andrew Alberto Martinez was picked up at Glenoaks Blvd. and Kenneth Road. The time is 10:25 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Saturday, February 4, Evgenii Milovich, a North Hollywood lawyer was nabbed at 900 West Clark Ave. The time is 00:18 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Carla Vanessa Kiis Acosta is a San Dimas caretaker and was handcuffed at Alameda Ave. and Maple St. The time is 2:10 a.m.

The charges are petty theft – resisting arrest – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Oscar Edward James lives in Panorama City and is employed as a dishwasher and was arrested at the same site and the same time. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Desiree Rachelle Forsett is a San Dimas driver and was cuffed at the same location and the time is the same. The charges are petty theft and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Burbank software engineer Edgar Harutyunyan was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and Victory Blvd. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and the time is 2:28 a.m.

Saghatel Melkumyan is a computer designer and is a resident of Sun Valley. Melkumyan was taken into custody at 4:30 a.m. The location is San Fernando Blvd. and Buena Vista St.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Aldrich Joseph Abenoja is a laborer and a Los Angeles resident. Abenoja was arrested at 630 East Santa Anita Ave. and the time is 3:20 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Aram Asaryan is a Van Nuys driver and was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Avon St. The time is 2:10 p.m. The charges are 3056 of the state penal code and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Moore Jr. lives in York and is a construction worker and was handcuffed at San Jose Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 2:45 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Fernando Leo Jimenez is unemployed and a Panorama City resident. Jimenez was picked up at 201 East Magnolia Blvd. [Macy’s]. The time is 4:19 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Elmer Ossiel Zamora is a janitor and a resident of Van Nuys. Zamora was nabbed at the same site and the time is 4:35 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Rodan Rias is a Los Angeles nurse and was apprehended at 200 East Cypress Ave. The charge is robbery and the time is 5:07 p.m.

Los Angeles resident Daylon Jacques Ball is employed as a landscaper and was taken into custody at 200 East Cypress Ave. and the time is 5:07 p.m. The charges are robbery – battery – receiving stolen property and a warrant.

Erica Wendling lives in Studio City and is unemployed and was picked up at 1601 Victory Place and the time is 6:50 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Jennifer Garcia is employed as a cashier and is a Los Angeles resident. Garcia was nabbed at 301 North Pass Ave. and the time is 10:25 p.m. The charges are petty theft and joyriding.

John Anthony Olachea lives in Temple City and was apprehended at the same site and the same time.

The charges are resisting arrest – possession of nitrous oxide – possession of drug paraphernalia – violating probation – driving while under the influence of drugs – joyriding – petty theft and warrants.

On Friday, February 3, Robert Banuelos Jr., a Lynwood driver was arrested at 761 North First St. The time is 3:00 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and possession of heroin/cocaine.

James Stewart lives in Rowlett and was picked up at Burbank Blvd. and Edison Blvd. and the time is 9:34 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest and petty theft.

Justin Phillip Watson resides in North Hollywood and was handcuffed at Tujunga Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 12:00 p.m. The charge is possession of a cane or baton.

Christina Olney is a Santa Fe Springs cook and was taken into custody at Victory Blvd. and Reese Place and the time is 2:30 p.m. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony – 3056 PC and burglary.

John Quisha Juherrisseuchel is unemployed, a Los Angeles resident and was arrested at the same site and the same time. The charges are the same.

Jeanette Arinna Bell is a Compton intern and was nabbed at the same site and the same time. The charges are the same.

Deborah S. Alvarado Herrera is employed as a benefit advocate and was taken into custody after being charged with spousal abuse. It took place at 7:20 p.m.

Los Angeles resident Scott Edward Craft was apprehended at Magnolia Blvd. and Hollywood Way and the time is 7:05 p.m. The charges are disorderly conduct – burglary and a warrant.

Cory Macy lives in Glendale and was handcuffed at 7:35 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct, and the site is Frederic St. and Magnolia Blvd.

Yvette Davis is a Los Angeles resident and is unemployed and was nabbed at 111 North Buena Vista St. and the time is 8:45 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Haikaz Yaghszian is a North Hollywood personal trainer and was handcuffed at Burbank Blvd. and Buena Vista St. The time is 9:50 p.m. The charges are identity theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hamlet Avetisyan is a Burbank resident and was nabbed at the same site and the time is 10:20 p.m. The charge is possession of burglary tools.

Noor Sharif Ramses lives in Reseda and was taken into custody at 2501 Hollywood Way and the time is 9:30 p.m. The charges are robbery and joyriding.

Edward James Alexander is employed in finance and is a Reseda resident. Alexander was apprehended at 2627 Hollywood Way and the time is 10:00 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

On Thursday, February 2, Oganes Darmanchyan, a North Hills welder was apprehended at Clybourn Ave. and Clark Ave. The time is 2:45 a.m. The charges are identity theft and petty theft.

Sydney Paige Ladd lives in Burbank and is employed in retail clothing and was handcuffed at Alameda Ave. and Sparks St. and the time is 2:55 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Roberto Carlos Pedro Valdez is self-employed and resides in Los Angeles and was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 5:09 a.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of marijuana and warrants.

Eli Nelson Garcia is a construction worker and lives in Santa Ana and was apprehended at First St. and Alameda Ave. and it took place at 3:59 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving while under the influence with .08 or above and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Kylie Victoria Knox resides in Seaside and is a produce driver and was arrested after being charged with robbery – battery – domestic battery and warrants. The time is 10:00 a.m.

Downey resident Ramiro Robles is employed as a fence installer and was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Fairmount Road and the time is 10:20 a.m. The charge is robbery and a violation.

Alex Lira is a Los Angeles construction worker and was cuffed at Alameda Ave. and Sparks St. and the time is 11:05 a.m.

The charges are possession of a concealed dagger – possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Erik Eduardo Pinto Calderon is a Los Angeles electrician and was picked up at Havenhurst Drive and Burbank Blvd. and the time is 1:00 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Anjelica Dianne Herrera lives in Hacienda Heights and was taken into custody at Burbank Blvd. and Hollywood Way and it took place at 12:00 p.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

Vahagn Smsaryan is a Glendale mechanic and was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Lake St. and the time is 4:57 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – petty theft – burglary and warrants.

Jose Benito Garcia Medina is a Fontana resident and a furniture mover and was handcuffed at 4210 West Sarah St. and it took place at 7:45 p.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Devin Eduardo Briseno is a material handler and an Arleta resident. Briseno was nabbed at 9:00 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and spousal abuse.

Cassandra E. Hernandez is employed in accounting and lives in Sylmar and was arrested at 203 East Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 9:29 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Burbank resident Esmic Lovato was picked up at Verdugo Ave. and IKEA Way and the time is 11:30 p.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

Tyler Scott Huft works in the oil fields and lives in Anaheim and was taken into custody at 1800 Empire Ave. It happened at 10:20 p.m. The charges are violating probation and petty theft.

On Wednesday, February 1, Lina Otman Barani, who lives in Acton and is a manager was arrested at Burbank Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd.

The time is 00:40 a.m. and the charges are bringing contraband into a jail or prison and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Acton resident David Antonio Alvarez Barani was handcuffed at the same site and the same time. The charges are 4573.5 PC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joseph Chianti Bautista lives in Sun Valley and is an assistant general manager and was apprehended at 3:50 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above. The site is Buena Vista St. and San Fernando Blvd.

Douglas Arthur Schmachten Berger is a Los Angeles construction worker and was taken into custody at Hollywood Way and Oak St. and the time is 2:44 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of drugs – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Joel Andrews lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at 5:48 a.m. The charges are assault with a deadly weapon – resisting an executive officer – making criminal threats – 3000.08 (C) PC and battery on a police officer.

Lancaster resident Christian Rivas is employed in automobile detail and was picked up at 534 West Ave. J and the time is 9:00 a.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

David Woodward is a program director and a North Hollywood resident. Woodward was taken into custody at 921 Riverside Drive. The time is 10:30 a.m.

The charges are robbery – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft and vandalism with $400 or more.

Brooke Lynn Washington is unemployed and a resident of Panorama City and was cuffed at Hollywood Way and Riverside Drive. The charges are resisting arrest and arson. The time is 11:15 a.m.

John Falbe Jr. is a tool maker and a Burbank resident and was nabbed at 1:40 p.m. The charges are elder abuse and battery.

Guillermo Pilola lives in Bell Gardens and is a film producer and was handcuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and Glenwood Place and the time is 4:20 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and possession of ninja stars.

Laguna Hills handyman Elliott Sunshine Proctor was picked up at Walmart and the time is 7:50 p.m. The charges are battery and petty theft.

Jessica Radovicz lives in Pasadena and was nabbed at 1721 West Olive Ave. and the time is 10:11 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

On Tuesday, January 31, Elisa Martinez, who is a Sunland cleaner was handcuffed at Victory Blvd. and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 2:47 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Christopher Shant Nersesian lives in Montrose and is employed as an Amazon driver and was arrested at the same site and the time is 2:42 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and bringing contraband into a jail or prison.

Mauricio Rosas is a Burbank cook and was handcuffed at 435 South Main St. and the time is 9:00 a.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – being under the influence of a controlled substance and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Eleazar Zumaya Reyes lives in North Hollywood and is a mechanic and was taken into custody at North Hollywood Way and Victory Blvd. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine and the time is 10:50 a.m.

Sun Valley assistant manager Sarah Elizabeth Martinez was apprehended at 731 Victory Blvd. and the time is 12:37 p.m. The charges are robbery and possession of a controlled substance.

Kristopher Michael Desaulnier lives in Bastrop and is a chef’s assistant and was nabbed after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 4:00 p.m.

Burbank resident Heather Lynne Hass was arrested at 150 East Angeleno Ave. and the time is 5:15 p.m. The charge is trespassing.

On Monday, January 30, Maxwell Chandler Reid, who lives in North Hollywood and is a marketing consultant was picked up at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave.

It occurred at 00:10 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Jorge Jimenez is a safety supervisor and resides in Los Angeles. Jimenez was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and Front St. and the time is 11:10 a.m. The charge is joyriding.

Pablo Cesar Avalos lives in National City and is a truck driver and was taken into custody at Burbank Blvd. and the 15 freeway. It took place at 11:05 a.m. The charge is joyriding and a warrant.

Moses Alajajian is a Burbank lawyer and was apprehended at Glenwood Place and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 7:51 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Vinicius Gomes De Salvi is a chef and is a Burbank resident and was picked up at 200 East Cypress Ave. and the time is 8:20 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

David Woodard lives in North Hollywood and is a program coordinator and was handcuffed at 9:17 p.m. The charge is burglary. The site is 1701 North Victory Place.

Farhad Mohammed Payind is a manager and a West Hills resident and was arrested at 9:00 p.m.

The charges are being in possession of a controlled substance while being armed with a firearm – license plate taillight not working – driving while under the influence of drugs – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of a controlled substance.

Christina Marie Roeda is a Van Nuys babysitter and was nabbed at Walmart. The time is 11:15 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Yesenia Santos lives in Lake Balboa and is employed as a delicatessen manager and was taken into custody at the same site and at the same time. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Van Nuys resident and tattoo artist Michael Aquino was nabbed at 1701 North Victory Place and the time is the same. The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.